WCLV Program Guide 01-29-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

ohn Bailey, Time Bandits, Various Nefarious

Bill Warfield, Time Capsule, Zoe’s Dance

Tom Harrell, Oak Tree, Fivin’

Wes Montgomery, Full House, Blue ‘n’ Boogie

Peck Almond, Live at Yoshi’s 1994, Tenor Madness

Dave Young, Mantra, Ode to the Southwest

Jay Lawrence, Payin’ My Dues, Enigmatic Labyrinth

Lambert, Hendricks and Ross, Everybody’s Boppin’, Charleston Alley

Horace Silver, Finger Poppin’, Cookin’ at the Continental

Adam Shulman, Just the Contrafacts, What Did You Do To Me?

Diane Marino, I Hear Music, You Showed Me the Way

Wycliffe Gordon, Slidin’ Home, Green Chimneys

Thelonious Monk, In Concert, Light Blue

Spike Wilner, Trio Plays Monk and Ellington, Eronel

Cyrus Chestnut, My Father’s Hands, Nippon Soul Connection

Lakecia Benjamin, Phoenix, New Morning

Donald Byrd, Live at Montreux, The East

Gabor Szabo, Live in Cleveland, Autumn Leaves

George Cables, Too Close for Comfort, I’ve Never Been in Love Before

Heavy Hitters, Heavy Hitters, Chainsaw

Kyle Asche, Five Down Blues, Pretty Eyes

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Lou Donaldson, Bill Hardman, Horace Parlan, Laymon Jackson, Al Harewood Blue Gershwin The Man I Love

Jimmy Smith, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Herman Riley, George Bohanon, Maruice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Buddy Collette, Ernie Fields, Jr. Sum Serious Blues Open for Business

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Laura

George Benson, Count Basie Orchestra Big Boss Band Basie's Bag

Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow Social Soft Shoe

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Not I Remember You/A Child Is Born/Tenderly

Louis Armstrong, Louis Bellson, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Lets Do It

George Benson, Count Basie Orchestra Big Boss Band Walkin' My Baby Back Home

George Benson, Count Basie Orchestra Big Boss Band Basie's Bag

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Not Sweet Georgia Brown

Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues Round the Corner

Marc Seales, Chuck Deardorf, Gary Hobbs, Thomas Marriott Perception Silver Hollow

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common In a Crowd

Turtle Island String Quartet Who Do We Think We Are? Josey

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Stella by Starlight

Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin, Marlena Shaw, Bernard Ighner Sum Serious Blues I'd Rather Drink Muddy Water

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Bess, You Is My Woman Now Bess, You Is My Woman Now

Kenny Burrell, Grover Washington, Jr., Reggie Worman, Grady Tate Blue Gershwin Summertime

Chick Corea, John Patitucci, Dave Weckl Akoustic Band So In Love

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

H2 Big Band It Could Happen You Go to My Head

Steve Khan, Jack DeJohnette, John Patitucci, Manolo Badrena Borrowed Time Blues for Ball

McCoy Tyner, Al Foster, George Mraz McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane I Want to Talk About You

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Reggie Workman, Elvin Jones Ballads Nancy with the Laughing Face

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Sunflower

Freddie Hubbard, Curtis Fuller, Wayner Shorter, Art Blakey, Jymie Merritt, Cedar Walton Mosaic Down Under

Shirley Scott, Mickey Roker, Arthur Harper Great Scott! Skylark

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Homes Guitar Groove Stardust

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 8 in A (1776)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' (1773)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mass in C 'Coronation' (1779)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 11 in D (1776)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Wintering in Oaxaca - An exploration of vintage instruments in southern Mexico with Cicely Winter, director of the Institute for Historic Organs of Oaxaca

JUAN CABANILLES: Toccata No. 2. FRANCESCO CORREA de ARAUXO: Tiento No. 39. CABANILLES: Tiento No. 15 de Batalla Robert Bates (@1730 Anonymous/San Jeronimo, Tlacochahuaya, Oaxaca)

GASPAR FERNANDES: Toquen as sonajas, fr Oaxaca Codex De Profundis Ensemble.

CIPRIANO: PÉRES SERNA: Marche Gira Triunfal.

