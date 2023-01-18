AMC’s Solon movie theater latest to close

Moviegoers have one less multiplex to visit now that AMC has closed its Solon 16 theater. Regal Cinemas opened the facility in 1991 as the Solon Commons 8. It expanded over the years and went through a succession of names and owners, including Cleveland Cinemas (owners of the Cedar Lee in Cleveland Heights) and the Digiplex.

AMC has removed the theater from its website, and, in a brief statement on the website, directs visitors to the AMC Ridge Park Square 8 in Brooklyn. The company has not responded to a call for comment.

Ticket sales have lagged as the industry rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Yahoo Finance, ticket sales were up 70 percent last year, though that was down 30 percent from pre-pandemic levels. Variety reports that last summer, 88 percent of moviegoers felt comfortable visiting a theater - up from 59 percent in 2021.

Solon Economic Development Director Angee Shaker called the news "a disappointment."

It comes just a month after Cleveland Cinemas announced that its nine-screen Chagrin Cinemas will close on January 22, with a final weekend of classic films “Back to the Future,” “Grease” and “Jurassic Park.” The theater opened November 26, 1989, on the site of the Valley Drive-In. Cleveland Cinemas will still operate the Apollo Theatre in Oberlin, the Capitol in Gordon Square and the Cedar Lee in Cleveland Heights.

Seeing films at movie theaters might bring nostalgia for some. The Cleveland International Film Festival grew from a day-long event at the Cedar Lee in 1977. Owner Jon Forman discussed their eclectic concession offerings at the time in this story with WGAR/WEWS personality “The Real” Bob James: