WCLV Program Guide 12-20-2022

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 HOLIDAY FOR SWINGING WITH DAN POLLETTA

Geri Allen A Child is Born. Little Drummer Boy

Sackville Jazz All-Stars Sackville All Star Christmas Record. At the Christmas Ball

Mark Shane XMas All-Stars What Would Santa Say. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Jane Monheit The Season. Sleigh Ride

Kenny Drew Jr. This One's for Bill. It's Love, It's Christmas

Marlena Shaw Concord Jazz Christmas (Vol 2). Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Nathan Eklund Crafty Christmas. Greensleeves

Bob Brookmeyer Traditionalism Revisited. Santa Claus Blues

Art Hodes Joy to the Jazz World. Joy to the World

Diana Panton Christmas Kisses. Snowbound

Jimmy Liggins Jimmy Liggins and his Drops of Joy. I Want My Baby for Christmas

Pearl Bailey A Madea Christmas. Five-Pound Box of Money

Count Basie Orchestra A Very Swingin' Basie Christmas. Jingle Bells

Tri-Fi A Tri-Fi Christmas. In the Bleak Midwinter

01:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Noreen Grey Leonard NPR Jazz Christmas 2 Jolly Old Saint Nicholas

Richie Cole Have Yourself an Alto Madness Christmas I'll Be Home For Christmas

Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace Sufficient Grace

Eric Jacobson Discover I Hear a Rhapsody

Acute Inflections In December Christmas Time Is Here

Billy Mohler Anatomy Perseverance

B3 Kings All the Way Little Drummer Boy

Cliff Habian First Snowfall O Tannenbaum

Art Pepper Among Friends Besame mucho

Conrad Herwig The Latin Side of Mingus Hora Decubitus

Gerald Clayton Two Shade Scrimmage

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Gradual Lean

Miles Davis Sorcerer Prince of Darkness [I]

Meredith D'Ambrosio Echo of a Kiss Where were you at Christmas

Marcus Roberts Celebrating Christmas Carol of the Bells

Freddie Hubbard Blue Spirits The Melting Pot

Ella Ftizgerald Ella Wishes You A Swinging Christmas Ella Fitzgerald Winter Wonderland

Charlie Rouse Soul Mates Bittersweet

Horace Silver Finger Poppin' Sweet Stuff

Tomas Janzon Nomadic Out Door Valley

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

James Carter Present Tense Dodo's Bounce

Caesar Frazier Tenacity-As We Speak Just Passin' Thru

Mark Whitfield True Blue Berkshire Blues

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper

Chick Corea Triology Pastime Paradise

Khan Jamal Three Lilli Goes To Town

Ed Cherry Second Look High Fly

Count Basie Count Basie/Sarah Vaughn Until I Met You

Clayton/Tate Buck 7 Buddy Birdland Betty

Scott Hamilton Classics Skymining

Benny Green Source Chant

Justin Joyce Story Tales Progress Not Perfection

Wayne Shorter Juju Deluge

Lauren Henderson La Bruja Fría

Peter Brendler Message in Motion Easy Way Out

Fred Hersch Night and the Music Heartland

Al Foster Reflections Punjab

Julian Lage View with a Room Echo

Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Romantic Defiance

Benny Carter Jazz Giant Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives To Me

Dick Hyman An NPR Christmas Deck the Halls

Roger Kellaway A Chiaroscuro Christmas Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Big Band Holidays Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Mahalia Jackson Christmas With Mahalia No Room At The Inn

Willie Pickens A Jazz Christmas Good Christian Men Rejoice

Larry Willis Blue Fable Nardis

Larry Willis How Do You Keep the Music Playing Dance Cadaverous

Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Pannonica

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born (1741)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Randall Thompson: Frostiana: Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening (1959)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' (1987)

Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys (1903)

John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Parade of the Ewoks (1983)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson: Frosty the Snowman (1950)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Adiemus (1994)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegretto from Piano Concerto No. 19 (1784)

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)

Traditional: Wexford Carol

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Water Colors' (1869)

William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Hail Mary' (1947)

John Harbison: Remembering Gatsby (1985)

Leopold Stokowski: William Byrd's Pavane & Gigue (1936)

Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture (1864)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Traditional: Advent Hymn

Traditional: Quittez, pasteurs

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 19 (1784)

Richard Rodgers: Waltz Medley (1960)

Anthony DiLorenzo: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas (2004)

Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols (1942)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture (1813)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)

Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Overture (1874)

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt (1927)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Carl Maria von Weber: Momento capriccioso (1808)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo capriccioso (1824)

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2 (1993)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C (1785)

Marvin Hamlisch: A Chorus Line: Overture (1975)

Vasily Kalinnikov: The Cedar and the Palm (1901)

Mateo Flecha: El jubilate (1540)

H. Walford Davies: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1910)

Anonymous: The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy

Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 'Midsummer Vigil' (1904)

Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture (1835)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 25 for Piano & Violin (1781)

Michel Corrette: Nouveau noël from Symphonie des noëls No. 4 (1781)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Leonard Bernstein: America Medley (1984)

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (1840)

Traditional: Little Red Bird

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 18 (1784)

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol (1894)

Ludwig van Beethoven: March & Finale from Quartet No. 15 (1825)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes (1892)

Traditional: Frost & Snow, 28th of January & Dominion Reel

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1812)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Anonymous: Corde natus ex parentis (950)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ballet Music (1886)

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Finale from Concerto in e for Recorder & Flute (1720)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 8 [version with winds] (1822)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c (1786)

William Alwyn: Concerto Grosso No. 2 (1948)

Bruce Healey: Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' (1999)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 in c 'Pathétique' (1799)

Alexander Courage: A Salute to Fred Astaire (1983)

George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy' (1930)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1 (1730)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e (1888)

William Horwood: Magnificat secundi toni à 5 (1470)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata (1901)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger (1895)

Zhou Long: Green (2021)

Josquin des Prez: Ave Maria (1500)

Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

David Conte: Meditation on 'Silent Night' (1989)

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten'