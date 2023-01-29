WCLV Program Guide 01-30-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Ben Wolfe Unjust Eventually

Dave Holland What Goes Around First Snow

Marcus Roberts Deep in the Shed Mysterious Interlude

Art Tatum/Roy Eldridge Group Masterpieces I Won't Dance

Lester Young Jazz Giants You Can Depend On Me

Herb Ellis Nothing But the Blues Tin Roof Blues

John Bailey Time Bandits Lullaby

Jessica Williams Songs for a New Century Lament

Wolfgang Muthspiel Angular Blues Angular Blues

Larry Willis How Can You Keep the Music Playing Dance Cadaverous

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial

Mike Murley Taking Flight Phrase 3

Sonny Rollins Moving Out More Than You Know

Sarah Vaughn The Lonely Hours Solitude

Lucky Thompson Lord, Lord, Am I Ever Gonna Know? Love and Respect

VA Here it Is Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)

David Hazeltine For All We Know My Ship

Kenny Burrell Midnight Blue Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You

Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Desert Air

Nica Carrington Times Like These All Alone M1

Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing Pannonica

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra The Music of Wayne Shorter Contemplation

Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Omnipresent Cardiologist

Duke Ellington Blanton-Webster Years Across The Track Blues

Jack McDuff Bringin' It Home The Scratch

Craig Davis Tone Painting Compadoo

Pepper Adams Critic's Choice Blackout Blues

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Art Pepper Smack Up How Can You Lose

The Drummonds Pas de Trois I Hear a Rhapsody

Mcbride/Payton/Whitfield Fingerpainting Chameleon

Shelly Manne Plays Checkmate The Isolated Pawn

Shelly Manne Plays Checkmate En passant

Abdullah Ibrahim Water from an Ancient Well Water From An Ancient Well

JJ Johnson JJ Inc Aquarius

Laurence Hobgood Honor Thy Father Sanctuary

Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Toe Dance For A Baby

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo New Delhi

Ian Dogole Quinta Essentia 07 Reflections by the Bay Window

Nick Lockett Swings and Roundabouts Rhubarb Crumble

Andrew Dickeson The Song is You Shoulders

Santi Debriano Ashanti Angel Heart

3D Jazz Trio 9 to 5 Theme For B.T

Tim Warfield Eye of the Beholder Second Thoughts

Derek Gardner Pan Africa Appointment in Ghana

David Newman Fathead Hard Work

Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata Nightwatch

Herlin Riley Perpetual Optimism You don't Know What is Love Is

Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful A Brother And A Sister

Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Sweet Lorraine

Joshua Redman Beyond Belonging ( Lopsided Lullaby)

Barney Bigard/Art Hodes Bucket's Got A Hole In It Tin Roof Blues

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful Don't Get Around Much Anymore

Josh Rzepka Into the Night Blues for C.T.

Clark Terry Duke With a Difference In A Mellow Tone

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Erik Satie: Poudre d'or (1901)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings K 138 (1772)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: Zion's Walls (1952)

John Rutter: First Movement from 'Beatles' Concerto (1977)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)

Eduard Strauss: Non-Stop Polka (1874)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'When the Saints Go Marching In'

Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite (1945)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1899)

Zdenek Fibich: Poème (1893)

Traditional: Soldier, Soldier, Won't You Marry Me?

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

Rodolfo Halffter: Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler (1951)

Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Coconut Grove, early evening (2014)

Anatoly Liadov: The Musical Snuff Box (1893)

Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 (1885)

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

Traditional: Waltzing Matilda (1903)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Arioso from Flute Concerto (1750)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 10 in G (1799)

Frederick Loewe: My Fair Lady: Suite (1956)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

William Boyce: Solomon: Overture (1742)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Cortège (1889)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 6 (1730)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars (1917)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: Soaring (1838)

Sir William Walton: Partita for Orchestra (1958)

Paul Hindemith: Ragtime (1921)

Amy Beach: Scherzo from Piano Concerto (1899)

Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra (1902)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b (1943)

Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 16 in G (1800)

Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart (1821)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet (1911)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d (1851)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Maria Theresia von Paradis: Sicilienne (1800)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Pezzo capriccioso (1887)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Suite (1890)

Johannes Brahms: Chorale Prelude 'O Welt, ich muss dich lassen' (1896)

Johannes Brahms: Chorale Prelude 'Herzlich tut mich verlangen' (1896)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101 in D 'Clock' (1794)

Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture (1862)

Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Ballet Music (1858)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Das Wandern' (1846)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Die Forelle' (1846)

Benjamin Britten: Matinées musicales (1941)

Pedro I of Brazil: Overture in E-Flat (1821)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)

John Blitheman: Gloria tibi Trinitas (1612)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 in F (1760)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

Cole Porter: I Get a Kick Out of You (1934)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Finale from Flute Concerto (1750)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Ferruccio Busoni: Duettino Concertante after Mozart (1921)

Niels Gade: Hamlet (1861)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 104 'London' (1795)

Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Great' (1723)

Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture (1813)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g 'Little G Minor' (1773)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)

Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture (1842)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927)

George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F (1925)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3 in g (1847)

Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' (1907)

Charles Martin Loeffler: Two Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola & Piano (1901)

Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)

Henry Purcell: Chacony (1678)

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

Rodion Shchedrin: Carmen Suite (1967)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 22 in F (1804)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 1] (1780)

Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains (1846)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann (1854)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances (1901)

Jorge Cardoso: Milonga (1993)

Franz Schubert: Adagio from String Quintet (1828)

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Whispering (2012)