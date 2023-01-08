WCLV Program Guide 01-09-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Victor Goines Love Dance Midnight

John Zorn Incerto Im Rosigten Licht

Nicole Carrington Times Like These All Alone

Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Toe Dance For A Baby

Jim Snidero Project-K Jeju

Oliver Nelson The Blues and the Abstract Truth Yearnin'

JD Allen Love Stone Gone With The Wind

Tony Williams Native Heart Native Heart

Jack Teagarden Meet Me Where They Play The Blues Bad Actin' Woman

Stan Getz The Steamer Blues For Mary Jane

Kenny Drew Undercurrent FunkCosity

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo

Derek Gardner Pan Africa Blues for the Diaspora

Marc Copland Haunted Heart and Other Ballads Crescent

Montgomery Brothers Montgomery Brothers Jeannine

Bobby Hutcherson Cruisin' the Bird All Or Nothing At All

Count Basie One More Time Jessica's Day

David Murray Special Quartet La Tina Lee

Caranicus/Porter Green Chimneys Caricature

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Yae San

Tommy Flanagan Alone Too Long Dignified Appearance

Dexter Gordon A Swingin Affair Don't Explain (stereo)

JJ Johnson JJ Inc. Aquarius

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Simply Put

Mia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful Do I Love You

Irvin Mayfield Irvin Mayfield You're My Everything

Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Witchcraft

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Craig Davis Tone Painting Dodo's Lament

Christian McBride The Good Feeling I Should Care

Michael Hackett Western Skies Blues for MH

Al Foster Reflections Monk's Bossa

Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean

Jay Sharptet For You Blue Mermaid

Ben Webster King of the Tenors That's All

Dave McKenna Sunbeam and Thunderclouds Lotus Blossum

Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here

Hugh Lawson Prime Time Blue Bones

Sonny Rollins Newk's Time Asiatic Raes

Jimmy Heath On the Trail All the Things You Are

Freddie Hubbard Open Sesame Hub's Nub

Robert Glasper Mood In Passing

Karrin Allyson Footprints All You Need to Say (Never Say Yes)

Rashaan Barber Mosaic Koala

Frank Kimbrough Live at Kitano Lover Man

Skip Grasso Becoming Garry On A Bike Ride

Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nove Cantici Per Francesco D Assisi Brother Sun Sister Moon

Ron Carter The Golden Striker N.Y. Slick

Sherman Irby Cerulean Canvas Racine

Terri Lyn Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Ima

James Clay Double Dose of Soul Pavane

Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma

Keith Jarrett Up For It Two Degrees East Three Degrees West

George Coleman The Master Speaks These Foolish Things

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Antonio Salieri: Cublai Overture (1787)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1982)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.2: Prelude & Fugue No. 10 (1742)

Morton Gould: Pavanne from American Symphonette No. 2 (1938)

John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Overture (1739)

François Couperin: Suite No. 25: The Victorious Muse (1728)

John Knowles Paine: Poseidon and Amphitrite (1888)

Arthur Foote: Air and Gavotte (1891)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in c-Sharp (1892)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 (1786)

Francis Poulenc: Sinfonietta (1947)

José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Te, Christe, solum novimus (1800)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C (1795)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio (1812)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Septet (1800)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance (1913)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne (1735)

Tomaso Albinoni: Sinfonia for 2 Oboes (1710)

John Ireland: Piano Concerto in E-Flat (1930)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

Joseph Haydn: Trio for 2 Flutes & Bassoon 'London Trio No. 1' (1794)

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Scherzo (1878)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Scherzo (1884)

John Knowles Paine: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)

Frederick Delius: Air and Dance for Strings (1915)

Neil Sedaka: Manhattan Intermezzo (2008)

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte (1905)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Liebestod (1859)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute in d (1740)

Danny Elfman: Spider-Man: Theme (2002)

John Knowles Paine: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1875)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Jubilee (1904)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 in b-Flat (1837)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Concerto for 3 Pianos 'Lodron' (1776)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 1 (1881)

Pablo de Sarasate: Navarra (1889)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song (1875)

Vladimir Horowitz: Carmen Variations (1942)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)

John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 1 in c (1875)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in C (1723)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Trio in a (1891)

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A (1816)

Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' (1778)

William Grant Still: American Suite (1918)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)

Maurice Ravel: Scarbo from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)

Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso 'Lucky Stars' (1701)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F (1802)

Jake Runestad: Let My Love Be Heard (2014)

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)

Isaac Albéniz: Barcarola 'Mallorca' (1891)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' (2008)

Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler (1884)

Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart (1869)