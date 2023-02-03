WCLV Program Guide 02-04-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Rahsaan Barber, Mosaic, Swang that Thang
The Heavy Hitters, The Heavy Hitters, Silverdust
Steve Kaldestad, Live at Frankie’s, If You Could See Me Now
Dizzy Gillespie et al, Charlie Parker 10th Memorial Concert, Bird Watcher/Disorder at the Border
Matthew Fries, Lost Time, June Blues
Ben Wolfe, Unjust, Sideways
Gilbert Castellanos, Esperamae en Cielo, Totem Pole
Wes Montgomery, In Paris, Blue ‘n’ Boogie/West Coast Blues
Tyler Mitchell, Sun Ra’s Journey, Cosmic Hop
Sun Ra Arkestra , Swirling, Seductive Fantasy
Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Does Your House Have Lions?, The Entertainer (as a blues)
Steve Turre, Generations, Planting the Ceed
Mike Clark, Blues on Top, Jacob’s Ladder
Derrick Gardner, Pan Africa, Vicente, the Afro-Mestizo
Miguel Zenon, Musica de las Americas, Opresion y Revolucion
Diego Rivera, Mestizo, La Raza Cosmica
Tyler Mitchell, Sun Ra’s Journey, Care Free
Phil Ranelin – Wendell Harrison, Phil Ranelin and Wendell Harrison, Genesis
Dave Douglas, Songs of Ascent – 2, Dwelling of Brothers
Gabor Rolla, On the Move, We See
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Alan Pasqua, Darek Oles, Peter Erskine My New Old Friend Wichita Lineman
H2 Big Band It Could Happen It Could Happen to You
Melvyn Rhyne, Joshua Redman, Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington Boss Organ Full House
Wes Montgomery, Wynton Kelly, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Smokin' at the Half Note What's New
Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Bemsha Swing
Shirley Horn, Roy Hargrove, Steve Novosel, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient The Meaning of the Blues
Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Las Vegas Tango
Frank Sinatra, Nelson Riddle Orchestra Frank Sinatra Romance: Songs from the Heart Nice 'N' Easy
Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Autumn Leaves
Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Bemsha Swing
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Now Hear My Meaning
Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Blue Bossa
Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Connie Kay, Ron Carter Warm Valley
Jimmy McGriff, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie, Red Holloway, Houston Person The Dream Team Fleetwood Stroll
Thelonious Monk The Classic Quartet Just a Gigolo
Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Concorde
Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here on Earth The Time of the Barracudas
Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly It Might As Well Be Spring
Itzhak Perlman, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Grady Tate, Ray Brown Side By Side Makin' Whoopee
June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It's a Most Unusual Day
Thelonious Monk, Charlie Rouse, Butch Warren, Frankie Dunlop Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Epistrophy
Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Down By the Riverside
Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Peace For South Africa
Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music form the Motion Picture Bullitt Bullitt Main Title
Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment St. Thomas
Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre
Dexter Gordon, Sonny Clark, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins Dexter Gordon: Ballads I Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out to Dry
Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Joaquin Rodrigo Invocacion y danza (Hommage a Manuel de Falla) Xuefei Yang, guitar
Frederic Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in e, Op. 11 Martha Argerich, piano Montreal Symphony Orchestra
Alberto M. Alvarado Recollection (Recuerdo) Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano Cuarteto Latinamericano
Jorge Olaya-Muñoz Semblanzas (Aspects) Quintet of the Americas
Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 6 in D "Morning" Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos
Isaac Albeniz Evocation, from Iberia (orchestrated by Enrique Fernandez Arbos) Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos
Joaquin Turina Festival of San Juan Aznalfarache, from Sinfonia Sevillana Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos
Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier Suite Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Ludwig van Beethoven: 12 Contretanzes Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 11, 12 Swedish Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Dausgaard, conductor
Caroline Shaw: Limestone & Felt Ayane Kozasa, viola; Paul Wiancko, cello Bank of America Chamber Music Series Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Lloyd Altman calling from New York, NY
Sergei Prokofiev: Puzzler Payoff: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel, conductor
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 74 "Harp" Schumann Quartet University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA
