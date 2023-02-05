WCLV Program Guide 02-06-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jessica Williams Inventions Nightwatch

Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley

Marques Carroll Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps

Andrew Dickeson The Song Is You Blues For Riyo

Manzanita Quintet Osmosis Devotion

Modern Jazz Quartet Modern Jazz Quartet Vendome

Duke Ellington The Pianist Don Juan

Buck Clayton Buck Clayton Special Jive at Five

Ray Baretto My Summertime While My Lady Sleeps

Derek Gardner Pan-Africa Blues for the Diaspora

Ben Wolfe Unjust The Heckler

Dave Stryker Prime Captain Jack

Ernie Krivda Back at the Dog Emerald

John Hicks Live at Maybeck After the Rain

Ted Nash Live at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola Emily

Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's At Long Last Love

Ce Ce Gable Next Year's Song No Moon at All

Steve Davis Bluesthetic They Wore 44

Sonny Clark Cool Struttin' Cool Struttin'

Dexter Gordon Go Love For Sale

Jackie McLean A Fickle Sonance Enitnerrut

Krs Berg Metroplexity Big Band This Time, Last Year Forgotten Thoughts

Scott Wendholt From Now On Magnolia Tones

Junko Onishi Cruisin' The Shepherd

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Justin Joyce Story Tales Lowest Lane

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Gradual Lean

Sweets Edison The Swinger Pussy Willow

Hampton Hawes Four The Awful Truth

Count Basie One More Time Jessica's Day

Darren Litzie My Horizon Faded Portrait

Nat Birchall Ancient Africa Malidoma

Dave Slonaker Convergency A Curve in the Road

Lee Morgan Search for the New Land The Joker

WJ3 All-Stars My Ship Taking A Chance On Love

Markus Howell Get Right Inner Being

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo

Tim Warfield Eye of the Beholder Second Thoughts

Charles Lloyd The Call Glimpse

Coleman Hawkins At Ease Poor Butterfly

Horace Silver The Toyko Blues The Tokyo Blues

Jason Marshall New Beginnings I Could Write A Book

Lem Winchester Lem's Beat Eddy's Dilemma

Jamie Saft Borscht Belt Studies Issachar

Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Tell Me When

David Friedman Different Worlds Gold Alchemy

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame in El Cielo Big P

Catherine Russell Alone Together Alone Together

Brad Mehldau Day is Done Day Is Done

Elvin Jones Dear John Dear John C

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 in b-Flat (1837)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)

Traditional: The Sprig of Thyme

Michael Praetorius: Dances from 'Terpsichore' (1612)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Antonín Dvorák: American Suite: Allegretto (1895)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Glory of the Yankee Navy' (1909)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Tarantella (1901)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)

Nora Holt: Nora's Dance (1921)

Florence Price: The Oak (1934)

Amy Beach: Finale from Piano Concerto (1899)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture (1812)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 in E-Flat (1793)

Michael Abels: Winged Creatures (2019)

Edvard Grieg: Pictures of Country Life (1872)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Mephisto's Calls from Hell' (1852)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ernest Bloch: Poems of the Sea: At Sea (1922)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Down by the Riverside'

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Oboes, 2 Horns & Bassoon (1720)

Luigi Cherubini: Eliza: Overture (1794)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: A Real Slow Drag (1911)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Antonín Dvorák: American Suite (1895)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1872)

William Grant Still: Festive Overture (1944)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 3 (1868)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 (1878)

Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy (1937)

Henry Purcell: Amphitrion: Air (1690)

Ottorino Respighi: Belkis, Queen of Sheba: Suite (1934)

Betty Jackson King: Autumn Dance (1955)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)

George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)

John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Dialogue (1977)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo-fantaisie (1893)

Robert Schumann: First movement from Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture (1888)

Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G (1740)

Gustav Mahler: A Funeral March from 'Titan' (Symphony No. 1) (1893)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1839)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 (1845)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D 'Hunt' (1781)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

Betty Jackson King: Spring Intermezzo (1955)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Oboe & Bassoon in G (1720)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz (1885)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1 in d (1879)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Alan Hovhaness: Sonata for Harp & Guitar 'Spirit of Trees' (1983)

Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for Strings (1902)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevode (1891)

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 3 'The Sunday Symphony' (1958)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Richard Strauss: Andante for Horn & Piano (1888)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F 'Pastoral' (1808)

Michel Blavet: Flute Concerto in a (1750)

Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Gabriel Fauré: Ave Maria (1894)

Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)

Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Ola Gjeilo: The Spheres (2008)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)