WCLV Program Guide 01-06-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful This Can't Be Love

Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter

Johnny Hodges Not So Dukish Not So Dukish

Bobby Hutcherson Color Schemes Recorda Me

George Cables Icons and Influences The Duke

Joshua Redman LongGone Kite Song

Johnny Griffin The Cat The Count

Buddy Tate Swingin' Like Tate Moon Eyes

Mark Wade True Stories At The Sunside

Bill Evans Since We Met Time Remembered

Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Flamenco Sketches

Don Rendell/Ian Car Shades of Blue Shades Of Blue

Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Since We Met How Deep Is The Ocean

Edmond Hall Petite Fleur Petite Fleur

Dave Douglas In Our Lifetime The Persistence of Memory

Chris Glassman Living The Dream Animosity

Big Joe Turner Boss of the Blues Roll 'Em Pete

Duke Ellington Duke Ellington meets Coleman Hawkins Ray Charles' Place

Grant Green Gooden's Corner Two for One

Art Hirahara Verdant Valley Ships Passing

Joe Henderson Page One Out Of The Night

Curtis Fuller Down Home Nu Groove

Howard Alden Take Your Pick Warm Valley

Charlie Rouse Unsung Hero Billy's Blue

McCoy Tyner Plays Duke Ellington Searchin'

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Marques Carroll The Ancestor's Call Urgency

Pat Metheny Still Life Talking So May It Secretly Begin

Anat Cohen Luminosa Bachiao

Curtis Counce Sonority So Nice

Curtis Counce Sonority A Night In Tunisia

Curtis Counce Carl's Blues Carl's Blues

Red Allen The Sound of Jazz Rosetta

Red Allen World on a String I Cover The Waterfront

Gerry Mulligan Gerry Mulligan Songbook Bags' Groove [Bonus Track]

Skip Walker Tina's Contemplation Good Old Soul

Eric Alexander Song of No Regret But Here's the Thing

Michael Dease Best Next Thing One for Dease

Sarah Vaughn After Hours Easy To Love

Ben Webster Ben & Sweets Did You Call Her Today

Sonny Stitt In Style Is You is or is You Ain't My Baby

Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues March On March On

Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Things 'Aint What They Used To Be

Zoot Sims Passion Flower Bojangles

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Sometime Ago

Avishai Cohen Playing the Room Azalea

Marty Ehrlich Song Day Of The Dark Bright Light

Kenny Barron Landscape Kojo No Tsuki

Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affair The Backbone (stereo)

Various Artists A Tribute to Grant Green Green Jeans

Charlie Caranicas Green Chimneys Caricature

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage

Bill Charlap Stardust The Nearness of You

Billie Holiday Silver Collection Our love is here to stay

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b-Flat (1894)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Oboe Sonata in G (1750)

Xaver Scharwenka: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1876)

Giuseppe Martucci: Giga (1892)

Max Bruch: March from Serenade for Violin & Orchestra (1900)

Esteban Salas y Castro: Taedet animam meam (1770)

Robert Browne Hall: March 'Gardes du Corps' (1896)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1765)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'By and By'

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: Moths and Butterflies (1908)

Miklós Rózsa: All the Brothers Were Valiant: Suite (1953)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)

Henry Mancini: The Pink Panther: Theme (1963)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Johan Wagenaar: Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' (1929)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 24 (1772)

Vincent Youmans: No, No, Nanette: Tea for Two (1924)

Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Penny Lane (1967)

Peter Rasmussen: Wind Quintet in F (1896)

Xavier Dubois Foley: Shelter Island (2020)

Leroy Anderson: The Classical Jukebox (1950)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 104 (1849)

Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra (1942)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)

Alexander Scriabin: Poème (1903)

Max Bruch: Seven Swedish Dances (1892)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)

Manuel de Zumaya: Como aunque culpa (1730)

Scott Joplin: Bethena (1905)

Xaver Scharwenka: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat (1876)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Tafelmusik II: Concerto for 3 Violins, Strings & continuo (1733)

Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C (1780)

Amy Beach: Finale from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d (1909)

Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giuseppe Martucci: Giga (1892)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Strimpellata from Suite Concertino (1933)

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Clouds (1916)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale (1801)

Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2 in b (1876)

Domenico Zipoli: Trio Sonata in F (1700)

Jessie Montgomery: Coincident Dances (2019)

Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite (1866)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 15 in F (1836)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 19 in C-Sharp 'Cello' (1836)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)

Modest Mussorgsky: Scherzo in B-Flat (1858)

Max Bruch: Concerto for Violin & Viola (1911)

Cécile Chaminade: Autrefois (1897)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio (1889)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1796)

Xaver Scharwenka: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1876)

'PDQ Bach': Cantata 'Iphigenia in Brooklyn' S 53162

Eugène Bozza: Children's Overture (1964)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade (1934)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1880)

Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Henri Sauguet: La cigale et la fourmi (1941)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 4 in G (1769)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Etude in the Form of a Waltz (1877)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1846)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Suite (1919)

Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy (1880)

Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Tarantella (1919)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Camille Saint-Saëns: Septet in E-Flat (1881)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds in E-Flat (1784)

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)

Florence Price: Resignation (1940)

Florence Price: Songs to the Dark Virgin (1941)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 3 in D (1890)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F (1781)

Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene (1994)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)

William Marshall Hutchinson: Dream Faces (1884)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept (1957)

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)

Ola Gjeilo: Serenity (2010)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)

David Raksin: Laura: Theme (1944)