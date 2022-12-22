WCLV Program Guide 12-23-2022
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 HOLIDAY FOR SWINGING WITH DAN POLLETTA
Geri Allen A Child is Born. Little Drummer Boy
Wynton Marsalis Crescent City Christmas Card. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Kermit Ruffins Have a Crazy Cool Christmas. O Christmas Tree
John Zorn A Dreamers Christmas. Santa's Workshop
Rick Gallagher Snowriding I Saw Three Ships
Jack Jezzro Christmas Jazz Guitar. Up on the Housetop
Gyspy Hombres Django Bells. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
Nate Najar Christmas with the Nate Najar Trio. My Little Drum
Joe Negri Guitars for Christmas. Tu Scende Delle Stella
Bill Charlap NPR Jazz Christmas. The First Noel
Charles Brown Cool Christmas Blues. Christmas Comes But Once a Year
Mulgrew Miller A Jazz Piano Christmas. Away in a Manager
Willie Pickens Jazz Christmas. Good Christian Men Rejoice
Nancy Wilson A Nancy Wilson Christmas. Angels We Have Heard on High
Dave Young-Phil Dwyer Quartet Justin Time for Christmas Vol 2. Winter Wonderland
01:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Carla Bley Life Goes On Copycat After You
Classic Jazz Quartet Christmas Groove Of The Sugar Plum Fairy (Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy)
Al Foster Reflections Open Plans
Chaise Lounge A Very Chaise Lounge Christmas Lo How a Rose E'er Blooming
Kenny Barron Uptown Christmas The Christmas Song
Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner
Charlie Haden Nocturne Tres Palabras (Three Words)
Frank Morgan Easy Living Yes And No
Frank Morgan Lament Ceora
Jaki Byard To Them-To Us Solitude
Rick Roe Lucid Dream Three Treasures
Roy Hargrove Diamond in the Rough Premonition
Christian Tamburr Places Body And Soul
Horace Silver- Horace-Scope Strollin'
Christian McBride Conversations with Christian Guajeo Y Tumbao (feat. Eddie Palmieri)
Nicholas Payton Payton's Place Li'l Duke's Strut
Sean Jones Gemini Blues For Matt B
Miki Yamanaka Miki For All We Know
Sonny Rollins Here's to the People Someone To Watch Over Me
Dave Douglas Mountain Passages Gumshoe
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Duke Ellington & John Coltrane Duke Ellington & John Coltrane My Little Brown Book
Alan Broadbent Like Minds Stairway To The Stars
Ernie Watts Long Road Home Moonlight And Shadows [ 01 ]
Tomasz Stanko Lontano Song For Ania
Peter Erskine The Interlochen Concert Wichita Lineman
Jim Hall Jazz Guitar Seven Come Eleven
Art Tatum Group Masterpieces The Moon Is Low
Cat Anderson In Paris A Chat With Cat
Bill Heid Dealin' Wid t Dealin' Wid It
Oscar Peterson Meets Ben Webster When Your Lover Has Gone
Chico Freeman Beyond The Rain Two Over One
Dave Young Mantra Inside a Silent Tear
Jimmy Smith Open House Sista Rebecca
Booker Ervin Exultation Tune In
James Williams I Remember Clifford Sweet and Lovely
Russell Malone Sweet Georgia Peach Mean What You Say
Joshua Redman LongGone Disco Ears
Leif Shires Cool Jazz Christmas I Wonder As I Wander
Chris Pasin Baby It's Cold Outside It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
Claudio Roditi & Don Sickler Uptown Christmas God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Diana Panton Christmas Kiss Douce Nuit
Cliff Habian First Snowfall Christmas is Coming
Bobby Watson Blue Christmas Vauncing Chimes
Ted Rosenthal Winter Wonderland Dance Of The Reed Flutes
Matt Harris Shades of Christmas Winter Wonderland
Marques Carroll Foundations Virgie's Blossom Smile
Tony Willams Story of Neptune Poinciana
Tommy Flanagan Jazz Poet I'm Old Fashioned
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Larghetto from Violin Concerto (1806)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 in A-Flat (1839)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture (1893)
Philip Lane: Wassail Dances (1973)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Northern Pines' (1931)
Irving Berlin: White Christmas (1948)
Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Trio Sonata No. 5 in F (1730)
Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds
Joseph Beal & James Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock (1957)
John Foster: While Shepherds Watched their Flocks (1800)
George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme (1959)
Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Richard Purvis: Prelude on 'Greensleeves' (1980)
Robin Milford: Pastoral Dance on the 'Sussex Carol' (1930)
Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Ballet de Village No. 2 (1734)
Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 6 (1781)
Daryl Runswick: Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and 'In dulci jubilo' (1996)
Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D 'Pastoral' (1735)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)
Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite (1958)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux & Final Waltz (1892)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Violin Concerto (1806)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Bob Chilcott: Mid-winter (1994)
Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas
Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride (1948)
Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted (1741)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born (1741)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord (1741)
Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)
John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Oboe Concerto (1944)
Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)
Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture (1835)
Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in a (1850)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 1: Chorale fantasia 'Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern' (1725)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Morning Papers' (1864)
Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)
Traditional: Deck the Halls
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Farandole (1876)
Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Cyrano de Bergerac' (1905)
Heinrich Schütz: Hodie Christus natus est (1612)
John Rutter: Brother Heinrich's Christmas (1982)
Alphonsus Liguori: Tu scendi dalle stelle (1732)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Traditional: While Shepherds Watched their Flocks (1592)
Traditional: Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night'
Peter Hurford: Sunny Bank (1970)
Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)
John Frederick Coots: Santa Claus is Coming to Town (1934)
John Williams: The Force Awakens: The Jedi Steps & Finale (2015)
Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2 (1993)
David Lovrien: Minor Alterations (2007)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 (1963)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Siciliana (1931)
Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody (1907)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)
Felix Mendelssohn: Christus: There Shall a Star Come Out of Jacob (1847)
Edmund Walters: Babe of Bethlehem (1970)
Anthony DiLorenzo: Christmas 'Toons (2007)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
William Henry Fry: Santa Claus Symphony (1853)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Suite (1893)
Anonymous: Personent hodie (1360)
20:00 SPECIAL Handel’s Messiah with John Mills – Apollo’s Fire, Apollo’s Singers, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Sonya Headlam & Erica Schuller, sopranos; Amanda Crider & Kim Leeds, mezzo-sopranos; Steven Caldicott Wilson, tenor; Edward Vogel, baritone – recorded December 2022
George Frideric Handel: Messiah
22:20 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Antonín Dvorák: Romantic Pieces (1887)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite (1904)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
John David: Born on a New Day (2003)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Larghetto from Violin Concerto (1806)
Traditional: Watts Nativity Carol
Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto (1777)
Traditional: Christ Child's Lullaby
Karl Jenkins: Lullay (2009)
César Franck: Prelude, Fugue & Variation (1862)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 (1834)
Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)