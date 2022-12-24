WCLV Program Guide 12-25-2022
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Carla Bley, Carla’s Christmas Carols, O Holy Night
Jaz at Lincoln Center, Big Band Holidays II, Rise Up Shepherd and Follow
Skip and Dan Wilkins, In the Stars, Lost in the Stars
Hey Rim Jeon, Groovitude, Fly Me to the Moon
Houston Person, Reminiscing at Rudy’s, Moon River
Cyrus Chestnut, My Father’s Hands, Cubano Chant
Eric Jacobson, Discover, I Hear a Rhapsody
Thomas Linger, Out in It, Woofin’ and Tweetin’
Vince Guaraldi, Charlie Brown Christmas, Christmas Time is Here
3-D Jazz Trio, Christmas in 3-D, Winter Wonderland
Quentin Baxter, Art Moves Jazz, Winter
Marian McPartland, Twilight World, Blackberry Winter
Sam Taylor, Let Go, Luminescence
Adam Shulman, Just the Contrafacts, What Did You Do To Me?
Gregory Tardy, Sufficient Grace, Nick Hoot
Craig Davis, Tone Paintings, Dodo’s Blues
02:00 SPECIAL Holiday Jazz with Dee Alexander with Richard Steele
Richard & Oscar Hammerstein My Favorite Things
Hugh Martin & Ralph Blane Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Lee Mendelson & Vince Guaraldi Christmastime is Here
Anonymous 16th c. English (text by Robert Croo) The Coventry Carol
Sammy Cahn & Jule Styne The Christmas Waltz
African-American Spiritual Go Tell it on the Mountain
African-American Spiritual When the Saints Go Marching in
Irving Berlin White Christmas
James Lord Pierpont (arr Miguel de la Cerna) Jingle Bells
Bob Wells / Mel Torme The Christmas Song
03:00 SPECIAL Jazz with David Basse
Highlights:
Simeon Davis Group-Rachel Azbell Bah Humbug-An Absolutely Unnecessary Christmas God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Heritage Hall Jazz Band Christmas With The Heritage Hall Jazz Band Silver Bells
Jim Hall Jim Hall Acoustic Guitar O Tannenbaum
Spiro Gyra A Night Before Christmas O Tannenbaum
Eliane Alias Ultimate Christmas I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm
Louis Armstrong Traditional Jazz Christmas-Recorded 1955 Christmastime In New Orleans
Carla Bley-Steve Swallow Carla's Christmas Carols Jesus Maria
David Benoit Remembering Christmas My Little Drum
Rob McConnell-Boss Brass Christmas My Favorite Things
Dan Hicks-Hot Licks Crazy For Christmas Carol Of The Bells
Doug Munro-Le Pompe Attack A Very Gypsy Christmas O Little Town Of Bethlehem
Charles Brown Please Come Home For Christmas Please Come Home For Christmas
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Jacob Clemens non Papa: Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis: Gloria (1550)
John Rutter: Gloria (1974)
Francis Poulenc: Gloria (1961)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar on the 12th tone (1597)
07:00 My Christmas with Sam Petrey
Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst: Variations on ‘The Last Rose of Summer’—Midori
Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g Op 6/8 ‘Christmas’'—Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Three German Dances K 605
Danny Elfman: What’s This? From ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’—Danny Elfman & Studio Orchestra
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux—Boston Symphony/Seiji Ozawa
Antonio Vivaldi: Winter from ‘The Four Seasons’—Francisco Fullana, violin; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell
Richard Carpenter & Frank Pooler: Merry Christmas Darling—Danielle Gregoire & Sam Petrey
08:00 SPECIAL All is Bright: Contemplative Music for Christmas with Lynne Warfel
Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel - Robert Shaw Chamber Singers
Anonymous: Angelus ad Virginem - Monteverdi Choir
Traditional Basque: Gabriel’s Message - Choir of Clare College, Cambridge
Part: Magnificat - Tallis Scholars
Traditional: The Angels and the Shepherds - The Dale Warland Singers
Culloton: Angels We Have Heard on High – Summer Singers
Traditional French: Quittez, Pasteurs (Come, Leave Your Sheep) - Seraphic Fire
Traditional: Huron Carol (‘Twas in the Moon of Wintertime) - Chanticleer
Higdon: O Magnum Mysterium - Handel and Haydn Society Chorus
Rutter: Carol of the Magi - VocalEssence
Traditional Medieval: The Friendly Beasts -The Dale Warland Singers
Gruber: Silent Night – Utah Chamber Artists
MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy - Jessye Norman
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 5 (1734)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat in D (1723)
Anonymous: Personent hodie (1360)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)
Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen (1734)
John Rutter: Dancing Day (1973)
Various: 'Christmas with the Academy' Pt. 1 (1994)
Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)
Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 3 (1993)
Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)
Giovanni Gabrieli: O magnum mysterium (1587)
12:00 SPECIAL Vaughan Williams: Hodie
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Christmas Cantata 'Hodie' (1954)
13:00 My Christmas with Bill O’Connell
Mikola Leontovich (arr Peter J. Wilhousky): Carol of the Bells
Johann Walther (arr Norman Luboff): Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine
Conrad Kocher (arr David Willcocks): As With Gladness Men of Old
Traditional (arr Martin Shaw): The Coventry Carol
John Jacob Niles (arr Vernon de Tar): I Wonder As I Wander
Traditional (arr Norman Luboff): A la Nanita nana
Franz Gruber (arr Alice Parker / Robert Shaw): Silent Night—Musica Sacra/Richard Westenburg
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Hodie: The Oxen—John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; London Symphony/Sir David Willcocks
Johannes Brahms: Ave Maria
Michael Praetorius: Psallite
Traditional (arr George): Christmas is Here Again—San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George; John Fenstermaker, organ
