WCLV Program Guide 01-26-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Bill Charlap Written In the Stars It Was Written In The Stars
Rich Perry You're my Everything I Wish I Knew
Terri Lyn Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Ima
Derek Gardner Pan Africa 10 000 Ships
Billy Mohler Anatomy Nightfall
Jazzmeia Horn A Social Call I Remember You
Kenny Burell Blue Lights Rock Salt
Kenny Clarke Telefunken Blues Sonor
Marc Johnson Swept Away It's Time
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Late Afternoon
Michael Dease Best Next Thing Charly Jaye
Emily Remler Catwalk Catwalk
Mick Nock Not We but One Transitions
Michael Hackett Western Skies Little Dancer
Cecile McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers I Didn't Know What Time It Was
Snorre Kirk Beat Going Up
Roy Haynes Cracklin' Dorian
Steven Bernstein Popular Culture Flirtibird
Mike LeDonne Heavy Hitters Silverdust
Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Armageddon
Ben Wolfe Unjust Lullaby In D
Miles Davis Sketches of Spain Solea
Zoot Sims For Lady Day You Go To My Head
Chet Baker Blues for A Reason If You Could See Me Now
Cecile McLorin Salvant Ghost Song Moon Song
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Thelonious Monk Thelonious in Action Coming On The Hudson
Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Baby Won't You Please Come Home
Catherine Russell Send for Me If I Could Be With You
Wynton Marsalis They Came to Swing Back to Basics
Matthew Fries Lost Time Continuum
Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Waltz for Debby
Ben Webster King of the Tenors Poutin'
Sonny Stitt 12 Blues at This Tempo
Charles McPherson First Flight Out Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
Thomas Linger Out in It Can't Say It
Dizzy Gillespie Have Trumpet, Will Excite My Man (Mon Homme)
Stan Getz The Master Raven's Wood
WJ3 All Stars My Ship Taking A Chance On Love
Duke Heitger Doin' the Voom Voom Blue Because of You
John Zorn Incerto Ens Causa Sui
Terence Blanchard Let's get Lost I Can't Give You Anything But Love
James Brandon Lewis MSM Live Loverly
John Taylor Angel of the Presence Dry Stone
Walt Weiskopf Sire Separation
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo
Hank Mobley A Caddy for Daddy Venus Di Mildew
Tom Harrell Labyrinth Blue in One
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Nostalgia (The Day I Knew)
Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Nordic Echoes
Johnny Griffin Take My Hand Out of This World
Art Tatum Complete Capitol Recordings Somebody Loves Me
Fats Waller Joint is Jumpin' Carolina Shout (Piano Solo)
Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard I'm Beginning to See the Light
Joe Henderson Tetragon Waltz for Zweetie
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Catalogue Aria (1787)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Bass Tuba Concerto (1954)
Gustav Holst: A Fugal Overture (1922)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)
Uuno Klami: The Cyclist (1946)
Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio (1914)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: Halka: Overture (1848)
Franz Schubert: Konzertstück (1817)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique (1908)
Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella (1920)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)
Johan Svendsen: Scherzo from String Quartet (1865)
Leopold Mozart: Symphony in C (1760)
Franz Xaver Mozart: Rondo for Flute & Piano (1840)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue (1917)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)
Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Élémens (1738)
Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)
Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)
Zez Confrey: Dizzy Fingers (1923)
Eubie Blake: The Baltimore Todolo (1910)
Francesco Bonporti: Violin Concerto in F (1727)
Giacomo Puccini: The Girl of the Golden West: Ch'ella mi creda (1910)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 97 in C (1792)
Jan Václav Vorísek: Impromptu No. 3 (1820)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1921)
John Williams: Lincoln: The American Process (2012)
John Williams: Summon the Heroes (1996)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)
Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1990)
John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth (1982)
Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andante from Guitar Quintet (1950)
Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Josef Bohuslav Foerster: Wind Quintet in D (1909)
Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle' (1875)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Habanera (1885)
E. J. Moeran: Rondo from Cello Concerto (1945)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2 (1930)
Silvestre Revueltas: La Noche de los Mayas: Suite (1939)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)
Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1800)
Aaron Copland: Midsummer Nocturne (1947)
Erik Satie: Parade (1917)
Franz Schubert: Rondo in A 'Grand Rondeau' (1828)
Hans Gál: Rondo from Symphony No. 1 (1927)
Ernesto Lecuona: Ante El Escorial (1944)
Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)
Samuel Barber: Serenade for Strings (1929)
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto (1717)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Dmitri Shostakovich: Largo from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1943)
Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)
Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)
John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio (2015)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)
Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)
Isaac Albéniz: Córdoba from 'Cantos de España' (1896)
Carl Busch: Chippewa Lullaby (1913)
Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1837)
Augusta Gross: Reflections on Air (2007)