WCLV Program Guide 01-14-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Chris Glassman, Living the Dream, Pencils Down
Gilbert Castellanos, Esperame en el Cielo, New Dehli
Victor Feldman, Latinsville, Bullues Bullose
Miles Davis, Seven Steps to Heaven, Basin Street Blues
Derrick Gardner, Pan Africa, Blues for the Diaspora
Derrick Gardner, Still I Rise, Eight Ball, Side Pocket
Houston Person, Reminiscing at Rudy’s, Reminiscing at Rudy’s
Eric Jacobson, Discover, Sir John
Skip Grasso, Becoming, Garry on a Bike Ride
Wayne Shorter, Introducing Wayne Shorter, Black Diamond
Wes Montgomery – Wynton Kelly, Smokin’ at the Half Note, No Blues
Mimi Fox, One for Wes, Moanin
Dafnis Prieto, Cantar, Guajira en Sol
Danilo Perez, Crisalida, Muropatia
Miguel Zenon, Musica de las Americas, Bambula
Jay Hoggard, Raise Your Spirit Consciousness, Holy Spirit Consciousness
Ornette Coleman, Beauty is a Rare Thing, Ramblin’
Dave Douglas, Songs of Ascent Book 2, Lift Up Your Hands
Avram Fefer, Juba Lee, Brother Ibrahim
Abdullah Ibrahim, African River, African River
NduduzoMakhathini, In the Spirit of Ntu, Emiliwent
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Sonny Clark, Wilbur Ware, Louis Hayes Blue Gershwin Love Walked In
Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Here's That Rainy Day
Shirley Scott, Mickey Roker, Arthur Harper Great Scott! Skylark
James Moody, William Shepherd, Dave Burns, Pee Wee Moore, Jimmy Boyd, John Lathan, Clarence Johnson Wail, Moody, Wail A Sinner Kissed an Angel
Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Bemsha Swing
Melvin Rhyne, Joshua Redman, Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington Boss Organ Full House
Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Autumn Leaves
Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life When a Man Loves a Woman
Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy, Jeff Watts Soul Grooves Dock of the Bay
Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Bemsha Swing
Chuck Deardorf, Matt Wilson, Dawn Clement Perception Falling Grace
Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Budy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues Open for Business
Wynton Marsalis, Wessell Anderson, Eric Lewis, Kengo Nakamura, Joe Farnsworth, Orlando Q. Rodriguez Live from the House of Tribes What Is This Thing Called Love
Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon
Brad Mehldau, Jorge Rossy, Larry Grenadier Anything Goes Get Happy
Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness Round and Round
Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith Cyrus Plays Elvis In the Ghetto
Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo, Jeremy Ragsdale Unfailing Kindness Another Day
Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain
Howard Roberts, Bill Holman, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickins' Relaxin' at Camarillo
Robert Glasper, Vicente Archer, Damion Reid In My Element Of Dreams to Come
Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart, Jill Seifers Here OnEarth Time Remembered
Bill Evans, jim Hall Undercurrent I'm Getting Sentimental Over You
Bill Evans The Solo Sessions, volume 2 All the Things You Are
Shirley Horn, Steve Williams, Charles Ables I Love You, Paris Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Joshua Redman, Brian Blade, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas Spirit of the Moment St. Thomas
Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Sunflower
Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Far East Blues
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
María Grever "Te quiero, dijiste" (I love you, you said.) Ramón Vargas, tenor Camerata de las Americas; Mariachi de la Casa de la Musical Mexi Enrique Barrios
Tablao Flamenco (live in the John Clark Performance Studio, WDAV, Feb. 15, 2019)
Remo Pignoni Danzas tradicionales Mirian Conti, piano
Astor Piazzolla Histoire du Tango (The history of the tango) Jason Vieaux, guitar; Julien Labro, bandoneon
Ernesto Lecuona "Siboney" Juan Diego Florez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya
Benny More "Bonito y sabroso" Mario Plasencia Delgado Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine (Live in WDAV's John Clark Performan Leonor Suarez Dulzaides Live in WDAV's John Clark Performance Studio, March 3, 2015
Paquito D'Rivera Invitacion al danzon Susan Palma-Nidel, flute; Edward Arron, cello; Jeewon Park, piano
Carlos Chavez Cantos de Mexico The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz
arr. by Terig Tucci La Bamba Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente
Alberto Ginastera Cantos de Tucuman, Yo naci en el valle, Solita su alma, Vida, vidita, vidala, Algarrabo, Algarroba D'Anna Fortunato, mezzo-soprano Melisande Trio; Susan Miron, harp, Fenwick Smith, flute, Burton Keith Lockhart
Jesus Guridi 10 Basque Melodies (Diez melodias vascas) National Orchestra of Spain Ataulfo Argenta
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Leos Janacek: Glagolitic Mass Movements 1 and 8 Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Rafael Kubelik, conductor
Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Classical Tahoe Sierra Nevada University Campus, Incline Village, NV
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Mike Freiberg calling from Golden Valley, MN
Ludwig van Beethoven: Puzzler Payoff: Piano Sonata No. 5 Op. 10, No. 1: Movement 3 Alfred Brendel, piano
Leos Janacek: String Quartet No. 1 "Kreutzer Sonata" Bob Anemone & Rachel Ostler, violins; Madeline Sharp, viola; Brad Ritchie, cello Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA
Jessie Montgomery: Peace Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano
Gabriel Faure: Piano Quartet No. 1 in C Minor, Op.15: Movement 1 Allegro molto moderato Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Edward Arron, cello; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory at Home, online concert
Mykola Lysenko: Overture to 'Taras Bulba' Romanian Radio National Orchestra; Adrian Morar, conductor Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Bucharest, Romania
Robert Schumann: Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op. 63 Trio Wanderer; Jinsang Lee, piano Music in PyeongChang, Alpensia Concert Hall, PyeongChang, South Korea
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Tonight (1957)
Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite (1939)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte (1720)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Michel Legrand: Summer of '42: The Summer Knows (1971)
Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano (1944)
Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' (1942)
Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2022 - Violinist Charles Yang returns as co-host. We meet a bubbly teen violinist, a pianist with a mission to connect with audiences, and a cellist who opens up about mental health. The Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir sing us out with a performance that will have you on your feet and smiling!
