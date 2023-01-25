WCLV Program Guide 01-26-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bill Charlap Written In the Stars It Was Written In The Stars

Rich Perry You're my Everything I Wish I Knew

Terri Lyn Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Ima

Derek Gardner Pan Africa 10 000 Ships

Billy Mohler Anatomy Nightfall

Jazzmeia Horn A Social Call I Remember You

Kenny Burell Blue Lights Rock Salt

Kenny Clarke Telefunken Blues Sonor

Marc Johnson Swept Away It's Time

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Late Afternoon

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Charly Jaye

Emily Remler Catwalk Catwalk

Mick Nock Not We but One Transitions

Michael Hackett Western Skies Little Dancer

Cecile McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers I Didn't Know What Time It Was

Snorre Kirk Beat Going Up

Roy Haynes Cracklin' Dorian

Steven Bernstein Popular Culture Flirtibird

Mike LeDonne Heavy Hitters Silverdust

Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Armageddon

Ben Wolfe Unjust Lullaby In D

Miles Davis Sketches of Spain Solea

Zoot Sims For Lady Day You Go To My Head

Chet Baker Blues for A Reason If You Could See Me Now

Cecile McLorin Salvant Ghost Song Moon Song

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Thelonious Monk Thelonious in Action Coming On The Hudson

Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Baby Won't You Please Come Home

Catherine Russell Send for Me If I Could Be With You

Wynton Marsalis They Came to Swing Back to Basics

Matthew Fries Lost Time Continuum

Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Waltz for Debby

Ben Webster King of the Tenors Poutin'

Sonny Stitt 12 Blues at This Tempo

Charles McPherson First Flight Out Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

Thomas Linger Out in It Can't Say It

Dizzy Gillespie Have Trumpet, Will Excite My Man (Mon Homme)

Stan Getz The Master Raven's Wood

WJ3 All Stars My Ship Taking A Chance On Love

Duke Heitger Doin' the Voom Voom Blue Because of You

John Zorn Incerto Ens Causa Sui

Terence Blanchard Let's get Lost I Can't Give You Anything But Love

James Brandon Lewis MSM Live Loverly

John Taylor Angel of the Presence Dry Stone

Walt Weiskopf Sire Separation

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo

Hank Mobley A Caddy for Daddy Venus Di Mildew

Tom Harrell Labyrinth Blue in One

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Nostalgia (The Day I Knew)

Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Nordic Echoes

Johnny Griffin Take My Hand Out of This World

Art Tatum Complete Capitol Recordings Somebody Loves Me

Fats Waller Joint is Jumpin' Carolina Shout (Piano Solo)

Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard I'm Beginning to See the Light

Joe Henderson Tetragon Waltz for Zweetie

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Catalogue Aria (1787)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Bass Tuba Concerto (1954)

Gustav Holst: A Fugal Overture (1922)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)

Uuno Klami: The Cyclist (1946)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio (1914)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Halka: Overture (1848)

Franz Schubert: Konzertstück (1817)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique (1908)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella (1920)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Johan Svendsen: Scherzo from String Quartet (1865)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in C (1760)

Franz Xaver Mozart: Rondo for Flute & Piano (1840)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue (1917)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Élémens (1738)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Zez Confrey: Dizzy Fingers (1923)

Eubie Blake: The Baltimore Todolo (1910)

Francesco Bonporti: Violin Concerto in F (1727)

Giacomo Puccini: The Girl of the Golden West: Ch'ella mi creda (1910)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 97 in C (1792)

Jan Václav Vorísek: Impromptu No. 3 (1820)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1921)

John Williams: Lincoln: The American Process (2012)

John Williams: Summon the Heroes (1996)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1990)

John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth (1982)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andante from Guitar Quintet (1950)

Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Josef Bohuslav Foerster: Wind Quintet in D (1909)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle' (1875)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Habanera (1885)

E. J. Moeran: Rondo from Cello Concerto (1945)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2 (1930)

Silvestre Revueltas: La Noche de los Mayas: Suite (1939)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1800)

Aaron Copland: Midsummer Nocturne (1947)

Erik Satie: Parade (1917)

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A 'Grand Rondeau' (1828)

Hans Gál: Rondo from Symphony No. 1 (1927)

Ernesto Lecuona: Ante El Escorial (1944)

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

Samuel Barber: Serenade for Strings (1929)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto (1717)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Dmitri Shostakovich: Largo from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1943)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio (2015)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Isaac Albéniz: Córdoba from 'Cantos de España' (1896)

Carl Busch: Chippewa Lullaby (1913)

Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1837)

Augusta Gross: Reflections on Air (2007)