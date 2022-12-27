WCLV Program Guide 12-28-2022

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Olu Dara In The World Bubber (If Only)

Wynton Marsalis Unforgiveable Blackness Fire In The Night

Greg Fishman So You Say Harlem Avenue

Christian McBride Bringing It I Thought About You

Oscar Peterson What's Up? Soft Winds

Bill Mays Live at the Jazz Standard Squeeze Me

Dena DeRose Travelin' Light How Little We Know

Eric Jacobson Discover Sir John

Herbie Hancock Empyrean Isles Cantaloupe Island

Jessica Williams All Alone Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

Marques Carroll Foundations Olivia Dances With The Keys

Jocelyn Gould Elegant Traveler Kindling

Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's At Long Last Love

Coleman Hawkins W the Red Garland Trio Red Beans

Claude Hopkins Yes Indeed Willow Weep for Me

Benny Bailey Big Brass Alison

Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbæk Staying in Touch Too Close For Comfort

Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S' Wonderful Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)

Jesse Davis First Insight Midnight Blue

Sonny Stitt Stitt Plays Bird Parker's Mood

Paul Desmond Easy Living That Old Feeling

Herb Ellis The Midnight Roll It Makes No Difference Now

Ben Riley Grown Folks Music Teo

Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard Freddie Freeloader

Remy Le Bouef Architecture of Storms Bring Me There

Ray Drummond Continuum Glorias Step

Dave Slonaker Convergency Vanishing Point

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Charlie Haden/Brad Mehldau Long Ago and Far Away What'll I Do

Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Stars fell on Alabama

Ella Fitzgerald Sings Irving Berlin Blue Skies

Quincy Jones The Quintessence Robot Portrait

Eric Felton Gratitude Jeep's Blues

Julian Lage View With A Room Tributary

Delfeayo Marsalis Minon's Dominion If You Only Knew

Behn Gillece Walk of Fire Dauntless Journey

Thomas Clausen Back 2 Basiscs Invitation

John Scofield Meant to Be Keep Me In Mind

Andy Laverne Getz in Chappaqua Dear Old Stockholm

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Big Band Holidays 'Zat You Santa Claus

Milt Jackson/Ray Brown Montreux '77 Mean To Me

Freddie Hubbard Breaking Point D Minor Mint

Jose James No Beginning No End Vanguard

Charlie Hunter Friends Seen and Unseen Eleven Bars for Gandhi

Aaron Diehl The Bespoke Man's Narrative Single Petal of a Rose

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo

Michael Dease All These Hands Chocolate City

Avram Fefer Juba Lee Bedouin Dream

Gerry Mulligan The Gerry Mulligan Songbook Crazy Day

Louis Bellson Louis Bellson Jam A gush of periwinkles

Randy Napoleon Rust Belt Roots Grant's Tune

Skip and Dan Wilkins In the Stars I Was So Young

Kurt Elling The Messenger Prelude To A Kiss

Ark Ovrutski Intersection La Mecha

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' (1904)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Miklós Rózsa: Overture to a Symphony Concert (1957)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March (1952)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody (1934)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B-Flat (1774)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Stephen Foster: Camptown Races (1850)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Antonín Dvorák: Furiant from String Sextet (1878)

Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Polka (1874)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)

Frederick Delius: Hassan: Serenade (1923)

Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in G (1741)

Joseph Eybler: Symphony No. 1 in C (1789)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

Muzio Clementi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat (1789)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 in E-Flat (1793)

Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d (1870)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Witches' Chorus 'Che faceste?' (1847)

Giacomo Puccini: Le Villi: The Witches' Sabbath (1883)

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra (1980)

Aaron Copland: Down a Country Lane (1962)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)

Marin Marais: The Bells of St. Genevieve 'La Sonnerie' (1723)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in E-Flat (1907)

Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'A Thousand and One Nights' (1871)

Lowell Mason: Joy to the World (1839)

Eric Robertson: Grand Angelic March (2007)

Zdenek Fibich: Toman and the Wood Nymph (1878)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 1 in G (1778)

Traditional: Wassail Song 'Here we come a-wassailing' (1850)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (1784)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Brass (1955)

William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)

Alberto Ginastera: Suite of Native Dances (1946)

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)

Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from String Symphony No. 7 (1821)

John Field: Rondeau in A-Flat (1812)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre (1954)

Dean Sorenson: Medley 'Season's Greetings' (2004)

Roger Harvey: Fantasy de Noël (2007)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 2 (1951)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 87 in A (1785)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A 'Turkish' (1775)

20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Choir, Jelani Watkins & Peter Wright, conductors; Ina McCormack, har; Danna Sundet, oboe; Shanelle Cook, piano

Coventry arr. B. E. Boykin (b. 1989)

A Ceremony of Carols (feat. Culloton, Claas, Gjielo and Salamon) Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)

Wolcum Yole!

Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming arr. Sean Michael Salamon (b. 1992)

That yongë child

Balulalow

The Rose Ola Gjeilo (b. 1978)

This little Babe

Interlude

Maria durch ein Dornwald ging Stefan Claas (1968-2021)

In the Bleak Midwinter Matthew Culloton (b. 1976)

Deo gracias

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen Marques L. A. Garrett (b. 1984)

Al Hanisim* (world premiere) Mickey McGroarty (b. 1996)

Wexford Carol* arr. Elaine Hagenberg (b. 1979)

The Snow Storm Dolores White (b. 1932)

Krampus Carols (world premiere) Ryan Farrell (b. 1982)

See Dat Babe arr. Stacey V. Gibbs (b. 1962)

Halcyon Days Melissa Dunphy (b. 1980)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)

George Walker: Piano Concerto (1975)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Scene from 'Ernestine' (1777)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from 'Winter' Concerto (1725)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 in B (1854)

Daniel Dorff: Meditation at Perkiomen Creek (2021)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1717)

Robert Parsons: Ave Maria (1565)

Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ave Maria (1886)

Federico Mompou: Charmes (1921)

Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911)