Franz Biebl: Ave Maria—Chanticleer
Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol—Chanticleer
Annunzio Paolo Mantovani: Christmas Bells
Traditional: Deck the Halls
Jester Hairston: Mary’s Boy Child
Henry J. Gauntlett: Once in Royal David’s City
Traditional: While Shepherds Watched
Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy—Mike Sammes Chorus & Singers; Mantovani & his Orchestra
14:00 SPECIAL 2022 St. Olaf Christmas Festival with Valerie Kahler
St. Olaf Orchestra conducted by Chung Park, St. Olaf Choir conducted by Anton Armstrong, Cantorei conducted by James Bobb, Chapel Choir & Viking Chorus conducted by Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, Manitou Singers conducted by Therees Hibbard
George Chadwick: Noel (Symphonic Sketches) – Orchestra (CP)
Gustav Holst: The Heart Worships – Massed Choir & Orchestra (JB)
Marty Haugen, arr. John Ferguson: Awake and Greet the New Morn – Massed Choir & Orchestra (CP)
Olaf C. Christiansen: Song of Peace – St. Olaf Choir (AA)
Trad. Spiritual, arr. André Thomas: Keep Your Lamps – Viking Chorus (TW)
Tom Trenney: I will Make a Way – Chapel Choir & Orchestra (TW)
Hubert Parry: O Day of Peace – Massed Choirs & Orchestra (JB)
Jessica French: Earth, Strike Up Your Music – Cantorei (JB)
Kelly-Marie Murphy: Hodie Christus Natus Est – Manitou Singers (TH)
Mykola Leontovych, arr. Peter Wilhousky: Carol of the Bells – St. Olaf Choir (AA)
Peter Tchaikovsky, arr. Duke Ellington & Billy Strayhorn: Nutcracker Overture – St. Olaf Orchestra (CP)
Trad. English, arr. Charles Forsberg: It Came Upon the Midnight Clear – Massed Choirs & Orchestra (CP)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Dona Nobis Pacem – Massed Choirs & Orchestra (AA)
Egil Hovland: Stay With Us, Captive and Free – Massed Choir & Orchestra (TH)
Traditional Silesian, arr. F. Melius Christiansen: Beautiful Savior – Massed Choir (AA)
15:00 My Christmas with Robert Conrad
David Lovrien: Minor Alterations—Dallas Wind Symphony/Jerry Junkin
Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco
Gian-Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Introduction, March & Shepherd's Dance
Flanders & Swann: The Origin of Greensleeves
Traditional (arr Robert Russell Bennett): What Child is This—Robert Shaw Chorale & Orchestra
Loudon Wainright: Christmas Morning—Loudon Wainright
A Child's Christmas in Wales - Dylan Thomas
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – Christmas with the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
Traditional: Deck the Halls—Porco
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord—Shaw
Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell—Shaw
Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem—Shaw
Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen—Morrell
John Joubert: There is no Rose—Morrell
Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem—Morrell
Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel—Morrell
Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter—Morrell
Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas—Morrell
James Pierpont: Jingle Bells—Morrell
Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High—Page
John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful—Page
Lowell Mason: Joy to the World—Page
John Wesley Work Jr.: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain'—Page
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Ain'ta That Good News!'—Page
Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song—Page
John Frederick Coots: Santa Claus is Coming to Town—Page
Traditional Wexford Carol—Porco
Gloria Shayne Baker: Do You Hear What I Hear?—Porco
Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite—Porco
George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year—Porco
John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas—Porco
Mack Wilberg: One December, Bright and Clear—Porco
John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol—Porco
John Rutter: Nativity Carol—Porco
John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby—Porco
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie'—Porco
George Frideric Handel Messiah: For unto us a Child is born—Porco
George Frideric Handel Messiah: Hallelujah—Porco
18:00 My Christmas with Mark Satola
Anon: Nowell, Owt of Your Slepe —Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Howells: Three Carol-Anthems—Finzi Singers/Paul Spicer
Burt: A Christmas Greeting—Tanglewood Festival Chorus; Boston Pops/John Williams
Anon: The Midnight Cry—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Anon: Sunny Bank—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Anon: Greensleeves (with improvisation)—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (version for full orchestra)—BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Richard Hickox
Vaughan Williams: Narration & Song: The Oxen from Hodie—Elizabeth Gale, mezzo-soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; Choristers of St. Paul Cathedral; London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Richard Hickox
Reading: Make We Mere As We May—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Anon: Gloucestershire Wassail—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Masque 'On Christmas Night' (1926)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)
Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)
Richard Purvis: Prelude on 'Greensleeves' (1980)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie' (1954)
William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger (1895)
Traditional: A Somerset Carol
Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)
Bob Chilcott: Ave Maria (2010)
John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra (1987)
Samuel Scheidt: O Little One Sweet (1650)
Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)
Vladimir Vavilov: Ave Maria (1970)