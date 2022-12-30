WCLV Program Guide 12-31-2022
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Paul Ferguson, Big Band Christmas, Auld Lang Syne
Oscar Peterson, On aClear Day, The Lamp is Low
Ron Carter, Finding the Right Notes, Bags’ Groove
Neil Swainson, Fire in the West, Late Afternoon
Charlton Singleton, Crossroads, On the Avenue
Bobby Watson, Back Home in Kansa City, Blues for Alto
Pat Mallinger et al, Perspective, The Elusive Answer
Michael Carvin, Art of the Trio, This Could be the Start of Something Big
Houston Person, Christmas With Houston Person, What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?
Houston Person, Reminiscing at Rudy’s, Please Send Me Someone to Love
Jason Marshall, New Beginnings, Recorda Me
Joe Henderson, In ‘n’ Out, In ‘n’ Out
Doug MacDonald, Overtones, Night by Night
Lisa Hilton, Paradise Cove, Birks’ Works
Ostara Project, Ostara Project, Delta Sky
Dave Young, Mantra, Green Street Caper
3-D Jazz Trio, Christmas in 3-D, Winter Wonderland
360 Degree Jazz Initiative, Please Only Tell Me Good News, Please Only Tell Me Good News
Jacob Chung, Epistle, Sizzler Kebab
Eric Jacobson, Discover, Discover
Rodney Whittaker, Oasis, Minorabilia
Rahsaan Barber, Mosaic, Home Cookin’
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Johnny Hartman, John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman They Say It's Wonderful
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! Blues for Stephanie
Bobby Hutcherson, Al Foster, Geri Allen, Christian McBride Skyline Delilah
Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams I Love You, Paris Do It Again
Wes Montgomery, Grady Tate, Ray Barretto, Ron Carter, Jack Jennings Talkin' Sunny
Marc Seales, Chuck Deardorf, Gary Hobbs Perception Can't Find My Way Back Home
Paul Desmond, Ron Carter, Ed Bickert, Connie Kay Pure Desmond Wave
Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Live at the Blue Note Introduction/Honeysuckle Rose
Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshsll, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? Don't Wait Too Long
Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown
Bill Evans, Paul Motian, Scott LaFaro Explorations The Boy Next Door
Wynton Marsalis, Wessell Anderson, Eric Lewis, Kengo Nakamura, Joe Farnsworth, Robert Rucker, Orland Rodriguez Live at the House of Tribes Just Friends
Wynton Marsalis, Wycliffe Gordon, Wes Anderson, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Tod Williams The Original Sountrack from Tune In Tomorrow Don't Run From Fun
Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! Prelude to a Kiss
Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Do Nothing 'Til You Hear From me
Jimmy Scott, Hank Crawford, Cyrus Chestnut, George Mraz, Grady Tate Mood Indigo Mood Indigo
Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Do Nothing 'Til You Hear From me
Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely
Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenskins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phl Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Mr. Lucky
Alan Pasqua, Peter Erskine, Darek Oles My New Old Friend My New Old Friend
Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners Ride Again Foreign Intrigue
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River
Dexter Gordon, George Cables, Rufus Reid, Eddie Gladden Dexter Gordon: Ballads Body and Soul
Christian McBride, Nicholas Payton, Mark Whitfield Fingerpainting: The Music of Herbie Hancock Speak Like a Child
Herbie Hancock The Piano Harvest Time
Herbie Hancock, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard, Billy Higgins, Butch Warren Takin' Off Watermelon Man
Herbie Hancock The Piano Manhattan Island
Monica Mancini, Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Dear Heart
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Tomas Breton La Dolores: Pasacale y Gran Jota Banda Municipal de Música de Málaga Antonio Sánchez Pérez
Traditional Dos germans Cobla Cuitat de Girona
Traditional El rossinyol enamorat Cobla Cuitat de Girona
Juventino Rosas Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas) Cuarteto Latinamericano
Johann Strauss, Jr. The Blue Danube, Waltz Vienna Philharmonic (New Year's Concert 2009) Daniel Barenboim Decca 001256902
Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco La Púrpura de la rosa (selections) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King
Antonio Vivaldi "Winter" Violin Concerto from "The Four Seasons" Lara St. John, violin Símon Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Marturet
Francisco Mignone Minuet from the opera "O Contratador de Diamantes" (1924) Cuarteto Latinamericano
Francisco Mignone Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano
Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
William Grant Still: Radiant Pinnacle Althea Waites, piano
William Grant Still: From the Delta: Suite Northern Arizona University Wind Symphony; Patricia Hoy, conductor
Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Claire Nalven of Waltham, MA
