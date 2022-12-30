WCLV Program Guide 01-02-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Jazztet Moment to Moment Moment to Moment

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Ruben

Tom Harrell Oak Tree Improv

Vicki Burns Lotus Blossom Days Love Spell

Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels My Old Flame

Tony Williams Young at Heart Farewell To Dogma

Mike Moreno Lotus Blossom Days The Empress

Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Golden Hour

The Quartet Live at the Deer Head Inn The Meaning of the Blues

Mike Murley Taking Flight Penelope

Rava/Hersch The Song Is You Misterioso

Joe Lovano Tenor Legacy To Her Ladyship

Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Sweet Lorriane

Mark Turner The Ballad Session All Or Nothing At All

Warren Wolf Warren Wolf Natural Beauties

Thomas Linger Out In It Out In It

Christain Jacob New Standards Vol 5 A Ballad for Pete Candoli

Art Pepper Complete Village Vanguard Sessions Goodbye

Birmigham Seven Just Passing Through Ava's Dance

Mark Masters Priestess Dance Eternal Spirits Dance!

Allan Chase Dark Clouds with Silver Linings Close Your Eyes

Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Estate

Aaron Lington Cape Breton Cape Breton

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

David Newman Davey Blue Cristo Redentor

Duke Pearson Wahoo ESP (Extrasensory Perception)

Shawn Purcell 180 A Long Stroll

Ray Bryant This Is Ray Bryant Manteca

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Glory

Ed Thigpen #1 Is That So

Brian Lynch Spheres of Influence You Know I Care

Mike Clark Blues on Top Willow Weep For Me

Sara Gazarek/Josh Nelson Dreaming in Blue Blackbird/Bye Bye Blackbird

Curtis Brothers Syzgy Syzygy

Herlin Riley New Directions The Crossbar

Bill Heid Dealin' Wid It Cho Soup

Amina Claudine Myers Salutes Bessie Smith Jailhouse Blues

Chip Waltz Harlem Sunset Circle Dance

Pasqua/Oles/Erskine Live in Italy Agrodolce

Jim Hall Live The Way You Look Tonight

Bobo Stenson Goodbye Goodbye

Chick Corea Past, Present and Futures Nostalgia

Peter Leitch Mean What You Say Virgo

Kenny Barron Concentric Circles I'm Just Sayin'

John Coltrane Lush Life Lush Life

Joe Henderson Power to The People Opus OnePointFive

Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack Be The Light

John Fedchock New York Big Band Night Shades

Diego Rivera Connections Love (Your Spell Is Everywhere)

06:00 SPECIAL CARNEGIE HALL LIVE

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Seong-Jin Cho, piano

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18

Peter Tchaikovsky: October ‘Autumn Song’ from ‘The Seasons’ (encore)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in e Op 27

08:00 SPECIAL CARNEGIE HALL LIVE

Royal Philharmonic, Vasily Petrenko, conductor; Kian Soltani, cello

Benjamin Britten: Four Sea Interludes from ‘Peter Grimes’

Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto

Gustav Holst: The Planets

Encore: Peter Tchaikovsky: Dance of the Tumblers from ‘The Snow Maiden’ Op 12

10:00 SPECIAL CARNEGIE HALL LIVE

Philadelphia Orchestra, John Williams, conductor; Anne-Sophie Mutter, violinist

John Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2

John Williams: Flight to Neverland from ‘Hook’

John Williams: Excerpts from ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’

John Williams: Hedwig’s Theme from ‘Harry Potter’ for Violin & Orchestra

John Williams: Theme from ‘Cinderella Liberty’ for Violin & Orchestra

John Williams: "Throne Room" and Finale from ‘Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope’

John Williams: "The Duel" from ‘The Adventures of Tintin’ for Violin & Orchestra

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Leopold Stokowski: Symphonic Synthesis from Mussorgsky's 'Boris Godunov' (1936)

13:00 SPECIAL CARNEGIE HALL LIVE

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Emanuel Ax, piano; Leonidas Kavakos, violin

Ludwig van Beethoven (arr Shai Wosner): Symphony No. 6 ‘Pastoral’

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in B-flat Op 11 ‘Gassenhauer’

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in D Op. 70/1 ‘Ghost’

15:00 SPECIAL CARNEGIE HALL LIVE

Galilee Chamber Orchestra, Saleem Ashkar, conductor; Joshua Bell, violin

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 59 in A ‘Fire’

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g Op 26

Dimitri Shostakovich (arr Levon Atovmyan): Five Pieces for 2 Violins: I. Prelude (encore)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C Op 21

17:00 SPECIAL CARNEGIE HALL LIVE

The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, Violin

George Walker: Sinfonia No. 4 ‘Strands’

Karol Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 2

Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 ‘Great C Major’

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Leo Sowerby: Theme in Yellow (1937)

Don Gillis: Symphony No. 1 'An American Symphony' (1941)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Serenade in F (1913)

John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 in E-Flat (1801)

Camille Saint-Saëns: La Jeunesse d'Hercule (1877)

José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Te, Christe, solum novimus (1800)

Esteban Salas y Castro: Taedet animam meam (1770)

Sir Edward German: Henry VIII: Three Dances (1892)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D (1806)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Phantasy Quintet (1912)

Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 'Holy Song of Thanksgiving' (1825)

Morten Lauridsen: Lux Aeterna: O nata lux (1997)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Gregorian Chant: Ad sepulcrum beati Iacobi (1150)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 1 (1850)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 5 (1887)