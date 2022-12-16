WCLV Program Guide 2-18-2022

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Have Yourself a Jazzy Little Christmas, We Free Kings

Houston Person, Christmas With Houston Person, Blue Christmas

Bob Dorough, Yule Be Boppin’, Blue Xmas

Cyrus Chestnut, My Father’s Hands, Nippon Soul Connection

Thomas Clausen, Back 2 Basics, Walkin’

Kirk Lightsey, Live at Smalls, In Your Own Sweet Way

Dave Brubeck, Live in Vienna, St. Louis Blues

Eric Jacobson, Discover, Con Alma

Ramsey Lewis, Sound of Christmas, Christmas Blues

New York Afro-Bop Alliance Big Band , The Pan-American Nutcracker Suite, Nutcracker: March; Sugar Plum Fairy

Carla Bley, Carla’s Christmas Carols, Ring Christmas Bells

Carla Bley, Carla’s Christmas Carols, Hell’s Bells

Carla Bley, Carla’s Christmas Carols, Jingle Bells

Art Farmer, Sing Me Softly of the Blues, Sing Me Softly of the Blues

Steve Cardenas et al, Healing Power, Donkey

Chris Glassman, Living the Dream, Twister

Sam Taylor, Let Go, Let Go

Josh Lawrence, Call Time, Silver’s Drag

Jimmy Smith – Wes Montgomery, Christmas Cookin’, Baby It’s Cold Outside

Wes Montgomery, Smokin’ at the Half Note, No Blues

Bill Cunliffe, Christmas in the Doghouse, Snow

3-D Jazz Trio, Christmas in 3-D, Winter Wonderland

Benny Green , Yule, Struttin’, A Merrier Christmas

Thelonious Monk, Big Band and Quartet in Concert, Oska T

Charlton Singleton, Crossroads, On the Avenue

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Autumn Leaves

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Here Comes the Sun/I Want You

Empty Pockets Takin' Off Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon

Herbie Hancock The Piano My Funny Valentine

Johnny Smith, ARt Van Damme, Charlie Calzaretta, Mar Mariash, Lew Skalinder A Perfect Match Bluesy

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Reginald Veal, Kenny Kirkland, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Clockers

Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve LaSpina Something Special Down From Antigua

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Waltz for Debby

Jim Hall, Bill Evans Undercurrent I'm Getting Sentimental Over You

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Come Together

Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn Davis Twilight World Twilight World

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Holmes Guitar Groove To My Sister

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice My Foolish Heart

David Amram, Studio Orchestra The Manchurian Candidate Complete Film Soundtrack Score Some Soul From Seoul

Lenore Rapahael, Howard Alden Loverly Georgia On Mind

Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Quiet Nights

Andre Previn, Ray Brown, Mundell Lowe, Grady Tate, Warren Vache What Headphones What Headphones

Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Gary Burton, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Like Minds Windows

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Lullaby of Birdland

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits The Banana Boat Song

Kenny Barron, Roy Haynes, Charlie Haden Wanton Spirit One Finger Snap

Emily Remler, Don Thompson, Terry Clarke Retrospective, volume one In your Own Sweet Way

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions Willow Weep for Me

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two For the Road

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

Kim Waters, Brian Dunne Ron Jenkins, Mike Ricchiuti, David Charles, Chuck Loeb Jazz For Couch Potatoes Peter Gunn

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Days of Wine and Roses

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Naima

Emily Remler Retrospective, volume one Afro Blue

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Just In Time

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It's a Most Unusual Day

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata pian' e forte (1597)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat (1610)

Antonio Vivaldi: Magnificat (1720)

Giuseppe Torelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1708)

Traditional: Quelle est cette odeur agréable?

