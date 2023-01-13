WCLV Program Guide 01-14-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Chris Glassman, Living the Dream, Pencils Down

Gilbert Castellanos, Esperame en el Cielo, New Dehli

Victor Feldman, Latinsville, Bullues Bullose

Miles Davis, Seven Steps to Heaven, Basin Street Blues

Derrick Gardner, Pan Africa, Blues for the Diaspora

Derrick Gardner, Still I Rise, Eight Ball, Side Pocket

Houston Person, Reminiscing at Rudy’s, Reminiscing at Rudy’s

Eric Jacobson, Discover, Sir John

Skip Grasso, Becoming, Garry on a Bike Ride

Wayne Shorter, Introducing Wayne Shorter, Black Diamond

Wes Montgomery – Wynton Kelly, Smokin’ at the Half Note, No Blues

Mimi Fox, One for Wes, Moanin

Dafnis Prieto, Cantar, Guajira en Sol

Danilo Perez, Crisalida, Muropatia

Miguel Zenon, Musica de las Americas, Bambula

Jay Hoggard, Raise Your Spirit Consciousness, Holy Spirit Consciousness

Ornette Coleman, Beauty is a Rare Thing, Ramblin’

Dave Douglas, Songs of Ascent Book 2, Lift Up Your Hands

Avram Fefer, Juba Lee, Brother Ibrahim

Abdullah Ibrahim, African River, African River

NduduzoMakhathini, In the Spirit of Ntu, Emiliwent

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Sonny Clark, Wilbur Ware, Louis Hayes Blue Gershwin Love Walked In

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Here's That Rainy Day

Shirley Scott, Mickey Roker, Arthur Harper Great Scott! Skylark

James Moody, William Shepherd, Dave Burns, Pee Wee Moore, Jimmy Boyd, John Lathan, Clarence Johnson Wail, Moody, Wail A Sinner Kissed an Angel

Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Bemsha Swing

Melvin Rhyne, Joshua Redman, Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington Boss Organ Full House

Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Autumn Leaves

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life When a Man Loves a Woman

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy, Jeff Watts Soul Grooves Dock of the Bay

Chuck Deardorf, Matt Wilson, Dawn Clement Perception Falling Grace

Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Budy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues Open for Business

Wynton Marsalis, Wessell Anderson, Eric Lewis, Kengo Nakamura, Joe Farnsworth, Orlando Q. Rodriguez Live from the House of Tribes What Is This Thing Called Love

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Brad Mehldau, Jorge Rossy, Larry Grenadier Anything Goes Get Happy

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness Round and Round

Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith Cyrus Plays Elvis In the Ghetto

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo, Jeremy Ragsdale Unfailing Kindness Another Day

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

Howard Roberts, Bill Holman, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickins' Relaxin' at Camarillo

Robert Glasper, Vicente Archer, Damion Reid In My Element Of Dreams to Come

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart, Jill Seifers Here OnEarth Time Remembered

Bill Evans, jim Hall Undercurrent I'm Getting Sentimental Over You

Bill Evans The Solo Sessions, volume 2 All the Things You Are

Shirley Horn, Steve Williams, Charles Ables I Love You, Paris Wouldn't It Be Loverly

Joshua Redman, Brian Blade, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas Spirit of the Moment St. Thomas

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Sunflower

Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Far East Blues

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

María Grever "Te quiero, dijiste" (I love you, you said.) Ramón Vargas, tenor Camerata de las Americas; Mariachi de la Casa de la Musical Mexi Enrique Barrios

Tablao Flamenco (live in the John Clark Performance Studio, WDAV, Feb. 15, 2019)

Remo Pignoni Danzas tradicionales Mirian Conti, piano

Astor Piazzolla Histoire du Tango (The history of the tango) Jason Vieaux, guitar; Julien Labro, bandoneon

Ernesto Lecuona "Siboney" Juan Diego Florez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya

Benny More "Bonito y sabroso" Mario Plasencia Delgado Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine (Live in WDAV's John Clark Performan Leonor Suarez Dulzaides Live in WDAV's John Clark Performance Studio, March 3, 2015

Paquito D'Rivera Invitacion al danzon Susan Palma-Nidel, flute; Edward Arron, cello; Jeewon Park, piano

Carlos Chavez Cantos de Mexico The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz

arr. by Terig Tucci La Bamba Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente

Alberto Ginastera Cantos de Tucuman, Yo naci en el valle, Solita su alma, Vida, vidita, vidala, Algarrabo, Algarroba D'Anna Fortunato, mezzo-soprano Melisande Trio; Susan Miron, harp, Fenwick Smith, flute, Burton Keith Lockhart

Jesus Guridi 10 Basque Melodies (Diez melodias vascas) National Orchestra of Spain Ataulfo Argenta

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Leos Janacek: Glagolitic Mass Movements 1 and 8 Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Rafael Kubelik, conductor

Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Classical Tahoe Sierra Nevada University Campus, Incline Village, NV

