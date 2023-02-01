WCLV Program Guide 02-02-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Tommy Flanagan Giant Steps Central Park West

Dave Douglas Moving Portraits First Frost

Mark Turner Ballad Session All Or Nothing At All

Art Farmer Farmer's Market AdDisUn

Art Blakey Buhania's Delight Backstage Sally

Joe Farnsworth Time To Swing The Good Shepherd

VA One More H & T Blues

Dave Young Ides of March Forty-Five Degrees

Kenny Burrell Midnight Blue Midnight Blue

Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings Doggin' Around

Miles Davis Porgy and Bess I Loves You Porgy

Terri Lyn Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Unchanged

Charles Lloyd I Long To See You All My Trials

Peter Erskine Juni Siri

Bobby Watson Back Home In Kansas City Back Home In Kansas City

Veronica Swift Confessions I Hope She Makes You Happy

Reeds and Deeds Tenor Time Amsterdam after Dark

Bar Kokhba Sextet Book Of Angels Lolquiel

Steve Cardenas Blue Has A Range Highline

Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Baby Won't You Please Come Home

John Bailey Time Bandits Ode To Thaddeus

Rodney Whitaker Oasis FanOGram

Dizzy Gillespie For Musicians Only BeBop

Sonny Still Soul People Sonny's Blues

Stan Getz Sweet Rain Sweet Rain

Thomas Clausen Back2Basics You And The Night And The Music

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Jerry Kalaf Welcome to Earth The Jazz Answer

Jocelyn Gould Elegant Traveler Kindling

Horace Silver The Jody Grind Mary Lou

Joe Temperly Double Duke Creole Love Call

Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue East St. Louis ToodleOo

Avishai Cohen Introducing Trevini Mood Indigo

Bobby Hutcherson Wise One Aisha

Noah Baerman Playdate Baby Man

Oscar Peterson The London House Sessions Moanin'

Frank Kimbrough 2003-2006 Centering

Vincent Herring Don't Let It Go Don't Let It Go

Ray Brown Some of My Best Friends Are Polka Dots And Moonbeams

Kirk Lightsey Live At Small's Jazz Club Lament [Live]

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Gradual Lean

John Coltrane Coltrane Plays the Blues Blues to Elvin

Jessica Williams Joy The Quilt

Curtis Fuller Down Home Jonli Bercosta

Bill Evans You Must Believe in Spring Gary's Theme

Grant Green Gooden's Corner On Green Dolphin Street

Javon Jackson déjà vu T.J

Jesse Davis Live At Small's Jazz Club These Foolish Things

Mike Benedict Bopitude Frankenstein

Mark Lockett Swings and Roundabouts Here's To Ornette

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Tin Tin Deo

Eric Jacobson Discover One Way

Nathan Borton Each Step Change

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Fritz Kreisler: Gypsy Caprice (1927)

Antonín Dvorák: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 8 (1889)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Cello Concerto (1753)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from 'Triple' Concerto (1804)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' (1923)

John Williams: Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars (2002)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Macbeth: Overture (1888)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Chorus of the Scottish Refugees (1847)

Benjamin Britten: Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' (1946)

Joseph Haydn: Armida: Overture (1784)

John Williams: Three Pieces from 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen: Shine You No More (2016)

Alfred Newman: Street Scene (1931)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Ola Gjeilo: Days of Beauty (2017)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue on a Theme by Tomaso Albinoni (1712)

Arthur Benjamin: Cotillon Suite (1938)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Karl Jenkins: Ave verum corpus (2008)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Dolls' Dances: Lyric Waltz (1952)

Scott Joplin: The Ragtime Dance (1906)

Joseph Haydn: Overture to an English Opera (1795)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid (1910)

Fritz Kreisler: Tambourin chinois (1910)

Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody (1907)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Crown of India: Warriors' Dance (1912)

Betty Jackson King: Autumn Dance (1955)

Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 9 in e (1957)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D (1713)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Albaicín (1908)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C 'Linz' (1783)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B-Flat (1774)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Fritz Kreisler: Caprice viennois (1910)

Fritz Kreisler: Miniature Viennese March (1919)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after the Easter Oratorio (1736)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Variations on 'La Folia' (1723)

Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)

Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Benjamin Britten: Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge (1937)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)

Nora Holt: Nora's Dance (1921)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Good Friday Spell (1882)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 5 (1894)

William David Brohn: Suite from Bernstein's 'West Side Story' (2000)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Puerto (1906)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

Louise Farrenc: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1847)

David Arnold: Independence Day: Suite (1996)

Betty Jackson King: Spring Intermezzo (1955)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations (1897)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1800)

Michael Torke: Bliss (2013)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 102 (1794)

Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Florence Price: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1932)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite (1695)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Helen Hagan: Piano Concerto in c (1912)

Giuseppe Verdi: Alzira: Prelude (1845)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 3 Prelude (1853)

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphonie brève (1873)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' (1904)

Josef Suk: Fairy Tale: Suite (1900)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 9 (1881)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Danzi: Concertante for Flute & Clarinet (1814)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 13 in E-Flat (1801)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for solo flute: Bourrée anglaise (1718)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D (1723)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1895)

Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 1 'In Spanish Style' (1886)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

Sir William Walton: Belshazzar's Feast (1931)

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)

Anonymous: Lute Duet 'Le rossignol' (1550)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here (1902)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn (1948)

Henryk Wieniawski: Légende (1859)

Florence Price: Andante from Piano Quintet in a (1935)

Leopold Stokowski: Es ist vollbracht! from Bach's 'St. John Passion' (1914)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)

Eric Whitacre: Water Night (1995)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Ernesto Lecuona: Yo te qiero siempre (1954)