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Christmas is Coming - And these musical selections will help point the way

J.S.BACH: In dulci jubilo, BWV 729 Robert Grogan (1964 Möller/Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, DC)

MYRON ROBERTS: God rest you, merry gentlemen Todd Wilson (1932 Skinner/Severance Hall, Cleveland, OH)

JEAN-ALBERT VILLARD: Noël Poitevin (“Appelons nau”) Marian Ruhl Metson (1967 Fisk/Memorial Church, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA)

LEONCE de SAINT-MARTIN: Offertoire sur deux Noëls Paul Walton (1907-2012 Walker/Bristol Cathedral, England)

JOHN RUTTER: Dormi Jesu –Choir of St. John’s College, Cambridge/Andrew Nethsingha; Joseph Wicks (1994 Mander/St. John’s College Chapel, Cambridge; England)

TRADITIONAL: 3 English Carols (I saw three ships; The Coventry Carol; The Holly and the Ivy) Dick Leibert (1932 Wurlitzer/Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY)

LARRY VISSER: 4 French Couplets on While shepherds watched their flocks Larry Visser (1996 Austin-Allen/LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church; Grand Rapids, MI)

ROBERT POWELL: 3 Carols (‘Twas in the moon of wintertime; What is this fragrance?; He is born) Marilyn Keiser (1999 Harrison/St. James Episcopal Church, Hendersonville, NC)

RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: Come down, o love divine Choir of King’s College/Stephen Cleobury; Thomas Williamson (1968 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 4, “My Soul Proclaims the Greatness of the Lord” - Mary’s Song will form the center of our musical exploration on today’s edition of With Heart and Voice. The Magnificat is a powerful text, which has found equally powerful settings over the centuries. Peter DuBois will offer gorgeous expressions of this text, as we honor Mary

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 4 (1734)

Various: 'A Baroque Christmas' (1991)

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria in excelsis Deo from Gloria (1708)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

William Sterndale Bennett: Romance No. 2 in E-Flat (1837)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894)

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols (1942)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 (1892)

Billy May: Holiday Cheer (1958)

Anonymous: E la don, don Verges Maria (1556)

Samuel Scheidt: In dulci jubilo (1620)

John Rutter: All Bells in Paradise (2012)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Edvard Grieg: Solveig's Song from Peer Gynt Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano

Michael Torke: Winter's Tale, for Cello and Orchestra: Movement 1 Allegro Julie Albers, cello; Albany Symphony Orchestra; David Alan Miller, conductor

Traditional: The Angel Gabriel Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

John Rutter: Angel's Carol Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Kevin Shaw calling from Charlotte, NC

Olivier Messiaen: Le Merle Noir Jonathan Snowdon, flute; Andrew Litton, piano

Edvard Grieg: Sonata for Violin and Piano in F major James Ehnes, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

13:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton (season finale)

Igor Stravinsky: Concerto in D for String Orchestra—Edo de Waart, conductor

John Adams: Absolute Jest—Aizuri Quartet; Ken-David Masur, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in d Op 125 ‘Choral’—Felicia Moore, soprano; Deborah Nansteel, mezzo-soprano; Andrew Haji, tenor; Nathan Berg, bass-baritone; Milwaukee Symphony Chorus, Cheryl Frazes, director; Ken-David Masur, conductor

15:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – Live Membership Campaign Program

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1877)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15 (1825)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Manfred Symphony (1885)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1915)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture (1874)

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded - We meet a teenage pianist with an affinity for horror movie scores, a percussionist who adapts Debussy for marimba, a talented violinist who likes to read books upside down, and an outstanding trio from Utah play Café Music. They all answer the question -- why classical music?

Jane Story, 16, violin, from Stevens Point, WI Praeludium and Allegro (In the style of Pugnani) (6:50) Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)

Aleo Esparza, 18, percussion, from Chicago, IL Children's Corner, L. 113 - I. Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum (2:50) Claude Debussy (1862-1918) arr. Aleo Esparza

Vladimir Tsiper, 15, violin, from Eagan, MN Four Preludes (Shostakovich Opus 34, Nos. 2, 6, 17, 20) (4:38) Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) arr. Dmitri Tsyganov (1903-1992)

Matthew Hahn, 15, piano, from Lake Forest, IL Ballade No.2 in F major, Op.38 (7:14) Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Virtuosi Trio – Hannah Jean Baker, 19, piano, from North Salt Lake, UT Sarah Noelle Baker, 17, cello, from North Salt Lake, UT Olivia Owens, 16, violin, from Orem, UT Café Music (Mvmt I) (6:21) Paul Schoenfield (b. 1947)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Frank Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (1922)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite (1918)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Welcome, Yule! (1917)

