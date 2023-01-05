WCLV Program Guide 01-06-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful This Can't Be Love
Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter
Johnny Hodges Not So Dukish Not So Dukish
Bobby Hutcherson Color Schemes Recorda Me
George Cables Icons and Influences The Duke
Joshua Redman LongGone Kite Song
Johnny Griffin The Cat The Count
Buddy Tate Swingin' Like Tate Moon Eyes
Mark Wade True Stories At The Sunside
Bill Evans Since We Met Time Remembered
Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Flamenco Sketches
Don Rendell/Ian Car Shades of Blue Shades Of Blue
Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Since We Met How Deep Is The Ocean
Edmond Hall Petite Fleur Petite Fleur
Dave Douglas In Our Lifetime The Persistence of Memory
Chris Glassman Living The Dream Animosity
Big Joe Turner Boss of the Blues Roll 'Em Pete
Duke Ellington Duke Ellington meets Coleman Hawkins Ray Charles' Place
Grant Green Gooden's Corner Two for One
Art Hirahara Verdant Valley Ships Passing
Joe Henderson Page One Out Of The Night
Curtis Fuller Down Home Nu Groove
Howard Alden Take Your Pick Warm Valley
Charlie Rouse Unsung Hero Billy's Blue
McCoy Tyner Plays Duke Ellington Searchin'
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Marques Carroll The Ancestor's Call Urgency
Pat Metheny Still Life Talking So May It Secretly Begin
Anat Cohen Luminosa Bachiao
Curtis Counce Sonority So Nice
Curtis Counce Sonority A Night In Tunisia
Curtis Counce Carl's Blues Carl's Blues
Red Allen The Sound of Jazz Rosetta
Red Allen World on a String I Cover The Waterfront
Gerry Mulligan Gerry Mulligan Songbook Bags' Groove [Bonus Track]
Skip Walker Tina's Contemplation Good Old Soul
Eric Alexander Song of No Regret But Here's the Thing
Michael Dease Best Next Thing One for Dease
Sarah Vaughn After Hours Easy To Love
Ben Webster Ben & Sweets Did You Call Her Today
Sonny Stitt In Style Is You is or is You Ain't My Baby
Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues March On March On
Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Things 'Aint What They Used To Be
Zoot Sims Passion Flower Bojangles
Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Sometime Ago
Avishai Cohen Playing the Room Azalea
Marty Ehrlich Song Day Of The Dark Bright Light
Kenny Barron Landscape Kojo No Tsuki
Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affair The Backbone (stereo)
Various Artists A Tribute to Grant Green Green Jeans
Charlie Caranicas Green Chimneys Caricature
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage
Bill Charlap Stardust The Nearness of You
Billie Holiday Silver Collection Our love is here to stay
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b-Flat (1894)
Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Oboe Sonata in G (1750)
Xaver Scharwenka: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1876)
Giuseppe Martucci: Giga (1892)
Max Bruch: March from Serenade for Violin & Orchestra (1900)
Esteban Salas y Castro: Taedet animam meam (1770)
Robert Browne Hall: March 'Gardes du Corps' (1896)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1765)
Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'By and By'
Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: Moths and Butterflies (1908)
Miklós Rózsa: All the Brothers Were Valiant: Suite (1953)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)
Henry Mancini: The Pink Panther: Theme (1963)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)
Johan Wagenaar: Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' (1929)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 24 (1772)
Vincent Youmans: No, No, Nanette: Tea for Two (1924)
Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Penny Lane (1967)
Peter Rasmussen: Wind Quintet in F (1896)
Xavier Dubois Foley: Shelter Island (2020)
Leroy Anderson: The Classical Jukebox (1950)
Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 104 (1849)
Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra (1942)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)
Alexander Scriabin: Poème (1903)
Max Bruch: Seven Swedish Dances (1892)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)
Manuel de Zumaya: Como aunque culpa (1730)
Scott Joplin: Bethena (1905)
Xaver Scharwenka: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat (1876)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Tafelmusik II: Concerto for 3 Violins, Strings & continuo (1733)
Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C (1780)
Amy Beach: Finale from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d (1909)
Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Giuseppe Martucci: Giga (1892)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Strimpellata from Suite Concertino (1933)
Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)
Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Clouds (1916)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale (1801)
Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2 in b (1876)
Domenico Zipoli: Trio Sonata in F (1700)
Jessie Montgomery: Coincident Dances (2019)
Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite (1866)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 15 in F (1836)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 19 in C-Sharp 'Cello' (1836)
Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)
Modest Mussorgsky: Scherzo in B-Flat (1858)
Max Bruch: Concerto for Violin & Viola (1911)
Cécile Chaminade: Autrefois (1897)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio (1889)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1796)
Xaver Scharwenka: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1876)
'PDQ Bach': Cantata 'Iphigenia in Brooklyn' S 53162
Eugène Bozza: Children's Overture (1964)
Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade (1934)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1880)
Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)
Henri Sauguet: La cigale et la fourmi (1941)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 4 in G (1769)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Etude in the Form of a Waltz (1877)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)
Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1846)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Suite (1919)
Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy (1880)
Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Tarantella (1919)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Camille Saint-Saëns: Septet in E-Flat (1881)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds in E-Flat (1784)
Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)
Florence Price: Resignation (1940)
Florence Price: Songs to the Dark Virgin (1941)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)
Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 3 in D (1890)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F (1781)
Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene (1994)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)
William Marshall Hutchinson: Dream Faces (1884)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)
Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)
William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept (1957)
Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)
Ola Gjeilo: Serenity (2010)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)
David Raksin: Laura: Theme (1944)