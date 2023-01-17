WCLV Program Guide 01-18-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Shelly Manne Perk Up Bird of Paradise
Milt Jackson Jackson's-ville Soul In 3/4
Stanley Turrentine Never Let Me Go Major's Minor
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit The Loneliest
Reeds and Deeds Cookin' Hittin' the Jug
Libby York DreamLand It's Love
Tito Puente Royal T Tokyo Blues
Derek Gardner Pan-Africa Vicente The Afro Mestizo
3d Jazz Trio 9-5 Lagrimas Negras
Art Pepper Modern Art Cool Bunny
Bobby Watson Going Back to Kansas City Mind Wine
Dave Slonaker Convergency Uncommonly Ground
Julian Lage View with a Room Echo
Marc Copland Second Look Suite Sixteen
Cassandra Wilson Glamoured Fragile
Gigi Gryce The Hapnin's Nica's Tempo
Clark Terry In Orbit Let's Cool One
Art Blakey Oh-By the Way Sudan blue
James Brandon Lewis MSM-Live Of First Importance
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Big P
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Green Jeans
Bill Evans Quintessence Second Time Around
Joe Cohn Shared Contemplations I've Got a Right to Sing the Blues
Nick Brignola Flight of the Eagle Diz
Ella Fitzgerald & Oscar Peterson Ella and Oscar Mean to Me
Roger Kellaway I Was There That's All
Snorre Kirk Goin' Up Going Up
Percy Heath A Love Song Century Rag
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful This Can't Be Love
Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter
Johnny Hodges Not So Dukish Not So Dukish
Bobby Hutcherson Color Schemes RecordaMe
George Cables Icons and Influences The Duke
Joshua Redman LongGone Kite Song
Johnny Griffin The Cat The Count
Buddy Tate Swingin' Like Tate Moon Eyes
Mark Wade True Stories At The Sunside
Joe Henderson Page One Out Of The Night
Duke Ellington & John Coltrane Duke Ellington & John Coltrane Stevie
Modern Jazz Quartet Fontessa Bluesology
Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent-Book 2-Steps Lift Up Your Hands
Bill Frisell Four Lookout for Hope
Terell Stafford Forgive and Forget Forgive And Forget
Mimi Fox One For Wes Blues for Les
Josh Lawrence Call Time Pumpkin Pi
Ray Baretto Homage to Art Sleeping Dancer Sleep On
Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land The Man I Love
Peter Leitch Trio/Quartet 91 Winter's Tale
Al Foster Reflections Open Plans
Woody Shaw Rosewood Theme For Maxine
Eric Jacobson Discover Dark one
Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues The Unknown
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Someone To Watch Over Me
Mike Murley Taking Flight Zingaro
Wycliffe Gordon Boss Bones Nica's Dream
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881)
César Cui: Two Pieces (1886)
Josef Strauss: Polka 'Blithe Spirits' (1871)
George Frideric Handel: Dixit Dominus: Gloria Patri et filio (1707)
John Williams: The Olympic Spirit (1988)
John Field: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1811)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 5 (1800)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)
Bill Conti: Rocky: Theme (1976)
Ricky Ian Gordon: We Will Always Walk Together (1999)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 15 in G (1772)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto (1872)
Franz Schubert: The Friends from Salamanka: Overture (1815)
Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' (1922)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Siskins' (1861)
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in A-Flat (1749)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Scherzo-valse (1881)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche (1885)
John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 in E-Flat (1801)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D (1734)
Dieterich Buxtehude: Chaconne (1680)
Carl Nielsen: Aladdin Suite (1919)
Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphonie Concertante in G (1778)
Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra (1980)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)
Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Amy Beach: From Blackbird Hills (1922)
Teresa Carreño: Waltz 'Flower Basket' (1877)
César Cui: Suite Miniature (1882)
Mily Balakirev: Paraphrase on Glinka's 'The Lark' (1900)
Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)
Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)
Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Auto-da-fé Scene (1866)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 19 in E-Flat (1772)
Gustav Holst: The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music (1923)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Habanera (1888)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse villageoise (1881)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)
Roberto Piana: Scarlattian Improvisation on 'Torna a Surriento' (2017)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)
Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Up and Away' (1870)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Ferruccio Busoni: Four Bagatelles (1888)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)
Henry Mancini: Charade: Theme (1963)
Harry Warren: An Affair to Remember: Our Love Affair (1957)
Johann Strauss Jr: Quadrille on Themes from 'The Gypsy Baron' (1886)
Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 207: Chorus 'Vereinigte zweitracht' (1727)
Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo brilliant in E-Flat (1834)
Anderson & Roe: Grand Scherzo (2013)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Valiant for Truth (1940)
Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture (1821)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1785)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Water Colors' (1869)
Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Who's Dancing?' (1887)
Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' (1863)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody (1907)
Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in E-Flat (1907)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Bird's Dance (1881)
20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony Orchestra, Christopher Wilkins, conductor
Joseph Haydn: Earthquake from ‘The Seven Last Words of Christ’ (1:47)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (5:21)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1:58)
Jon Sonnenburg & Jake Gunnar Walsh: Concerto for Orchestra and EarthQuaker Devices ‘Confluence’ (21:50)
William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (35:35)
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 in g 'Song of a New Race' (1937)
William Grant Still: And They Lynched Him on a Tree (1940)
William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 2 (1962)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Spohr's Romance 'The Rose' (1876)
Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings (1941)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata (1901)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Prélude pastorale (1888)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 (1886)
Alec Wilder: Air for Flute (1945)
Henry Purcell: Chacony (1678)
Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)