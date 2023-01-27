WCLV Program Guide 01-28-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Bruce Harris, Soundview, Soundview

Gilbert Castellanos, Esperame en el Cielo, Bilad as Sudan

Billy Drummond, Valse Sinistre. Little Melonae

Jackie McLean – Rene McLean, Fire and Love, Entrapment

Diane Marino, I Hear Music, Let Me Off Uptown

Joel Frahm, The Bright Side, The Bright Side

Heavy Hitters, The Heavy Hitters, Bluesit

Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls, Gingerbread Boy

Clark Terry – Bob Brookmeyer, Complete Studio Recordings, Just an Old Manuscript

Derrick Gardner, Pan Africa, Hghlife Suite

Nduduzo Makhathini, In the Spirit of Ntu, Unonkanyamba

Joe Chambers, Dance Kobina, Dance Kobina

Santi Debriano, Ashanti, Mr. Monk

Lakecia Benjamin, Phoenix, Trane

Troy Roberts, Nu-Jive: Nations United, Big Night In

Doug MacDonald, Big Band Extravaganza, Toluca Lake Jazz

Doug MacDonald, Overtones, Night by Night

Doug MacDonald, Toluca Lake Jazz, Easy Living

Diane Marino, I Hear Music, When Lights Are Low

Chuck Redd, The Common Thread, The Common Thread

Houston Person, Reminiscing at Rudy’s, Please Send Me Someone to Love

Sam Taylor, Let Go, Philly-New York Junction

Dave Stryker, Prime, Dude’s Lounge

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Jody Grind

Chick Corea, John Patitucci, Dave Weckl Akoustic Band Autumn Leaves

Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin, Stephane Grappelli Paris Encounter Sweet Rain

Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone Moonglow

Bill Evans Something for You Here Is Something For You

Bill Evans, Eliane Elias, Marc Johnson, Joey Baron Something for You Here Is Something For You

Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Connie Kay, Ron Carter Pure Desmond Everything I Love

Toots Thielemans, Charlie Haden, Robben Ford, Peter Erskine, Jerry Goodman East Coast/West Coast Take Five

Kenny Burrell, Reggie Workman, Grover Washington, Grady Tate Blue Gershwin Summertime

Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club CocaCola Little Rascal On a Rock

Count Basie, Vic Dickenson, Al Grey, Roy Eldridge, Benny Carter, Zoot Sims, Ray Brown, Jimmie Smith Count Basie Jam Kidney Stew

Count Basie Orchestra Golden Legends April in Paris

H2 Big Band It Could Happen Lynda B

Shirley Scott, Charles Davis, Virgil Jones, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Oasis Nature Boy

Steve Khan, John Patitucci, Jack DeJohnette, Manolo Badrena Borrowed Time Mr. and Mrs. People

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Trust in Me

Thurtle Island String Quartet Who Do We Think We Are? Who Do You Think You Are?

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Alyrio Lima Live A Sleepin' Bee

Wes Montgomery, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Smokin' at the Half Note No Blues

Oscar Peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Basie

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Louis Hayes, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners Ridge Again Suurey With the Fringe on Top

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Oh! What a Beautiful Morning

Miles Davis, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Kind of Blue Freddie Freeloader

Kenny Clarke, Pierre Michelot Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Visite du vigile

Thad Jones, Barry Harris, Percy Heath, Max Roach Blue Gershwin I've Got a Crush On You

Toots Thielemans, Herbie Hancock East Coast, West Coast A Child Is Born

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Kids Are Pretty People

John Coltrane, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison Ballads All or Nothing At All

John Coltrane, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison Ballads It's Easy To Remember

Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Oh! What a Beautiful Morning

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Angela Alvarez "Mi Gran Amor" (My Great Love) Angela Alvarez, Lead Vocals; Ramon Stagnaro, tres & guitar; Alberto Salas, piano & percussion

Angela Alvarez "Un Canto a Mi Cuba" (A Song to My Cuba) Angela Alvarez, Lead Vocals; Ramon Stagnaro, tres & guitar; Alberto Salas, piano & percussion

Manuel Saumell Pero Por que? Elena Casanova, piano 01/27/2023 18:12:06 Traditional (orchestrated by X Alfo "Asoñaña Agó Maddó" (Babalú Ayé) X Alfonso; Sintesis F

Alejandro Garcia Caturla Three Cuban Dances New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas

Emiliano Messiez Cesar's Tango Romo, Agri Messiez Trio

Pablo Agri Ahora Romo, Agri Messiez Trio

Nestor Marconi Cameratangos 3 Cuartetango String Quartet

Astor Piazzolla Tangazo New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas

Ludwig van Beethoven 32 Variations on an Original Theme, WoO 80 Claudio Arrau, piano

Leo Brouwer Retrats Catalans (Catalan Portraits) Eduardo Fernandez, guitar; English Chamber Orchestra Barry Wordsworth

Johann Georg Albrechtsberger Harp Concerto in C (ii. Adagio) Nicanor Zabaleta, harp; Paul Kuentz Chamber Orchestra Paul Kuentz