TRADITIONAL: La Tonalteca. ALVARRO CARRILLO: Pinotepa, fr Musica Regional Oaxaquena (ed. Winter) Valentín Hernández, percussion; Cicelia Winter (1712 Chávez-1998 Tattershall/Oaxaca Cathedral)

SEBASTIAN AGUILERA de HEREDIA: Pange Lingua Joel Vásquez (@1730 Vasaiez/Santa Maria de la Natividad, Tamazulapan, Oaxaca)

DOMENICO CIMAROSA: Sonata No. 52 in g and No. 51 in G Luigi Ferdinando Tagliavini (@1730 Anonymous/San Jeronimo, Tlacochahuaya, Oaxaca)

FRANCESCO CORREA: Tiento No. 46 Robert Bates (@1730 Anonymous/San Jeronimo, Tlacochahuaya, Oaxaca)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Light- As we approach the celebration of Candlemas, and the mid-point of winter, this program will focus on sacred music of light – both heavenly light, and the growing light of the changing seasons

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Antonio Vivaldi: Dixit Dominus (1720)

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria (1708)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' (1890)

Frederick Delius: Two Aquarelles (1932)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Suite (1876)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Frederick Delius: Dance Rhapsody No. 1 (1908)

Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' (1932)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 68: Aria 'My heart ever faithful' (1725)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto (1717)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach, arr. Yo-Yo Ma, Chris Thile and Edgar Meyer: Sonata for Viola da Gamba No. 3 in G minor, BWV 1029: Movement 2 Adagio Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, mandolin; Edgar Meyer, double bass

Edgar Meyer: Concertino for 14 Strings and Bass Edgar Meyer, bass; Scottish Ensemble University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

The Piano Puzzler Contestant: Deb Anderson calling from Robbinsdale, MN

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major, Op. 53 "Waldstein": Movement 3 Rondo - Allegretto moderato Alice Sara Ott, piano

Jake Heggie, arr. Cristian Macelaru: Suite from Moby Dick Aspen Festival Orchestra; Cristian Macelaru, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO

Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11: Movement 3 Shai Wosner, piano; Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Nicholas Collon, conductor

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G major "Surprise" Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Jessica Meyer: She Sailed the Savage Seas St. Lawrence String Quartet Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston SC

Frederic Chopin: Two Nocturnes, Op. 27 Charles Richard-Hamelin, piano Quebec Summer Festivals, Concerts aux Iles de Bic (Concerts on the Isles of Bic), Quebec, Canada

14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with George Preston – Frankfurt Radio Symphony, Alain Altinoglu, conductor; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Anne-Sophie Bertrand, harp

Emmanuel Chabrier: España

Maurice Ravel (arr Yan Maresz): Violin Sonata No. 1

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane

Jules Massenet: Méditation from Thaïs

Jacques Ibert: Escales

Maurice Ravel: Boléro

Kurt Atterberg: Symphony No. 2—Ari Rasilainen, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Edward Gardner, conductor; Kirill Gerstein, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 10/29/2022

George Benjamin: Ringed by a Flat Horizon

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a Op 54

J. S. Bach (arr Ferruccio Busoni): Choral Prelude ‘Rejoice Beloved Christians’ (encore)

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in d Op 70

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2020 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan this program features both material recorded remotely with young musicians in studios near their homes, as well as in-person recording in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A teenage flutist performs one of the most technically demanding pieces in the flute repertoire … a 16-year-old baritone sings a bit of Shakespeare … and we meet a young piano trio that managed to win one of the top competitions in America without the benefit of a regular teacher or coach

Phillips Trio featuring teenagers studying at Phillips Academy Andover: Luke Henderson, violin, Evan Tsai, cello and Ariel Wang, piano performs Piano Trio in D, Op. 70 No. 1 - 'Ghost' - I. by Ludwig van Beethoven

Saman de Silva, 16, baritone, from Los Altos Hills, CA performs Let Us Garland Bring, Op. 18, Mvmt V “It Was A Lover and His Lass” by Gerald Finzi and Sogno by Paolo Tosti

Maximus Gurath, 18, cello, from Sioux Falls, SD performs Julie-O by Mark Summer

Anagha Kapsi, 15, violin, from Exton, PA performs Chaconne by Tomaso Antonio Vitali

Blue Shelton, 17, flute, from Philadelphia, PA performs Sonatine for Flute and Piano, Mvmts 1 and 3 by Pierre Sancan

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' (1826)

Frederick Delius: North Country Sketches (1914)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5 in c-Sharp (1902)

Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin' (1913)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Frank Wiley: The Magus (1988-89) Michael Burritt, marimba

Nikola Resanovich: Four Sketches for Flute and Clarinet (2006) Joanna Cowan White, flute; Kenen White, clarinet

Frank Wiley: Star-Fall Dances (1993) Dennis Nygren, clarinet; Michael Burritt, marimba

Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Bassoon and Piano (2004) Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Lessons from South Africa: Moving Past Polarization and Intense Division in America- Mohammed Bhabha, Roelf Meyer

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père (1967)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les cloches de Genève (1854)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn (1868)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)

Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931)

Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 2 'Let my Prayer Arise' (1800)

Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 13 (1839)

Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time: Louange à l'éternité de Jésus (1941)

Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: The Rains of Castamere (2011)