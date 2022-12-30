WCLV Program Guide 01-03-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Mary Lou Williams Free Spirits Pale Blue

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage

Dave Stryker/Steve Slagle Roots Great Plains

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Someone To Watch Over Me

Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels

Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Oriental Folk Song

Stefon Harris Black Action Figure After the Day Is Done

Lester Young Kansas City Six Way Down Yonder In New Orleans #2

Bob Wilber with the Scott Hamilton Quartet Bob Wilber with The Scott Hamilton Quartet Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

Art Pepper Plus Eleven Walkin' Shoes

Archie Shepp/Horace Parlan Trouble in Mind Goin' Down Slow

Kevin Hays El Matador Emperor Leon

Javon Jackson déjà vu T.J

Charles Lloyd Trio-Chapel Ay Amor [Live]

Cassandra Wilson She Who Weeps She Who Weeps

Pat Metheny Bright Size Life Bright Size Life

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My One and Only Love

Luis Perdomo Pathways Unexpected

Joe Henderson Power To the People AfroCentric

Hot Club of Detroit Night Town Two Weeks

Herb Ellis Nothing But the Blues Blues For Janet

Woody Shaw Imagination Dat Dere

Larry Goldings Big Stuff Big Stuff

Tommy Flanagan Sunset and the Mockingbird The Balanced Scales-The Cupbearers

Doug Lawrence Soul Carnival Tommie And Tilly

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shelter

Adam Rogers Sight The Moontrane

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Dexter Gordon Ca'Puragne Oh! Karen [Album Version]

Carmell Jones Jay Hawk Talk Dance Of The Night Child

Julian Lage View With a Room Auditorium

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful Do I Love You

Michael Hackett Western Skies Esox Fables

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Simply Put

Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Wolverine Blues

Jesse Davis First Insight J's Idea

Harold Land A New Shade of Blue Ode To Angela

Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Birk's Works

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker

Josh Rzepka Midwest Coast Last Call

Stanley Turrentine In Memory Of In Memory Of

Joey Calderazzo The Traveler Dolphin Dance

Al Foster Reflections Open Plans

Dianne Reeves A Little Moonlight Reflections

Chick Corea Piano Improvisations #1 Ballad for Anna

Lou Soloff But Beautiful Raunchy Rita

Doc Cheatham and Nicholas Payton Doc Cheatham and Nicholas Payton Black And Blue

Quincy David Q Vision Shorter Days (For Wayne Shorter)

Shawn Purcell 180 A Long Stroll

Cedar Walton Roots Fiesta Espanol

Cedar Walton Roots Fantasy in D

Cedar Walton Roots Mode for Joe

Dan McCarthy City Abstracts Sparrow Lake

Billy Rogers The Guitar Artistry How Insensitive

Charlie Rouse Unsung Hero Quarter Moon

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Irving Fine: Blue Towers (1959)

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra: Waltz (1980)

Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture (1843)

Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen (1883)

William Marshall Hutchinson: Dream Faces (1884)

Florence Price: Sympathy (1940)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-Flat (1786)

Aaron Copland: Two Pieces for String Quartet (1928)

César Cui: Suite Miniature (1882)

Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 15 in B-Flat (1784)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)

Antonín Dvorák: Othello Overture (1892)

Ernesto Lecuona: Ante El Escorial (1944)

Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas Cubanas (1899)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1734)

Anton Arensky: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1900)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Zapateado & Finale from Concierto Madrigal (1967)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Gavottes (1715)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 (1878)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Ode to Joy from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Ola Gjeilo: Tundra (2011)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)

Jan Blockx: Flemish Dances (1884)

Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West: The Devil (1968)

Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie in C (1836)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Andaluza' (1900)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Ottorino Respighi: Fantasia slava (1903)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka-Choro (1912)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in C (1767)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Leopold Kozeluch: Rondeau from Piano Concerto No. 5 (1785)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Flute Quartet No. 4 (1778)

Enrique Granados: Valses poéticos (1887)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances (1940)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ferdinand Ries: Grand Sextet in C (1817)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite (1670)

Alan Hovhaness: Prelude & Quadruple Fugue (1936)

Béla Bartók: Dance Suite (1923)

Domenico Zipoli: Trio Sonata in F (1700)

Anonymous: Canción para dos Instrumentos (1700)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)

Paul Dukas: Symphony in C (1897)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck (1784)

Amilcare Ponchielli: Elegia (1883)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Adrian Willaert: Pater Noster & Ave Maria (1532)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from String Quintet (1879)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring (1884)