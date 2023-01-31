WCLV Program Guide 02-01-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Gerry Mulligan Dream A Little Dream Home (When Shadows Fall)

Brendle/Kimbrough Autumn Autumn Nocturne

John Coltrane John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman My One And Only Love

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Totem Pole

Leon Lee Dorsey Thank You Mr. Mabern Watermelon Man

Steve Davis Meant To Be Choices

Louis Armstrong Hot Seven Vol 2 Potato Head Blues

Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um Jelly Roll

Skip Grasso Becoming Canto Belo

Darren Litzie My Horizon Question and Answer

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Standing Back

Gregory Porter Liquid Spirit No Love Dying

Hank Jones The Oracle Interface

Jay Sharptet For You Dream Dance

Chico Freeman Focus Blackfoot

Jay Hoggard The Fountain Fables Of Faubus

Michael Ornstein Aperture Opposite World

Rope In the Moment Bess You Is My Woman Now

Pat Metheny Quartet When We Were Free

Stan Getz Voyage Dreams

Justin Joyce Story Tales Delayed Reaction

Hadley Caliman Straight Ahead Rapture

Carmen Lundy Night and Day Every Time We say Goodbye

Teddy Edwards Back to Avalon The Cellar Dweller

Dizzy Gillespie The Greatest Trumpet of Them All Blues After Dark

Jerry Kalaf Welcome to Earth Not Knowing

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Dave Stryker Prime Mac

Ian Dogole Quinta Essentia 09 United

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Moods

Ken Fowser Morning Light This That & The Other Thing

Roni-Ben Hur Stories Ma'of

Rene Marie Vertigo I'd Rather Talk About You

Jim Snidero San Juan Mystery

Ben Wolfe Unjust Bob French

Count Basie At Newport Sent For You Yesterday And Here You Come Today

Count Basie At Newport Boogie Woogie (I May Be Wrong)

Count Basie At Newport Evenin'

Archie Shepp Tray of Silver If you could see me now

Lee Morgan Infinity Miss Nettie B.

Thomas Linger Out In It Incantation

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Down South

Steve Kuhn Oceans in the Sky Do

Bobby Hutcherson Good Bait Love Samba

Sonny Criss Jazz USA Willow Weep For Me

Red Garland A Garland of Red Makin' Whoopee

Paul Quinichette Like Basie Big D

Hubbard/Shaw The Eternal Triangle Nostrand And Fulton

Joshua Redman Wish Soul Dance

Joshua Redman Timeless Tales How Deep Is the Ocean

Joshua Redman LongGone Long Gone

John Zorn Incerto Im Rosigten Licht

Something Blue Personal Preference The Path

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus (1876)

Victor Herbert: American Fantasy (1893)

Antonio Veracini: Vivace from Violin Concerto (1760)

Giacomo Puccini: Manon Lescaut: Act 3 Intermezzo (1893)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances (1891)

Camargo Guàrnieri: Brazilian Dance (1928)

Pierre Leemans: March 'Belgian Paratroopers' (1945)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1915)

Amy Beach: Fireflies (1892)

José de Nebra: Tempestad grande (1744)

Hans Steinmetz: A Faun's Love-Call (1950)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

Miklós Rózsa: El Cid: Overture (1961)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: The Birth of Venus (1927)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet Music (1781)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Robert le diable: Overture (1831)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Victor Herbert: Festival March (1901)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 1 (1894)

Francesco Maria Veracini: Orchestral Suite No. 6 (1722)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E 'Cortège' (1750)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 87 in A (1785)

Leos Janácek: Suite for Orchestra (1891)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)

Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 in d (1885)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

Betty Jackson King: Spring Intermezzo (1955)

Victor Herbert: Five Pieces for Cello & Strings (1900)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)

Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka (1885)

Helen Hagan: Piano Concerto in c (1912)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

Bohuslav Martinu: March & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1943)

Camargo Guàrnieri: Dansa negra (1946)

Clarice Assad: Impressions: Perpetual Motion (2008)

Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo (1903)

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalm No. 1 (1965)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Three Portraits from 'The England of Elizabeth' (1959)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'My Joys' (1860)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Joseph Haydn: The Apothecary: Overture (1768)

Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' (1987)

Max Steiner: The Searchers: Suite (1956)

Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)

Francesco Maria Veracini: Orchestral Suite No. 6 (1722)

Michael Easton: Overture to an Italianate Comedy (1995)

Victor Herbert: Allegro from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1884)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's 'Tannhäuser' (1852)

Luigi Boccherini: Pastoral from Guitar Quintet No. 4 'Fandango' (1799)

Luigi Boccherini: Rondo No. 1 from Cello Concerto No. 5 (1771)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis (1889)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)

Robert Volkmann: Serenade No. 1 for Strings (1870)

Roman Hoffstetter: Serenade from String Quartet (1760)

Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No. 2 in e (1894)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches (1904)

20:00 OVATIONS: CIM Orchestra, Carlos Kalmar, conductor – recorded 11/22/22 at Severance Music Center

Olivier Messiaen: L’Ascension (1932)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 in E-flat ‘Romantic’

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)

Florence Price: String Quartet in G 'Unfinished' (1929)

Florence Price: Ethiopia's Shadow in America (1932)

Florence Price: Scenes in Tin Can Alley (1928)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1756)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)

Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)

Stéphan Elmas: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1882)

Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied (1816)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Barcarolle (1912)

Traditional: The Parting Glass

Sir Edward Elgar: A Child Asleep (1909)

Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Spring 2 (2012)