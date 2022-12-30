WCLV Program Guide 01-02-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Jazztet Moment to Moment Moment to Moment
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Ruben
Tom Harrell Oak Tree Improv
Vicki Burns Lotus Blossom Days Love Spell
Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels My Old Flame
Tony Williams Young at Heart Farewell To Dogma
Mike Moreno Lotus Blossom Days The Empress
Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Golden Hour
The Quartet Live at the Deer Head Inn The Meaning of the Blues
Mike Murley Taking Flight Penelope
Rava/Hersch The Song Is You Misterioso
Joe Lovano Tenor Legacy To Her Ladyship
Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Sweet Lorriane
Mark Turner The Ballad Session All Or Nothing At All
Warren Wolf Warren Wolf Natural Beauties
Thomas Linger Out In It Out In It
Christain Jacob New Standards Vol 5 A Ballad for Pete Candoli
Art Pepper Complete Village Vanguard Sessions Goodbye
Birmigham Seven Just Passing Through Ava's Dance
Mark Masters Priestess Dance Eternal Spirits Dance!
Allan Chase Dark Clouds with Silver Linings Close Your Eyes
Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Estate
Aaron Lington Cape Breton Cape Breton
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
David Newman Davey Blue Cristo Redentor
Duke Pearson Wahoo ESP (Extrasensory Perception)
Shawn Purcell 180 A Long Stroll
Ray Bryant This Is Ray Bryant Manteca
Michael Dease Best Next Thing Glory
Ed Thigpen #1 Is That So
Brian Lynch Spheres of Influence You Know I Care
Mike Clark Blues on Top Willow Weep For Me
Sara Gazarek/Josh Nelson Dreaming in Blue Blackbird/Bye Bye Blackbird
Curtis Brothers Syzgy Syzygy
Herlin Riley New Directions The Crossbar
Bill Heid Dealin' Wid It Cho Soup
Amina Claudine Myers Salutes Bessie Smith Jailhouse Blues
Chip Waltz Harlem Sunset Circle Dance
Pasqua/Oles/Erskine Live in Italy Agrodolce
Jim Hall Live The Way You Look Tonight
Bobo Stenson Goodbye Goodbye
Chick Corea Past, Present and Futures Nostalgia
Peter Leitch Mean What You Say Virgo
Kenny Barron Concentric Circles I'm Just Sayin'
John Coltrane Lush Life Lush Life
Joe Henderson Power to The People Opus OnePointFive
Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack Be The Light
John Fedchock New York Big Band Night Shades
Diego Rivera Connections Love (Your Spell Is Everywhere)
06:00 SPECIAL CARNEGIE HALL LIVE
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Seong-Jin Cho, piano
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18
Peter Tchaikovsky: October ‘Autumn Song’ from ‘The Seasons’ (encore)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in e Op 27
08:00 SPECIAL CARNEGIE HALL LIVE
Royal Philharmonic, Vasily Petrenko, conductor; Kian Soltani, cello
Benjamin Britten: Four Sea Interludes from ‘Peter Grimes’
Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto
Gustav Holst: The Planets
Encore: Peter Tchaikovsky: Dance of the Tumblers from ‘The Snow Maiden’ Op 12
10:00 SPECIAL CARNEGIE HALL LIVE
Philadelphia Orchestra, John Williams, conductor; Anne-Sophie Mutter, violinist
John Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2
John Williams: Flight to Neverland from ‘Hook’
John Williams: Excerpts from ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’
John Williams: Hedwig’s Theme from ‘Harry Potter’ for Violin & Orchestra
John Williams: Theme from ‘Cinderella Liberty’ for Violin & Orchestra
John Williams: "Throne Room" and Finale from ‘Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope’
John Williams: "The Duel" from ‘The Adventures of Tintin’ for Violin & Orchestra
12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)
Leopold Stokowski: Symphonic Synthesis from Mussorgsky's 'Boris Godunov' (1936)
13:00 SPECIAL CARNEGIE HALL LIVE
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Emanuel Ax, piano; Leonidas Kavakos, violin
Ludwig van Beethoven (arr Shai Wosner): Symphony No. 6 ‘Pastoral’
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in B-flat Op 11 ‘Gassenhauer’
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in D Op. 70/1 ‘Ghost’
15:00 SPECIAL CARNEGIE HALL LIVE
Galilee Chamber Orchestra, Saleem Ashkar, conductor; Joshua Bell, violin
Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 59 in A ‘Fire’
Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g Op 26
Dimitri Shostakovich (arr Levon Atovmyan): Five Pieces for 2 Violins: I. Prelude (encore)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C Op 21
17:00 SPECIAL CARNEGIE HALL LIVE
The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, Violin
George Walker: Sinfonia No. 4 ‘Strands’
Karol Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 2
Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 ‘Great C Major’
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Leo Sowerby: Theme in Yellow (1937)
Don Gillis: Symphony No. 1 'An American Symphony' (1941)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
Wilhelm Stenhammar: Serenade in F (1913)
John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 in E-Flat (1801)
Camille Saint-Saëns: La Jeunesse d'Hercule (1877)
José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Te, Christe, solum novimus (1800)
Esteban Salas y Castro: Taedet animam meam (1770)
Sir Edward German: Henry VIII: Three Dances (1892)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D (1806)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Phantasy Quintet (1912)
Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)
Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 'Holy Song of Thanksgiving' (1825)
Morten Lauridsen: Lux Aeterna: O nata lux (1997)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)
Gregorian Chant: Ad sepulcrum beati Iacobi (1150)
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 1 (1850)
Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 5 (1887)