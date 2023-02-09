WCLV Program Guide 02-10-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time
Khan Jamal The Traveller Unsung Heroes
Eric Jacobson Discover Discover
Terri Lyne Carrington The New Standards Vol 1 Two Hearts (Lawns)
Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry Sparkle Lights
Marques Carroll The Ancestors Call The Ancestors' Final Words
Chet Baker Chet Baker and Crew Music To Dance By
Derek Gardner Pan Africa Highlife Suite
Charlie Hunter Duo Mean Streak
Jaki Byard Parisian Solos Besame Mucho
Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Joanne Julia
Kate Wyatt Artifact Underwater Chant
Ray Charles/Milt Jackson Soul Meeting Soul Meeting
3 More Sounds Play Ray Charles Drown in My Own Tears
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker
Gordon/Reed We 2 They
Ryan Kisor One finger Snap Buffalo
Alex Wint Live to Tape On A Summer Day
Bobby Watson Quiet As It's Kept Always a Friend
Cassandra Wilson Travelling Miles Never Broken (ESP)
Tom Tallistch Message Dusk
Tom Harrell Oak Tre Tribute
Vincent Herring Uptown Shuffle Don't Let It Go
Carl Allen Testimonial The Presence Of Dr. B
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Working Out Just Fine
Tim Warfield One for Shirley Lullaby For Nijee
Alan Broadbent Like Minds With The Wind And The Rain In Your Hair
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Benny Green Source Chant
Justin Joyce Story Tales Progress Not Perfection
Wayne Shorter Juju Deluge
Lauren Henderson La Bruja Fría
Peter Brendler Message in Motion Easy Way Out
Fred Hersch Night and the Music Heartland
Al Foster Reflections Punjab
Julian Lage View with a Room Echo
Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Romantic Defiance
Benny Carter Jazz Giant Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives To Me
Henry "Red" Allen World on a String St. James Infirmary
Eric Reed It's All Right to Swing Boo-boo Strikes Again
Dave Young Mantra The Gypsy
Peter Erskine You Never Know On the Lake
Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Moon
Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes A Nice Song
Jay Ashby/Steve Davis Mistaken Identity Choices
Craig Davis Tone Painting Dary Departs
Sal Nistico Neo/Nistico Fee-fi-fo-fum
Emily Remler East To Wes Softly As In A Morning Sunrise
Abdullah Ibrahim African River Joan Capetown Flower
Ken Fowser Standing Tall Filling In The Blanks
Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day Mack the Knife [Live]
Gary Burton Quartet Live Sea Journey [Live]
Pee Wee Russell New Groove Good Bait
Dizzy Gillespie Duets Anythin'
Gregory Porter Liquid Soul No Love Dying
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)
Johann Melchior Molter: Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds (1750)
George Frideric Handel: Semele: Where'er you walk (1744)
Peter Boyer: Silver Fanfare (2004)
Johannes Brahms: Minuet & Rondo from Serenade No. 2 (1859)
Charles L. Cooke: Blame It on the Blues (1914)
Joseph J. Richards: March 'Shield of Liberty' (1939)
Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals' March (1980)
Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in d (1917)
Percy Grainger: Scotch Strathspey & Reel (1911)
Traditional: Les deux guitares
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 7 'Archduke' (1811)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)
Sir Edward Elgar: Caractacus: Triumphal March (1898)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)
Richard Rodgers: Mountain Greenery (1926)
Sir William Walton: The Wise Virgins: Suite (1940)
Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 2] (1780)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Prelude (1965)
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Don't You Know, Mary? (1965)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 1 in F (1765)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Divertimento No. 11 (1776)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)
Sir Arnold Bax: Symphonic Scherzo (1917)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Fantasiestücke (1895)
Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1720)
Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15 in A (1971)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 in g (1903)
Alexander Scriabin: Mazurka in c-Sharp (1889)
Franz Berwald: Estrella de Soria: Overture (1841)
Friedrich Kuhlau: Overture to 'Elf-Hill' (1828)
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1941)
Jessie Montgomery: Soul Force (2015)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 in E-Flat (1793)
Claude Debussy: Pour le piano (1901)
Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)
Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture (1864)
Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergerette 'Sans roch' (1551)
Tylman Susato: The Danserye: La Mourisque (1551)
Frédéric Chopin: Concert Rondo 'Krakowiak' (1834)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 99 (1793)
Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony (1934)
Giovanni Palestrina: Super flumina Babylonis (1604)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1936)
Jerry Goldsmith: The Boys from Brazil: Suite (1978)
Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in God (1960)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)
Peter Boyer: Festivities (2011)
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Walkin' to Calvary (1965)
Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March (1892)
Alexander Voormolen: Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes (1935)
Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in D (1722)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E (1750)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Suite (1684)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from 'Grand Duo' Sonata (1824)
John Ireland: Satyricon Overture (1946)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings (1878)
Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 (1859)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)
Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)
Rodolfo Halffter: Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler (1951)
Claude Debussy: En blanc et noir (1915)
David Baker: Blues from Cello Sonata (1973)
Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D (1877)
David Diamond: The Enormous Room (1948)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Romance from Violin Concerto (1945)
Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)
Peter Boyer: Three Olympians: Aphrodite (2000)
Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)
Thomas Tallis: Te lucis ante terminum à 5 (1575)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)
Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart (1869)