WCLV Program Guide 02-08-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Roger Kellaway Maybeck Recital Hall Close Your Eyes
Kevin Eubanks Live at Bradley's Alter Ego
Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Night Dreamer
Lonnie Smith Too Damn Hot Too Damn Hot
Libby York DreamLand Moonray
Ben Wolfe Unjust Sparkling Red
Jeff Parker ForFolks Four Folks
Jimmy O'Connell Arrhythmia (Millie) In June
John Scofield Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind
James Carter The Real Quietstorm You Never Told Me That You Care
Bruce Barth Dedication In Memoriam for George Floyd & so many others
Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Bye Bye Blackbird
JD Allen Americana Vol 2 The Battle Of Blair Mountain
Mike Moreno Lotus The Empress
Bill Mays Live at the Jazz Standard When Will the Blues Leave
Dennis Mitcheltree Golden Rule Rachel
Dave Slonaker Convergency Vanishing Point
Neil Caine The Backstabber's Ball The Hempire Strikes Back
Warren Vache 2gother Soon
George Colligan King's Dream Golden Years
Santi Debriano Ashanti Basilar
Sonny Rollins Now's the Time Afternoon In Paris
Derek Gardner Pan Africa Vicente The AfroMestizo
Victor Goines New Adventures Love Dance
Jimmy Rushing Livin' the Blues Bad Loser
Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Holy Spirit Consciousness
Bill Goodwin & Billy Hart Sound of Sound Village Blues
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Joe Cohn Shared Contemplations Blue Serge
Ron Brendle/Frank Kimbrough Autumn Indian Summer
Gerry Mulligan Dream A Little Dream I'll Be Around
Milt Jackson/Ray Brown Montreux '77 C.M.J.
Kenny Garrett Introducing Kenny Garrett Have You Met Miss Jones
Steven Bernstein Popular Culture Put It Right Here
Superblue Superblue 2 Desert Moonlight
Wynton Marsalis Live at the Village Vanguard In The Court Of King Oliver
Jimmy Giuffre The Easy Way The Easy Way
Sweets Edison Sweets Walkin' With Sweets
Ike Quebec Blue and Sentimental Blues For Charlie
Tomas Janzon Nomads Rob's Piano
Vincent Gardner Three-Five Iris
Helen Merrill Helen Merrill Yesterdays
Charlie Parker Complete Dial Masters Relaxin' At Camarillo
Horace Silver HoraceScope HoraceScope
Johnny Griffin The Little Giant The Message
Bobo Stenson Goodbye Alfonsina
Marques Carroll The Ancestor's Call Resolution For Us
Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Intimacy Of The Blues
Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent-Book One-Degrees Enthroned
Tom Tallistch Wheelhouse Outnumbered
John Abercrombie Up and Coming Silver Circle
Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)
Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's My Romance
Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Autumn Leaves
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Calvin Custer: The American Frontier (1989)
Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds (1710)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Easter Oratorio: Sinfonia (1736)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)
Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)
John Dowland: Time Stands Still (1603)
Lt. Charles A. Zimmerman: March 'Anchors Aweigh' (1907)
John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Raiders' March (1981)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)
Joseph Haydn: Gypsy Rondo from Piano Trio No. 39 (1795)
André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Gigue (1773)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)
Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Hen (1927)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)
Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1855)
Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in E-Flat (1785)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)
Michael Torke: Charcoal (1988)
Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose
Ernö Dohnányi: Fugue from Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance (1876)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)
André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Tambourin (1773)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha Overture (1901)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Scherzo from Symphony in a (1896)
Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)
Girolamo Frescobaldi: Aria detto Balletto (1627)
Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)
Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in the Prince of Peace (1960)
Mikalojus Ciurlionis: In the Forest (1901)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D (1878)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
John Williams: 1941: March (1979)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 13 in E-Flat (1801)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)
Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 2 (1932)
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: The Trial (1965)
Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1945)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 13 in G (1769)
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus' (1854)
John Ireland: Epic March (1942)
John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme (2015)
John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: The Chairman's Waltz (2005)
Antonio Lotti: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1710)
Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 2 (1881)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)
John Wilbye: Homo natus de muliere (1620)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite (1938)
John Williams: Far and Away: Suite (1992)
John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984)
Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Oprichnik: Act 4 Dances (1872)
William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)
John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale (2012)
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Prelude (1965)
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: The Trial (1965)
Anatoly Liadov: Kikimora (1910)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
John Williams: The Reivers (1980)
John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth (1982)
John Williams: Aloft... To the Royal Masthead! (1992)
John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale (1977)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931)
Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite (1903)
20:00 OVATIONS: Ensembles appearing at Baldwin Wallace Conservatory: ACRONYM early music ensemble, and Fire & Grace, violin-guitar duo – ACRONYM performs and conducts a master class at the Baldwin Wallace Bach Festival, Apr 21-23; Fire & Grace performs and conducts master classes at the BW Feb. 18-19; violinist Edwin Huizinga is a member of both ensembles, and he will be the intermission guest.
ACRONYM:
Heinrich Biber: Balletae, Battaglia, Jucunda, Sonatina
Adam Drese: Sonata a 6 in C
Daniel Eberlin: Sonata a 2 in E minor
Georg Piscator: Sonata a 7 in A minor
Johann Phillipp Krieger: Sonata a 4 in F
Samuel Capricornus: Sonata a 8 in A minor
Fire & Grace (Edwin Huizinga, violin; William Coulter, guitar)
Astor Piazzolla: Libertango
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers
Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)
Helen Hagan: Piano Concerto in c (1912)
Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Luke and Leia (1983)
John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick (1999)
Victor Young: The Uninvited: Stella by Starlight (1944)
Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 (1821)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)
Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)
Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)
Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)