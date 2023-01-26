WCLV Program Guide 01-27-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
McCoy Tyner Things Ain't What They Used to Be My One And Only Love
Peter Erskine As It Is The Lady In The Lake
Tomasz Stanko Suspended Night Suspended Variation VI
Grant Green First Session Seepin'
Mike LeDonne Heavy Hitters Cedar Land
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Holy Land
Enrico Pieranunzi Someday Tomorrow Je Ne Sais Quoi
George Coleman Amsterdam After Dark Autumn In New York
Bruce Barth Dedications Softly in a Garden Path
Wess/Coles Two at the Top Ill Wind
Charlton Singleton Crossroads Matador
Jacques Lesure When She Smiles I Didnt Know What Time It Was
Teri Lyne Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Two Hearts (Lawns)
Lindsey Horner Don't Count on Glory I Stand by Your Window
Aaron Diehl The Vagabond Lamia
JJ Johnson Tangence For Dancers Only
Larry Goldings Perpetual Pendulum Django
Ken Vandermark/School Days In Our Time Loose Blues
Nicholas Payton Smoke Sessions No Lonely Nights
Kenny Wheeler Dream Sequence Until
Michael Ornstein Aperture Reminder
Eric Jacobson Discover Discover
John Fries Lost The Fog
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Joe Henderson Double Rainbows Portrait In Black And White
Rene Marie How Can I Keep From Singing Afro Blue
Rodney Whitaker Children of the Night (Queen) Roz
Kenny Davern One StepTo Chicago Indiana
Vic Dickenson/Joe Thomas Mainstream Blues for Baby
Michael Dease Next Best Step Tiktaalik
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet House Rules
One For All The Long Haul Echoes in the Night
Chet Baker Chet Baker and Crew Medium Rock
Freddie Hubbard Hub Cap Osie Mae
Dmitri Methany Cascadia Dark Eyes
Al Cohn/Jimmy Rowles Heavy Love Taking A Chance On Love
Count Basie 88 Basie Street Sunday At The Savoy
Keith Jarrett The Melody at Night, with You Someone To Watch Over Me
Ruby Braff Cornet Chop Suey It Had to Be You
Dmitry Baevsky The Composers Gaslight
Victor Goines Sunrise to Midnight Morning
Robert Glasper Mood Mood
Bobby Hutcherson Oblique 'Til Then
Bobby Hutcherson Good Bait Israel
Bobby Hutcherson Cruisin' the Bird Sierra
Libby York Dreamland Hit the Road to Dreamland
Ronnie Earl Grateful Heart Isabella
Lou Rawls Stormy Monday God Bless the Child
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: March in D (1779)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet in D (1789)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 27 in G (1773)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (1784)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta semplice: Overture (1769)
Albert Roussel: Symphony No. 3 in g (1930)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto (1725)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Eroica' (1804)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture (1786)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Non so più (1786)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann (1854)
Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano (1944)
Ernesto Lecuona: Rumba-Rhapsody (1943)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Harmoniemusik (1782)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 in D 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)
Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D (1761)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)
Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium (1610)
Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Moresca (1607)
Lodewijk Mortelmans: Morning Mood (1922)
Louis Théodore Gouvy: Finale from Fantaisie symphonique (1879)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1773)
William Bolcom: Incineratorag (1967)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' (1907)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)
Bono: Goldeneye: Theme (1995)
Édouard Lalo: Allegro from Symphonie espagnole (1874)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: First movement from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)
Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Che gelida manina (1896)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Laudate Dominum (1780)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)
Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1846)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Édouard Lalo: Piano Concerto in f (1888)
Johannes Brahms: Chorale Prelude 'O Welt, ich muss dich lassen' (1896)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude (1917)
Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: A Musical Joke (1787)
Juan Arriaga: Symphony in D (1825)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 12 in F (1778)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' (1773)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 16 in C (1772)
Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)
Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings 'La Pazzia' (1740)
Fernando Sor: Variations on 'La Folia' (1810)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem (1791)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C (1773)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Preghiera from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)
Philip Glass: Violin Concerto No. 1: Second movement (1987)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)
Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in b (1788)
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)
Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)