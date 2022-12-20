WCLV Program Guide 12-21-2022
00:00 HOLIDAY FOR SWINGING WITH DAN POLLETTA
Geri Allen A Child is Born. Little Drummer Boy
Louis Armstrong Stash Christmas Album. Zat You Santa Claus?
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Big Band Holidays. Merry Christmas Baby
Andy Narell The Bach Variations. Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring
Snowfall A Jazz Compass Christmas Celebration. Sleepers Awake
Classical Jazz Quartet Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. Bedouin Dreams
Butch Thompson Yulestride. Angels from the Realms of Glory
Marian McPartand/Jackie King NPR Jazz Christmas (Vol 2). Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Warren Wolf It's Christmas on Mack Avenue. Carol of the Bells
Kurt Elling The Beautiful Day. Christmas Children
Mahalia Jackson Sweet Little Jesus Boy. No Room at the Inn
Marcus Roberts Prayer for Peace. Go Tell it on the Mountain
Randy Sandke Concord Jazz Christmas (Vol 2). It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
Tommy Flanagan An Uptown Christmas. The Christmas Waltz
William Cunliffe That Time of Year. Tiz The Season
01:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Aaron Seeber First Move Unconditional Love
Bill Frisell Small Town What A Party
Roy Haynes We Three Softly As In a Morning Sunrise
Hank Mobley Soul Station If I Should Lose You
Bill Heid Dealin' Wid It Minor Worm
Sonny Rollins And Big Brass Grand Street
Frank Morgan Easy Living Three Flowers
Patricia Barber Santa Claus is Coming to Town Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Ted Rosenthal Winter Wonderland Silent Night
Johnny Griffin Take My Hand Isfahan
Grant Green Idle Moments Nomad
John Coltrane Giant Steps Syeeda's Song Flute
Susie Arioli Christmas Dreaming Christmas Dreaming
Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's My Romance
Rodney Whitaker Oasis FanOGram
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Annie Ross A Gasser I Was Doing All Right
Art Blakey The Freedom Rider Blue Lace
Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union
Marshal Gilkes Waiting to Continue Cora's Tune
Basie/Peterson The Timekeepers I'm Confessin'
Snorre Kirk Going Up Streamline
Larry Goldings Big Stuff The Grinning Song
Mark Lewis Sierra Leone Sierra Leone
Ce Ce Gable New Year's Song I'm Gonna Laugh You Right Out of My Life
John Campbell Working Out Sea Journey
Dmitri Matheny Cascadia Cascadia
Shelly Manne More Swinging Sounds Pint Of Blues
Charles Mingus East Coasting Fifty-first Street Blues
McCoy Tyner Reaching Fourth Old Devil Moon
Willis Jackson Blue Gator East Breeze
Steve Turre Colors for the Masters JoCo Blue
Lauren Henderson La Bruja Viente Anos
Jimmy Raney The Master Lament
Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Third Time To Tango
B3 Kings You Better Watch Out Do You Hear What I Hear
Warren Wolf Christmas Vibes Skating
Duke Ellington Three Suites Danse of the Floreadores (Waltz of the Flowers)
Ella Fitzgerald Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Tawanda Smile A Child is Born
Diana Panton Christmas Kiss December
Lex de Azevedo & Millennium Choir Caroling Caroling All On a Christmas Morning
Dave McKenna Christmas Ivory Cantique De Noel
Eric Reed Merry Magic Christmas Blues
Butch Thompson Yulestride Away in a Manger
Sackville All Starss Christmas Record We Three Kings
Ruby Braff Cornet Chop Suey Sweet and Slow
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
James Pierpont: Jingle Bells/Vive le Vent d'Hiver (1857)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713)
Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2 (1993)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The National Game' (1925)
Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas (1988)
George Gershwin: Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture (1933)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio for Glass Harmonica (1791)
Arthur Pryor: The Whistler and His Dog (1905)
Jerry Bock: Fiddler on the Roof: Suite (1971)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)
Philip Stopford: Lully, Lulla, Lullay (2011)
Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols (1700)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)
Elizabeth Poston: Jesus Christ, the Apple Tree (1967)
Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture (1833)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98 (1792)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)
Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (1840)
Sir John Tavener: Song of the Angel (1994)
Traditional: The One from Romo
Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Sanctus (1749)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Giovanni Gabrieli: O magnum mysterium (1587)
Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Mary Was the Queen of Galilee'
Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers: Processional (1621)
Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No. 1 in D (1884)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern (1936)
Newell H. Long: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas (1949)
Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1873)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)
Traditional: I Saw Three Ships
Traditional: In dulci jubilo (1570)
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)
Traditional: Of the Father's Love Begotten
Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (1840)
Béla Bartók: Finale from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Arthur Schwartz: The Band Wagon: That's Entertainment (1953)
John Kander: New York, New York: Main theme (1977)
Zdenek Fibich: Othello (1873)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)
John Rutter: Opening Chorus from Magnificat (1990)
Herbert Howells: Magnificat (1946)
Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)
Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 5 in A-Flat (1817)
Alfred Burt: A Christmas Greeting (1954)
Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1713)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue à la gigue 'Jig' (1717)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Final Chorale (1734)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto in C (1948)
Jacob Clemens non Papa: Pastores quidnam vidistis (1550)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)
Michael Head: The Little Road to Bethlehem (1948)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)
Randol Alan Bass: A Feast of Carols (1985)
John Williams: The Phantom Menace: Duel of the Fates (1999)
Jean de Brébeuf: The Huron Carol (1641)
George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)
Paul Ferguson: The Little Drummer Boy (2003)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 (1919)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement (1892)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'Maiden's Wish' (1860)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Johann Christian Bach: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat for 2 Violins & Oboe (1774)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)
Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Sergei Prokofiev: Winter Bonfire (1950)
Kara Karayev: Seven Beauties: Suite (1949)
20:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory – The annual Holiday Concert, featuring BW ensembles.
Arr. Bill Holcombe: Ceremonial for Christmas Brass
Trad. Arr. Brian Jones Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming
Marques L. A. Garrett, Samuel Carlton, Dan Forrest: Ring Out, Ye Bells!
Trad. Arr. Stacey V. Gibbs: Rise Up, Shepherd
Elaine Hagenberg: Sweetest Music, Softly Stealing
Arr. Jeffrey Biegel: Hanukkah Fantasy
Trad. Arr. Philip WJ Stopford: Ding Dong! Merrily on High
Franz Xaver Gruber, arr. Nick Halsey: Silent Night
Arr. John Berry: “Hot Chocolate” from “The Polar Express”
Arr: Blair Bielawski: All is Calm, All is Bright
Arr. Greg Moody: God Rest Ye Mambo, Gentlemen
Trad., Arr. Julian Ross: Han’s Hanukkah
Julie Giroux: Silent Night in Gotham
Julie Giroux: O, Holy Night
Julie Giroux: Peter Patapan
Leroy Anderson: Sleighride
Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival
Tchaikovsky: Nutcracker Suite
22:00 SPECIAL A Soulful Christmas with Julie Amacher & Tesfa Wondemagegnehu – An uplifting Christmas hour of soul-fulling music and inspirational stories from some incredible artists and choirs from historically Black colleges and universities.
George Frideric Handel: Joy To the World – WSSU University Choir
Kevin Johnson and Sarah Stevens: We Are Christmas – Spelman College Glee Club
Jason Max Ferdinand: Safe In His Arms – Jason Max Ferdinand Singers
Babatunde Olatunji, arr. Wendell Whalem: Betelehemu
George Frideric Handel: Joy To The World – Take 6
Robert MacGinsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy and We Didn’t Know – Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City Singers
George Frideric Handel: Joy To The World – Whitney Houston and the Georgia Mass Choir
Gustav Holst: In The Bleak Midwinter, arr. Brittany Boykin – Spelman College Glee Club
Franz Gruber: Silent Night – Leontyne Price
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger (1895)
Robert Schumann: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1846)
Traditional: Still, still, still
Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings (1880)
Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)
Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song (1889)
Robert MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy (1934)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)