WCLV Program Guide 01-23-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Modern Jazz Quartet Elegance True Blues

Quincy Davis Q Vision The Creeper

John Scofield Past Present Get Proud

Mike Murley Taking Flight Phrase 3

Wynton Marsalis J Mood Melodique

Khan Jamal Three Tjader

Darren Litze My Horizon Faded Portrait

Thelonious Monk Live at Newport 1963 Light Blue

Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack Elegy

Ryan Kisor One Finger Snap Tin Tin Deo

Charles Fambrough The Charmer Little Man

Rodney Whitaker Oasis FanOGram

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 I Only Have Eyes For You

Tawanda Smile Lucky to Be Me

Derek Gardner Pan Africa 10 000 Ships

Russell Malone Snow Peas Sno' Peas

Joey Alexander Warna Lonely Streets

Roy Hargrove Diamond in the Rough Premonition

Zoot Sims Encounter Serenity

Jaki Byard To them-To Us Land Of Make Believe

Mark Lipson Springwells You Walked Away

Jimmy Bruno Jimmy Bruno Midnight Blue

David Murray Murray's Steps Flowers For Albert

Barron/Holland The Art of Conversation The Oracle

Ce Ce Gable New Year's Song Two For the Road

Randy Ingram Sky Lift The Sea

Ellington/Coltrane Duke Ellington & John Coltrane In A Sentimental Mood

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Epilogue

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Al Foster Reflections Punjab

Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels Black Diamond

Shawn Purcell 180 A Long Stroll

Miles Davis Relaxin' Oleo

Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy The Colorado Experiment

Steve Davis Think Ahead A Little Understanding

Evan Christopher Delta Bound Rampart Street Ramble

Martin Taylor Two's Company Gone With The Wind

Art Tatum Group Masterpieces w Benny Carter A Foggy Day

Steve Nelson Fuller Nelson Do Nothing Until You Here From Me

Eric Reed It's All Right to Swing You Don't Know What Is Love

Billie Holiday Body and Soul Let's call the whole thing off

Hampton Hawes All Night Sessions Vol 2 I'll Remember April

Sonny Clark Leapin' and Lopin' Somethin' Special

Art Hirahara Verdant Valley Lost

Ken Fowser Now Hear This The Force Of Gravity

Avashai Cohen Playing the Room Kofifi Blues

Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Birk's Works

Bill Goodwin & Billy Hart Soud on Sound My Man's Gone Now

Karla Harris Moon to Gold Baltimore Oriole

Mimi Fox Blues for Wes Blues for Us

Gary Burton/Chick Corea In Concert, Zurich 1979 Crystal Silence

Gary Burton Like Minds Like Minds

Ella Fitzgerald The Intimate Ella One For My Baby (And One More For The Road)

Frank Wess Magic 101 Come Rain Or Come Shine

Benny Golson Gone with Golson Staccato Swing

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 2 in D (1800)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River (1905)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 2 in e-Flat 'Siberian' (1835)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Pearls of Love' (1857)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Introduction (1955)

John Philip Sousa: March of the Royal Trumpets (1892)

Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle' (1876)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)

Clive Richardson: Beachcomber (1949)

Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: Entr'acte (1959)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 2 (1898)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in b for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon & continuo (1740)

Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Up and Away' (1870)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in d (1734)

Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy (1883)

Muzio Clementi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat (1789)

Antonio Vivaldi: Bassoon Concerto No. 18 (1720)

Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture] (1977)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Muzio Clementi: Minuetto Pastorale (1800)

John Field: Nocturne No. 5 (1817)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Colas Breugnon: Overture (1938)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 19 in g (1802)

John Field: Rondeau in A-Flat (1812)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2 for Orchestra 'Indian' (1896)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743)

Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)

Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture (1821)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E (1875)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Little Train of Caipira (1930)

Clarice Assad: Impressions: Dança Brasileira (2008)

Jan Václav Vorísek: Introduction & Rondo Brilliant (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in a (1787)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Scherzo (1878)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2 in D (1819)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)

Alexandre Luigini: Ballet égyptien: Part 1 (1875)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in d (1722)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Village Festival (1896)

Edward MacDowell: To a Hummingbird (1897)

E. J. Moeran: Second Rhapsody (1924)

Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 1 in C (1800)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers (1887)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony (1692)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

Harold Arlen: Stormy Weather (1933)

John Williams: 1941: March (1979)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in C [No. 1] (1780)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 10 in A-Flat (1837)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevode (1891)

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine (1905)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1813)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 11 in C (1828)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra (1775)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)

Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Jennifer Higdon: Harp Concerto (2018)

Deems Taylor: Through the Looking Glass (1919)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Muzio Clementi: Symphony Op 18/1 (1787)

John Field: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1816)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Intermezzo 'May Night' (1943)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Piano Sonata in D (1787)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e (1885)

David Diamond: Symphony No. 4 (1945)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song 'Indian' (1895)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune (1917)

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)

Claude Debussy: Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)

Leo Sowerby: Tramping Tune (1923)

Franz Strauss: Nocturno (1850)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Plegaria de la Infanta de Castilla (1938)

Rupert Ignaz Mayr: Passacaglia-Grave (1700)

Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale (1887)

