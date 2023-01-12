WCLV Program Guide 01-13-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Kenny Garrett Introducing Kenny Garrett Reedus Dance

Diego Rivera Mestizo Escapade

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Take The InStep

Count Basie 88 Basie Street Bluesville

Lee Morgan Vol 3 Mesabi Chant

Antonio Hart For Cannonball and Woody Cannonball

Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Blues & Hues New York

James Carter The Real Quietstorm Born To Be Blue

Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls The Pearls

Jason Tiemann T-Man Lotus Blossom

Gregory Porter Take me to the Alley Holding On

David Murray Special Quartet In A Sentimental Mood

John Swana Tug of War Vic Arpeggio

Kris Berg This Time, Last Year Forgotten Thoughts

Abdullah Ibrahim No Fear, No Die Calypso Minor

Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent Book 2-Steps Grass on the Roof

Hackett/Coffman Western Skies Twenty Four

Dave Young Mantra Inside a Silent Tear

Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook Don't Get Around Much Anymore

Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata Mamacita

Art Hirahara Verdant Valley Symbiosis

Art Blakey Keystone 3 Fuller love

Alan Broadbent Like Minds This I Dig Of You

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Ida Lupino

Moore/Berner Amulet But Not For Me

Ken Vandermark Acoustic Machine Coast To Coast

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy Honest Man

Wayne Shorter Juju House Of Jade

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Charly Jaye

Ellis Marsalis Ellis Marsalis Trio Syndrome

Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Oblivion

Bob Belden Three Days of Rain Blues for Dennis

Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace A Tree And It's Fruit

Marcus Strickland At Last Joy Song

Emily Remler Firefly The Firefly

Charlie Haden In Angel City First Song (For Ruth)

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial

Jacky Terrasson Jacky Terrasson Time After Time

Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Wait

Rich Perry O Grande Amor Nardis

Rope In this Moment Sandino Silence

Shamie Royston Beautiful Liar Uplifted Heart

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union

Vince Guaraldi the Jazz Scene: San Francisco Calling Dr. Funk [live at the Black Hawk]

Gary Burton Like Minds Windows

Chris Glassman Living the Dream Blue Spaces

Alex Syndman Fortunate Action Crossfade

Kevin Eubanks Live at Bradley's June In January

David Newman with Justin Tilden Cellar Groove This I Dig of You

Mollehoj/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful A Brother And A Sister

Tate/Grey Just Jazz Topsy

Lester Young Pres & Teddy Louise

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lacrimosa from Requiem (1791)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Reflets dans l'eau (1905)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Fromental Halévy: La Juive: Sérénade (1835)

Juan Diego Flórez: Santo (2010)

Sergei Prokofiev: Allegro from Symphony No. 5 (1944)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk Themes (1963)

Franz von Suppé: Isabella: Overture (1869)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Water Colors' (1869)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)

Felix Mendelssohn: Variations Concertantes (1829)

César Franck: Psyché et Eros (1888)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D (1708)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in e (1908)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: La gallina (1863)

Richard Addinsell: Suicide Squadron: Warsaw Concerto (1941)

Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue (1942)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 2 in G (1885)

Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'On a Cozy Night' (1898)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars in G (1720)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 1 (1896)

Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 2 (1897)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

Franz Krommer: Wind Octet in F (1807)

Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo No. 1 (1934)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1883)

John Ireland: A London Overture (1936)

Eduardo di Capua: O Sole Mio

Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)

Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)

Johann Strauss Jr: Quadrille on Themes from 'The Gypsy Baron' (1886)

Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Up and Away' (1870)

Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysses: Two Airs & Chaconne (1703)

Vasily Kalinnikov: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1895)

Sergei Prokofiev: Andante from Flute Sonata (1943)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Waltz 'Since we met' (1947)

'PDQ Bach': Schleptet in E-Flat

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings (1878)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 in E 'Tristesse' (1832)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for 3 Oboes & 3 Violins (1740)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Heroic Poem' (1860)

Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben (1898)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 (1821)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto in D (1945)

Vasily Kalinnikov: The Cedar and the Palm (1901)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Pearls of Love' (1857)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1944)

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Des pas sur la neige (1910)

Ariel Ramírez: Misa Criolla: Kyrie (1964)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave verum corpus (1791)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 3 Prelude (1859)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Muse (1912)

Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' (1988)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden (1897)