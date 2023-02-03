WCLV Program Guide 02-04-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Rahsaan Barber, Mosaic, Swang that Thang

The Heavy Hitters, The Heavy Hitters, Silverdust

Steve Kaldestad, Live at Frankie’s, If You Could See Me Now

Dizzy Gillespie et al, Charlie Parker 10th Memorial Concert, Bird Watcher/Disorder at the Border

Matthew Fries, Lost Time, June Blues

Ben Wolfe, Unjust, Sideways

Gilbert Castellanos, Esperamae en Cielo, Totem Pole

Wes Montgomery, In Paris, Blue ‘n’ Boogie/West Coast Blues

Tyler Mitchell, Sun Ra’s Journey, Cosmic Hop

Sun Ra Arkestra , Swirling, Seductive Fantasy

Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Does Your House Have Lions?, The Entertainer (as a blues)

Steve Turre, Generations, Planting the Ceed

Mike Clark, Blues on Top, Jacob’s Ladder

Derrick Gardner, Pan Africa, Vicente, the Afro-Mestizo

Miguel Zenon, Musica de las Americas, Opresion y Revolucion

Diego Rivera, Mestizo, La Raza Cosmica

Tyler Mitchell, Sun Ra’s Journey, Care Free

Phil Ranelin – Wendell Harrison, Phil Ranelin and Wendell Harrison, Genesis

Dave Douglas, Songs of Ascent – 2, Dwelling of Brothers

Gabor Rolla, On the Move, We See

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Alan Pasqua, Darek Oles, Peter Erskine My New Old Friend Wichita Lineman

H2 Big Band It Could Happen It Could Happen to You

Melvyn Rhyne, Joshua Redman, Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington Boss Organ Full House

Wes Montgomery, Wynton Kelly, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Smokin' at the Half Note What's New

Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Bemsha Swing

Shirley Horn, Roy Hargrove, Steve Novosel, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient The Meaning of the Blues

Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Las Vegas Tango

Frank Sinatra, Nelson Riddle Orchestra Frank Sinatra Romance: Songs from the Heart Nice 'N' Easy

Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Autumn Leaves

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Now Hear My Meaning

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Blue Bossa

Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Connie Kay, Ron Carter Warm Valley

Jimmy McGriff, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie, Red Holloway, Houston Person The Dream Team Fleetwood Stroll

Thelonious Monk The Classic Quartet Just a Gigolo

Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Concorde

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here on Earth The Time of the Barracudas

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly It Might As Well Be Spring

Itzhak Perlman, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Grady Tate, Ray Brown Side By Side Makin' Whoopee

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It's a Most Unusual Day

Thelonious Monk, Charlie Rouse, Butch Warren, Frankie Dunlop Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Epistrophy

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Down By the Riverside

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Peace For South Africa

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music form the Motion Picture Bullitt Bullitt Main Title

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment St. Thomas

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre

Dexter Gordon, Sonny Clark, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins Dexter Gordon: Ballads I Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out to Dry

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Joaquin Rodrigo Invocacion y danza (Hommage a Manuel de Falla) Xuefei Yang, guitar

Frederic Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in e, Op. 11 Martha Argerich, piano Montreal Symphony Orchestra

Alberto M. Alvarado Recollection (Recuerdo) Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano Cuarteto Latinamericano

Jorge Olaya-Muñoz Semblanzas (Aspects) Quintet of the Americas

Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 6 in D "Morning" Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos

Isaac Albeniz Evocation, from Iberia (orchestrated by Enrique Fernandez Arbos) Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos

Joaquin Turina Festival of San Juan Aznalfarache, from Sinfonia Sevillana Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos

Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier Suite Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: 12 Contretanzes Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 11, 12 Swedish Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Dausgaard, conductor

Caroline Shaw: Limestone & Felt Ayane Kozasa, viola; Paul Wiancko, cello Bank of America Chamber Music Series Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Lloyd Altman calling from New York, NY

Sergei Prokofiev: Puzzler Payoff: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 74 "Harp" Schumann Quartet University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Johannes Rusten: O Fredrik, O Fredrik Danish String Quartet

