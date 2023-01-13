WCLV Program Guide 01-15-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
3D Jazz Trio, 9 to 5, No Greater Love
Horace Silver, Blowin’ the Blues Away, Sister Sadie
Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Juicy Lucy
Dave Young, Mantra, Opus de Funk
Mark Ortwein, It Was Time, Basso Bossa
Karla Harris, Moon to Gold, Baltimore Oriole
Eric Jacobson, Discover, I Hear a Rhapsody
Birmingham Seven, Just Passing Through, Ava’s Dance
Ernie Krivda, Back at the Dog, Disorder at the Border
Mike LeDonnem The Heavy Hitters, Cedar Land
Ed Cherry, Are We There Yet?, Holy Land
Cedar Walton, Firm Roots, Shoulders
Gregory Tardy, Sufficient Grace, The Omnipresent Cardiologist
Joshua Redman, Long Gone, Long Gone
Skip and Dan Wilkins, In the Stars, Lost In the Stars
Charles Mingus, Blues and Roots, Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting
Mimi Fox, One for Wes, In My Life/Old Friends
Wes Montgomery, In Paris, Blue ‘n’ Boogie/West Coast Blues
Dave Stryker, Prime, Captain Jack
Gilbert Castellanos, Esperame en el Cielo, Big P
Dmitri Matheny, Cascadia, Wichita Lineman
Doug MacDonald, Big Band Extravaganza, Ya Know Bill
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Phil Woods, Brian Lynch, Bill Charlap, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Nelson Hill, Tom Hamilton, Bobby Routch, Rick Chamberlain This is How I Feel About Quincy Meet Benny Bailey
Lea DeLaria, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Goldings, Seamus Blake, Jon Gordon, Scott Wendholt, Larry Grenadier Play it Cool I've Got Your Number
Melvin Rhyne, Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington, Joshua Redman Boss Organ Full House
Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith Cyrus Plays Elvis Graceland
June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions Looking for a Boy
Toots Thielemans, Lyle Mays, Christian McBride, John Scofield, Troy Davis, Joshua Redman East Coast/West Coast Naima
McCoy Tyner McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane After the Rain
McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Mr. Day
Jimmy McGriff, Red Holloway, David Newman, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team Don't Blame Me
Jimmy McGriff, Red Holloway, David Newman, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team Things Ain't What They Used to Be
Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of Chest Baker Sings: Let's Get Lost I Remember You
Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions Beija Flor
Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Sunflower
Herbie Hancock, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard, Billy Higgins, Butch Warren Takin' Off Empty Pockets
Billy Rogers, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfield The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Tell Me a Bedtime Story
Joe Henderson, Christian McBride, Jack DeJohnette, Herbie Hancock Double Rainbow Photograph
Billy Rogers The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers How Insensitive
Elis Regina, Cesar Camargo Mariano, Studio Orchestra Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Triste
Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Jake Hanna, Ray Brown Seven, Come Eleven Perdido
Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Peace for South Africa
Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown
Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Ron Carter, Connie Kay Pure Desmond Mean to Me
Renee Rosnes, John Patitucci, Billy Drummond Life On Earth Nana
Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Will o the Wisp
Gene Bertoncini, David Finck, Mark Feldman Quartet Concerti Concierto De Aranjuez/Spain
Bobby Hutcherson, Kenny Garrett, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline Tres Palabras
The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Like a Lover
Eumir Deodato Prelue Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Paul Romaine, Ken Walker Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two For the Road
Alan Joseph, Tom Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
William Grant Still: Three Rhythmic Spirituals (1961)
José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Requiem (1816)
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1941)
Margaret Bonds: When the Dove Enters In (1963)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Onstage with Bradley Hunter Welch - A concert performance, with commentary, recorded at Bethel University in Minnesota
J.S.BACH: Toccata & Fugue in d, BWV 565.
MAX DRISCHNER: Variations on O laufet, ihr Hirten.
RAYMOND HAAN: Pastorale, fr 3 Lyric Pieces.
REDERICK SWANN: Trumpet Tune.
CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Andante sostenuto, fr Symphonie Gothique (No. 9), Op. 70.
EUGENE GIGOUT: Toccata in b.
HERBERT HOWELLS: Rhapsody No. 1 in D-flat, Op. 17, no. 1.
MARCEL DUPRÉ: Prelude & Fugue in B, Op. 7, no. 1.
