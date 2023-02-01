WCLV Program Guide 02-02-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Tommy Flanagan Giant Steps Central Park West
Dave Douglas Moving Portraits First Frost
Mark Turner Ballad Session All Or Nothing At All
Art Farmer Farmer's Market AdDisUn
Art Blakey Buhania's Delight Backstage Sally
Joe Farnsworth Time To Swing The Good Shepherd
VA One More H & T Blues
Dave Young Ides of March Forty-Five Degrees
Kenny Burrell Midnight Blue Midnight Blue
Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings Doggin' Around
Miles Davis Porgy and Bess I Loves You Porgy
Terri Lyn Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Unchanged
Charles Lloyd I Long To See You All My Trials
Peter Erskine Juni Siri
Bobby Watson Back Home In Kansas City Back Home In Kansas City
Veronica Swift Confessions I Hope She Makes You Happy
Reeds and Deeds Tenor Time Amsterdam after Dark
Bar Kokhba Sextet Book Of Angels Lolquiel
Steve Cardenas Blue Has A Range Highline
Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Baby Won't You Please Come Home
John Bailey Time Bandits Ode To Thaddeus
Rodney Whitaker Oasis FanOGram
Dizzy Gillespie For Musicians Only BeBop
Sonny Still Soul People Sonny's Blues
Stan Getz Sweet Rain Sweet Rain
Thomas Clausen Back2Basics You And The Night And The Music
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Jerry Kalaf Welcome to Earth The Jazz Answer
Jocelyn Gould Elegant Traveler Kindling
Horace Silver The Jody Grind Mary Lou
Joe Temperly Double Duke Creole Love Call
Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue East St. Louis ToodleOo
Avishai Cohen Introducing Trevini Mood Indigo
Bobby Hutcherson Wise One Aisha
Noah Baerman Playdate Baby Man
Oscar Peterson The London House Sessions Moanin'
Frank Kimbrough 2003-2006 Centering
Vincent Herring Don't Let It Go Don't Let It Go
Ray Brown Some of My Best Friends Are Polka Dots And Moonbeams
Kirk Lightsey Live At Small's Jazz Club Lament [Live]
Charlton Singleton Crossroads Gradual Lean
John Coltrane Coltrane Plays the Blues Blues to Elvin
Jessica Williams Joy The Quilt
Curtis Fuller Down Home Jonli Bercosta
Bill Evans You Must Believe in Spring Gary's Theme
Grant Green Gooden's Corner On Green Dolphin Street
Javon Jackson déjà vu T.J
Jesse Davis Live At Small's Jazz Club These Foolish Things
Mike Benedict Bopitude Frankenstein
Mark Lockett Swings and Roundabouts Here's To Ornette
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Tin Tin Deo
Eric Jacobson Discover One Way
Nathan Borton Each Step Change
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Fritz Kreisler: Gypsy Caprice (1927)
Antonín Dvorák: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 8 (1889)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Cello Concerto (1753)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from 'Triple' Concerto (1804)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' (1923)
John Williams: Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars (2002)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Macbeth: Overture (1888)
Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Chorus of the Scottish Refugees (1847)
Benjamin Britten: Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' (1946)
Joseph Haydn: Armida: Overture (1784)
John Williams: Three Pieces from 'Schindler's List' (1993)
Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen: Shine You No More (2016)
Alfred Newman: Street Scene (1931)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)
Ola Gjeilo: Days of Beauty (2017)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue on a Theme by Tomaso Albinoni (1712)
Arthur Benjamin: Cotillon Suite (1938)
Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)
Karl Jenkins: Ave verum corpus (2008)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Dolls' Dances: Lyric Waltz (1952)
Scott Joplin: The Ragtime Dance (1906)
Joseph Haydn: Overture to an English Opera (1795)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid (1910)
Fritz Kreisler: Tambourin chinois (1910)
Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody (1907)
Sir Edward Elgar: The Crown of India: Warriors' Dance (1912)
Betty Jackson King: Autumn Dance (1955)
Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 9 in e (1957)
Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D (1713)
William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Albaicín (1908)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C 'Linz' (1783)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B-Flat (1774)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Fritz Kreisler: Caprice viennois (1910)
Fritz Kreisler: Miniature Viennese March (1919)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after the Easter Oratorio (1736)
Alessandro Scarlatti: Variations on 'La Folia' (1723)
Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)
Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
Benjamin Britten: Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge (1937)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)
Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)
Nora Holt: Nora's Dance (1921)
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)
Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Good Friday Spell (1882)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 5 (1894)
William David Brohn: Suite from Bernstein's 'West Side Story' (2000)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Puerto (1906)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)
Louise Farrenc: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1847)
David Arnold: Independence Day: Suite (1996)
Betty Jackson King: Spring Intermezzo (1955)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations (1897)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1800)
Michael Torke: Bliss (2013)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 102 (1794)
Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
Florence Price: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1932)
Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite (1695)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Helen Hagan: Piano Concerto in c (1912)
Giuseppe Verdi: Alzira: Prelude (1845)
Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 3 Prelude (1853)
Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphonie brève (1873)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' (1904)
Josef Suk: Fairy Tale: Suite (1900)
Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 9 (1881)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Franz Danzi: Concertante for Flute & Clarinet (1814)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 13 in E-Flat (1801)
William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for solo flute: Bourrée anglaise (1718)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D (1723)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1895)
Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 1 'In Spanish Style' (1886)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)
Sir William Walton: Belshazzar's Feast (1931)
Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)
Anonymous: Lute Duet 'Le rossignol' (1550)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here (1902)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)
Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn (1948)
Henryk Wieniawski: Légende (1859)
Florence Price: Andante from Piano Quintet in a (1935)
Leopold Stokowski: Es ist vollbracht! from Bach's 'St. John Passion' (1914)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)
Eric Whitacre: Water Night (1995)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)
Ernesto Lecuona: Yo te qiero siempre (1954)