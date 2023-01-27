WCLV Program Guide 01-28-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Bruce Harris, Soundview, Soundview
Gilbert Castellanos, Esperame en el Cielo, Bilad as Sudan
Billy Drummond, Valse Sinistre. Little Melonae
Jackie McLean – Rene McLean, Fire and Love, Entrapment
Diane Marino, I Hear Music, Let Me Off Uptown
Joel Frahm, The Bright Side, The Bright Side
Heavy Hitters, The Heavy Hitters, Bluesit
Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls, Gingerbread Boy
Clark Terry – Bob Brookmeyer, Complete Studio Recordings, Just an Old Manuscript
Derrick Gardner, Pan Africa, Hghlife Suite
Nduduzo Makhathini, In the Spirit of Ntu, Unonkanyamba
Joe Chambers, Dance Kobina, Dance Kobina
Santi Debriano, Ashanti, Mr. Monk
Lakecia Benjamin, Phoenix, Trane
Troy Roberts, Nu-Jive: Nations United, Big Night In
Doug MacDonald, Big Band Extravaganza, Toluca Lake Jazz
Doug MacDonald, Overtones, Night by Night
Doug MacDonald, Toluca Lake Jazz, Easy Living
Diane Marino, I Hear Music, When Lights Are Low
Chuck Redd, The Common Thread, The Common Thread
Houston Person, Reminiscing at Rudy’s, Please Send Me Someone to Love
Sam Taylor, Let Go, Philly-New York Junction
Dave Stryker, Prime, Dude’s Lounge
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Jody Grind
Chick Corea, John Patitucci, Dave Weckl Akoustic Band Autumn Leaves
Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin, Stephane Grappelli Paris Encounter Sweet Rain
Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone Moonglow
Bill Evans Something for You Here Is Something For You
Bill Evans, Eliane Elias, Marc Johnson, Joey Baron Something for You Here Is Something For You
Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Connie Kay, Ron Carter Pure Desmond Everything I Love
Toots Thielemans, Charlie Haden, Robben Ford, Peter Erskine, Jerry Goodman East Coast/West Coast Take Five
Kenny Burrell, Reggie Workman, Grover Washington, Grady Tate Blue Gershwin Summertime
Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club CocaCola Little Rascal On a Rock
Count Basie, Vic Dickenson, Al Grey, Roy Eldridge, Benny Carter, Zoot Sims, Ray Brown, Jimmie Smith Count Basie Jam Kidney Stew
Count Basie Orchestra Golden Legends April in Paris
H2 Big Band It Could Happen Lynda B
Shirley Scott, Charles Davis, Virgil Jones, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Oasis Nature Boy
Steve Khan, John Patitucci, Jack DeJohnette, Manolo Badrena Borrowed Time Mr. and Mrs. People
Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Trust in Me
Thurtle Island String Quartet Who Do We Think We Are? Who Do You Think You Are?
Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Alyrio Lima Live A Sleepin' Bee
Wes Montgomery, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Smokin' at the Half Note No Blues
Oscar Peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Basie
Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Louis Hayes, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee
Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners Ridge Again Suurey With the Fringe on Top
Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Oh! What a Beautiful Morning
Miles Davis, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Kind of Blue Freddie Freeloader
Kenny Clarke, Pierre Michelot Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Visite du vigile
Thad Jones, Barry Harris, Percy Heath, Max Roach Blue Gershwin I've Got a Crush On You
Toots Thielemans, Herbie Hancock East Coast, West Coast A Child Is Born
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself
Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Kids Are Pretty People
John Coltrane, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison Ballads All or Nothing At All
John Coltrane, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison Ballads It's Easy To Remember
Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Oh! What a Beautiful Morning
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Angela Alvarez "Mi Gran Amor" (My Great Love) Angela Alvarez, Lead Vocals; Ramon Stagnaro, tres & guitar; Alberto Salas, piano & percussion
Angela Alvarez "Un Canto a Mi Cuba" (A Song to My Cuba) Angela Alvarez, Lead Vocals; Ramon Stagnaro, tres & guitar; Alberto Salas, piano & percussion
Manuel Saumell Pero Por que? Elena Casanova, piano 01/27/2023 18:12:06 Traditional (orchestrated by X Alfo "Asoñaña Agó Maddó" (Babalú Ayé) X Alfonso; Sintesis F
Alejandro Garcia Caturla Three Cuban Dances New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas
Emiliano Messiez Cesar's Tango Romo, Agri Messiez Trio
Pablo Agri Ahora Romo, Agri Messiez Trio
Nestor Marconi Cameratangos 3 Cuartetango String Quartet
Astor Piazzolla Tangazo New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas
Ludwig van Beethoven 32 Variations on an Original Theme, WoO 80 Claudio Arrau, piano
Leo Brouwer Retrats Catalans (Catalan Portraits) Eduardo Fernandez, guitar; English Chamber Orchestra Barry Wordsworth
Johann Georg Albrechtsberger Harp Concerto in C (ii. Adagio) Nicanor Zabaleta, harp; Paul Kuentz Chamber Orchestra Paul Kuentz
Alberto Williams 10 Miniatures, Op. 30 (Diez Miniaturas) Valentín Surif, piano
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Johann Sebastian Bach, arr. Yo-Yo Ma, Chris Thile and Edgar Meyer: Sonata for Viola da Gamba No. 3 in G minor, BWV 1029: Movement 2 Adagio Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, mandolin; Edgar Meyer, double bass
Edgar Meyer: Concertino for 14 Strings and Bass Edgar Meyer, bass; Scottish Ensemble University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA
The Piano Puzzler Contestant: Deb Anderson calling from Robbinsdale, MN
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major, Op. 53 "Waldstein": Movement 3 Rondo - Allegretto moderato Alice Sara Ott, piano
