WCLV Program Guide 01-05-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Shelly Manne Plays Checkmate The Isolated Pawn
Cecil Payne Casbah Bosco
Brad Mehldau The Art of the Trio Vol 3-Songs Bewitched Bothered And Bewildered
Jack McDuff Steppin' Out Godiva Brown
Sonny Rollins Saxophone Colossus St. Thomas
Jazzmeia Horn Dear Love Lover Come Back To Me
Dizzy Gillespie Have Trumpet, Will Excite I Found a Million Dollar Baby (In a Five and Ten Cent Store)
Red Mitchell/Harold Land Hear Ye Somara
Jaki Byard Family Man Garr
Tomas Janzon Nomadic Out Door Valley
Ray Bryant Ray Bryant Trio Daahoud
Ray Charles/Milt Jackson Soul Meeting Bags Of Blues
Dave Young Ides of March Forty Five Degrees
Joshua Redman LongGone Nature Boy
Michael Hackett Western Skies Twenty Four
Jazztet Here and Now Richie's Dilemma
Haden/Mehldau Long Ago and Far Away Body And Soul
Andy Bey Scenes from an Imagined Life Worried Life Blues
Charles Mingus Changes Two Free Cell Block F, Tiz Nazi USA
Avrem Fefer Juba Lee Sweet Fifteen (for G.T.)
Jocelyn Gould Elegant Traveler A Fleeting Moment
Jimmy Cobb Cobb's Groove Minor Changes
Ernie Krivda Back at the Dog Emerald
Ed Cherry First Take In A Sentimental Mood
Wayne Escoffery Veneration Skydive
Lage Lund Idlewild Straight Street
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Soul Message Band Soulful Days Matador
Grant Green Sunday Mornin' Come Sunrise
Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer B. Lew's 'Be Loose' Blues
Kenny Wheeler Songs for Quintet The Long Waiting
Mike Moreno First in Mind Mantra # 5
Charles Lloyd Voices in the Night Requiem
Mads Vinding Daddio Don Days Of Wine And Roses
Sphere On Tour Beautiful Friendship
Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry And Now The Queen
Marquis Hill The Way We Play My Foolish Heart
Dave Douglas Soul On Soul Mary's Idea
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Cubano Chant
Miles Davis 58 Sessions Love for Sale
Ruby Braff The Cape Codfather Love Is Just Around The Corner
Clifford Jordan Starting Time Down Through The Years
Tommy Flanagan Blues in the Closet Sister Cheryl
Duke Ellington Ellington Meets Coleman Hawkins Wanderlust
John Coltrane Blue Train Lazy Bird
Hot Club of San Francisco Swing This Nica's Dream
Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S' Wonderful Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)
Ben Webster There is No Greater Love Close Your Eyes
Kevin Mahogany You've Got What It Takes (Get Your Kicks on) Route 66
Al Foster Inspirations and Dedications Cantaloupe Island
Birmingham Seven Just Passin' Through Diggin' the Dapples
Bill Frisell Four The Pioneers
Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time High Light [ 01 ]
Orbert Davis Priority Block Party
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)
Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture (1900)
Domenico Zipoli: Trio Sonata in F (1700)
Ludwig van Beethoven: German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 (1826)
Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)
Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)
Jerome Moross: Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature (1968)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)
Ned Rorem: Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening (1974)
Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction (1946)
Eugène Bozza: Scherzo for Winds (1944)
Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 in D (1784)
George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Overture (1930)
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 (1838)
Peter Boyer: Fanfare for Tomorrow (2021)
Paul Schoenfeld: Café Music: Allegro (1987)
Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)
Michael Torke: Javelin (1994)
John Williams: Midway: March (1976)
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (1930)
Francesco Corradini: Baile de las máscaras: Dances (1750)
Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme (1960)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)
Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (1700)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Sanctus & Osanna (1749)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Nikolai Medtner: Fairy Tale in E-Flat (1912)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 2 in e-Flat (1896)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Overture (1761)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1885)
Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 4 in C (1773)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Prisoners' Chorus (1805)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra 'Carnival at Pest' (1860)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture (1789)
Antonio Salieri: Tarare: Act 2 Overture (1787)
Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million (1927)
Leo Sowerby: Critics from Symphony for Jazz Orchestra (1925)
Esteban Salas y Castro: Taedet animam meam (1770)
José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Te, Christe, solum novimus (1800)
Claude Debussy: Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra (1889)
Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Bamboula (1849)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)
Justin Holland: Sweet Memories of Thee (1871)
William Marshall Hutchinson: Dream Faces (1884)
Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)
Leopold Kozeluch: Minuet from Piano Concerto No. 6 (1786)
Frederick S. Converse: The Mystic Trumpeter (1904)
Karl Jenkins: Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Za Ma Ba (1997)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937)
George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Sull'aria ... che soave zeffiretto (1786)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Assault on Beautiful Gorky (1951)
Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture (1919)
Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D 'Obbligato' (1781)
Arthur Honegger: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra (1924)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881)
Henryk Wieniawski: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1852)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Sir Arnold Bax: The Garden of Fand (1916)
John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary (1750)
Herbert L. Clarke: The Debutante (1917)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 9 in E-Flat (1791)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Grace Williams: Fantasy on Welsh Nursery Tunes (1940)
Amy Beach: Symphony in e 'Gaelic' (1896)
Carlos Guastavino: Pampamapa (1968)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Ralph Vaughan Williams: A Road All Paved with Stars (1929)
Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)
William Marshall Hutchinson: Dream Faces (1884)
Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815)
Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)
George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Festa popolare (1911)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto in D (1806)
Francis Poulenc: Trio for Oboe, Bassoon & Piano (1926)
Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)
Johan Halvorsen: La Mélancolie (1913)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)
Jean Sibelius: Rakastava (1912)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)
Nikolai Medtner: Fairy Tale in E-Flat (1912)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 (1777)
Florence Price: The White Rose (1940)
Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)
Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos (1839)
John Knowles Paine: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1875)
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Romance (1941)