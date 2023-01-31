WCLV Program Guide 02-01-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Gerry Mulligan Dream A Little Dream Home (When Shadows Fall)
Brendle/Kimbrough Autumn Autumn Nocturne
John Coltrane John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman My One And Only Love
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Totem Pole
Leon Lee Dorsey Thank You Mr. Mabern Watermelon Man
Steve Davis Meant To Be Choices
Louis Armstrong Hot Seven Vol 2 Potato Head Blues
Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um Jelly Roll
Skip Grasso Becoming Canto Belo
Darren Litzie My Horizon Question and Answer
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Standing Back
Gregory Porter Liquid Spirit No Love Dying
Hank Jones The Oracle Interface
Jay Sharptet For You Dream Dance
Chico Freeman Focus Blackfoot
Jay Hoggard The Fountain Fables Of Faubus
Michael Ornstein Aperture Opposite World
Rope In the Moment Bess You Is My Woman Now
Pat Metheny Quartet When We Were Free
Stan Getz Voyage Dreams
Justin Joyce Story Tales Delayed Reaction
Hadley Caliman Straight Ahead Rapture
Carmen Lundy Night and Day Every Time We say Goodbye
Teddy Edwards Back to Avalon The Cellar Dweller
Dizzy Gillespie The Greatest Trumpet of Them All Blues After Dark
Jerry Kalaf Welcome to Earth Not Knowing
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Dave Stryker Prime Mac
Ian Dogole Quinta Essentia 09 United
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Moods
Ken Fowser Morning Light This That & The Other Thing
Roni-Ben Hur Stories Ma'of
Rene Marie Vertigo I'd Rather Talk About You
Jim Snidero San Juan Mystery
Ben Wolfe Unjust Bob French
Count Basie At Newport Sent For You Yesterday And Here You Come Today
Count Basie At Newport Boogie Woogie (I May Be Wrong)
Count Basie At Newport Evenin'
Archie Shepp Tray of Silver If you could see me now
Lee Morgan Infinity Miss Nettie B.
Thomas Linger Out In It Incantation
JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Down South
Steve Kuhn Oceans in the Sky Do
Bobby Hutcherson Good Bait Love Samba
Sonny Criss Jazz USA Willow Weep For Me
Red Garland A Garland of Red Makin' Whoopee
Paul Quinichette Like Basie Big D
Hubbard/Shaw The Eternal Triangle Nostrand And Fulton
Joshua Redman Wish Soul Dance
Joshua Redman Timeless Tales How Deep Is the Ocean
Joshua Redman LongGone Long Gone
John Zorn Incerto Im Rosigten Licht
Something Blue Personal Preference The Path
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus (1876)
Victor Herbert: American Fantasy (1893)
Antonio Veracini: Vivace from Violin Concerto (1760)
Giacomo Puccini: Manon Lescaut: Act 3 Intermezzo (1893)
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)
Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances (1891)
Camargo Guàrnieri: Brazilian Dance (1928)
Pierre Leemans: March 'Belgian Paratroopers' (1945)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)
Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1915)
Amy Beach: Fireflies (1892)
José de Nebra: Tempestad grande (1744)
Hans Steinmetz: A Faun's Love-Call (1950)
Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)
Miklós Rózsa: El Cid: Overture (1961)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: The Birth of Venus (1927)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet Music (1781)
Giacomo Meyerbeer: Robert le diable: Overture (1831)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Victor Herbert: Festival March (1901)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 1 (1894)
Francesco Maria Veracini: Orchestral Suite No. 6 (1722)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E 'Cortège' (1750)
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)
Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 87 in A (1785)
Leos Janácek: Suite for Orchestra (1891)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)
Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 in d (1885)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)
Betty Jackson King: Spring Intermezzo (1955)
Victor Herbert: Five Pieces for Cello & Strings (1900)
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)
Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka (1885)
Helen Hagan: Piano Concerto in c (1912)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)
Bohuslav Martinu: March & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1943)
Camargo Guàrnieri: Dansa negra (1946)
Clarice Assad: Impressions: Perpetual Motion (2008)
Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo (1903)
Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalm No. 1 (1965)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Three Portraits from 'The England of Elizabeth' (1959)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'My Joys' (1860)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Joseph Haydn: The Apothecary: Overture (1768)
Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' (1987)
Max Steiner: The Searchers: Suite (1956)
Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)
Francesco Maria Veracini: Orchestral Suite No. 6 (1722)
Michael Easton: Overture to an Italianate Comedy (1995)
Victor Herbert: Allegro from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1884)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's 'Tannhäuser' (1852)
Luigi Boccherini: Pastoral from Guitar Quintet No. 4 'Fandango' (1799)
Luigi Boccherini: Rondo No. 1 from Cello Concerto No. 5 (1771)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis (1889)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)
Robert Volkmann: Serenade No. 1 for Strings (1870)
Roman Hoffstetter: Serenade from String Quartet (1760)
Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No. 2 in e (1894)
George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches (1904)
20:00 OVATIONS: CIM Orchestra, Carlos Kalmar, conductor – recorded 11/22/22 at Severance Music Center
Olivier Messiaen: L’Ascension (1932)
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 in E-flat ‘Romantic’
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers
Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)
Florence Price: String Quartet in G 'Unfinished' (1929)
Florence Price: Ethiopia's Shadow in America (1932)
Florence Price: Scenes in Tin Can Alley (1928)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1756)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)
Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)
Stéphan Elmas: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1882)
Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied (1816)
Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Barcarolle (1912)
Traditional: The Parting Glass
Sir Edward Elgar: A Child Asleep (1909)
Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Spring 2 (2012)