Maurice Ravel: Piano Sonatine No. 1: Movement 1 Modere Alicia de Larrocha, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C major Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Michelle Rofrano, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston SC Music: 24:36
Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-Part Inventions/Sinfonias Nos. 9 & 12 Jeffrey Kahane, piano
Granville Bantock: A Celtic Symphony The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY
Irving Fine: Romanza Dolce Suono Ensemble Dolce Suono Ensemble Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita in D minor for solo violin, BWV 1004: Chaconne Itamar Zorman, violin UGA Office of Performing Arts, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens GA
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Raiders' March (1981)
Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'Citizens of Vienna' (1890)
Jacques Ibert: Flute Concerto (1934)
Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Forward with Valor!' (1888)
Antonín Dvorák: Polka from String Quartet No. 9 (1877)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Frederick Loewe: My Fair Lady: Main Title (1964)
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes (1905)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite (1937)
Johann Strauss Jr: Artists Quadrille (1858)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded: March 2022
On this week’s From the Top pianist Peter Dugan introduces us to a thrilling teen cellist who performs a flashy Polonaise by Frederic Chopin. Also, we meet a teenage composer with a sparse and beautiful work for oboe and clarinet, and we’ll hear a funny story how a young pianist, with a long running fear of Mickey Mouse, had to play a competition at Disney World.
Rubi Lee, violin, 14, from Irvine, CA performs excerpts from Carmen Fantasy, Op. 25 by Pablo de Sarasate with host Peter Dugan, piano
Willa Hawthorne, composer, 18, from Pasadena, CA presents her own composition Interiors for Oboe and Clarinet performed by Diana Dunn, oboe and Emily Bowland, clarinet.
Ivan Wang, cello, 17, from Trabuco Canyon, CA performs Polonaise Brilliante in C major, Opus 3 by Frédéric Chopin with host Peter Dugan, piano
Valeria Serrano, viola, 17, from Arlington, Virginia performs Suite for Viola, Group 1, No. 1 by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Susan Snyder, piano
Luke Turner, piano, 18, from Birmingham, AL performs Sonata in G Major, Op 31, No 1, Mvmt 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven
13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The 2022-23 season of Metropolitan Opera Saturday matinee radio broadcasts continues with a program all about great beginnings, featuring glorious voices from operatic history in their very first performances on the Met stage. Met Debuts on the Air showcases artists whose house debuts happened to be captured – by design or by luck – during live Saturday matinee broadcasts. From Risë Stevens and Astrid Varnay, to Hermann Prey and Kiri Te Kanawa, listeners will hear unforgettable moments across nine decades of Met broadcast history.
15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Final Trio (1911)
E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G (1948)
Johannes Brahms: Liebeslieder Waltzes (1869)
Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Where the Lemons Blossom' (1874)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Delerue for Truffaut
Georges Delerue: Day for Night: Chorale—London Sinfonietta/Hugh Wolff
Georges Delerue: Shoot the Piano Player: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff
Georges Delerue: Two English Girls: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff
Georges Delerue: Jules and Jim: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff
Georges Delerue: Love at 20: Main title—London Sinfonietta/Wolff
Georges Delerue: Such a Gorgeous Kid Like Me: Cues—London Sinfonietta/Wolff
Georges Delerue: The Woman Next Door: Cues—London Sinfonietta/Wolff
Georges Delerue: The Last Metro: End credits—London Sinfonietta/Wolff
Georges Delerue: La valse de Francois T.—London Sinfonietta/Wolff
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Nancy Walker
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in B-Flat (1738)
Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Suite (1876)
20:00 SPECIAL New Year’s Gala with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
Johann Strauss Jr.: Die Fledermaus: Overture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C K 200
Johann Strauss Jr.: Emperor Waltz Op 437
Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat D 485
Johann Strauss Jr.: Express Polka Op 311
Johann Strauss Jr.: Tales from the Vienna Woods Op 325
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a
Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry Overture
Johann Strauss Jr.: Artist’s Life Waltz
Johann Strauss Jr.: Annen Polka
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture
Johann Strauss Jr.: Par Force Polka
Johann Strauss Jr.: Figaro Polka
Johann Strauss Jr.: Waltz ‘Be Embraced, You Millions!’
Johann Strauss Jr.: The First Day of Happiness (Quadrille)
Johann Strauss Jr.: Thunder and Lightning Polka
23:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – New Year’s Eve show