August Baik, 17, piano, from Seattle, WA Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809) Sonata No. 60 in C, Hob. XVI:50 - Mvmt I, Allegro (5:35)
Emma-Grace Kim, 13, violin, from Herndon, VA with Charles Yang, violin & Peter Dugan, piano Robert Schumann (1810-1856) arr. A. d'Ambrosio
Six Duos of Robert Schumann (for 2 violins and piano), Nos. 1 & 6 (4:36)
Rishab Jain, 16, percussion, from Clarksville, MD Blake Tyson (b. 1969) A Cricket Sang and Set the Sun (5:28)
Kyle Ryu, cello, Charles Yang, violin & Peter Dugan, piano Charles Austin Miles (1868-1946) In the Garden, arr. Ryu, Yang and Dugan
Kyle Ryu, 16, cello, from Burke, VA Robert Schumann (1810-1856) Fantasiestücke (Fantasy Pieces), Op. 73 Mvmt I "Zart und mit Ausdruck" (2:57)
Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir Brent Jones (b. 1966) Joy Comin' (3:36)
13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues with Fedora, Umberto Giordano’s romantically charged murder mystery, which has returned to the Met stage for the first time in 25 years. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva stars in the title role as the Russian princess haunted by the consequences of her own blind passion. Tenor Piotr Beczała is her lover, Count Loris, who is ensnared in a web of romantic and political recriminations. The cast also features soprano Rosa Feola and baritone Lucas Meachem, in a new production by David McVicar. Maestro Marco Armiliato conducts the Met orchestra and chorus in Giordano’s opulent score.
15:40 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Vissi d'arte (1900)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio & Fugue in c (1788)
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in E (1781)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Morricone Conducts Morricone
Ennio Morricone: The Good the Bad & the Ugly: Main titles & Ecstasy of Gold—St. Cecilia Academy/Ennio Morricone
Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West: Man with the Harmonica & Jill’s Theme—Czech National Symphony/Ennio Morricone
Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in America: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Roma Sinfonietta/Ennio Morricone
Ennio Morricone: Giuseppe Tornatore Suite [themes from Cinema Paradiso, The Legend of 1900, Malena & A Pure Formality]—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Roma Sinfonietta/Ennio Morricone
Ennio Morricone: Casualties of War: Elegy for Brown—Chorus and Orch of St. Cecilia Academy/Ennio Morricone
Ennio Morricone: The Lady Caliph: Dinner & Nocturne—Yo-Yo Ma; Roma Sinfonietta/Morricone
Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite—Kodály Choir; Czech National Symphony/Ennio Morricone
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1968 on Stage and Screen - The biggest news may have been "Hair," but also on the boards were three more contemporary pieces: "Your Own Thing," "Promises, Promises," and "Jacques Brel…
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)
Sir William Walton: Violin Concerto in b (1939)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Joélle Harvey, soprano; Daryl Freedman, mezzo-soprano; Julian Prégardien, tenor; Martin Mitterrutzner, tenor; Dashon Burton, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
Alban Berg: Lyric Suite - I. Andante amoroso
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 ‘Unfinished’ – Movement I
Alban Berg: Lyric Suite - II. Allegro misterioso
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 ‘Unfinished’ – Movement II
Alban Berg: Lyric Suite - III. Adagio appassionato
Franz Schubert: Mass No. 6 in E-flat D. 950
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Mary Backstage…Goon Show…Jan C Snow
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)
Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings (1823)
Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)
Claude Debussy: Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur du charbon (1917)
Antonín Dvorák: Andante from Symphony No. 4 (1874)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Melodie (1902)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Dove (1927)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 27 (1772)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)