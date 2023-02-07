WCLV Program Guide 02-08-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Roger Kellaway Maybeck Recital Hall Close Your Eyes

Kevin Eubanks Live at Bradley's Alter Ego

Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Night Dreamer

Lonnie Smith Too Damn Hot Too Damn Hot

Libby York DreamLand Moonray

Ben Wolfe Unjust Sparkling Red

Jeff Parker ForFolks Four Folks

Jimmy O'Connell Arrhythmia (Millie) In June

John Scofield Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind

James Carter The Real Quietstorm You Never Told Me That You Care

Bruce Barth Dedication In Memoriam for George Floyd & so many others

Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Bye Bye Blackbird

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 The Battle Of Blair Mountain

Mike Moreno Lotus The Empress

Bill Mays Live at the Jazz Standard When Will the Blues Leave

Dennis Mitcheltree Golden Rule Rachel

Dave Slonaker Convergency Vanishing Point

Neil Caine The Backstabber's Ball The Hempire Strikes Back

Warren Vache 2gother Soon

George Colligan King's Dream Golden Years

Santi Debriano Ashanti Basilar

Sonny Rollins Now's the Time Afternoon In Paris

Derek Gardner Pan Africa Vicente The AfroMestizo

Victor Goines New Adventures Love Dance

Jimmy Rushing Livin' the Blues Bad Loser

Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Holy Spirit Consciousness

Bill Goodwin & Billy Hart Sound of Sound Village Blues

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Joe Cohn Shared Contemplations Blue Serge

Ron Brendle/Frank Kimbrough Autumn Indian Summer

Gerry Mulligan Dream A Little Dream I'll Be Around

Milt Jackson/Ray Brown Montreux '77 C.M.J.

Kenny Garrett Introducing Kenny Garrett Have You Met Miss Jones

Steven Bernstein Popular Culture Put It Right Here

Superblue Superblue 2 Desert Moonlight

Wynton Marsalis Live at the Village Vanguard In The Court Of King Oliver

Jimmy Giuffre The Easy Way The Easy Way

Sweets Edison Sweets Walkin' With Sweets

Ike Quebec Blue and Sentimental Blues For Charlie

Tomas Janzon Nomads Rob's Piano

Vincent Gardner Three-Five Iris

Helen Merrill Helen Merrill Yesterdays

Charlie Parker Complete Dial Masters Relaxin' At Camarillo

Horace Silver HoraceScope HoraceScope

Johnny Griffin The Little Giant The Message

Bobo Stenson Goodbye Alfonsina

Marques Carroll The Ancestor's Call Resolution For Us

Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Intimacy Of The Blues

Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent-Book One-Degrees Enthroned

Tom Tallistch Wheelhouse Outnumbered

John Abercrombie Up and Coming Silver Circle

Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's My Romance

Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Autumn Leaves

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Calvin Custer: The American Frontier (1989)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds (1710)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Easter Oratorio: Sinfonia (1736)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

John Dowland: Time Stands Still (1603)

Lt. Charles A. Zimmerman: March 'Anchors Aweigh' (1907)

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Raiders' March (1981)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Joseph Haydn: Gypsy Rondo from Piano Trio No. 39 (1795)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Gigue (1773)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Hen (1927)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)

Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in E-Flat (1785)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

Michael Torke: Charcoal (1988)

Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose

Ernö Dohnányi: Fugue from Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance (1876)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Tambourin (1773)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha Overture (1901)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Scherzo from Symphony in a (1896)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Aria detto Balletto (1627)

Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in the Prince of Peace (1960)

Mikalojus Ciurlionis: In the Forest (1901)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

John Williams: 1941: March (1979)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 13 in E-Flat (1801)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 2 (1932)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: The Trial (1965)

Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1945)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 13 in G (1769)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus' (1854)

John Ireland: Epic March (1942)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme (2015)

John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: The Chairman's Waltz (2005)

Antonio Lotti: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1710)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 2 (1881)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

John Wilbye: Homo natus de muliere (1620)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite (1938)

John Williams: Far and Away: Suite (1992)

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984)

Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Oprichnik: Act 4 Dances (1872)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale (2012)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Prelude (1965)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: The Trial (1965)

Anatoly Liadov: Kikimora (1910)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

John Williams: The Reivers (1980)

John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth (1982)

John Williams: Aloft... To the Royal Masthead! (1992)

John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale (1977)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931)

Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite (1903)

20:00 OVATIONS: Ensembles appearing at Baldwin Wallace Conservatory: ACRONYM early music ensemble, and Fire & Grace, violin-guitar duo – ACRONYM performs and conducts a master class at the Baldwin Wallace Bach Festival, Apr 21-23; Fire & Grace performs and conducts master classes at the BW Feb. 18-19; violinist Edwin Huizinga is a member of both ensembles, and he will be the intermission guest.

ACRONYM:

Heinrich Biber: Balletae, Battaglia, Jucunda, Sonatina

Adam Drese: Sonata a 6 in C

Daniel Eberlin: Sonata a 2 in E minor

Georg Piscator: Sonata a 7 in A minor

Johann Phillipp Krieger: Sonata a 4 in F

Samuel Capricornus: Sonata a 8 in A minor

Fire & Grace (Edwin Huizinga, violin; William Coulter, guitar)

Astor Piazzolla: Libertango

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)

Helen Hagan: Piano Concerto in c (1912)

Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Luke and Leia (1983)

John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick (1999)

Victor Young: The Uninvited: Stella by Starlight (1944)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 (1821)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)