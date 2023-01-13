WCLV Program Guide 01-15-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

3D Jazz Trio, 9 to 5, No Greater Love

Horace Silver, Blowin’ the Blues Away, Sister Sadie

Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Juicy Lucy

Dave Young, Mantra, Opus de Funk

Mark Ortwein, It Was Time, Basso Bossa

Karla Harris, Moon to Gold, Baltimore Oriole

Eric Jacobson, Discover, I Hear a Rhapsody

Birmingham Seven, Just Passing Through, Ava’s Dance

Ernie Krivda, Back at the Dog, Disorder at the Border

Mike LeDonnem The Heavy Hitters, Cedar Land

Ed Cherry, Are We There Yet?, Holy Land

Cedar Walton, Firm Roots, Shoulders

Gregory Tardy, Sufficient Grace, The Omnipresent Cardiologist

Joshua Redman, Long Gone, Long Gone

Skip and Dan Wilkins, In the Stars, Lost In the Stars

Charles Mingus, Blues and Roots, Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting

Mimi Fox, One for Wes, In My Life/Old Friends

Wes Montgomery, In Paris, Blue ‘n’ Boogie/West Coast Blues

Dave Stryker, Prime, Captain Jack

Gilbert Castellanos, Esperame en el Cielo, Big P

Dmitri Matheny, Cascadia, Wichita Lineman

Doug MacDonald, Big Band Extravaganza, Ya Know Bill

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Phil Woods, Brian Lynch, Bill Charlap, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Nelson Hill, Tom Hamilton, Bobby Routch, Rick Chamberlain This is How I Feel About Quincy Meet Benny Bailey

Lea DeLaria, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Goldings, Seamus Blake, Jon Gordon, Scott Wendholt, Larry Grenadier Play it Cool I've Got Your Number

Melvin Rhyne, Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington, Joshua Redman Boss Organ Full House

Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith Cyrus Plays Elvis Graceland

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions Looking for a Boy

Toots Thielemans, Lyle Mays, Christian McBride, John Scofield, Troy Davis, Joshua Redman East Coast/West Coast Naima

McCoy Tyner McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane After the Rain

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Mr. Day

Jimmy McGriff, Red Holloway, David Newman, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team Don't Blame Me

Jimmy McGriff, Red Holloway, David Newman, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team Things Ain't What They Used to Be

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of Chest Baker Sings: Let's Get Lost I Remember You

Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions Beija Flor

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Sunflower

Herbie Hancock, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard, Billy Higgins, Butch Warren Takin' Off Empty Pockets

Billy Rogers, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfield The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Tell Me a Bedtime Story

Joe Henderson, Christian McBride, Jack DeJohnette, Herbie Hancock Double Rainbow Photograph

Billy Rogers The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers How Insensitive

Elis Regina, Cesar Camargo Mariano, Studio Orchestra Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Triste

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Jake Hanna, Ray Brown Seven, Come Eleven Perdido

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Peace for South Africa

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown

Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Ron Carter, Connie Kay Pure Desmond Mean to Me

Renee Rosnes, John Patitucci, Billy Drummond Life On Earth Nana

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Will o the Wisp

Gene Bertoncini, David Finck, Mark Feldman Quartet Concerti Concierto De Aranjuez/Spain

Bobby Hutcherson, Kenny Garrett, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline Tres Palabras

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Like a Lover

Eumir Deodato Prelue Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Paul Romaine, Ken Walker Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two For the Road

Alan Joseph, Tom Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

William Grant Still: Three Rhythmic Spirituals (1961)

José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Requiem (1816)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1941)

Margaret Bonds: When the Dove Enters In (1963)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Onstage with Bradley Hunter Welch - A concert performance, with commentary, recorded at Bethel University in Minnesota

J.S.BACH: Toccata & Fugue in d, BWV 565.

MAX DRISCHNER: Variations on O laufet, ihr Hirten.

RAYMOND HAAN: Pastorale, fr 3 Lyric Pieces.

REDERICK SWANN: Trumpet Tune.

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Andante sostenuto, fr Symphonie Gothique (No. 9), Op. 70.

EUGENE GIGOUT: Toccata in b.

HERBERT HOWELLS: Rhapsody No. 1 in D-flat, Op. 17, no. 1.

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Prelude & Fugue in B, Op. 7, no. 1.