Witold Lutoslawski: Symphonic Variations The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College and The Orchestra Now, Sosnoff Theatre at The Fisher Center for The Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY

George Walker: Piano Sonata No. 5 Roman Rabinovich, piano ChamberFest Cleveland, Cultural Arts Center at Disciples Church, Cleveland Heights, OH

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 in D minor, D 810 "Death and the Maiden": Movements 1-2 Danish String Quartet String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Richard Hayman: Kid Stuff (1959)

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs: Samba (1989)

Percy Grainger: I'm Seventeen Come Sunday (1912)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Fairy Tales from the Orient' (1892)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - A pianist speaks of his passion for rocket science and his work with NASA, a talented teen violinist plays Beethoven and shares how an accident transformed his musicianship, a young composer shares a piece inspired by the loss of a loved one, and a versatile saxophonist plays Coltrane

Ayaan Ahmad, 16, violin, from Sharon, MA Op. 12, No. 1 - Violin Sonata in D major, ‘Allegro con brio’ (6:12) Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Elisa Johnson, 18, composer, from Seattle, WA Lost Without You (5:31) Elisa Johnson (b. 2004)

Peter Dugan, piano A Child Is Born Thaddeus Joseph Jones (1923-1986)

Qing Ng, 18, violin, from Madison, WI (JCKYAA Recipient) – Remote (Audio for the Arts) Opus 1, No. 20 - Solo Violin Caprice in D Major, 'Allegretto' (2:56) Niccolò Paganini (1782-1840)

Harry Jo, 15, saxophone, from Pleasanton, CA Naima (5:19) John Coltrane (1926-1967) Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Reprise from Elisa Johnson Lost Without You

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues with a treasure from the archives: Verdi’s Macbeth, featuring a pair of legendary stars, baritone Sherrill Milnes and soprano Martina Arroyo, in a performance originally aired live, 50 years ago, in February 1973. Milnes sang the title role of the ambitious Scottish warrior opposite Arroyo as his ruthless Lady. They were joined by bass Ruggero Raimondi as the ill-fated Banquo and Francesco Tagliavini as Macduff. Maestro Francesco Molinari-Pradelli conducted the Met orchestra and chorus.

15:50 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta giardiniera: Overture (1774)

Ruggero Leoncavallo: Pagliacci: Stridono lassù (1892)

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in E-Flat (1907)

Ferruccio Busoni: Sonatina No. 6 'Chamber Fantasy after 'Carmen' (1920)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: André the Giant (Previn as Conductor)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Main title—London Symphony/André Previn

André Previn (arr Mark McGurty): Valley of the Dolls: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings—London Symphony/André Previn (used in The Elephant Man, 1980)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Muir Matheson): Three Portraits from ‘The England of Elizabeth’—London Symphony/André Previn

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch—St. Louis Symphony/André Previn

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Introduction—London Symphony/André Previn (used in Romeo.Juliet, 1990)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights [‘The Montagues and the Capulets’]—London Symphony/André Previn(used in Romeo.Juliet, 1990)

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Jule Styne in Hollywood - Before this great composer of "Gypsy" and "Funny Girl" ever got to Broadway, he conquered Hollywood, and it's his classic songs from movie musicals that fill this hour

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Symphony No. 2 'Antar' (1868)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Julie Amacher – Buffalo Philharmonic, JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Time for Three

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis

Jennifer Higdon: Concerto 4-3

Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 3 (Buffalo 1712)

John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 1—Ulster Orchestra

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Late Weather & Sports…Ruth Draper: Debutante at a Dance…Mark Levy

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Joaquín Turina: Silueta nocturna (1931)

Paul Juon: Adagio from Viola Sonata (1901)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1868)

Eriks Esenvalds: Earth Teach Me Quiet (2013)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)

Bill Douglas: Earth Prayer (1999)

Arthur Foote: Melody (1899)

Richard Strauss: Andante for Horn & Piano (1888)

Traditional: Wild Mountain Thyme