Johannes Rusten: O Fredrik, O Fredrik Danish String Quartet
Witold Lutoslawski: Symphonic Variations The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College and The Orchestra Now, Sosnoff Theatre at The Fisher Center for The Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY
George Walker: Piano Sonata No. 5 Roman Rabinovich, piano ChamberFest Cleveland, Cultural Arts Center at Disciples Church, Cleveland Heights, OH
Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 in D minor, D 810 "Death and the Maiden": Movements 1-2 Danish String Quartet String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Richard Hayman: Kid Stuff (1959)
George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)
Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)
Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs: Samba (1989)
Percy Grainger: I'm Seventeen Come Sunday (1912)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Fairy Tales from the Orient' (1892)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - A pianist speaks of his passion for rocket science and his work with NASA, a talented teen violinist plays Beethoven and shares how an accident transformed his musicianship, a young composer shares a piece inspired by the loss of a loved one, and a versatile saxophonist plays Coltrane
Ayaan Ahmad, 16, violin, from Sharon, MA Op. 12, No. 1 - Violin Sonata in D major, ‘Allegro con brio’ (6:12) Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
Elisa Johnson, 18, composer, from Seattle, WA Lost Without You (5:31) Elisa Johnson (b. 2004)
Peter Dugan, piano A Child Is Born Thaddeus Joseph Jones (1923-1986)
Qing Ng, 18, violin, from Madison, WI (JCKYAA Recipient) – Remote (Audio for the Arts) Opus 1, No. 20 - Solo Violin Caprice in D Major, 'Allegretto' (2:56) Niccolò Paganini (1782-1840)
Harry Jo, 15, saxophone, from Pleasanton, CA Naima (5:19) John Coltrane (1926-1967) Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)
Reprise from Elisa Johnson Lost Without You
13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues with a treasure from the archives: Verdi’s Macbeth, featuring a pair of legendary stars, baritone Sherrill Milnes and soprano Martina Arroyo, in a performance originally aired live, 50 years ago, in February 1973. Milnes sang the title role of the ambitious Scottish warrior opposite Arroyo as his ruthless Lady. They were joined by bass Ruggero Raimondi as the ill-fated Banquo and Francesco Tagliavini as Macduff. Maestro Francesco Molinari-Pradelli conducted the Met orchestra and chorus.
15:50 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta giardiniera: Overture (1774)
Ruggero Leoncavallo: Pagliacci: Stridono lassù (1892)
Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)
Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in E-Flat (1907)
Ferruccio Busoni: Sonatina No. 6 'Chamber Fantasy after 'Carmen' (1920)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: André the Giant (Previn as Conductor)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Main title—London Symphony/André Previn
André Previn (arr Mark McGurty): Valley of the Dolls: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings—London Symphony/André Previn (used in The Elephant Man, 1980)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn
Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Muir Matheson): Three Portraits from ‘The England of Elizabeth’—London Symphony/André Previn
Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch—St. Louis Symphony/André Previn
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Introduction—London Symphony/André Previn (used in Romeo.Juliet, 1990)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights [‘The Montagues and the Capulets’]—London Symphony/André Previn(used in Romeo.Juliet, 1990)
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Jule Styne in Hollywood - Before this great composer of "Gypsy" and "Funny Girl" ever got to Broadway, he conquered Hollywood, and it's his classic songs from movie musicals that fill this hour
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Symphony No. 2 'Antar' (1868)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Julie Amacher – Buffalo Philharmonic, JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Time for Three
Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis
Jennifer Higdon: Concerto 4-3
Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini
Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 3 (Buffalo 1712)
John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 1—Ulster Orchestra
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Late Weather & Sports…Ruth Draper: Debutante at a Dance…Mark Levy
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Joaquín Turina: Silueta nocturna (1931)
Paul Juon: Adagio from Viola Sonata (1901)
Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)
Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1868)
Eriks Esenvalds: Earth Teach Me Quiet (2013)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)
Bill Douglas: Earth Prayer (1999)
Arthur Foote: Melody (1899)
Richard Strauss: Andante for Horn & Piano (1888)
Traditional: Wild Mountain Thyme