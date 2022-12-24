WCLV Program Guide 12-25-2022

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Carla Bley, Carla’s Christmas Carols, O Holy Night

Jaz at Lincoln Center, Big Band Holidays II, Rise Up Shepherd and Follow

Skip and Dan Wilkins, In the Stars, Lost in the Stars

Hey Rim Jeon, Groovitude, Fly Me to the Moon

Houston Person, Reminiscing at Rudy’s, Moon River

Cyrus Chestnut, My Father’s Hands, Cubano Chant

Eric Jacobson, Discover, I Hear a Rhapsody

Thomas Linger, Out in It, Woofin’ and Tweetin’

Vince Guaraldi, Charlie Brown Christmas, Christmas Time is Here

3-D Jazz Trio, Christmas in 3-D, Winter Wonderland

Quentin Baxter, Art Moves Jazz, Winter

Marian McPartland, Twilight World, Blackberry Winter

Sam Taylor, Let Go, Luminescence

Adam Shulman, Just the Contrafacts, What Did You Do To Me?

Gregory Tardy, Sufficient Grace, Nick Hoot

Craig Davis, Tone Paintings, Dodo’s Blues

02:00 SPECIAL Holiday Jazz with Dee Alexander with Richard Steele

Richard & Oscar Hammerstein My Favorite Things

Hugh Martin & Ralph Blane Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Lee Mendelson & Vince Guaraldi Christmastime is Here

Anonymous 16th c. English (text by Robert Croo) The Coventry Carol

Sammy Cahn & Jule Styne The Christmas Waltz

African-American Spiritual Go Tell it on the Mountain

African-American Spiritual When the Saints Go Marching in

Irving Berlin White Christmas

James Lord Pierpont (arr Miguel de la Cerna) Jingle Bells

Bob Wells / Mel Torme The Christmas Song

03:00 SPECIAL Jazz with David Basse

Highlights:

Simeon Davis Group-Rachel Azbell Bah Humbug-An Absolutely Unnecessary Christmas God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Heritage Hall Jazz Band Christmas With The Heritage Hall Jazz Band Silver Bells

Jim Hall Jim Hall Acoustic Guitar O Tannenbaum

Spiro Gyra A Night Before Christmas O Tannenbaum

Eliane Alias Ultimate Christmas I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm

Louis Armstrong Traditional Jazz Christmas-Recorded 1955 Christmastime In New Orleans

Carla Bley-Steve Swallow Carla's Christmas Carols Jesus Maria

David Benoit Remembering Christmas My Little Drum

Rob McConnell-Boss Brass Christmas My Favorite Things

Dan Hicks-Hot Licks Crazy For Christmas Carol Of The Bells

Doug Munro-Le Pompe Attack A Very Gypsy Christmas O Little Town Of Bethlehem

Charles Brown Please Come Home For Christmas Please Come Home For Christmas

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Jacob Clemens non Papa: Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis: Gloria (1550)

John Rutter: Gloria (1974)

Francis Poulenc: Gloria (1961)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar on the 12th tone (1597)

07:00 My Christmas with Sam Petrey

Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst: Variations on ‘The Last Rose of Summer’—Midori

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g Op 6/8 ‘Christmas’'—Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Three German Dances K 605

Danny Elfman: What’s This? From ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’—Danny Elfman & Studio Orchestra

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux—Boston Symphony/Seiji Ozawa

Antonio Vivaldi: Winter from ‘The Four Seasons’—Francisco Fullana, violin; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell

Richard Carpenter & Frank Pooler: Merry Christmas Darling—Danielle Gregoire & Sam Petrey

08:00 SPECIAL All is Bright: Contemplative Music for Christmas with Lynne Warfel

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel - Robert Shaw Chamber Singers

Anonymous: Angelus ad Virginem - Monteverdi Choir

Traditional Basque: Gabriel’s Message - Choir of Clare College, Cambridge

Part: Magnificat - Tallis Scholars

Traditional: The Angels and the Shepherds - The Dale Warland Singers

Culloton: Angels We Have Heard on High – Summer Singers

Traditional French: Quittez, Pasteurs (Come, Leave Your Sheep) - Seraphic Fire

Traditional: Huron Carol (‘Twas in the Moon of Wintertime) - Chanticleer

Higdon: O Magnum Mysterium - Handel and Haydn Society Chorus

Rutter: Carol of the Magi - VocalEssence

Traditional Medieval: The Friendly Beasts -The Dale Warland Singers

Gruber: Silent Night – Utah Chamber Artists

MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy - Jessye Norman

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 5 (1734)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat in D (1723)

Anonymous: Personent hodie (1360)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)

Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen (1734)

John Rutter: Dancing Day (1973)

Various: 'Christmas with the Academy' Pt. 1 (1994)

Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)

Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 3 (1993)

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)

Giovanni Gabrieli: O magnum mysterium (1587)

12:00 SPECIAL Vaughan Williams: Hodie

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Christmas Cantata 'Hodie' (1954)

13:00 My Christmas with Bill O’Connell

Mikola Leontovich (arr Peter J. Wilhousky): Carol of the Bells

Johann Walther (arr Norman Luboff): Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine

Conrad Kocher (arr David Willcocks): As With Gladness Men of Old

Traditional (arr Martin Shaw): The Coventry Carol

John Jacob Niles (arr Vernon de Tar): I Wonder As I Wander

Traditional (arr Norman Luboff): A la Nanita nana

Franz Gruber (arr Alice Parker / Robert Shaw): Silent Night—Musica Sacra/Richard Westenburg

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Hodie: The Oxen—John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; London Symphony/Sir David Willcocks

Johannes Brahms: Ave Maria

Michael Praetorius: Psallite

Traditional (arr George): Christmas is Here Again—San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George; John Fenstermaker, organ

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria—Chanticleer

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol—Chanticleer

Annunzio Paolo Mantovani: Christmas Bells

Traditional: Deck the Halls

Jester Hairston: Mary’s Boy Child

Henry J. Gauntlett: Once in Royal David’s City

Traditional: While Shepherds Watched

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy—Mike Sammes Chorus & Singers; Mantovani & his Orchestra

14:00 SPECIAL 2022 St. Olaf Christmas Festival with Valerie Kahler

St. Olaf Orchestra conducted by Chung Park, St. Olaf Choir conducted by Anton Armstrong, Cantorei conducted by James Bobb, Chapel Choir & Viking Chorus conducted by Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, Manitou Singers conducted by Therees Hibbard

George Chadwick: Noel (Symphonic Sketches) – Orchestra (CP)

Gustav Holst: The Heart Worships – Massed Choir & Orchestra (JB)

Marty Haugen, arr. John Ferguson: Awake and Greet the New Morn – Massed Choir & Orchestra (CP)

Olaf C. Christiansen: Song of Peace – St. Olaf Choir (AA)

Trad. Spiritual, arr. André Thomas: Keep Your Lamps – Viking Chorus (TW)

Tom Trenney: I will Make a Way – Chapel Choir & Orchestra (TW)

Hubert Parry: O Day of Peace – Massed Choirs & Orchestra (JB)

Jessica French: Earth, Strike Up Your Music – Cantorei (JB)

Kelly-Marie Murphy: Hodie Christus Natus Est – Manitou Singers (TH)

Mykola Leontovych, arr. Peter Wilhousky: Carol of the Bells – St. Olaf Choir (AA)

Peter Tchaikovsky, arr. Duke Ellington & Billy Strayhorn: Nutcracker Overture – St. Olaf Orchestra (CP)

Trad. English, arr. Charles Forsberg: It Came Upon the Midnight Clear – Massed Choirs & Orchestra (CP)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Dona Nobis Pacem – Massed Choirs & Orchestra (AA)

Egil Hovland: Stay With Us, Captive and Free – Massed Choir & Orchestra (TH)

Traditional Silesian, arr. F. Melius Christiansen: Beautiful Savior – Massed Choir (AA)

15:00 My Christmas with Robert Conrad

David Lovrien: Minor Alterations—Dallas Wind Symphony/Jerry Junkin

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco

Gian-Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Introduction, March & Shepherd's Dance

Flanders & Swann: The Origin of Greensleeves

Traditional (arr Robert Russell Bennett): What Child is This—Robert Shaw Chorale & Orchestra

Loudon Wainright: Christmas Morning—Loudon Wainright

A Child's Christmas in Wales - Dylan Thomas

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – Christmas with the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

Traditional: Deck the Halls—Porco

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord—Shaw

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell—Shaw

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem—Shaw

Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen—Morrell

John Joubert: There is no Rose—Morrell

Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem—Morrell

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel—Morrell

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter—Morrell

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas—Morrell

James Pierpont: Jingle Bells—Morrell

Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High—Page

John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful—Page

Lowell Mason: Joy to the World—Page

John Wesley Work Jr.: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain'—Page

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Ain'ta That Good News!'—Page

Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song—Page

John Frederick Coots: Santa Claus is Coming to Town—Page

Traditional Wexford Carol—Porco

Gloria Shayne Baker: Do You Hear What I Hear?—Porco

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite—Porco

George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year—Porco

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas—Porco

Mack Wilberg: One December, Bright and Clear—Porco

John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol—Porco

John Rutter: Nativity Carol—Porco

John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby—Porco

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie'—Porco

George Frideric Handel Messiah: For unto us a Child is born—Porco

George Frideric Handel Messiah: Hallelujah—Porco

18:00 My Christmas with Mark Satola

Anon: Nowell, Owt of Your Slepe —Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Howells: Three Carol-Anthems—Finzi Singers/Paul Spicer

Burt: A Christmas Greeting—Tanglewood Festival Chorus; Boston Pops/John Williams

Anon: The Midnight Cry—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Anon: Sunny Bank—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Anon: Greensleeves (with improvisation)—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (version for full orchestra)—BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Richard Hickox

Vaughan Williams: Narration & Song: The Oxen from Hodie—Elizabeth Gale, mezzo-soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; Choristers of St. Paul Cathedral; London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Richard Hickox

Reading: Make We Mere As We May—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Anon: Gloucestershire Wassail—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Masque 'On Christmas Night' (1926)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

Richard Purvis: Prelude on 'Greensleeves' (1980)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie' (1954)

William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger (1895)

Traditional: A Somerset Carol

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Bob Chilcott: Ave Maria (2010)

John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra (1987)

Samuel Scheidt: O Little One Sweet (1650)

Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)

Vladimir Vavilov: Ave Maria (1970)