WCLV Program Guide 12-29-2022

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Emily Remler East To Wes Softly As In a Morning Sunrise

Abdullah Ibrahim African River Joan Capetown Flower

Ken Fowser Standing Tall Filling In the Blanks

Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day Mack the Knife [Live]

Gary Burton Quartet Live Sea Journey [Live]

Pee Wee Russell New Groove Good Bait

Dizzy Gillespie Duets Anythin'

Gregory Porter Liquid Soul No Love Dying

John Hicks A Piece for My Peace So in Love

Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Buffalo

Pat Martino The Maker You're Welcome to a Prayer

Greg Tardy Sufficient Grace A Tree and Its Fruit

Grant Green Solid Solid

Bill Frisell Four Monroe

Cassandra Wilson She Who Weeps She Who Weeps

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power And Now The Queen

Ed Saindon Key Play Sao Paulo

Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Gemini

Dan McCarthy City Abstract Thoughts and Reveries

Jimmy & Doug Raney Duets Action

Miles Davis Live in Stockholm 1960 On Green Dolphin Street

George Cables Live at Maybeck Recital Hall Little B's Poem

Kenny Wheeler Dream Sequence Dream Sequence

Craig Wuepper Leaps and Bounds Under the Stairwell

Brad Mehldau Great Day Great Day Brad Mehldau Trio

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Thelonious Monk Solo Monk North Of the Sunset

James Williams Meets the Saxophone Masters Calvary

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Blue Pearl

NYO Jazz We're Still Here Transitions

Michael Carvin The Art of the Trio Paper Moon

Johsua Redman Freedom in the Groove Cat Battles

Sound Prints Live at the Monterey Jazz Festival To Sail Beyond The Sunset (Live At Monterey Jazz Festival2013)

Charles Lloyd Trios-Chapel Blood Count [Live]

Joey Alexander Origin Promise of Spring

Stan Getz The Master Summer Night

Joey DeFrancesco Finger Poppin' Swingin' The Samba

Vincent Herring Preachin' to the Choir Dudli's Dilemma

Rich Perry/Harold Danko Rhapsody Star eyes

Skip & Dan Wilkins In the Stars I'm Making Believe

James Carter The Real Quiet Storm 1944 Stomp

Diana Krall Only Trust Your Heart Is You Is or Is You Ain't (My Baby)

Cyrus Chestnut You Are My Sunshine It's All Right with Me

Harvie S /Kenny Barron Witchcraft Rio

Booker Ervin The Song Book Come Sunday

Edmund Hall Petite Fleur Adam and Evie

John Lee The Artist Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

Bob Brookmeyer/Kenny Wheeler Island Where Do We Go From Here

Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Desert Air

Snorre Kirk Beat Exotica

Art Blakey Africaine Lester Left Town

Graham Dechter Major Influence Minor Influence

Jaki Byard Parisian Solos Dedicated to Bob Vatel of the ten gallons

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Tsar's Farewell (1903)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1867)

Scott Joplin: Gladiolus Rag (1907)

Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1861)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No. 29 (1750)

Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn (1985)

Frank H. Losey: March 'Gloria' (1898)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1860)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Linden Lea (1901)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet in G (1795)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1795)

Carl Maria von Weber: Peter Schmoll: Overture (1802)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

Blonde Redhead: Melody (2004)

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Aria detto Balletto (1627)

Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Elegia (1997)

Clóvis Pereira: Adagio from Concertino for Cello & Strings (2009)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)

Leo Arnaud: Olympic Theme from 'Bugler's Dream' (1958)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Bahn frei' (1865)

Josef Strauss: Polka 'The Soubrette' (1861)

Paul Creston: Toccata for Orchestra (1957)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 (1720)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 in C 'Bear' (1786)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 2 in D (1821)

Gotthard Odermatt: Summer (2010)

Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture (1773)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Franz Schubert: Andante (1828)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 in C (1846)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 5 in A-Flat (1840)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 8 in D (1768)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies (1762)

Jerry Bock: Fiddler on the Roof: Suite (1971)

Ralph Burns: Pops on Broadway (1980)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Suite (1907)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 10 in G (1799)

Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)

Johann Strauss Jr: A Night in Venice: Overture (1883)

John Rutter: The Very Best Time of the Year (1985)

John Rutter: Candlelight Carol (1984)

Christian Sinding: Suite for Violin & Orchestra (1889)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 4 (1815)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Charles Ives: Songs My Mother Taught Me (1895)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite (1882)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' (1880)

Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme (1968)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Witold Lutoslawski: Variations on Theme by Paganini (1941)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds (1955)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 (1881)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture (1898)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)

Traditional: Sleep, Baby Jesus

Traditional: Today in Bethlehem

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Peggy Glanville-Hicks: Etruscan Concerto (1954)

Boris Lyatoshinksy: Symphony No. 4 in b-Flat (1963)

Rodion Shchedrin: Selections from 'Carmen Suite' (1967)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C 'Linz' (1783)

Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 1 (1931)

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)

Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture (1952)

Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: March 'Ave Caesar' (1951)

Gabriel Pierné: Fantasie-Ballet (1885)

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Three Tone Pictures (1915)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)

John Ireland: The Holy Boy (1913)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

John Rutter: Wild Wood Carol (1984)

William Alwyn: Autumn Legend (1954)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)

Will Todd: My Lord Has Come (2011)

Toru Takemitsu: Toward the Sea III for Alto Flute & Harp (1989)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pleading (1908)