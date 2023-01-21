WCLV Program Guide 01-23-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Modern Jazz Quartet Elegance True Blues
Quincy Davis Q Vision The Creeper
John Scofield Past Present Get Proud
Mike Murley Taking Flight Phrase 3
Wynton Marsalis J Mood Melodique
Khan Jamal Three Tjader
Darren Litze My Horizon Faded Portrait
Thelonious Monk Live at Newport 1963 Light Blue
Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack Elegy
Ryan Kisor One Finger Snap Tin Tin Deo
Charles Fambrough The Charmer Little Man
Rodney Whitaker Oasis FanOGram
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 I Only Have Eyes For You
Tawanda Smile Lucky to Be Me
Derek Gardner Pan Africa 10 000 Ships
Russell Malone Snow Peas Sno' Peas
Joey Alexander Warna Lonely Streets
Roy Hargrove Diamond in the Rough Premonition
Zoot Sims Encounter Serenity
Jaki Byard To them-To Us Land Of Make Believe
Mark Lipson Springwells You Walked Away
Jimmy Bruno Jimmy Bruno Midnight Blue
David Murray Murray's Steps Flowers For Albert
Barron/Holland The Art of Conversation The Oracle
Ce Ce Gable New Year's Song Two For the Road
Randy Ingram Sky Lift The Sea
Ellington/Coltrane Duke Ellington & John Coltrane In A Sentimental Mood
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Epilogue
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Al Foster Reflections Punjab
Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels Black Diamond
Shawn Purcell 180 A Long Stroll
Miles Davis Relaxin' Oleo
Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy The Colorado Experiment
Steve Davis Think Ahead A Little Understanding
Evan Christopher Delta Bound Rampart Street Ramble
Martin Taylor Two's Company Gone With The Wind
Art Tatum Group Masterpieces w Benny Carter A Foggy Day
Steve Nelson Fuller Nelson Do Nothing Until You Here From Me
Eric Reed It's All Right to Swing You Don't Know What Is Love
Billie Holiday Body and Soul Let's call the whole thing off
Hampton Hawes All Night Sessions Vol 2 I'll Remember April
Sonny Clark Leapin' and Lopin' Somethin' Special
Art Hirahara Verdant Valley Lost
Ken Fowser Now Hear This The Force Of Gravity
Avashai Cohen Playing the Room Kofifi Blues
Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Birk's Works
Bill Goodwin & Billy Hart Soud on Sound My Man's Gone Now
Karla Harris Moon to Gold Baltimore Oriole
Mimi Fox Blues for Wes Blues for Us
Gary Burton/Chick Corea In Concert, Zurich 1979 Crystal Silence
Gary Burton Like Minds Like Minds
Ella Fitzgerald The Intimate Ella One For My Baby (And One More For The Road)
Frank Wess Magic 101 Come Rain Or Come Shine
Benny Golson Gone with Golson Staccato Swing
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)
Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 2 in D (1800)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River (1905)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 2 in e-Flat 'Siberian' (1835)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Pearls of Love' (1857)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Introduction (1955)
John Philip Sousa: March of the Royal Trumpets (1892)
Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle' (1876)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)
Clive Richardson: Beachcomber (1949)
Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: Entr'acte (1959)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)
Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)
Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 2 (1898)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in b for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon & continuo (1740)
Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Up and Away' (1870)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in d (1734)
Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy (1883)
Muzio Clementi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat (1789)
Antonio Vivaldi: Bassoon Concerto No. 18 (1720)
Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture] (1977)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Muzio Clementi: Minuetto Pastorale (1800)
John Field: Nocturne No. 5 (1817)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: Colas Breugnon: Overture (1938)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 19 in g (1802)
John Field: Rondeau in A-Flat (1812)
Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2 for Orchestra 'Indian' (1896)
Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743)
Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)
Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture (1821)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)
Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E (1875)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Little Train of Caipira (1930)
Clarice Assad: Impressions: Dança Brasileira (2008)
Jan Václav Vorísek: Introduction & Rondo Brilliant (1823)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in a (1787)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Scherzo (1878)
Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2 in D (1819)
Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)
Alexandre Luigini: Ballet égyptien: Part 1 (1875)
Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in d (1722)
Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Village Festival (1896)
Edward MacDowell: To a Hummingbird (1897)
E. J. Moeran: Second Rhapsody (1924)
Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 1 in C (1800)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)
Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers (1887)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony (1692)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)
Harold Arlen: Stormy Weather (1933)
John Williams: 1941: March (1979)
Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in C [No. 1] (1780)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 10 in A-Flat (1837)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevode (1891)
Maurice Ravel: Sonatine (1905)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1813)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 11 in C (1828)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra (1775)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)
Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Jennifer Higdon: Harp Concerto (2018)
Deems Taylor: Through the Looking Glass (1919)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Muzio Clementi: Symphony Op 18/1 (1787)
John Field: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1816)
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Intermezzo 'May Night' (1943)
Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Piano Sonata in D (1787)
Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e (1885)
David Diamond: Symphony No. 4 (1945)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song 'Indian' (1895)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune (1917)
Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)
Claude Debussy: Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)
Leo Sowerby: Tramping Tune (1923)
Franz Strauss: Nocturno (1850)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Plegaria de la Infanta de Castilla (1938)
Rupert Ignaz Mayr: Passacaglia-Grave (1700)
Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale (1887)