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Mike Freiberg calling from Golden Valley, MN

Ludwig van Beethoven: Puzzler Payoff: Piano Sonata No. 5 Op. 10, No. 1: Movement 3 Alfred Brendel, piano

Leos Janacek: String Quartet No. 1 "Kreutzer Sonata" Bob Anemone & Rachel Ostler, violins; Madeline Sharp, viola; Brad Ritchie, cello Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA

Jessie Montgomery: Peace Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano

Gabriel Faure: Piano Quartet No. 1 in C Minor, Op.15: Movement 1 Allegro molto moderato Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Edward Arron, cello; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory at Home, online concert

Mykola Lysenko: Overture to 'Taras Bulba' Romanian Radio National Orchestra; Adrian Morar, conductor Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Bucharest, Romania

Robert Schumann: Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op. 63 Trio Wanderer; Jinsang Lee, piano Music in PyeongChang, Alpensia Concert Hall, PyeongChang, South Korea

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Tonight (1957)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite (1939)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte (1720)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Michel Legrand: Summer of '42: The Summer Knows (1971)

Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano (1944)

Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' (1942)

Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2022 - Violinist Charles Yang returns as co-host. We meet a bubbly teen violinist, a pianist with a mission to connect with audiences, and a cellist who opens up about mental health. The Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir sing us out with a performance that will have you on your feet and smiling!

August Baik, 17, piano, from Seattle, WA Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809) Sonata No. 60 in C, Hob. XVI:50 - Mvmt I, Allegro (5:35)

Emma-Grace Kim, 13, violin, from Herndon, VA with Charles Yang, violin & Peter Dugan, piano Robert Schumann (1810-1856) arr. A. d'Ambrosio

Six Duos of Robert Schumann (for 2 violins and piano), Nos. 1 & 6 (4:36)

Rishab Jain, 16, percussion, from Clarksville, MD Blake Tyson (b. 1969) A Cricket Sang and Set the Sun (5:28)

Kyle Ryu, cello, Charles Yang, violin & Peter Dugan, piano Charles Austin Miles (1868-1946) In the Garden, arr. Ryu, Yang and Dugan

Kyle Ryu, 16, cello, from Burke, VA Robert Schumann (1810-1856) Fantasiestücke (Fantasy Pieces), Op. 73 Mvmt I "Zart und mit Ausdruck" (2:57)

Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir Brent Jones (b. 1966) Joy Comin' (3:36)

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues with Fedora, Umberto Giordano’s romantically charged murder mystery, which has returned to the Met stage for the first time in 25 years. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva stars in the title role as the Russian princess haunted by the consequences of her own blind passion. Tenor Piotr Beczała is her lover, Count Loris, who is ensnared in a web of romantic and political recriminations. The cast also features soprano Rosa Feola and baritone Lucas Meachem, in a new production by David McVicar. Maestro Marco Armiliato conducts the Met orchestra and chorus in Giordano’s opulent score.

15:40 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Vissi d'arte (1900)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio & Fugue in c (1788)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in E (1781)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Morricone Conducts Morricone

Ennio Morricone: The Good the Bad & the Ugly: Main titles & Ecstasy of Gold—St. Cecilia Academy/Ennio Morricone

Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West: Man with the Harmonica & Jill’s Theme—Czech National Symphony/Ennio Morricone

Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in America: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Roma Sinfonietta/Ennio Morricone

Ennio Morricone: Giuseppe Tornatore Suite [themes from Cinema Paradiso, The Legend of 1900, Malena & A Pure Formality]—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Roma Sinfonietta/Ennio Morricone

Ennio Morricone: Casualties of War: Elegy for Brown—Chorus and Orch of St. Cecilia Academy/Ennio Morricone

Ennio Morricone: The Lady Caliph: Dinner & Nocturne—Yo-Yo Ma; Roma Sinfonietta/Morricone

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite—Kodály Choir; Czech National Symphony/Ennio Morricone

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1968 on Stage and Screen - The biggest news may have been "Hair," but also on the boards were three more contemporary pieces: "Your Own Thing," "Promises, Promises," and "Jacques Brel…

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Sir William Walton: Violin Concerto in b (1939)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Joélle Harvey, soprano; Daryl Freedman, mezzo-soprano; Julian Prégardien, tenor; Martin Mitterrutzner, tenor; Dashon Burton, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Alban Berg: Lyric Suite - I. Andante amoroso

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 ‘Unfinished’ – Movement I

Alban Berg: Lyric Suite - II. Allegro misterioso

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 ‘Unfinished’ – Movement II

Alban Berg: Lyric Suite - III. Adagio appassionato

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 6 in E-flat D. 950

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Mary Backstage…Goon Show…Jan C Snow

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)

Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings (1823)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)

Claude Debussy: Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur du charbon (1917)

Antonín Dvorák: Andante from Symphony No. 4 (1874)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Melodie (1902)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Dove (1927)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 27 (1772)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)