WCLV Program Guide 01-03-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Mary Lou Williams Free Spirits Pale Blue
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage
Dave Stryker/Steve Slagle Roots Great Plains
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Someone To Watch Over Me
Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels
Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Oriental Folk Song
Stefon Harris Black Action Figure After the Day Is Done
Lester Young Kansas City Six Way Down Yonder In New Orleans #2
Bob Wilber with the Scott Hamilton Quartet Bob Wilber with The Scott Hamilton Quartet Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
Art Pepper Plus Eleven Walkin' Shoes
Archie Shepp/Horace Parlan Trouble in Mind Goin' Down Slow
Kevin Hays El Matador Emperor Leon
Javon Jackson déjà vu T.J
Charles Lloyd Trio-Chapel Ay Amor [Live]
Cassandra Wilson She Who Weeps She Who Weeps
Pat Metheny Bright Size Life Bright Size Life
Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My One and Only Love
Luis Perdomo Pathways Unexpected
Joe Henderson Power To the People AfroCentric
Hot Club of Detroit Night Town Two Weeks
Herb Ellis Nothing But the Blues Blues For Janet
Woody Shaw Imagination Dat Dere
Larry Goldings Big Stuff Big Stuff
Tommy Flanagan Sunset and the Mockingbird The Balanced Scales-The Cupbearers
Doug Lawrence Soul Carnival Tommie And Tilly
Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shelter
Adam Rogers Sight The Moontrane
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Dexter Gordon Ca'Puragne Oh! Karen [Album Version]
Carmell Jones Jay Hawk Talk Dance Of The Night Child
Julian Lage View With a Room Auditorium
Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful Do I Love You
Michael Hackett Western Skies Esox Fables
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Simply Put
Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Wolverine Blues
Jesse Davis First Insight J's Idea
Harold Land A New Shade of Blue Ode To Angela
Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Birk's Works
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker
Josh Rzepka Midwest Coast Last Call
Stanley Turrentine In Memory Of In Memory Of
Joey Calderazzo The Traveler Dolphin Dance
Al Foster Reflections Open Plans
Dianne Reeves A Little Moonlight Reflections
Chick Corea Piano Improvisations #1 Ballad for Anna
Lou Soloff But Beautiful Raunchy Rita
Doc Cheatham and Nicholas Payton Doc Cheatham and Nicholas Payton Black And Blue
Quincy David Q Vision Shorter Days (For Wayne Shorter)
Shawn Purcell 180 A Long Stroll
Cedar Walton Roots Fiesta Espanol
Cedar Walton Roots Fantasy in D
Cedar Walton Roots Mode for Joe
Dan McCarthy City Abstracts Sparrow Lake
Billy Rogers The Guitar Artistry How Insensitive
Charlie Rouse Unsung Hero Quarter Moon
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Irving Fine: Blue Towers (1959)
Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra: Waltz (1980)
Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture (1843)
Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen (1883)
William Marshall Hutchinson: Dream Faces (1884)
Florence Price: Sympathy (1940)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-Flat (1786)
Aaron Copland: Two Pieces for String Quartet (1928)
César Cui: Suite Miniature (1882)
Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 15 in B-Flat (1784)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)
Antonín Dvorák: Othello Overture (1892)
Ernesto Lecuona: Ante El Escorial (1944)
Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas Cubanas (1899)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1734)
Anton Arensky: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1900)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Zapateado & Finale from Concierto Madrigal (1967)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)
Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Gavottes (1715)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 (1878)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Ode to Joy from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)
Ola Gjeilo: Tundra (2011)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)
Jan Blockx: Flemish Dances (1884)
Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West: The Devil (1968)
Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie in C (1836)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)
Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Andaluza' (1900)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)
Ottorino Respighi: Fantasia slava (1903)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka-Choro (1912)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in C (1767)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)
Leopold Kozeluch: Rondeau from Piano Concerto No. 5 (1785)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Flute Quartet No. 4 (1778)
Enrique Granados: Valses poéticos (1887)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances (1940)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Ferdinand Ries: Grand Sextet in C (1817)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite (1670)
Alan Hovhaness: Prelude & Quadruple Fugue (1936)
Béla Bartók: Dance Suite (1923)
Domenico Zipoli: Trio Sonata in F (1700)
Anonymous: Canción para dos Instrumentos (1700)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)
Paul Dukas: Symphony in C (1897)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck (1784)
Amilcare Ponchielli: Elegia (1883)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Adrian Willaert: Pater Noster & Ave Maria (1532)
Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)
Anton Bruckner: Adagio from String Quintet (1879)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)
Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)
Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)
Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring (1884)