WCLV Program Guide 12-31-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Paul Ferguson, Big Band Christmas, Auld Lang Syne

Oscar Peterson, On aClear Day, The Lamp is Low

Ron Carter, Finding the Right Notes, Bags’ Groove

Neil Swainson, Fire in the West, Late Afternoon

Charlton Singleton, Crossroads, On the Avenue

Bobby Watson, Back Home in Kansa City, Blues for Alto

Pat Mallinger et al, Perspective, The Elusive Answer

Michael Carvin, Art of the Trio, This Could be the Start of Something Big

Houston Person, Christmas With Houston Person, What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?

Houston Person, Reminiscing at Rudy’s, Please Send Me Someone to Love

Jason Marshall, New Beginnings, Recorda Me

Joe Henderson, In ‘n’ Out, In ‘n’ Out

Doug MacDonald, Overtones, Night by Night

Lisa Hilton, Paradise Cove, Birks’ Works

Ostara Project, Ostara Project, Delta Sky

Dave Young, Mantra, Green Street Caper

3-D Jazz Trio, Christmas in 3-D, Winter Wonderland

360 Degree Jazz Initiative, Please Only Tell Me Good News, Please Only Tell Me Good News

Jacob Chung, Epistle, Sizzler Kebab

Eric Jacobson, Discover, Discover

Rodney Whittaker, Oasis, Minorabilia

Rahsaan Barber, Mosaic, Home Cookin’

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Johnny Hartman, John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman They Say It's Wonderful

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! Blues for Stephanie

Bobby Hutcherson, Al Foster, Geri Allen, Christian McBride Skyline Delilah

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams I Love You, Paris Do It Again

Wes Montgomery, Grady Tate, Ray Barretto, Ron Carter, Jack Jennings Talkin' Sunny

Marc Seales, Chuck Deardorf, Gary Hobbs Perception Can't Find My Way Back Home

Paul Desmond, Ron Carter, Ed Bickert, Connie Kay Pure Desmond Wave

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Live at the Blue Note Introduction/Honeysuckle Rose

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshsll, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? Don't Wait Too Long

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown

Bill Evans, Paul Motian, Scott LaFaro Explorations The Boy Next Door

Wynton Marsalis, Wessell Anderson, Eric Lewis, Kengo Nakamura, Joe Farnsworth, Robert Rucker, Orland Rodriguez Live at the House of Tribes Just Friends

Wynton Marsalis, Wycliffe Gordon, Wes Anderson, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Tod Williams The Original Sountrack from Tune In Tomorrow Don't Run From Fun

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! Prelude to a Kiss

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Do Nothing 'Til You Hear From me

Jimmy Scott, Hank Crawford, Cyrus Chestnut, George Mraz, Grady Tate Mood Indigo Mood Indigo

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenskins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phl Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Mr. Lucky

Alan Pasqua, Peter Erskine, Darek Oles My New Old Friend My New Old Friend

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners Ride Again Foreign Intrigue

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

Dexter Gordon, George Cables, Rufus Reid, Eddie Gladden Dexter Gordon: Ballads Body and Soul

Christian McBride, Nicholas Payton, Mark Whitfield Fingerpainting: The Music of Herbie Hancock Speak Like a Child

Herbie Hancock The Piano Harvest Time

Herbie Hancock, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard, Billy Higgins, Butch Warren Takin' Off Watermelon Man

Herbie Hancock The Piano Manhattan Island

Monica Mancini, Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Dear Heart

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Tomas Breton La Dolores: Pasacale y Gran Jota Banda Municipal de Música de Málaga Antonio Sánchez Pérez

Traditional Dos germans Cobla Cuitat de Girona

Traditional El rossinyol enamorat Cobla Cuitat de Girona

Juventino Rosas Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas) Cuarteto Latinamericano

Johann Strauss, Jr. The Blue Danube, Waltz Vienna Philharmonic (New Year's Concert 2009) Daniel Barenboim Decca 001256902

Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco La Púrpura de la rosa (selections) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King

Antonio Vivaldi "Winter" Violin Concerto from "The Four Seasons" Lara St. John, violin Símon Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Marturet

Francisco Mignone Minuet from the opera "O Contratador de Diamantes" (1924) Cuarteto Latinamericano

Francisco Mignone Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano

Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

William Grant Still: Radiant Pinnacle Althea Waites, piano

William Grant Still: From the Delta: Suite Northern Arizona University Wind Symphony; Patricia Hoy, conductor

