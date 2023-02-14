On February 18 and 19, the Cleveland Chamber Choir is presenting a concert called Of Sound Mind: From Darkness Into Light. WCLV's John Mills spoke with CCC's acting Artistic Director, Gregory Ristow, about these upcoming performances.

"Of Sound Mind: From Darkness into Light explores the universality of grief and sorrow, helping us to embrace our common humanity in the struggles we individually and collectively experience. With Aron Accurso’s You Are Enough: A Mental Health Suite as a centerpiece, the concert features discussions within the framework of the composers’ specific experiences."

Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m.

St. Noel Church, Willoughby Hills

Sunday, February 19 at 3:00 p.m.

Maltz Performing Arts Center