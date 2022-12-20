WCLV Program Guide 12-21-2022

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 HOLIDAY FOR SWINGING WITH DAN POLLETTA

Geri Allen A Child is Born. Little Drummer Boy

Louis Armstrong Stash Christmas Album. Zat You Santa Claus?

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Big Band Holidays. Merry Christmas Baby

Andy Narell The Bach Variations. Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring

Snowfall A Jazz Compass Christmas Celebration. Sleepers Awake

Classical Jazz Quartet Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. Bedouin Dreams

Butch Thompson Yulestride. Angels from the Realms of Glory

Marian McPartand/Jackie King NPR Jazz Christmas (Vol 2). Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Warren Wolf It's Christmas on Mack Avenue. Carol of the Bells

Kurt Elling The Beautiful Day. Christmas Children

Mahalia Jackson Sweet Little Jesus Boy. No Room at the Inn

Marcus Roberts Prayer for Peace. Go Tell it on the Mountain

Randy Sandke Concord Jazz Christmas (Vol 2). It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Tommy Flanagan An Uptown Christmas. The Christmas Waltz

William Cunliffe That Time of Year. Tiz The Season

01:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Aaron Seeber First Move Unconditional Love

Bill Frisell Small Town What A Party

Roy Haynes We Three Softly As In a Morning Sunrise

Hank Mobley Soul Station If I Should Lose You

Bill Heid Dealin' Wid It Minor Worm

Sonny Rollins And Big Brass Grand Street

Frank Morgan Easy Living Three Flowers

Patricia Barber Santa Claus is Coming to Town Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

Ted Rosenthal Winter Wonderland Silent Night

Johnny Griffin Take My Hand Isfahan

Grant Green Idle Moments Nomad

John Coltrane Giant Steps Syeeda's Song Flute

Susie Arioli Christmas Dreaming Christmas Dreaming

Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's My Romance

Rodney Whitaker Oasis FanOGram

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Annie Ross A Gasser I Was Doing All Right

Art Blakey The Freedom Rider Blue Lace

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union

Marshal Gilkes Waiting to Continue Cora's Tune

Basie/Peterson The Timekeepers I'm Confessin'

Snorre Kirk Going Up Streamline

Larry Goldings Big Stuff The Grinning Song

Mark Lewis Sierra Leone Sierra Leone

Ce Ce Gable New Year's Song I'm Gonna Laugh You Right Out of My Life

John Campbell Working Out Sea Journey

Dmitri Matheny Cascadia Cascadia

Shelly Manne More Swinging Sounds Pint Of Blues

Charles Mingus East Coasting Fifty-first Street Blues

McCoy Tyner Reaching Fourth Old Devil Moon

Willis Jackson Blue Gator East Breeze

Steve Turre Colors for the Masters JoCo Blue

Lauren Henderson La Bruja Viente Anos

Jimmy Raney The Master Lament

Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Third Time To Tango

B3 Kings You Better Watch Out Do You Hear What I Hear

Warren Wolf Christmas Vibes Skating

Duke Ellington Three Suites Danse of the Floreadores (Waltz of the Flowers)

Ella Fitzgerald Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Tawanda Smile A Child is Born

Diana Panton Christmas Kiss December

Lex de Azevedo & Millennium Choir Caroling Caroling All On a Christmas Morning

Dave McKenna Christmas Ivory Cantique De Noel

Eric Reed Merry Magic Christmas Blues

Butch Thompson Yulestride Away in a Manger

Sackville All Starss Christmas Record We Three Kings

Ruby Braff Cornet Chop Suey Sweet and Slow

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

James Pierpont: Jingle Bells/Vive le Vent d'Hiver (1857)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713)

Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2 (1993)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The National Game' (1925)

Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas (1988)

George Gershwin: Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture (1933)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio for Glass Harmonica (1791)

Arthur Pryor: The Whistler and His Dog (1905)

Jerry Bock: Fiddler on the Roof: Suite (1971)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Philip Stopford: Lully, Lulla, Lullay (2011)

Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols (1700)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)