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Claire Nalven of Waltham, MA

Maurice Ravel: Piano Sonatine No. 1: Movement 1 Modere Alicia de Larrocha, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C major Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Michelle Rofrano, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston SC Music: 24:36

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-Part Inventions/Sinfonias Nos. 9 & 12 Jeffrey Kahane, piano

Granville Bantock: A Celtic Symphony The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Irving Fine: Romanza Dolce Suono Ensemble Dolce Suono Ensemble Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita in D minor for solo violin, BWV 1004: Chaconne Itamar Zorman, violin UGA Office of Performing Arts, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens GA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Raiders' March (1981)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'Citizens of Vienna' (1890)

Jacques Ibert: Flute Concerto (1934)

Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Forward with Valor!' (1888)

Antonín Dvorák: Polka from String Quartet No. 9 (1877)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Frederick Loewe: My Fair Lady: Main Title (1964)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes (1905)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite (1937)

Johann Strauss Jr: Artists Quadrille (1858)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded: March 2022

On this week’s From the Top pianist Peter Dugan introduces us to a thrilling teen cellist who performs a flashy Polonaise by Frederic Chopin. Also, we meet a teenage composer with a sparse and beautiful work for oboe and clarinet, and we’ll hear a funny story how a young pianist, with a long running fear of Mickey Mouse, had to play a competition at Disney World.

Rubi Lee, violin, 14, from Irvine, CA performs excerpts from Carmen Fantasy, Op. 25 by Pablo de Sarasate with host Peter Dugan, piano

Willa Hawthorne, composer, 18, from Pasadena, CA presents her own composition Interiors for Oboe and Clarinet performed by Diana Dunn, oboe and Emily Bowland, clarinet.

Ivan Wang, cello, 17, from Trabuco Canyon, CA performs Polonaise Brilliante in C major, Opus 3 by Frédéric Chopin with host Peter Dugan, piano

Valeria Serrano, viola, 17, from Arlington, Virginia performs Suite for Viola, Group 1, No. 1 by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Susan Snyder, piano

Luke Turner, piano, 18, from Birmingham, AL performs Sonata in G Major, Op 31, No 1, Mvmt 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The 2022-23 season of Metropolitan Opera Saturday matinee radio broadcasts continues with a program all about great beginnings, featuring glorious voices from operatic history in their very first performances on the Met stage. Met Debuts on the Air showcases artists whose house debuts happened to be captured – by design or by luck – during live Saturday matinee broadcasts. From Risë Stevens and Astrid Varnay, to Hermann Prey and Kiri Te Kanawa, listeners will hear unforgettable moments across nine decades of Met broadcast history.

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Final Trio (1911)

E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G (1948)

Johannes Brahms: Liebeslieder Waltzes (1869)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Where the Lemons Blossom' (1874)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Delerue for Truffaut

Georges Delerue: Day for Night: Chorale—London Sinfonietta/Hugh Wolff

Georges Delerue: Shoot the Piano Player: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff

Georges Delerue: Two English Girls: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff

Georges Delerue: Jules and Jim: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff

Georges Delerue: Love at 20: Main title—London Sinfonietta/Wolff

Georges Delerue: Such a Gorgeous Kid Like Me: Cues—London Sinfonietta/Wolff

Georges Delerue: The Woman Next Door: Cues—London Sinfonietta/Wolff

Georges Delerue: The Last Metro: End credits—London Sinfonietta/Wolff

Georges Delerue: La valse de Francois T.—London Sinfonietta/Wolff

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Nancy Walker

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in B-Flat (1738)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Suite (1876)

20:00 SPECIAL New Year’s Gala with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Johann Strauss Jr.: Die Fledermaus: Overture

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C K 200

Johann Strauss Jr.: Emperor Waltz Op 437

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat D 485

Johann Strauss Jr.: Express Polka Op 311

Johann Strauss Jr.: Tales from the Vienna Woods Op 325

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry Overture

Johann Strauss Jr.: Artist’s Life Waltz

Johann Strauss Jr.: Annen Polka

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture

Johann Strauss Jr.: Par Force Polka

Johann Strauss Jr.: Figaro Polka

Johann Strauss Jr.: Waltz ‘Be Embraced, You Millions!’

Johann Strauss Jr.: The First Day of Happiness (Quadrille)

Johann Strauss Jr.: Thunder and Lightning Polka

23:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – New Year’s Eve show