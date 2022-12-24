WCLV Program Guide 12-27-2022
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Charlie Haden Quartet West Hermitage
Reggie Quinerly Music Inspired By Freedmantown Live From The Last Row
James Carter Present Tense Shadowy Sands
Tawanda Smile Lucky to Be Me
Miles Davis Relaxin' It Could Happen To You
Bobby Hutcherson Happenings Bouquet
Chick Corea Now He Sings, Now He Sobs Bossa
Roy Hargrove Diamond in the Rough A New Joy
Henry "Red" Allen World on a String St. James Infirmary
Eric Reed It's All Right to Swing Boo-boo Strikes Again
Dave Young Mantra The Gypsy
Peter Erskine You Never Know On the Lake
Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Moon
Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes A Nice Song
Jay Ashby/Steve Davis Mistaken Identity Choices
Craig Davis Tone Painting Dary Departs
Sal Nistico Neo/Nistico FeeFiFoFum
Wolfgang Muthspiel Angular Blues Wondering
Chris Glassman Living The Dream Abena's Gaze
Anthony Cox Factor of Faces The Juggla
Art Farmer/Tommy Flanagan Stablemates Blame It on My Youth
Chick Corea Tones for Joan's Bones Tones for Joan's Bones
JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Down South
Bill Charlap Uptown Downtown Uptown Downtown
Josh Lawrence Call Time Silver's Drag
Shawn Purcell 180 A Long Stroll
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Martin Taylor Two's Company You're My Everything
Charlie Haden Dream Keeper Sandino
Michael Dease Best Next Thing Lullaby For Rita
Tony Williams Young at Heart Neptune Fear Not
Ryan Kisor One Finger Snap Tin Tin Deo
Joe Henderson So Near, So Far Miles Ahead
John Scofield John Scofield You Win Again
Steve Nelson Full Nelson Come Rain Or Come Shine
Wes Montgomery Smokin' At the Half Note Unit Seven
Jimmy Giuffre The Easy Way The Easy Way
Sweets Edison Sweets Walkin' With Sweets
Ike Quebec Blue and Sentimental Blues For Charlie
Tomas Janzon Nomads Rob's Piano
Vincent Gardner Three-Five Iris
Helen Merrill Helen Merrill Yesterdays
Charlie Parker Complete Dial Masters Relaxin' At Camarillo
Horace Silver HoraceScope HoraceScope
Johnny Griffin The Little Giant The Message
Eric Felten Gratitude The King In Yellow
Kenny Barron The Moment Tear Drop
Bill Frisell Four The Pioneers
Eric Jacobson Discover The Unknown
Geof Bradfield Rule of Three Contemplation
Benny Green Bluebird Moonglow
Dave Douglas Moving Portrait First Frost
Larry Goldings Light Blue Berkshire Blues
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Roger Harvey: Fantasy de Noël (2007)
Michel Corrette: Noël suisse from Symphonie des noëls No. 5 (1781)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 'Rákóczy March' (1851)
Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Rondo (1909)
Franz von Suppé: Boccaccio: Overture (1879)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances (1942)
Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 2 in D (1783)
André Jolivet: Pastorales de Noël (1943)
Robert Schumann: Allegro in b (1831)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D (1802)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)
Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Canzonetta del Salvator Rosa (1849)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 17 in G (1772)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 (1802)
Morton Gould: American Salute (1942)
Leonard Bernstein: America Medley (1984)
Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: In the Fen Country (1904)
Giacomo Meyerbeer: Dinorah: Overture (1859)
Joseph Lanner: Waltz 'The Suitors' (1830)
Traditional: Il est né le divin enfant
James Pierpont: Jingle Bells/Vive le Vent d'Hiver (1857)
Mikalojus Ciurlionis: In the Forest (1901)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: Colas Breugnon: Overture (1938)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 6 in B-Flat (1776)
Johnny Marks: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1949)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)
Felix Mendelssohn: Minuet & Finale from String Symphony No. 8 (1822)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet No. 1 from Divertimento No. 17 (1779)
Ralph Burns: Pops on Broadway (1980)
Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in g (1744)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)
Julius Fucik: Danube Legends Waltz (1908)
Bryan Kelly: Improvisations on Christmas Carols (1969)
Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury (1917)
Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)
Simon Wills: A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas (2004)
Jonathan Smith: A Little Christmas Medley (2009)
Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture (1826)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
George Walker: Folk Songs for Orchestra (1990)
Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e (1932)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)
Franz Liszt: Rhapsodie espagnole (1858)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Concertino (1816)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 (1893)
Oscar Levant: Caprice for Orchestra (1940)
Morton Gould: Blues from 'Interplay' (1945)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in G (1720)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits (1935)
Sir Peter Maxwell Davies: An Orkney Wedding with Sunrise (1985)
Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Traditional: Suo gân
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio-Modinha (1930)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)
Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 18 (1784)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)
Sir Edward Elgar: Romance (1910)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Distant Past (1893)
Henri Büsser: Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus (1920)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)