Jake Heggie, arr. Cristian Macelaru: Suite from Moby Dick Aspen Festival Orchestra; Cristian Macelaru, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO
Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11: Movement 3 Shai Wosner, piano; Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Nicholas Collon, conductor
Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G major "Surprise" Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN
Jessica Meyer: She Sailed the Savage Seas St. Lawrence String Quartet Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston SC
Frederic Chopin: Two Nocturnes, Op. 27 Charles Richard-Hamelin, piano Quebec Summer Festivals, Concerts aux Iles de Bic (Concerts on the Isles of Bic), Quebec, Canada
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)
Peter Schickele: PDQ Bach on the Air: Bright and Early Show (1967)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)
Josef Strauss: Jockey Polka (1871)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat (1841)
Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)
Alfred Newman: How the West Was Won: Suite (1962)
Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Not While I'm Around (1979)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2020 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan this program features both material recorded remotely with young musicians in studios near their homes, as well as in-person recording in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A teenage flutist performs one of the most technically demanding pieces in the flute repertoire … a 16-year-old baritone sings a bit of Shakespeare … and we meet a young piano trio that managed to win one of the top competitions in America without the benefit of a regular teacher or coach
Phillips Trio featuring teenagers studying at Phillips Academy Andover: Luke Henderson, violin, Evan Tsai, cello and Ariel Wang, piano performs Piano Trio in D, Op. 70 No. 1 - 'Ghost' - I. by Ludwig van Beethoven
Saman de Silva, 16, baritone, from Los Altos Hills, CA performs Let Us Garland Bring, Op. 18, Mvmt V “It Was A Lover and His Lass” by Gerald Finzi and Sogno by Paolo Tosti
Maximus Gurath, 18, cello, from Sioux Falls, SD performs Julie-O by Mark Summer
Anagha Kapsi, 15, violin, from Exton, PA performs Chaconne by Tomaso Antonio Vitali
Blue Shelton, 17, flute, from Philadelphia, PA performs Sonatine for Flute and Piano, Mvmts 1 and 3
By Pierre Sancan
13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season of live Saturday matinee radio broadcasts continues with Dialogues des Carmélites – Dialogues of the Carmelites, Francis Poulenc’s powerful drama about a convent of nuns facing martyrdom during the Reign of Terror. The sisterhood is portrayed by an extraordinary cast: Ailyn Pérez sings Blanche, who joins the convent on the eve of the French Revolution; Christine Goerke is Madame Lidoine, the inspiring new Prioress; Alice Coote is the old Prioress, who suffers an agonizing death; Jamie Barton is the dogmatic Mother Marie; and Sabine Devieilhe is the novice, Constance. Maestro Bertrand de Billy conducts the Met orchestra and chorus in Poulenc’s profoundly moving score.
16:10 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Ferdinand Hérold: Zampa: Overture (1831)
Sir John Tavener: Song of the Angel (1994)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann (1854)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood’s Greatest Year, 1939
Alfred Newman: Selznick International Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Franz Waxman: MGM Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
McHugh: Universal Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Max Steiner: Warner Bros. Fanfare--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Alfred Newman: 20th Century Fox Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Herbert Stothart: The Wizard of Oz: Concert Suite—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Polka—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Suite —Westminster Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn
Max Steiner: Dark Victory: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn
Victor Young: Gulliver’s Travels: Prelude & Finale—Moscow Symphony Chorus & Orchestra/William Stromberg
Gerard Carbonara: Stagecoach: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman
Alfred Newman: Wuthering Heights: Cathy’s Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Boston Pops/John Williams
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Party Down - Musicals are filled with all kinds of lively get-togethers: weddings and birthdays, of course, but also clambakes, masquerades, even office parties. We'll drop in on all of 'em!
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)
Edvard Grieg: String Quartet No. 1 in g (1878)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances (1901)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Julie Amacher – Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Black/Folk Song Suite ‘Lamentations’
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 4 in g K 516
Johannes Brahms: Horn Trio in E-flat Op 40
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Scherzo–Bobby McFerrin, conductor (Sony 64600)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta–Hugh Wolff, conductor
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Ballou at Sturdlyland Attractions for Children…Woody Allen; Stuart McLean: The House Next Door
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)
Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth (1880)
Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)
Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)
Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir (1886)
Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 6 (1881)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5 (1727)
Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May' (1961)