Alberto Williams 10 Miniatures, Op. 30 (Diez Miniaturas) Valentín Surif, piano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach, arr. Yo-Yo Ma, Chris Thile and Edgar Meyer: Sonata for Viola da Gamba No. 3 in G minor, BWV 1029: Movement 2 Adagio Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, mandolin; Edgar Meyer, double bass

Edgar Meyer: Concertino for 14 Strings and Bass Edgar Meyer, bass; Scottish Ensemble University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

The Piano Puzzler Contestant: Deb Anderson calling from Robbinsdale, MN

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major, Op. 53 "Waldstein": Movement 3 Rondo - Allegretto moderato Alice Sara Ott, piano

Jake Heggie, arr. Cristian Macelaru: Suite from Moby Dick Aspen Festival Orchestra; Cristian Macelaru, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO

Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11: Movement 3 Shai Wosner, piano; Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Nicholas Collon, conductor

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G major "Surprise" Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Jessica Meyer: She Sailed the Savage Seas St. Lawrence String Quartet Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston SC

Frederic Chopin: Two Nocturnes, Op. 27 Charles Richard-Hamelin, piano Quebec Summer Festivals, Concerts aux Iles de Bic (Concerts on the Isles of Bic), Quebec, Canada

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Peter Schickele: PDQ Bach on the Air: Bright and Early Show (1967)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Josef Strauss: Jockey Polka (1871)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat (1841)

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)

Alfred Newman: How the West Was Won: Suite (1962)

Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Not While I'm Around (1979)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2020 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan this program features both material recorded remotely with young musicians in studios near their homes, as well as in-person recording in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A teenage flutist performs one of the most technically demanding pieces in the flute repertoire … a 16-year-old baritone sings a bit of Shakespeare … and we meet a young piano trio that managed to win one of the top competitions in America without the benefit of a regular teacher or coach

Phillips Trio featuring teenagers studying at Phillips Academy Andover: Luke Henderson, violin, Evan Tsai, cello and Ariel Wang, piano performs Piano Trio in D, Op. 70 No. 1 - 'Ghost' - I. by Ludwig van Beethoven

Saman de Silva, 16, baritone, from Los Altos Hills, CA performs Let Us Garland Bring, Op. 18, Mvmt V “It Was A Lover and His Lass” by Gerald Finzi and Sogno by Paolo Tosti

Maximus Gurath, 18, cello, from Sioux Falls, SD performs Julie-O by Mark Summer

Anagha Kapsi, 15, violin, from Exton, PA performs Chaconne by Tomaso Antonio Vitali

Blue Shelton, 17, flute, from Philadelphia, PA performs Sonatine for Flute and Piano, Mvmts 1 and 3

By Pierre Sancan

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season of live Saturday matinee radio broadcasts continues with Dialogues des Carmélites – Dialogues of the Carmelites, Francis Poulenc’s powerful drama about a convent of nuns facing martyrdom during the Reign of Terror. The sisterhood is portrayed by an extraordinary cast: Ailyn Pérez sings Blanche, who joins the convent on the eve of the French Revolution; Christine Goerke is Madame Lidoine, the inspiring new Prioress; Alice Coote is the old Prioress, who suffers an agonizing death; Jamie Barton is the dogmatic Mother Marie; and Sabine Devieilhe is the novice, Constance. Maestro Bertrand de Billy conducts the Met orchestra and chorus in Poulenc’s profoundly moving score.

16:10 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Ferdinand Hérold: Zampa: Overture (1831)

Sir John Tavener: Song of the Angel (1994)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann (1854)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood’s Greatest Year, 1939

Alfred Newman: Selznick International Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Franz Waxman: MGM Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

McHugh: Universal Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Warner Bros. Fanfare--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Alfred Newman: 20th Century Fox Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Herbert Stothart: The Wizard of Oz: Concert Suite—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Polka—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Suite —Westminster Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn

Max Steiner: Dark Victory: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn

Victor Young: Gulliver’s Travels: Prelude & Finale—Moscow Symphony Chorus & Orchestra/William Stromberg

Gerard Carbonara: Stagecoach: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman

Alfred Newman: Wuthering Heights: Cathy’s Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Boston Pops/John Williams

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Party Down - Musicals are filled with all kinds of lively get-togethers: weddings and birthdays, of course, but also clambakes, masquerades, even office parties. We'll drop in on all of 'em!

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

Edvard Grieg: String Quartet No. 1 in g (1878)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances (1901)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Julie Amacher – Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Black/Folk Song Suite ‘Lamentations’

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 4 in g K 516

Johannes Brahms: Horn Trio in E-flat Op 40

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Scherzo–Bobby McFerrin, conductor (Sony 64600)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta–Hugh Wolff, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Ballou at Sturdlyland Attractions for Children…Woody Allen; Stuart McLean: The House Next Door

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth (1880)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)

Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir (1886)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 6 (1881)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5 (1727)

Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May' (1961)