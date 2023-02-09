5 things to do in NEO: Oscar season, 'Love in the Land,’ and more

Oscar season in Northeast Ohio

Despite several area multiplexes closing in the past month, independent theaters are still programming a diverse slate of films this week.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is up for 11 Academy Awards – including two for its score, which was co-composed by 2006 Cleveland Arts Prize winner Ryan Lott. The film has been reissued for Oscar season and is playing this weekend at the Capitol Theatre in Cleveland, the Canton Palace Theatre and the Cedar Lee in Cleveland Heights. The Cedar Lee will also present 1997’s “Titanic” – winner of 11 Oscars - in 3D.

The Cleveland Cinematheque offers two classic Oscar nominees: Mel Brooks' "Blazing Saddles," which was nominated for three awards at the 47nd Academy Awards (1975), and Terry Gilliam's "The Adventures of Baron Munchausen," which was nominated for four at the 62nd Academy Awards (1990).

And, at Akron’s Nightlight, film fans can see three flicks from legendary Hong Kong auteur Wong Kar Wai: "Chungking Express," "Happy Together" and "In the Mood for Love."

Transcendent dance by GroundWorks

GroundWorks Executive Artistic Director David Shimotakahara collaborated with filmmaker Kuo-Heng Huang on “Transcendence” last year. Now, the choreography has been reimagined as a mixed-media art installation by Akron artist Miriam Bennett. The dance was inspired by composer Olivier Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time” and features music recorded by CityMusic Cleveland.

The new production runs February 10-24 at 78th Street Studios in Cleveland.

Women in Science

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History will celebrate its women scientists with a day of planetarium shows, animal presentations, 3D-scanning demonstrations and science lab activities. The museum will also welcome guests to discuss zoology, astronomy, physics and careers in teaching STEM.

Cleveland WinterLand

Billed as a “Super Saturday,” the Downtown Cleveland Alliance is offering a day of events as part of its WinterLand series Saturday, Feb. 11. From Public Square to Playhouse Square, there will be attractions including a “Love in the Land” Valentine’s party at Tower City and Ice Fest at North Coast Harbor. That evening, the Cleveland Winter Beerfest is also at the Convention Center.

Gospel Meets Symphony

The Akron Symphony Orchestra continues its February tradition of performing with the Gospel Meets Symphony Choir. An evening of inspirational songs will also include Cleveland native Shirley Daley (of Anthony Brown and group therAPy) and the junior gospel choir, GMS 2.0. It's at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall on Saturday, Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m.

