WCLV Program Guide 02-10-2023

Artist-Album-Track

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time

Khan Jamal The Traveller Unsung Heroes

Eric Jacobson Discover Discover

Terri Lyne Carrington The New Standards Vol 1 Two Hearts (Lawns)

Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry Sparkle Lights

Marques Carroll The Ancestors Call The Ancestors' Final Words

Chet Baker Chet Baker and Crew Music To Dance By

Derek Gardner Pan Africa Highlife Suite

Charlie Hunter Duo Mean Streak

Jaki Byard Parisian Solos Besame Mucho

Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Joanne Julia

Kate Wyatt Artifact Underwater Chant

Ray Charles/Milt Jackson Soul Meeting Soul Meeting

3 More Sounds Play Ray Charles Drown in My Own Tears

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker

Gordon/Reed We 2 They

Ryan Kisor One finger Snap Buffalo

Alex Wint Live to Tape On A Summer Day

Bobby Watson Quiet As It's Kept Always a Friend

Cassandra Wilson Travelling Miles Never Broken (ESP)

Tom Tallistch Message Dusk

Tom Harrell Oak Tre Tribute

Vincent Herring Uptown Shuffle Don't Let It Go

Carl Allen Testimonial The Presence Of Dr. B

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Working Out Just Fine

Tim Warfield One for Shirley Lullaby For Nijee

Alan Broadbent Like Minds With The Wind And The Rain In Your Hair

Benny Green Source Chant

Justin Joyce Story Tales Progress Not Perfection

Wayne Shorter Juju Deluge

Lauren Henderson La Bruja Fría

Peter Brendler Message in Motion Easy Way Out

Fred Hersch Night and the Music Heartland

Al Foster Reflections Punjab

Julian Lage View with a Room Echo

Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Romantic Defiance

Benny Carter Jazz Giant Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives To Me

Henry "Red" Allen World on a String St. James Infirmary

Eric Reed It's All Right to Swing Boo-boo Strikes Again

Dave Young Mantra The Gypsy

Peter Erskine You Never Know On the Lake

Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Moon

Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes A Nice Song

Jay Ashby/Steve Davis Mistaken Identity Choices

Craig Davis Tone Painting Dary Departs

Sal Nistico Neo/Nistico Fee-fi-fo-fum

Emily Remler East To Wes Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

Abdullah Ibrahim African River Joan Capetown Flower

Ken Fowser Standing Tall Filling In The Blanks

Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day Mack the Knife [Live]

Gary Burton Quartet Live Sea Journey [Live]

Pee Wee Russell New Groove Good Bait

Dizzy Gillespie Duets Anythin'

Gregory Porter Liquid Soul No Love Dying

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Johann Melchior Molter: Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds (1750)

George Frideric Handel: Semele: Where'er you walk (1744)

Peter Boyer: Silver Fanfare (2004)

Johannes Brahms: Minuet & Rondo from Serenade No. 2 (1859)

Charles L. Cooke: Blame It on the Blues (1914)

Joseph J. Richards: March 'Shield of Liberty' (1939)

Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals' March (1980)

Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in d (1917)

Percy Grainger: Scotch Strathspey & Reel (1911)

Traditional: Les deux guitares

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 7 'Archduke' (1811)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)

Sir Edward Elgar: Caractacus: Triumphal March (1898)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Richard Rodgers: Mountain Greenery (1926)

Sir William Walton: The Wise Virgins: Suite (1940)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 2] (1780)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Prelude (1965)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Don't You Know, Mary? (1965)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 1 in F (1765)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Divertimento No. 11 (1776)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)

Sir Arnold Bax: Symphonic Scherzo (1917)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Fantasiestücke (1895)

Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1720)

Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15 in A (1971)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 in g (1903)

Alexander Scriabin: Mazurka in c-Sharp (1889)

Franz Berwald: Estrella de Soria: Overture (1841)

Friedrich Kuhlau: Overture to 'Elf-Hill' (1828)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1941)

Jessie Montgomery: Soul Force (2015)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 in E-Flat (1793)

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano (1901)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture (1864)

Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergerette 'Sans roch' (1551)

Tylman Susato: The Danserye: La Mourisque (1551)

Frédéric Chopin: Concert Rondo 'Krakowiak' (1834)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 99 (1793)

Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony (1934)

Giovanni Palestrina: Super flumina Babylonis (1604)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1936)

Jerry Goldsmith: The Boys from Brazil: Suite (1978)

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in God (1960)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Peter Boyer: Festivities (2011)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Walkin' to Calvary (1965)

Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March (1892)

Alexander Voormolen: Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes (1935)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in D (1722)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E (1750)

Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Suite (1684)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from 'Grand Duo' Sonata (1824)

John Ireland: Satyricon Overture (1946)

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings (1878)

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 (1859)

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)

Rodolfo Halffter: Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler (1951)

Claude Debussy: En blanc et noir (1915)

David Baker: Blues from Cello Sonata (1973)

Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D (1877)

David Diamond: The Enormous Room (1948)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Romance from Violin Concerto (1945)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Peter Boyer: Three Olympians: Aphrodite (2000)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Thomas Tallis: Te lucis ante terminum à 5 (1575)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)

Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart (1869)