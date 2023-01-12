WCLV Program Guide 01-13-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Kenny Garrett Introducing Kenny Garrett Reedus Dance
Diego Rivera Mestizo Escapade
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Take The InStep
Count Basie 88 Basie Street Bluesville
Lee Morgan Vol 3 Mesabi Chant
Antonio Hart For Cannonball and Woody Cannonball
Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Blues & Hues New York
James Carter The Real Quietstorm Born To Be Blue
Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls The Pearls
Jason Tiemann T-Man Lotus Blossom
Gregory Porter Take me to the Alley Holding On
David Murray Special Quartet In A Sentimental Mood
John Swana Tug of War Vic Arpeggio
Kris Berg This Time, Last Year Forgotten Thoughts
Abdullah Ibrahim No Fear, No Die Calypso Minor
Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent Book 2-Steps Grass on the Roof
Hackett/Coffman Western Skies Twenty Four
Dave Young Mantra Inside a Silent Tear
Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook Don't Get Around Much Anymore
Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata Mamacita
Art Hirahara Verdant Valley Symbiosis
Art Blakey Keystone 3 Fuller love
Alan Broadbent Like Minds This I Dig Of You
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Ida Lupino
Moore/Berner Amulet But Not For Me
Ken Vandermark Acoustic Machine Coast To Coast
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy Honest Man
Wayne Shorter Juju House Of Jade
Michael Dease Best Next Thing Charly Jaye
Ellis Marsalis Ellis Marsalis Trio Syndrome
Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Oblivion
Bob Belden Three Days of Rain Blues for Dennis
Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace A Tree And It's Fruit
Marcus Strickland At Last Joy Song
Emily Remler Firefly The Firefly
Charlie Haden In Angel City First Song (For Ruth)
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial
Jacky Terrasson Jacky Terrasson Time After Time
Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Wait
Rich Perry O Grande Amor Nardis
Rope In this Moment Sandino Silence
Shamie Royston Beautiful Liar Uplifted Heart
Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union
Vince Guaraldi the Jazz Scene: San Francisco Calling Dr. Funk [live at the Black Hawk]
Gary Burton Like Minds Windows
Chris Glassman Living the Dream Blue Spaces
Alex Syndman Fortunate Action Crossfade
Kevin Eubanks Live at Bradley's June In January
David Newman with Justin Tilden Cellar Groove This I Dig of You
Mollehoj/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful A Brother And A Sister
Tate/Grey Just Jazz Topsy
Lester Young Pres & Teddy Louise
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lacrimosa from Requiem (1791)
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Reflets dans l'eau (1905)
George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Fromental Halévy: La Juive: Sérénade (1835)
Juan Diego Flórez: Santo (2010)
Sergei Prokofiev: Allegro from Symphony No. 5 (1944)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk Themes (1963)
Franz von Suppé: Isabella: Overture (1869)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Water Colors' (1869)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)
Felix Mendelssohn: Variations Concertantes (1829)
César Franck: Psyché et Eros (1888)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D (1708)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in e (1908)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: La gallina (1863)
Richard Addinsell: Suicide Squadron: Warsaw Concerto (1941)
Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue (1942)
Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 2 in G (1885)
Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926)
Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'On a Cozy Night' (1898)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars in G (1720)
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 1 (1896)
Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 2 (1897)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)
Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)
Franz Krommer: Wind Octet in F (1807)
Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo No. 1 (1934)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1883)
John Ireland: A London Overture (1936)
Eduardo di Capua: O Sole Mio
Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)
Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)
Johann Strauss Jr: Quadrille on Themes from 'The Gypsy Baron' (1886)
Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Up and Away' (1870)
Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysses: Two Airs & Chaconne (1703)
Vasily Kalinnikov: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1895)
Sergei Prokofiev: Andante from Flute Sonata (1943)
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Waltz 'Since we met' (1947)
'PDQ Bach': Schleptet in E-Flat
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings (1878)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 in E 'Tristesse' (1832)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for 3 Oboes & 3 Violins (1740)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Heroic Poem' (1860)
Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben (1898)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 (1821)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto in D (1945)
Vasily Kalinnikov: The Cedar and the Palm (1901)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Pearls of Love' (1857)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1944)
Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)
Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Des pas sur la neige (1910)
Ariel Ramírez: Misa Criolla: Kyrie (1964)
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave verum corpus (1791)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 3 Prelude (1859)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Muse (1912)
Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' (1988)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden (1897)