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Birthdays!- In honor of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we’ll include sacred pieces speaking of justice and peace, both in choral music and hymns. We’ll also celebrate some January composer birthdays, including works by Poulenc, Durufle, Tavener, and Mozart

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite (1737)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Air gai 'Les Niais de Sologne' (1739)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)

Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Come On In!' (1879)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations (1877)

Johannes Brahms: Nänie (1881)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 2 in G (1794)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)

Florence Price: Piano Quintet (1930)

Florence Price: The White Rose (1940)

Florence Price: Scenes in Tin Can Alley: Children at Play (1928)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Leos Janacek: Glagolitic Mass Movements 1 and 8 Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Rafael Kubelik, conductor

Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Classical Tahoe Sierra Nevada University Campus, Incline Village, NV

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Mike Freiberg calling from Golden Valley, MN

Ludwig van Beethoven: Puzzler Payoff: Piano Sonata No. 5 Op. 10, No. 1: Movement 3 Alfred Brendel, piano

Leos Janacek: String Quartet No. 1 "Kreutzer Sonata" Bob Anemone & Rachel Ostler, violins; Madeline Sharp, viola; Brad Ritchie, cello Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA

Jessie Montgomery: Peace Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano

Gabriel Faure: Piano Quartet No. 1 in C Minor, Op.15: Movement 1 Allegro molto moderato Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Edward Arron, cello; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory at Home, online concert

Mykola Lysenko: Overture to 'Taras Bulba' Romanian Radio National Orchestra; Adrian Morar, conductor Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Bucharest, Romania

Robert Schumann: Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op. 63 Trio Wanderer; Jinsang Lee, piano Music in PyeongChang, Alpensia Concert Hall, PyeongChang, South Korea

14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with George Preston – BBC Scottish Symphony, Thomas Dausgaard, conductor; Jörg Widmann, clarinet

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 in c Op 68

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A K 622

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 4 Op 29 ‘Inextinguishable’

Bela Bartók: Molto vivace from Suite No. 1 Op 3

Ludwig van Beethoven: Excerpt from Symphony No. 6 Op 68 ‘Pastoral’—Frankfurt Radio Symphony/Ariane Matiakh

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, John Adams, conductor; Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Josefina Maldonado, mezzo-soprano; Davóne Tines, bass-baritone; Daniel Bubeck, countertenor; Brian Cummings, countertenor; Nathan Medley, countertenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 11/19/2022

John Adams: El Niño (oratorio for solo voices and orchestra)

18:10 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2022 - Violinist Charles Yang returns as co-host. We meet a bubbly teen violinist, a pianist with a mission to connect with audiences, and a cellist who opens up about mental health. The Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir sing us out with a performance that will have you on your feet and smiling!

August Baik, 17, piano, from Seattle, WA Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809) Sonata No. 60 in C, Hob. XVI:50 - Mvmt I, Allegro (5:35)

Emma-Grace Kim, 13, violin, from Herndon, VA with Charles Yang, violin & Peter Dugan, piano Robert Schumann (1810-1856) arr. A. d'Ambrosio

Six Duos of Robert Schumann (for 2 violins and piano), Nos. 1 & 6 (4:36)

Rishab Jain, 16, percussion, from Clarksville, MD Blake Tyson (b. 1969) A Cricket Sang and Set the Sun (5:28)

Kyle Ryu, cello, Charles Yang, violin & Peter Dugan, piano Charles Austin Miles (1868-1946) In the Garden, arr. Ryu, Yang and Dugan

Kyle Ryu, 16, cello, from Burke, VA Robert Schumann (1810-1856) Fantasiestücke (Fantasy Pieces), Op. 73 Mvmt I "Zart und mit Ausdruck" (2:57)

Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir Brent Jones (b. 1966) Joy Comin' (3:36)

19:05 SPECIAL Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert, live from Mandel Concert Hall, Severance Music Center

The Cleveland Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor; Dr. William Henry Caldwell, conductor; Peter Lawson Jones, narrator & emcee; Soloman Howard, narrator & bass; Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Chorus

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Rhapsodic Dance No. 1

Traditional (arr Hagan): Walk Together Children

Traditional (arr Gibbs): Way Over in Beulah Lan’

Thomas Dorsey (arr Floyd): Precious Lord, Take My Hand

William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony: III. O, Le’ Me Shine, Shine Like a Morning Star

Florence Price: Finale from Symphony No. 1

Philip Herbert: Elegy ‘In Memoriam—Stephen Lawrence’

Richard Smallwood (arr Gittleman): Total Praise

Louise Shropshire (arr Berens): If My Jesus Wills/We Shall Overcome

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait

J. Rosamond Johnson (arr Smith): Lift Every Voice and Sing

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Puin: Serenade of the Songbirds (2022) Jennifer Robinson, piccolo; Kyra Kester, Jane Berkner, flutes; George Pope, alto lute; Linda White, bass flute

Roger Zahab: Fall/Return (1994-95) James Marron, guitar

Fredrick Lissauer: String Quartet No. 1 “To Artemis (In Her Pre-Hellenic Perspective)” (1991) Stephanie Sant’Ambrogio, Molly Fung, violins; Mark Jackobs, viola; Charles Bernard, cello

Robert Rollin: Five Pieces for Flute and Piano on Legends of the Seneca Indians Linda White, flute; Eric Charnowski, piano

Tom Lopez: The Piper’s Son (2010) Thomas Rosenkranz, piano and surround sound electronics

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The White Wall: How Big Finance Bankrupts Black America- Emily Flitter

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Arvo Pärt: Da pacem Domine (2004)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude (1867)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed is the Man (1915)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Laudate Dominum (1780)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)

Toby Hession: She Walks in Beauty (2017)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Yesterday (1965)

Ernesto Lecuona: Canción de luna (1949)