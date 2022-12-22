WCLV Program Guide 12-23-2022

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 HOLIDAY FOR SWINGING WITH DAN POLLETTA

Geri Allen A Child is Born. Little Drummer Boy

Wynton Marsalis Crescent City Christmas Card. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Kermit Ruffins Have a Crazy Cool Christmas. O Christmas Tree

John Zorn A Dreamers Christmas. Santa's Workshop

Rick Gallagher Snowriding I Saw Three Ships

Jack Jezzro Christmas Jazz Guitar. Up on the Housetop

Gyspy Hombres Django Bells. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

Nate Najar Christmas with the Nate Najar Trio. My Little Drum

Joe Negri Guitars for Christmas. Tu Scende Delle Stella

Bill Charlap NPR Jazz Christmas. The First Noel

Charles Brown Cool Christmas Blues. Christmas Comes But Once a Year

Mulgrew Miller A Jazz Piano Christmas. Away in a Manager

Willie Pickens Jazz Christmas. Good Christian Men Rejoice

Nancy Wilson A Nancy Wilson Christmas. Angels We Have Heard on High

Dave Young-Phil Dwyer Quartet Justin Time for Christmas Vol 2. Winter Wonderland

01:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Carla Bley Life Goes On Copycat After You

Classic Jazz Quartet Christmas Groove Of The Sugar Plum Fairy (Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy)

Al Foster Reflections Open Plans

Chaise Lounge A Very Chaise Lounge Christmas Lo How a Rose E'er Blooming

Kenny Barron Uptown Christmas The Christmas Song

Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner

Charlie Haden Nocturne Tres Palabras (Three Words)

Frank Morgan Easy Living Yes And No

Frank Morgan Lament Ceora

Jaki Byard To Them-To Us Solitude

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Three Treasures

Roy Hargrove Diamond in the Rough Premonition

Christian Tamburr Places Body And Soul

Horace Silver- Horace-Scope Strollin'

Christian McBride Conversations with Christian Guajeo Y Tumbao (feat. Eddie Palmieri)

Nicholas Payton Payton's Place Li'l Duke's Strut

Sean Jones Gemini Blues For Matt B

Miki Yamanaka Miki For All We Know

Sonny Rollins Here's to the People Someone To Watch Over Me

Dave Douglas Mountain Passages Gumshoe

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Duke Ellington & John Coltrane Duke Ellington & John Coltrane My Little Brown Book

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Stairway To The Stars

Ernie Watts Long Road Home Moonlight And Shadows [ 01 ]

Tomasz Stanko Lontano Song For Ania

Peter Erskine The Interlochen Concert Wichita Lineman

Jim Hall Jazz Guitar Seven Come Eleven

Art Tatum Group Masterpieces The Moon Is Low

Cat Anderson In Paris A Chat With Cat

Bill Heid Dealin' Wid t Dealin' Wid It

Oscar Peterson Meets Ben Webster When Your Lover Has Gone

Chico Freeman Beyond The Rain Two Over One

Dave Young Mantra Inside a Silent Tear

Jimmy Smith Open House Sista Rebecca

Booker Ervin Exultation Tune In

James Williams I Remember Clifford Sweet and Lovely

Russell Malone Sweet Georgia Peach Mean What You Say

Joshua Redman LongGone Disco Ears

Leif Shires Cool Jazz Christmas I Wonder As I Wander

Chris Pasin Baby It's Cold Outside It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Claudio Roditi & Don Sickler Uptown Christmas God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Diana Panton Christmas Kiss Douce Nuit

Cliff Habian First Snowfall Christmas is Coming

Bobby Watson Blue Christmas Vauncing Chimes

Ted Rosenthal Winter Wonderland Dance Of The Reed Flutes

Matt Harris Shades of Christmas Winter Wonderland

Marques Carroll Foundations Virgie's Blossom Smile

Tony Willams Story of Neptune Poinciana

Tommy Flanagan Jazz Poet I'm Old Fashioned

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Larghetto from Violin Concerto (1806)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 in A-Flat (1839)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture (1893)

Philip Lane: Wassail Dances (1973)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Northern Pines' (1931)

Irving Berlin: White Christmas (1948)

Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Trio Sonata No. 5 in F (1730)

Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds

Joseph Beal & James Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock (1957)

John Foster: While Shepherds Watched their Flocks (1800)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme (1959)

Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Richard Purvis: Prelude on 'Greensleeves' (1980)

Robin Milford: Pastoral Dance on the 'Sussex Carol' (1930)

Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Ballet de Village No. 2 (1734)

Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 6 (1781)

Daryl Runswick: Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and 'In dulci jubilo' (1996)

Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D 'Pastoral' (1735)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)

Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite (1958)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux & Final Waltz (1892)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Violin Concerto (1806)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Bob Chilcott: Mid-winter (1994)

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride (1948)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord (1741)

Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)

John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Oboe Concerto (1944)

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)

Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture (1835)

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in a (1850)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 1: Chorale fantasia 'Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern' (1725)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Morning Papers' (1864)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Traditional: Deck the Halls

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Farandole (1876)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Cyrano de Bergerac' (1905)

Heinrich Schütz: Hodie Christus natus est (1612)

John Rutter: Brother Heinrich's Christmas (1982)

Alphonsus Liguori: Tu scendi dalle stelle (1732)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Traditional: While Shepherds Watched their Flocks (1592)

Traditional: Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night'

Peter Hurford: Sunny Bank (1970)

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

John Frederick Coots: Santa Claus is Coming to Town (1934)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: The Jedi Steps & Finale (2015)

Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2 (1993)

David Lovrien: Minor Alterations (2007)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 (1963)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Siciliana (1931)

Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody (1907)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)

Felix Mendelssohn: Christus: There Shall a Star Come Out of Jacob (1847)

Edmund Walters: Babe of Bethlehem (1970)

Anthony DiLorenzo: Christmas 'Toons (2007)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

William Henry Fry: Santa Claus Symphony (1853)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Suite (1893)

Anonymous: Personent hodie (1360)

20:00 SPECIAL Handel’s Messiah with John Mills – Apollo’s Fire, Apollo’s Singers, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Sonya Headlam & Erica Schuller, sopranos; Amanda Crider & Kim Leeds, mezzo-sopranos; Steven Caldicott Wilson, tenor; Edward Vogel, baritone – recorded December 2022

George Frideric Handel: Messiah

22:20 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Antonín Dvorák: Romantic Pieces (1887)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite (1904)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

John David: Born on a New Day (2003)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Larghetto from Violin Concerto (1806)

Traditional: Watts Nativity Carol

Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto (1777)

Traditional: Christ Child's Lullaby

Karl Jenkins: Lullay (2009)

César Franck: Prelude, Fugue & Variation (1862)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 (1834)

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)