Elizabeth Poston: Jesus Christ, the Apple Tree (1967)

Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture (1833)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98 (1792)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (1840)

Sir John Tavener: Song of the Angel (1994)

Traditional: The One from Romo

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Sanctus (1749)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Giovanni Gabrieli: O magnum mysterium (1587)

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Mary Was the Queen of Galilee'

Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers: Processional (1621)

Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No. 1 in D (1884)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern (1936)

Newell H. Long: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas (1949)

Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)

Traditional: I Saw Three Ships

Traditional: In dulci jubilo (1570)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)

Traditional: Of the Father's Love Begotten

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (1840)

Béla Bartók: Finale from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Arthur Schwartz: The Band Wagon: That's Entertainment (1953)

John Kander: New York, New York: Main theme (1977)

Zdenek Fibich: Othello (1873)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)

John Rutter: Opening Chorus from Magnificat (1990)

Herbert Howells: Magnificat (1946)

Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 5 in A-Flat (1817)

Alfred Burt: A Christmas Greeting (1954)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1713)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue à la gigue 'Jig' (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Final Chorale (1734)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto in C (1948)

Jacob Clemens non Papa: Pastores quidnam vidistis (1550)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

Michael Head: The Little Road to Bethlehem (1948)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)

Randol Alan Bass: A Feast of Carols (1985)

John Williams: The Phantom Menace: Duel of the Fates (1999)

Jean de Brébeuf: The Huron Carol (1641)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Paul Ferguson: The Little Drummer Boy (2003)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 (1919)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement (1892)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'Maiden's Wish' (1860)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Christian Bach: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat for 2 Violins & Oboe (1774)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sergei Prokofiev: Winter Bonfire (1950)

Kara Karayev: Seven Beauties: Suite (1949)

20:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory – The annual Holiday Concert, featuring BW ensembles.

Arr. Bill Holcombe: Ceremonial for Christmas Brass

Trad. Arr. Brian Jones Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming

Marques L. A. Garrett, Samuel Carlton, Dan Forrest: Ring Out, Ye Bells!

Trad. Arr. Stacey V. Gibbs: Rise Up, Shepherd

Elaine Hagenberg: Sweetest Music, Softly Stealing

Arr. Jeffrey Biegel: Hanukkah Fantasy

Trad. Arr. Philip WJ Stopford: Ding Dong! Merrily on High

Franz Xaver Gruber, arr. Nick Halsey: Silent Night

Arr. John Berry: “Hot Chocolate” from “The Polar Express”

Arr: Blair Bielawski: All is Calm, All is Bright

Arr. Greg Moody: God Rest Ye Mambo, Gentlemen

Trad., Arr. Julian Ross: Han’s Hanukkah

Julie Giroux: Silent Night in Gotham

Julie Giroux: O, Holy Night

Julie Giroux: Peter Patapan

Leroy Anderson: Sleighride

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival

Tchaikovsky: Nutcracker Suite

22:00 SPECIAL A Soulful Christmas with Julie Amacher & Tesfa Wondemagegnehu – An uplifting Christmas hour of soul-fulling music and inspirational stories from some incredible artists and choirs from historically Black colleges and universities.

George Frideric Handel: Joy To the World – WSSU University Choir

Kevin Johnson and Sarah Stevens: We Are Christmas – Spelman College Glee Club

Jason Max Ferdinand: Safe In His Arms – Jason Max Ferdinand Singers

Babatunde Olatunji, arr. Wendell Whalem: Betelehemu

George Frideric Handel: Joy To The World – Take 6

Robert MacGinsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy and We Didn’t Know – Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City Singers

George Frideric Handel: Joy To The World – Whitney Houston and the Georgia Mass Choir

Gustav Holst: In The Bleak Midwinter, arr. Brittany Boykin – Spelman College Glee Club

Franz Gruber: Silent Night – Leontyne Price

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger (1895)

Robert Schumann: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1846)

Traditional: Still, still, still

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)

Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song (1889)

Robert MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy (1934)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)