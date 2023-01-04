WCLV Program Guide 01-04-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Edward Simon Simplicatas South Facing

Jane Ira Bloom the Red Quartets Tell Me Your Diamonds

Herlin Riley Cream of the Crescent To Those We Love So Dearly

Chico Freeman Destiny's Dance Same Shame

Steve Nelson Sound Effect Night Mist Blues

Coleman Hawkins Hawk Flies High Blue Lights

Horace Silver Song for My Father The Natives Are Restless Tonight

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Epilogue

Charlap/Rosnes Double Portrait Dancing in the Dark

Wolfgang Muthspiel Where The River Goes Clearing

Kenny Wheeler It Takes Two The Jig Saw

Booker Ervin The Blues Book No Booze Blooze

Ray Charles The Genius Sings the Blues Ray's Blues

Marcus Garvey New Beginnings Ms. Garvey! Ms. Garvey!

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Man In Motion

Fred Hersch Live at the Village Vanguard Endless Stars

Theo Hill Promethean Pee Wee

Sean Jones Gemini Bj's Tune (Life In The Hand Divine)

Ryan Keberle Sonhos Da Esquina Tarde

Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues NY Cast Of Characters

Javon Jackson Me and Mr. Jones Opus 1.5

Bill Frisell Bill Frisell/Ron Carter/Paul motion On the Street Where You Live

Marty Ehrlich Song I Pity The Poor Immigrant

Charles Mingus Changes Two For Harry Carney

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Jay Sharptet For You Cyan Blues

Superblue Superblue Once Forgotten

Sheila Jordan Lost and Found I Concentrate on You

Bill Coleman The Great Parisian Session Have Blues Will Play 'Em

Charlie Rouse Soul Mates Bittersweet

Dule Ellington Blues in Orbit Blues In Blueprint

Don Sickler Night Watch Night Watch

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Silver at Sundown

Art Pepper The Trip The Trip

Sarah Vaughn The Lonely Hours If I Had You

Ike Quebec Blue and Sentimental Blue And Sentimental

Art Famer Interaction By Myself

Dimitri Matheny Cascadia Cascadia

Rodney Whitaker Oasis Minorabilia

Conrad Herwig Latin Side of Mingus Gunslinging Bird

Ron Carter So What It's About Time

Ron Carter So What So What

Chris Greene Music Appreciation Deluge

Keith Jarrett Somewhere Tonight

Stan Getz People Time Night And Day

Vanessa Rubin Vanessa Rubin Sings Black Coffee

Dennis Micheltree Golden Rule Waltz For Tai

Dave Slonaker Convergency Uncommonly Ground

Hank Mobley Roll Call My Groove Your Move

Matthew Fries Lost Time Continuum

Jeff Parker Like-Coping Miriam

Bill Evans Waltz for Debby Milestones

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Josef Suk: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1892)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Violin Concerto in B-Flat (1735)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Wheat Dance (1941)

John Philip Sousa: March 'George Washington Bicentennial' (1930)

Johann Ernst Altenburg: Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani (1770)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

George Gershwin: The Goldwyn Follies: Love Walked In (1938)

Claude Debussy: Beau soir (1878)

Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Henry Purcell: The Indian Queen: Symphony (1695)

Traditional: The Girl I Left Behind Me

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet des nations (1670)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings in e (1892)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Gavotte (1720)

Albert Ketèlbey: In a Persian Market (1921)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

Florence Price: Tobacco (1940)

John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme (1985)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in A (1739)

Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888)

Julius Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators (1897)

François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)

Frederick Delius: Spring Idyll (1889)

Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Josef Suk: Toward a New Life (1932)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 7 (1881)

Frederick Delius: Over the Hills and Far Away (1897)

Cyril Scott: Lotus Land (1905)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna (1760)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 1 in G (1778)

Domenico Zipoli: Trio Sonata in F (1700)

Béla Bartók: Hungarian Sketches (1931)

Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)

Federico Mompou: Scenes from Childhood (1918)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G (1889)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Modest Mussorgsky: The Fair at Sorochinsk: Gopak (1880)

Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: Gopak (1919)

Cécile Chaminade: Concertstück (1888)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Justin Holland: Sweet Memories of Thee (1871)

Scott Joplin: Bethena (1905)

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C (1921)

Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 4 (1740)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations in F (1802)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Anonymous: Canción para dos Instrumentos (1700)

Esteban Salas y Castro: Tú mi Dios entre pajas (1770)

Josef Suk: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1899)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 39 (1788)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

Jean Sibelius: Suite for Violin & Strings (1929)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag (1914)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c (1707)

Julius Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators (1897)

Josef Suk: Andante from Serenade for Strings (1892)

Gian Francesco Malipiero: Vivaldiana (1952)

Florence Price: Resignation (1940)

Florence Price: Songs to the Dark Virgin (1941)

Florence Price: The White Rose (1940)

Michel Corrette: Concerto comique No. 25 'Les Sauvages et la Fürstemburg' (1773)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1859)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 3 (1868)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Path of Hesperus' (1870)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Mily Balakirev: Tamara (1882)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings in E-Flat (1892)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)

20:00 OVATIONS: To be announced

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Ulysses Kay: Theater Set: Overture (1968)

Ulysses Kay: Fantasy Variations (1963)

Ulysses Kay: Markings (1969)

Talib Rasul Hakim: Visions of Ishwara (1970)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724)

Josef Suk: Elegy in D-Flat (1922)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)

William Marshall Hutchinson: Dream Faces (1884)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1740)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Noël (1904)

Gerald Finzi: Fear No More the Heat of the Sun (1942)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)

Traditional: O Waly, Waly

