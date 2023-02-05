WCLV Program Guide 02-06-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Jessica Williams Inventions Nightwatch
Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley
Marques Carroll Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps
Andrew Dickeson The Song Is You Blues For Riyo
Manzanita Quintet Osmosis Devotion
Modern Jazz Quartet Modern Jazz Quartet Vendome
Duke Ellington The Pianist Don Juan
Buck Clayton Buck Clayton Special Jive at Five
Ray Baretto My Summertime While My Lady Sleeps
Derek Gardner Pan-Africa Blues for the Diaspora
Ben Wolfe Unjust The Heckler
Dave Stryker Prime Captain Jack
Ernie Krivda Back at the Dog Emerald
John Hicks Live at Maybeck After the Rain
Ted Nash Live at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola Emily
Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's At Long Last Love
Ce Ce Gable Next Year's Song No Moon at All
Steve Davis Bluesthetic They Wore 44
Sonny Clark Cool Struttin' Cool Struttin'
Dexter Gordon Go Love For Sale
Jackie McLean A Fickle Sonance Enitnerrut
Krs Berg Metroplexity Big Band This Time, Last Year Forgotten Thoughts
Scott Wendholt From Now On Magnolia Tones
Junko Onishi Cruisin' The Shepherd
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Justin Joyce Story Tales Lowest Lane
Charlton Singleton Crossroads Gradual Lean
Sweets Edison The Swinger Pussy Willow
Hampton Hawes Four The Awful Truth
Count Basie One More Time Jessica's Day
Darren Litzie My Horizon Faded Portrait
Nat Birchall Ancient Africa Malidoma
Dave Slonaker Convergency A Curve in the Road
Lee Morgan Search for the New Land The Joker
WJ3 All-Stars My Ship Taking A Chance On Love
Markus Howell Get Right Inner Being
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo
Tim Warfield Eye of the Beholder Second Thoughts
Charles Lloyd The Call Glimpse
Coleman Hawkins At Ease Poor Butterfly
Horace Silver The Toyko Blues The Tokyo Blues
Jason Marshall New Beginnings I Could Write A Book
Lem Winchester Lem's Beat Eddy's Dilemma
Jamie Saft Borscht Belt Studies Issachar
Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Tell Me When
David Friedman Different Worlds Gold Alchemy
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame in El Cielo Big P
Catherine Russell Alone Together Alone Together
Brad Mehldau Day is Done Day Is Done
Elvin Jones Dear John Dear John C
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 in b-Flat (1837)
Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)
Traditional: The Sprig of Thyme
Michael Praetorius: Dances from 'Terpsichore' (1612)
Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)
Antonín Dvorák: American Suite: Allegretto (1895)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Glory of the Yankee Navy' (1909)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Tarantella (1901)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)
Nora Holt: Nora's Dance (1921)
Florence Price: The Oak (1934)
Amy Beach: Finale from Piano Concerto (1899)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)
Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture (1812)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 in E-Flat (1793)
Michael Abels: Winged Creatures (2019)
Edvard Grieg: Pictures of Country Life (1872)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Mephisto's Calls from Hell' (1852)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)
Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ernest Bloch: Poems of the Sea: At Sea (1922)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Down by the Riverside'
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Oboes, 2 Horns & Bassoon (1720)
Luigi Cherubini: Eliza: Overture (1794)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: A Real Slow Drag (1911)
William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)
Antonín Dvorák: American Suite (1895)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1872)
William Grant Still: Festive Overture (1944)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 3 (1868)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 (1878)
Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy (1937)
Henry Purcell: Amphitrion: Air (1690)
Ottorino Respighi: Belkis, Queen of Sheba: Suite (1934)
Betty Jackson King: Autumn Dance (1955)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)
George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)
John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Dialogue (1977)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo-fantaisie (1893)
Robert Schumann: First movement from Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture (1888)
Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G (1740)
Gustav Mahler: A Funeral March from 'Titan' (Symphony No. 1) (1893)
Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1839)
Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 (1845)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D 'Hunt' (1781)
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)
Betty Jackson King: Spring Intermezzo (1955)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Oboe & Bassoon in G (1720)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz (1885)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1 in d (1879)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Alan Hovhaness: Sonata for Harp & Guitar 'Spirit of Trees' (1983)
Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for Strings (1902)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevode (1891)
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 3 'The Sunday Symphony' (1958)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)
Richard Strauss: Andante for Horn & Piano (1888)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F 'Pastoral' (1808)
Michel Blavet: Flute Concerto in a (1750)
Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Gabriel Fauré: Ave Maria (1894)
Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)
Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)
Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs
Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)
Ola Gjeilo: The Spheres (2008)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)
Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)