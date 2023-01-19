5 things to do in NEO: Dance exploring dementia, new plays at Cleveland Public Theatre and more

‘Making Memories: A Journey through Dementia’

Cleveland’s Dancing Wheels Company and School stages a multimedia performance based on stories of lives changed by caring for those with dementia. “Making Memories: A Journey through Dementia” is on at the St. Ignatius Breen Center in Cleveland Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2:30 p.m.

‘Test Flight’ Takes Off

Cleveland Public Theatre begins “Test Flight,” its five-week showcase of works-in-progress by local, national and international writers, with “Our Lady of Common Sorrows” by award-winning Akron playwright Jaiie Dayo Aliya. Performances are Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 19-21, at 7:30 p.m. in CPT’s James Levin Theatre.

Best of the Best Short Film Fest

The 20th annual Standing Rock International Film Festival celebrates its anniversary with a program featuring the winning short films from each year since its inception in 2004. The film series takes place at the Kent Stage the next two Saturdays, Jan. 21 and 28, at 7 p.m.

‘Alice in Wonderland’

The Ohio Conservatory of Ballet and the Stabrova Youth Ballet partner on a production of “Alice in Wonderland,” inspired by Lewis Carroll’s beloved story. It’s a one-night-only performance at the Canton Palace Theatre Saturday, Jan. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

The ‘Raw Vision’ of Dale Goode

Hedge Gallery in Cleveland’s 78 Street Studios spotlights printmaker Dale Goode in an exhibit of his work featuring found materials from his Cleveland neighborhood on the border of Glenville and Hough. “Raw Vision” opens Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m.

