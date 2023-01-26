WCLV Program Guide 01-27-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

McCoy Tyner Things Ain't What They Used to Be My One And Only Love

Peter Erskine As It Is The Lady In The Lake

Tomasz Stanko Suspended Night Suspended Variation VI

Grant Green First Session Seepin'

Mike LeDonne Heavy Hitters Cedar Land

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Holy Land

Enrico Pieranunzi Someday Tomorrow Je Ne Sais Quoi

George Coleman Amsterdam After Dark Autumn In New York

Bruce Barth Dedications Softly in a Garden Path

Wess/Coles Two at the Top Ill Wind

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Matador

Jacques Lesure When She Smiles I Didnt Know What Time It Was

Teri Lyne Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Two Hearts (Lawns)

Lindsey Horner Don't Count on Glory I Stand by Your Window

Aaron Diehl The Vagabond Lamia

JJ Johnson Tangence For Dancers Only

Larry Goldings Perpetual Pendulum Django

Ken Vandermark/School Days In Our Time Loose Blues

Nicholas Payton Smoke Sessions No Lonely Nights

Kenny Wheeler Dream Sequence Until

Michael Ornstein Aperture Reminder

Eric Jacobson Discover Discover

John Fries Lost The Fog

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Joe Henderson Double Rainbows Portrait In Black And White

Rene Marie How Can I Keep From Singing Afro Blue

Rodney Whitaker Children of the Night (Queen) Roz

Kenny Davern One StepTo Chicago Indiana

Vic Dickenson/Joe Thomas Mainstream Blues for Baby

Michael Dease Next Best Step Tiktaalik

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet House Rules

One For All The Long Haul Echoes in the Night

Chet Baker Chet Baker and Crew Medium Rock

Freddie Hubbard Hub Cap Osie Mae

Dmitri Methany Cascadia Dark Eyes

Al Cohn/Jimmy Rowles Heavy Love Taking A Chance On Love

Count Basie 88 Basie Street Sunday At The Savoy

Keith Jarrett The Melody at Night, with You Someone To Watch Over Me

Ruby Braff Cornet Chop Suey It Had to Be You

Dmitry Baevsky The Composers Gaslight

Victor Goines Sunrise to Midnight Morning

Robert Glasper Mood Mood

Bobby Hutcherson Oblique 'Til Then

Bobby Hutcherson Good Bait Israel

Bobby Hutcherson Cruisin' the Bird Sierra

Libby York Dreamland Hit the Road to Dreamland

Ronnie Earl Grateful Heart Isabella

Lou Rawls Stormy Monday God Bless the Child

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: March in D (1779)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet in D (1789)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 27 in G (1773)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (1784)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta semplice: Overture (1769)

Albert Roussel: Symphony No. 3 in g (1930)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto (1725)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Eroica' (1804)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture (1786)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Non so più (1786)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann (1854)

Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano (1944)

Ernesto Lecuona: Rumba-Rhapsody (1943)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Harmoniemusik (1782)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 in D 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D (1761)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium (1610)

Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Moresca (1607)

Lodewijk Mortelmans: Morning Mood (1922)

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Finale from Fantaisie symphonique (1879)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1773)

William Bolcom: Incineratorag (1967)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' (1907)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)

Bono: Goldeneye: Theme (1995)

Édouard Lalo: Allegro from Symphonie espagnole (1874)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: First movement from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Che gelida manina (1896)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Laudate Dominum (1780)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1846)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Édouard Lalo: Piano Concerto in f (1888)

Johannes Brahms: Chorale Prelude 'O Welt, ich muss dich lassen' (1896)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude (1917)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: A Musical Joke (1787)

Juan Arriaga: Symphony in D (1825)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 12 in F (1778)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' (1773)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 16 in C (1772)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)

Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings 'La Pazzia' (1740)

Fernando Sor: Variations on 'La Folia' (1810)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem (1791)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C (1773)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Preghiera from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)

Philip Glass: Violin Concerto No. 1: Second movement (1987)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in b (1788)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)