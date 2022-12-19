WCLV Program Guide 12-20-2022
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 HOLIDAY FOR SWINGING WITH DAN POLLETTA
Geri Allen A Child is Born. Little Drummer Boy
Sackville Jazz All-Stars Sackville All Star Christmas Record. At the Christmas Ball
Mark Shane XMas All-Stars What Would Santa Say. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Jane Monheit The Season. Sleigh Ride
Kenny Drew Jr. This One's for Bill. It's Love, It's Christmas
Marlena Shaw Concord Jazz Christmas (Vol 2). Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Nathan Eklund Crafty Christmas. Greensleeves
Bob Brookmeyer Traditionalism Revisited. Santa Claus Blues
Art Hodes Joy to the Jazz World. Joy to the World
Diana Panton Christmas Kisses. Snowbound
Jimmy Liggins Jimmy Liggins and his Drops of Joy. I Want My Baby for Christmas
Pearl Bailey A Madea Christmas. Five-Pound Box of Money
Count Basie Orchestra A Very Swingin' Basie Christmas. Jingle Bells
Tri-Fi A Tri-Fi Christmas. In the Bleak Midwinter
01:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Noreen Grey Leonard NPR Jazz Christmas 2 Jolly Old Saint Nicholas
Richie Cole Have Yourself an Alto Madness Christmas I'll Be Home For Christmas
Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace Sufficient Grace
Eric Jacobson Discover I Hear a Rhapsody
Acute Inflections In December Christmas Time Is Here
Billy Mohler Anatomy Perseverance
B3 Kings All the Way Little Drummer Boy
Cliff Habian First Snowfall O Tannenbaum
Art Pepper Among Friends Besame mucho
Conrad Herwig The Latin Side of Mingus Hora Decubitus
Gerald Clayton Two Shade Scrimmage
Charlton Singleton Crossroads Gradual Lean
Miles Davis Sorcerer Prince of Darkness [I]
Meredith D'Ambrosio Echo of a Kiss Where were you at Christmas
Marcus Roberts Celebrating Christmas Carol of the Bells
Freddie Hubbard Blue Spirits The Melting Pot
Ella Ftizgerald Ella Wishes You A Swinging Christmas Ella Fitzgerald Winter Wonderland
Charlie Rouse Soul Mates Bittersweet
Horace Silver Finger Poppin' Sweet Stuff
Tomas Janzon Nomadic Out Door Valley
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
James Carter Present Tense Dodo's Bounce
Caesar Frazier Tenacity-As We Speak Just Passin' Thru
Mark Whitfield True Blue Berkshire Blues
Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper
Chick Corea Triology Pastime Paradise
Khan Jamal Three Lilli Goes To Town
Ed Cherry Second Look High Fly
Count Basie Count Basie/Sarah Vaughn Until I Met You
Clayton/Tate Buck 7 Buddy Birdland Betty
Scott Hamilton Classics Skymining
Benny Green Source Chant
Justin Joyce Story Tales Progress Not Perfection
Wayne Shorter Juju Deluge
Lauren Henderson La Bruja Fría
Peter Brendler Message in Motion Easy Way Out
Fred Hersch Night and the Music Heartland
Al Foster Reflections Punjab
Julian Lage View with a Room Echo
Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Romantic Defiance
Benny Carter Jazz Giant Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives To Me
Dick Hyman An NPR Christmas Deck the Halls
Roger Kellaway A Chiaroscuro Christmas Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Big Band Holidays Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Mahalia Jackson Christmas With Mahalia No Room At The Inn
Willie Pickens A Jazz Christmas Good Christian Men Rejoice
Larry Willis Blue Fable Nardis
Larry Willis How Do You Keep the Music Playing Dance Cadaverous
Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Pannonica
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born (1741)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)
Randall Thompson: Frostiana: Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening (1959)
Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)
Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' (1987)
Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys (1903)
John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Parade of the Ewoks (1983)
Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)
Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson: Frosty the Snowman (1950)
Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Adiemus (1994)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegretto from Piano Concerto No. 19 (1784)
Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)
Traditional: Wexford Carol
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Water Colors' (1869)
William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Hail Mary' (1947)
John Harbison: Remembering Gatsby (1985)
Leopold Stokowski: William Byrd's Pavane & Gigue (1936)
Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture (1864)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Traditional: Advent Hymn
Traditional: Quittez, pasteurs
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 19 (1784)
Richard Rodgers: Waltz Medley (1960)
Anthony DiLorenzo: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas (2004)
Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)
Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols (1942)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)
Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture (1813)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)
Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Overture (1874)
Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt (1927)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)
Carl Maria von Weber: Momento capriccioso (1808)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)
Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo capriccioso (1824)
Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)
Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2 (1993)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C (1785)
Marvin Hamlisch: A Chorus Line: Overture (1975)
Vasily Kalinnikov: The Cedar and the Palm (1901)
Mateo Flecha: El jubilate (1540)
H. Walford Davies: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1910)
Anonymous: The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy
Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 'Midsummer Vigil' (1904)
Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture (1835)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 25 for Piano & Violin (1781)
Michel Corrette: Nouveau noël from Symphonie des noëls No. 4 (1781)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy
Leonard Bernstein: America Medley (1984)
Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (1840)
Traditional: Little Red Bird
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 18 (1784)
Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol (1894)
Ludwig van Beethoven: March & Finale from Quartet No. 15 (1825)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes (1892)
Traditional: Frost & Snow, 28th of January & Dominion Reel
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1812)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)
Anonymous: Corde natus ex parentis (950)
Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ballet Music (1886)
Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Finale from Concerto in e for Recorder & Flute (1720)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 8 [version with winds] (1822)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c (1786)
William Alwyn: Concerto Grosso No. 2 (1948)
Bruce Healey: Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' (1999)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 in c 'Pathétique' (1799)
Alexander Courage: A Salute to Fred Astaire (1983)
George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy' (1930)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1 (1730)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e (1888)
William Horwood: Magnificat secundi toni à 5 (1470)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata (1901)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger (1895)
Zhou Long: Green (2021)
Josquin des Prez: Ave Maria (1500)
Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)
David Conte: Meditation on 'Silent Night' (1989)
Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)
Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)
Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)
Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten'