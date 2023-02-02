5 Things to do in NEO: The Amazing ‘80s in Canton, Ice Festival in Vermilion and more

The Amazing ‘80s

The Canton Symphony Orchestra brings a classical twist to the classic songs of the 1980s by partnering with the rock symphony group, Jeans ‘n Classics, inside Umstattd Hall. Hear hits like “Take On Me,” “Whip It” and “Love Shack” reimagined with a symphonic sound on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m.

LEGO Robotics Competition

The Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland is partnering with Ohio FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) to host the Curiosity Open Jr., a FIRST LEGO League Challenge Competition. Teams comprised of students ages 9-14 will compete by building and programming robots to complete tasks while practicing problem-solving and team-building. The opening ceremony begins Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m.

‘Beyond the Picket Fence’

What does the word “home” mean to you? A new exhibit at the University of Akron’s National Museum of Psychology explores the concept of “home” in all its definitions. “Beyond the Picket Fence: The Places and Spaces We Call Home” opens with a reception on Friday, Feb. 3, from 4 – 7 p.m., at the Cummings Center for the History of Psychology and includes remarks from the curators.

‘Cyrano de Bergerac’

The 1897 play by Edmond Rostand about the large-nosed French nobleman takes the stage at Western Reserve Playhouse in Bath beginning Friday, Feb. 3, at 8 p.m. and continuing through Feb. 18. Originally written in French and translated many times over, the plot is a fictionalization that follows the real Hercule Savinien de Cyrano de Bergerac, a cadet in the French Army.

Ice is nice in Vermilion

The 14th annual Ice A Fair takes place on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., in Downtown Vermilion. Hop aboard a trolley to view the many ice sculptures and enjoy the narrated tour of the historic Harbourtown neighborhood. A wintery play space for kids will feature fun activities and a slippery ice slide. The day culminates at 6 p.m. with a “Fire & Ice” display featuring music, dancers and a roaring fire lit inside an ice-carved chimney.