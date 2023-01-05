5 Things to do in NEO: Canton First Friday, Cleveland Museum of Art and more

Closing soon at Cleveland Museum of Art

This is the last chance to see two exhibitions at the Cleveland Museum of Art. “Impressionism to Modernism: The Keithley Collection” and “Tales of the City: Drawing in the Netherlands from Bosch to Bruegel” both close on Sunday, Jan. 8. The Keithley Collection features artworks donated to the museum from Clevelanders Joseph P. and Nancy F. Keithley in March 2020. “Tales of the City” is comprised of drawings from the Netherlands during the Northern Renaissance.

Downtown Canton First Friday

First Friday, Canton’s monthly walkable celebration of the arts, kicks off Jan. 6 with a theme of “Just Let It Go.” The fun begins at Centennial Park at 5 p.m. with a showing of the movie “Frozen,” followed by a sing-along at 7 p.m. Ice sculptures will be located at 20 different locations throughout the Downtown arts district, and many local restaurants, shops and galleries will be open for enjoyment.

Free music at the Grog Shop

The Grog Shop’s annual Free Weekend begins Thursday, Jan. 5, and continues through Sunday, Jan. 8. The popular Cleveland Heights music venue offers this weekend of free concerts every year as an opportunity for the public to take in some of the best independent bands in the Cleveland area. The local funk/rock/soul group Apostle Jones will be the first to perform on Thursday beginning at 8 p.m.

Marionette Theater in Parma

See the story of “Sleeping Beauty” come to life with hand-carved marionettes on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m., at the Parma-Powers branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library. Tchaikovsky’s music from “The Sleeping Beauty Suite” will guide the show performed by the skilled manipulators of Steven’s Puppets. All ages are welcome and registration is required.

David Bowie birthday brunch

Calling all Bowie fans: Celebrate the birthday of the beloved singer with brunch and a performance at Jilly’s Music Room in Akron on Sunday, Jan. 8, beginning at 11 a.m. Thomas Mulready, creator of Ingenuity Fest and CoolCleveland, is partnering up with glam rock band Vanity Crash for a live presentation, “Cracked Actor,” which will feature Bowie music and interviews.