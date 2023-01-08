WCLV Program Guide 01-09-2023
Victor Goines Love Dance Midnight
John Zorn Incerto Im Rosigten Licht
Nicole Carrington Times Like These All Alone
Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Toe Dance For A Baby
Jim Snidero Project-K Jeju
Oliver Nelson The Blues and the Abstract Truth Yearnin'
JD Allen Love Stone Gone With The Wind
Tony Williams Native Heart Native Heart
Jack Teagarden Meet Me Where They Play The Blues Bad Actin' Woman
Stan Getz The Steamer Blues For Mary Jane
Kenny Drew Undercurrent FunkCosity
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo
Derek Gardner Pan Africa Blues for the Diaspora
Marc Copland Haunted Heart and Other Ballads Crescent
Montgomery Brothers Montgomery Brothers Jeannine
Bobby Hutcherson Cruisin' the Bird All Or Nothing At All
Count Basie One More Time Jessica's Day
David Murray Special Quartet La Tina Lee
Caranicus/Porter Green Chimneys Caricature
Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Yae San
Tommy Flanagan Alone Too Long Dignified Appearance
Dexter Gordon A Swingin Affair Don't Explain (stereo)
JJ Johnson JJ Inc. Aquarius
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Simply Put
Mia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful Do I Love You
Irvin Mayfield Irvin Mayfield You're My Everything
Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Witchcraft
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Craig Davis Tone Painting Dodo's Lament
Christian McBride The Good Feeling I Should Care
Michael Hackett Western Skies Blues for MH
Al Foster Reflections Monk's Bossa
Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean
Jay Sharptet For You Blue Mermaid
Ben Webster King of the Tenors That's All
Dave McKenna Sunbeam and Thunderclouds Lotus Blossum
Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here
Hugh Lawson Prime Time Blue Bones
Sonny Rollins Newk's Time Asiatic Raes
Jimmy Heath On the Trail All the Things You Are
Freddie Hubbard Open Sesame Hub's Nub
Robert Glasper Mood In Passing
Karrin Allyson Footprints All You Need to Say (Never Say Yes)
Rashaan Barber Mosaic Koala
Frank Kimbrough Live at Kitano Lover Man
Skip Grasso Becoming Garry On A Bike Ride
Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nove Cantici Per Francesco D Assisi Brother Sun Sister Moon
Ron Carter The Golden Striker N.Y. Slick
Sherman Irby Cerulean Canvas Racine
Terri Lyn Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Ima
James Clay Double Dose of Soul Pavane
Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma
Keith Jarrett Up For It Two Degrees East Three Degrees West
George Coleman The Master Speaks These Foolish Things
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Antonio Salieri: Cublai Overture (1787)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)
Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1982)
Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.2: Prelude & Fugue No. 10 (1742)
Morton Gould: Pavanne from American Symphonette No. 2 (1938)
John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Overture (1739)
François Couperin: Suite No. 25: The Victorious Muse (1728)
John Knowles Paine: Poseidon and Amphitrite (1888)
Arthur Foote: Air and Gavotte (1891)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in c-Sharp (1892)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 (1786)
Francis Poulenc: Sinfonietta (1947)
José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Te, Christe, solum novimus (1800)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C (1795)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio (1812)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Septet (1800)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)
Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance (1913)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne (1735)
Tomaso Albinoni: Sinfonia for 2 Oboes (1710)
John Ireland: Piano Concerto in E-Flat (1930)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)
Joseph Haydn: Trio for 2 Flutes & Bassoon 'London Trio No. 1' (1794)
Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Scherzo (1878)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Scherzo (1884)
John Knowles Paine: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)
Frederick Delius: Air and Dance for Strings (1915)
Neil Sedaka: Manhattan Intermezzo (2008)
Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte (1905)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Liebestod (1859)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute in d (1740)
Danny Elfman: Spider-Man: Theme (2002)
John Knowles Paine: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1875)
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)
George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Jubilee (1904)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 in b-Flat (1837)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Concerto for 3 Pianos 'Lodron' (1776)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)
Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 1 (1881)
Pablo de Sarasate: Navarra (1889)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791)
Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song (1875)
Vladimir Horowitz: Carmen Variations (1942)
Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)
John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 1 in c (1875)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in C (1723)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Trio in a (1891)
Franz Schubert: Rondo in A (1816)
Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' (1778)
William Grant Still: American Suite (1918)
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)
Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)
César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)
Maurice Ravel: Scarbo from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)
Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso 'Lucky Stars' (1701)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F (1802)
Jake Runestad: Let My Love Be Heard (2014)
Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)
Isaac Albéniz: Barcarola 'Mallorca' (1891)
Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)
Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' (2008)
Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler (1884)
Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart (1869)