20:00 SPECIAL Candles Burning Brightly – An hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

Traditional Sephardic: La Fiesta de la Hanukia (Ladino) – Yale Strom’s Broken Consort; Elizabeth Schwartz, vocals

Traditional: Blessing Melody – Andrea Stern, harp; recorded at Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio at American Public Media, July 2014

Traditional (arr. Ellstein; choral arr. Jacobson, orch. Gelber): Candle Blessings (Hebrew) – Cantor Morton Shames, Aram Demirjian, vocals; New England Conservatory Chorus and Orchestra/Tamara Brooks, conductor

Shelley Olson: A Chanukah Cantata: Blessing – Rosemary Quinn-Milch, cello; Deborah Scholem, violin

Theodore Bikel reads “The Lost Menorah” by Howard Schwartz from Adam’s Soul: The Collected Tales of Howard Schwartz (published 1992 by Jason Aronson; now out of print); used with the kind permission of the author

Scott Robinson: Great is the Miracle: Mi Ze Hidlik (excerpt) – Eaken Piano Trio

Judith Clurman and David Chase: Eight Days of Lights (Hebrew/English) – Essential Voices USA; Judith Clurman, conductor James Cunningham, piano

Chaim Parchi (arr. Jacobson): Aleh Neri (Hebrew) – Chaim Parchi, soloist; Zamir Chorale of Boston; Joshua Jacobson, conductor

Traditional (arr Clurman, Hochman, Stokes Mitchell): Songs of Freedom: Likhvod HaChanukah (English) – Brian Stokes Mitchell, soloist; Essential Voices USA Chorus and Ensemble; Judith Clurman, conductor

Flory Jagoda: Ocho Candelikas (Ladino) – Rebecca Shrimpton and Marissa Steingold, vocals; New England Conservatory Jewish Music Ensemble; Hankus Netsky, conductor

Traditional Sephardic: Azeremos una Merenda (Ladino) – Derek Burrows, vocals; Voice of the Turtle

Chasia Segal: Latke Cooking Demonstration

Judith Shatin: Nun, Gimel, Hei, Shin (Hebrew) – New London Children’s Choir; Ronald Corp, conductor

Folk Song (arr M Helfman): S’vivon (Hebrew/English) – Western Wind Vocal Ensemble

Avrom Goldfaden (arr EZ Levine): Drey Zikh, Dreydele (Yiddish/English) – Western Wind Vocal Ensemble

Traditional (arr A Binder): Maoz Tzur (Hebrew) – Zamir Chorale of Boston; Joshua Jacobson, conductor

Italian chant: Maoz Tzur (Hebrew) – Zamir Chorale of Boston; Joshua Jacobson, conductor

Hugo Chaim Adler: Maoz Tzur (By the Waters) (Hebrew) – Zamir Chorale of Boston; Joshua Jacobson, conductor

Traditional/David Bouzaglo: Am Ne’Emanay (Hebrew) – Galeet Dardashti, vocals; Divahn

Traditional Sephardic: Psalm 30 (instrumental/excerpt) – Western Wind Ensemble

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Mary Ann Griebling: Interviews with Turtles (1999) Julie Craigo, soprano; La Catrina Quartet

Mary Ann Griebling: In a Chinese Garden (1999) Julie Craigo, soprano; La Catrina Quartet

William Rayer: Two Poems for soprano and piano Janine Porter, soprano; Brian Wilson, piano

Margi Griebling Haigh: Askelad and the Seven Silver Ducks (2012) Carrie Vecchione, oboe, English horn, narrator; Rolf Erdahl, double bass, narrator

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - 50 Years of NEORSD: Cleaner Water, Safe Recreation, A Better Future - Kyle Dreyfuss-Wells

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

Benjamin Britten: A Hymn to the Virgin (1930)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song (1893)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger (1895)

Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings (1925)

John Rutter: Candlelight Carol (1984)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

John David: Born on a New Day (2003)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)

Evghenie Humulescu: I will love Thee, O Lord (1910)

Paul Ben-Haim: Canzonetta (1939)