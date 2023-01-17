© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-18-2023

Published January 17, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Shelly Manne Perk Up Bird of Paradise

Milt Jackson Jackson's-ville Soul In 3/4

Stanley Turrentine Never Let Me Go Major's Minor

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit The Loneliest

Reeds and Deeds Cookin' Hittin' the Jug

Libby York DreamLand It's Love

Tito Puente Royal T Tokyo Blues

Derek Gardner Pan-Africa Vicente The Afro Mestizo

3d Jazz Trio 9-5 Lagrimas Negras

Art Pepper Modern Art Cool Bunny

Bobby Watson Going Back to Kansas City Mind Wine

Dave Slonaker Convergency Uncommonly Ground

Julian Lage View with a Room Echo

Marc Copland Second Look Suite Sixteen

Cassandra Wilson Glamoured Fragile

Gigi Gryce The Hapnin's Nica's Tempo

Clark Terry In Orbit Let's Cool One

Art Blakey Oh-By the Way Sudan blue

James Brandon Lewis MSM-Live Of First Importance

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Big P

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Green Jeans

Bill Evans Quintessence Second Time Around

Joe Cohn Shared Contemplations I've Got a Right to Sing the Blues

Nick Brignola Flight of the Eagle Diz

Ella Fitzgerald & Oscar Peterson Ella and Oscar Mean to Me

Roger Kellaway I Was There That's All

Snorre Kirk Goin' Up Going Up

Percy Heath A Love Song Century Rag

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful This Can't Be Love

Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter

Johnny Hodges Not So Dukish Not So Dukish

Bobby Hutcherson Color Schemes RecordaMe

George Cables Icons and Influences The Duke

Joshua Redman LongGone Kite Song

Johnny Griffin The Cat The Count

Buddy Tate Swingin' Like Tate Moon Eyes

Mark Wade True Stories At The Sunside

Joe Henderson Page One Out Of The Night

Duke Ellington & John Coltrane Duke Ellington & John Coltrane Stevie

Modern Jazz Quartet Fontessa Bluesology

Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent-Book 2-Steps Lift Up Your Hands

Bill Frisell Four Lookout for Hope

Terell Stafford Forgive and Forget Forgive And Forget

Mimi Fox One For Wes Blues for Les

Josh Lawrence Call Time Pumpkin Pi

Ray Baretto Homage to Art Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land The Man I Love

Peter Leitch Trio/Quartet 91 Winter's Tale

Al Foster Reflections Open Plans

Woody Shaw Rosewood Theme For Maxine

Eric Jacobson Discover Dark one

Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues The Unknown

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Someone To Watch Over Me

Mike Murley Taking Flight Zingaro

Wycliffe Gordon Boss Bones Nica's Dream

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881)

César Cui: Two Pieces (1886)

Josef Strauss: Polka 'Blithe Spirits' (1871)

George Frideric Handel: Dixit Dominus: Gloria Patri et filio (1707)

John Williams: The Olympic Spirit (1988)

John Field: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1811)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 5 (1800)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Bill Conti: Rocky: Theme (1976)

Ricky Ian Gordon: We Will Always Walk Together (1999)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 15 in G (1772)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto (1872)

Franz Schubert: The Friends from Salamanka: Overture (1815)

Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' (1922)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Siskins' (1861)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in A-Flat (1749)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Scherzo-valse (1881)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche (1885)

John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 in E-Flat (1801)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D (1734)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Chaconne (1680)

Carl Nielsen: Aladdin Suite (1919)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphonie Concertante in G (1778)

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra (1980)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Amy Beach: From Blackbird Hills (1922)

Teresa Carreño: Waltz 'Flower Basket' (1877)

César Cui: Suite Miniature (1882)

Mily Balakirev: Paraphrase on Glinka's 'The Lark' (1900)

Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)

Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Auto-da-fé Scene (1866)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 19 in E-Flat (1772)

Gustav Holst: The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music (1923)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Habanera (1888)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse villageoise (1881)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Roberto Piana: Scarlattian Improvisation on 'Torna a Surriento' (2017)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)

Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Up and Away' (1870)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ferruccio Busoni: Four Bagatelles (1888)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Henry Mancini: Charade: Theme (1963)

Harry Warren: An Affair to Remember: Our Love Affair (1957)

Johann Strauss Jr: Quadrille on Themes from 'The Gypsy Baron' (1886)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 207: Chorus 'Vereinigte zweitracht' (1727)

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo brilliant in E-Flat (1834)

Anderson & Roe: Grand Scherzo (2013)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Valiant for Truth (1940)

Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture (1821)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1785)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Water Colors' (1869)

Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Who's Dancing?' (1887)

Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' (1863)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody (1907)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in E-Flat (1907)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Bird's Dance (1881)

20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony Orchestra, Christopher Wilkins, conductor

Joseph Haydn: Earthquake from ‘The Seven Last Words of Christ’ (1:47)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (5:21)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1:58)

Jon Sonnenburg & Jake Gunnar Walsh: Concerto for Orchestra and EarthQuaker Devices ‘Confluence’ (21:50)

William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (35:35)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 in g 'Song of a New Race' (1937)

William Grant Still: And They Lynched Him on a Tree (1940)

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 2 (1962)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Spohr's Romance 'The Rose' (1876)

Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings (1941)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata (1901)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Prélude pastorale (1888)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 (1886)

Alec Wilder: Air for Flute (1945)

Henry Purcell: Chacony (1678)

Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)

