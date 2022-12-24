WCLV Program Guide 12-27-2022

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Charlie Haden Quartet West Hermitage

Reggie Quinerly Music Inspired By Freedmantown Live From The Last Row

James Carter Present Tense Shadowy Sands

Tawanda Smile Lucky to Be Me

Miles Davis Relaxin' It Could Happen To You

Bobby Hutcherson Happenings Bouquet

Chick Corea Now He Sings, Now He Sobs Bossa

Roy Hargrove Diamond in the Rough A New Joy

Henry "Red" Allen World on a String St. James Infirmary

Eric Reed It's All Right to Swing Boo-boo Strikes Again

Dave Young Mantra The Gypsy

Peter Erskine You Never Know On the Lake

Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Moon

Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes A Nice Song

Jay Ashby/Steve Davis Mistaken Identity Choices

Craig Davis Tone Painting Dary Departs

Sal Nistico Neo/Nistico FeeFiFoFum

Wolfgang Muthspiel Angular Blues Wondering

Chris Glassman Living The Dream Abena's Gaze

Anthony Cox Factor of Faces The Juggla

Art Farmer/Tommy Flanagan Stablemates Blame It on My Youth

Chick Corea Tones for Joan's Bones Tones for Joan's Bones

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Down South

Bill Charlap Uptown Downtown Uptown Downtown

Josh Lawrence Call Time Silver's Drag

Shawn Purcell 180 A Long Stroll

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Martin Taylor Two's Company You're My Everything

Charlie Haden Dream Keeper Sandino

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Lullaby For Rita

Tony Williams Young at Heart Neptune Fear Not

Ryan Kisor One Finger Snap Tin Tin Deo

Joe Henderson So Near, So Far Miles Ahead

John Scofield John Scofield You Win Again

Steve Nelson Full Nelson Come Rain Or Come Shine

Wes Montgomery Smokin' At the Half Note Unit Seven

Jimmy Giuffre The Easy Way The Easy Way

Sweets Edison Sweets Walkin' With Sweets

Ike Quebec Blue and Sentimental Blues For Charlie

Tomas Janzon Nomads Rob's Piano

Vincent Gardner Three-Five Iris

Helen Merrill Helen Merrill Yesterdays

Charlie Parker Complete Dial Masters Relaxin' At Camarillo

Horace Silver HoraceScope HoraceScope

Johnny Griffin The Little Giant The Message

Eric Felten Gratitude The King In Yellow

Kenny Barron The Moment Tear Drop

Bill Frisell Four The Pioneers

Eric Jacobson Discover The Unknown

Geof Bradfield Rule of Three Contemplation

Benny Green Bluebird Moonglow

Dave Douglas Moving Portrait First Frost

Larry Goldings Light Blue Berkshire Blues

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Roger Harvey: Fantasy de Noël (2007)

Michel Corrette: Noël suisse from Symphonie des noëls No. 5 (1781)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 'Rákóczy March' (1851)

Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Rondo (1909)

Franz von Suppé: Boccaccio: Overture (1879)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances (1942)

Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 2 in D (1783)

André Jolivet: Pastorales de Noël (1943)

Robert Schumann: Allegro in b (1831)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D (1802)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Canzonetta del Salvator Rosa (1849)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 17 in G (1772)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 (1802)

Morton Gould: American Salute (1942)

Leonard Bernstein: America Medley (1984)

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: In the Fen Country (1904)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Dinorah: Overture (1859)

Joseph Lanner: Waltz 'The Suitors' (1830)

Traditional: Il est né le divin enfant

James Pierpont: Jingle Bells/Vive le Vent d'Hiver (1857)

Mikalojus Ciurlionis: In the Forest (1901)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Colas Breugnon: Overture (1938)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 6 in B-Flat (1776)

Johnny Marks: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1949)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)

Felix Mendelssohn: Minuet & Finale from String Symphony No. 8 (1822)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet No. 1 from Divertimento No. 17 (1779)

Ralph Burns: Pops on Broadway (1980)

Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in g (1744)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

Julius Fucik: Danube Legends Waltz (1908)

Bryan Kelly: Improvisations on Christmas Carols (1969)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury (1917)

Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

Simon Wills: A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas (2004)

Jonathan Smith: A Little Christmas Medley (2009)

Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture (1826)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

George Walker: Folk Songs for Orchestra (1990)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e (1932)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)

Franz Liszt: Rhapsodie espagnole (1858)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Concertino (1816)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 (1893)

Oscar Levant: Caprice for Orchestra (1940)

Morton Gould: Blues from 'Interplay' (1945)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in G (1720)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits (1935)

Sir Peter Maxwell Davies: An Orkney Wedding with Sunrise (1985)

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Traditional: Suo gân

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio-Modinha (1930)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)

Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 18 (1784)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance (1910)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Distant Past (1893)

Henri Büsser: Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus (1920)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)