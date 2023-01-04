WCLV Program Guide 01-05-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Shelly Manne Plays Checkmate The Isolated Pawn

Cecil Payne Casbah Bosco

Brad Mehldau The Art of the Trio Vol 3-Songs Bewitched Bothered And Bewildered

Jack McDuff Steppin' Out Godiva Brown

Sonny Rollins Saxophone Colossus St. Thomas

Jazzmeia Horn Dear Love Lover Come Back To Me

Dizzy Gillespie Have Trumpet, Will Excite I Found a Million Dollar Baby (In a Five and Ten Cent Store)

Red Mitchell/Harold Land Hear Ye Somara

Jaki Byard Family Man Garr

Tomas Janzon Nomadic Out Door Valley

Ray Bryant Ray Bryant Trio Daahoud

Ray Charles/Milt Jackson Soul Meeting Bags Of Blues

Dave Young Ides of March Forty Five Degrees

Joshua Redman LongGone Nature Boy

Michael Hackett Western Skies Twenty Four

Jazztet Here and Now Richie's Dilemma

Haden/Mehldau Long Ago and Far Away Body And Soul

Andy Bey Scenes from an Imagined Life Worried Life Blues

Charles Mingus Changes Two Free Cell Block F, Tiz Nazi USA

Avrem Fefer Juba Lee Sweet Fifteen (for G.T.)

Jocelyn Gould Elegant Traveler A Fleeting Moment

Jimmy Cobb Cobb's Groove Minor Changes

Ernie Krivda Back at the Dog Emerald

Ed Cherry First Take In A Sentimental Mood

Wayne Escoffery Veneration Skydive

Lage Lund Idlewild Straight Street

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Soul Message Band Soulful Days Matador

Grant Green Sunday Mornin' Come Sunrise

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer B. Lew's 'Be Loose' Blues

Kenny Wheeler Songs for Quintet The Long Waiting

Mike Moreno First in Mind Mantra # 5

Charles Lloyd Voices in the Night Requiem

Mads Vinding Daddio Don Days Of Wine And Roses

Sphere On Tour Beautiful Friendship

Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry And Now The Queen

Marquis Hill The Way We Play My Foolish Heart

Dave Douglas Soul On Soul Mary's Idea

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Cubano Chant

Miles Davis 58 Sessions Love for Sale

Ruby Braff The Cape Codfather Love Is Just Around The Corner

Clifford Jordan Starting Time Down Through The Years

Tommy Flanagan Blues in the Closet Sister Cheryl

Duke Ellington Ellington Meets Coleman Hawkins Wanderlust

John Coltrane Blue Train Lazy Bird

Hot Club of San Francisco Swing This Nica's Dream

Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S' Wonderful Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)

Ben Webster There is No Greater Love Close Your Eyes

Kevin Mahogany You've Got What It Takes (Get Your Kicks on) Route 66

Al Foster Inspirations and Dedications Cantaloupe Island

Birmingham Seven Just Passin' Through Diggin' the Dapples

Bill Frisell Four The Pioneers

Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time High Light [ 01 ]

Orbert Davis Priority Block Party

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)

Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture (1900)

Domenico Zipoli: Trio Sonata in F (1700)

Ludwig van Beethoven: German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 (1826)

Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)

Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Jerome Moross: Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature (1968)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

Ned Rorem: Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening (1974)

Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction (1946)

Eugène Bozza: Scherzo for Winds (1944)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 in D (1784)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Overture (1930)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 (1838)

Peter Boyer: Fanfare for Tomorrow (2021)

Paul Schoenfeld: Café Music: Allegro (1987)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

Michael Torke: Javelin (1994)

John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (1930)

Francesco Corradini: Baile de las máscaras: Dances (1750)

Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme (1960)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (1700)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Sanctus & Osanna (1749)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Nikolai Medtner: Fairy Tale in E-Flat (1912)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 2 in e-Flat (1896)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Overture (1761)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1885)

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 4 in C (1773)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Prisoners' Chorus (1805)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra 'Carnival at Pest' (1860)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture (1789)

Antonio Salieri: Tarare: Act 2 Overture (1787)

Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million (1927)

Leo Sowerby: Critics from Symphony for Jazz Orchestra (1925)

Esteban Salas y Castro: Taedet animam meam (1770)

José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Te, Christe, solum novimus (1800)

Claude Debussy: Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra (1889)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Bamboula (1849)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)

Justin Holland: Sweet Memories of Thee (1871)

William Marshall Hutchinson: Dream Faces (1884)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)

Leopold Kozeluch: Minuet from Piano Concerto No. 6 (1786)

Frederick S. Converse: The Mystic Trumpeter (1904)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Za Ma Ba (1997)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937)

George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Sull'aria ... che soave zeffiretto (1786)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Assault on Beautiful Gorky (1951)

Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture (1919)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D 'Obbligato' (1781)

Arthur Honegger: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra (1924)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881)

Henryk Wieniawski: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1852)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sir Arnold Bax: The Garden of Fand (1916)

John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary (1750)

Herbert L. Clarke: The Debutante (1917)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 9 in E-Flat (1791)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Grace Williams: Fantasy on Welsh Nursery Tunes (1940)

Amy Beach: Symphony in e 'Gaelic' (1896)

Carlos Guastavino: Pampamapa (1968)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ralph Vaughan Williams: A Road All Paved with Stars (1929)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)

William Marshall Hutchinson: Dream Faces (1884)

Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815)

Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Festa popolare (1911)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto in D (1806)

Francis Poulenc: Trio for Oboe, Bassoon & Piano (1926)

Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)

Johan Halvorsen: La Mélancolie (1913)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)

Jean Sibelius: Rakastava (1912)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)

Nikolai Medtner: Fairy Tale in E-Flat (1912)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 (1777)

Florence Price: The White Rose (1940)

Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)

Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos (1839)

John Knowles Paine: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1875)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Romance (1941)