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Birthdays!- In honor of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we’ll include sacred pieces speaking of justice and peace, both in choral music and hymns. We’ll also celebrate some January composer birthdays, including works by Poulenc, Durufle, Tavener, and Mozart
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite (1737)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Air gai 'Les Niais de Sologne' (1739)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)
Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Come On In!' (1879)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations (1877)
Johannes Brahms: Nänie (1881)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 2 in G (1794)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)
Florence Price: Piano Quintet (1930)
Florence Price: The White Rose (1940)
Florence Price: Scenes in Tin Can Alley: Children at Play (1928)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Leos Janacek: Glagolitic Mass Movements 1 and 8 Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Rafael Kubelik, conductor
Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Classical Tahoe Sierra Nevada University Campus, Incline Village, NV
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Mike Freiberg calling from Golden Valley, MN
Ludwig van Beethoven: Puzzler Payoff: Piano Sonata No. 5 Op. 10, No. 1: Movement 3 Alfred Brendel, piano
Leos Janacek: String Quartet No. 1 "Kreutzer Sonata" Bob Anemone & Rachel Ostler, violins; Madeline Sharp, viola; Brad Ritchie, cello Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA
Jessie Montgomery: Peace Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano
Gabriel Faure: Piano Quartet No. 1 in C Minor, Op.15: Movement 1 Allegro molto moderato Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Edward Arron, cello; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory at Home, online concert
Mykola Lysenko: Overture to 'Taras Bulba' Romanian Radio National Orchestra; Adrian Morar, conductor Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Bucharest, Romania
Robert Schumann: Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op. 63 Trio Wanderer; Jinsang Lee, piano Music in PyeongChang, Alpensia Concert Hall, PyeongChang, South Korea
14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with George Preston – BBC Scottish Symphony, Thomas Dausgaard, conductor; Jörg Widmann, clarinet
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 in c Op 68
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A K 622
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 4 Op 29 ‘Inextinguishable’
Bela Bartók: Molto vivace from Suite No. 1 Op 3
Ludwig van Beethoven: Excerpt from Symphony No. 6 Op 68 ‘Pastoral’—Frankfurt Radio Symphony/Ariane Matiakh
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, John Adams, conductor; Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Josefina Maldonado, mezzo-soprano; Davóne Tines, bass-baritone; Daniel Bubeck, countertenor; Brian Cummings, countertenor; Nathan Medley, countertenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 11/19/2022
John Adams: El Niño (oratorio for solo voices and orchestra)
18:10 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2022 - Violinist Charles Yang returns as co-host. We meet a bubbly teen violinist, a pianist with a mission to connect with audiences, and a cellist who opens up about mental health. The Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir sing us out with a performance that will have you on your feet and smiling!
August Baik, 17, piano, from Seattle, WA Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809) Sonata No. 60 in C, Hob. XVI:50 - Mvmt I, Allegro (5:35)
Emma-Grace Kim, 13, violin, from Herndon, VA with Charles Yang, violin & Peter Dugan, piano Robert Schumann (1810-1856) arr. A. d'Ambrosio
Six Duos of Robert Schumann (for 2 violins and piano), Nos. 1 & 6 (4:36)
Rishab Jain, 16, percussion, from Clarksville, MD Blake Tyson (b. 1969) A Cricket Sang and Set the Sun (5:28)
Kyle Ryu, cello, Charles Yang, violin & Peter Dugan, piano Charles Austin Miles (1868-1946) In the Garden, arr. Ryu, Yang and Dugan
Kyle Ryu, 16, cello, from Burke, VA Robert Schumann (1810-1856) Fantasiestücke (Fantasy Pieces), Op. 73 Mvmt I "Zart und mit Ausdruck" (2:57)
Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir Brent Jones (b. 1966) Joy Comin' (3:36)
19:05 SPECIAL Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert, live from Mandel Concert Hall, Severance Music Center
The Cleveland Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor; Dr. William Henry Caldwell, conductor; Peter Lawson Jones, narrator & emcee; Soloman Howard, narrator & bass; Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Chorus
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Rhapsodic Dance No. 1
Traditional (arr Hagan): Walk Together Children
Traditional (arr Gibbs): Way Over in Beulah Lan’
Thomas Dorsey (arr Floyd): Precious Lord, Take My Hand
William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony: III. O, Le’ Me Shine, Shine Like a Morning Star
Florence Price: Finale from Symphony No. 1
Philip Herbert: Elegy ‘In Memoriam—Stephen Lawrence’
Richard Smallwood (arr Gittleman): Total Praise
Louise Shropshire (arr Berens): If My Jesus Wills/We Shall Overcome
Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait
J. Rosamond Johnson (arr Smith): Lift Every Voice and Sing
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Nicholas Puin: Serenade of the Songbirds (2022) Jennifer Robinson, piccolo; Kyra Kester, Jane Berkner, flutes; George Pope, alto lute; Linda White, bass flute
Roger Zahab: Fall/Return (1994-95) James Marron, guitar
Fredrick Lissauer: String Quartet No. 1 “To Artemis (In Her Pre-Hellenic Perspective)” (1991) Stephanie Sant’Ambrogio, Molly Fung, violins; Mark Jackobs, viola; Charles Bernard, cello
Robert Rollin: Five Pieces for Flute and Piano on Legends of the Seneca Indians Linda White, flute; Eric Charnowski, piano
Tom Lopez: The Piper’s Son (2010) Thomas Rosenkranz, piano and surround sound electronics
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The White Wall: How Big Finance Bankrupts Black America- Emily Flitter
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Arvo Pärt: Da pacem Domine (2004)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude (1867)
Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed is the Man (1915)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Laudate Dominum (1780)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)
Toby Hession: She Walks in Beauty (2017)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Yesterday (1965)
Ernesto Lecuona: Canción de luna (1949)