WCLV Program Guide 2-18-2022
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Have Yourself a Jazzy Little Christmas, We Free Kings
Houston Person, Christmas With Houston Person, Blue Christmas
Bob Dorough, Yule Be Boppin’, Blue Xmas
Cyrus Chestnut, My Father’s Hands, Nippon Soul Connection
Thomas Clausen, Back 2 Basics, Walkin’
Kirk Lightsey, Live at Smalls, In Your Own Sweet Way
Dave Brubeck, Live in Vienna, St. Louis Blues
Eric Jacobson, Discover, Con Alma
Ramsey Lewis, Sound of Christmas, Christmas Blues
New York Afro-Bop Alliance Big Band , The Pan-American Nutcracker Suite, Nutcracker: March; Sugar Plum Fairy
Carla Bley, Carla’s Christmas Carols, Ring Christmas Bells
Carla Bley, Carla’s Christmas Carols, Hell’s Bells
Carla Bley, Carla’s Christmas Carols, Jingle Bells
Art Farmer, Sing Me Softly of the Blues, Sing Me Softly of the Blues
Steve Cardenas et al, Healing Power, Donkey
Chris Glassman, Living the Dream, Twister
Sam Taylor, Let Go, Let Go
Josh Lawrence, Call Time, Silver’s Drag
Jimmy Smith – Wes Montgomery, Christmas Cookin’, Baby It’s Cold Outside
Wes Montgomery, Smokin’ at the Half Note, No Blues
Bill Cunliffe, Christmas in the Doghouse, Snow
3-D Jazz Trio, Christmas in 3-D, Winter Wonderland
Benny Green , Yule, Struttin’, A Merrier Christmas
Thelonious Monk, Big Band and Quartet in Concert, Oska T
Charlton Singleton, Crossroads, On the Avenue
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Autumn Leaves
George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Here Comes the Sun/I Want You
Empty Pockets Takin' Off Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon
Herbie Hancock The Piano My Funny Valentine
Johnny Smith, ARt Van Damme, Charlie Calzaretta, Mar Mariash, Lew Skalinder A Perfect Match Bluesy
Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Reginald Veal, Kenny Kirkland, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Clockers
Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve LaSpina Something Special Down From Antigua
Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Waltz for Debby
Jim Hall, Bill Evans Undercurrent I'm Getting Sentimental Over You
George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Come Together
Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn Davis Twilight World Twilight World
Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Holmes Guitar Groove To My Sister
Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice My Foolish Heart
David Amram, Studio Orchestra The Manchurian Candidate Complete Film Soundtrack Score Some Soul From Seoul
Lenore Rapahael, Howard Alden Loverly Georgia On Mind
Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Quiet Nights
Andre Previn, Ray Brown, Mundell Lowe, Grady Tate, Warren Vache What Headphones What Headphones
Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Gary Burton, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Like Minds Windows
Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Lullaby of Birdland
Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits The Banana Boat Song
Kenny Barron, Roy Haynes, Charlie Haden Wanton Spirit One Finger Snap
Emily Remler, Don Thompson, Terry Clarke Retrospective, volume one In your Own Sweet Way
June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions Willow Weep for Me
Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two For the Road
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River
Kim Waters, Brian Dunne Ron Jenkins, Mike Ricchiuti, David Charles, Chuck Loeb Jazz For Couch Potatoes Peter Gunn
Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Days of Wine and Roses
McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Naima
Emily Remler Retrospective, volume one Afro Blue
Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Just In Time
June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It's a Most Unusual Day
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata pian' e forte (1597)
Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat (1610)
Antonio Vivaldi: Magnificat (1720)
Giuseppe Torelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1708)
Traditional: Quelle est cette odeur agréable?
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Christmas is Coming - And these musical selections will help point the way
J.S.BACH: In dulci jubilo, BWV 729 Robert Grogan (1964 Möller/Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, DC)
MYRON ROBERTS: God rest you, merry gentlemen Todd Wilson (1932 Skinner/Severance Hall, Cleveland, OH)
JEAN-ALBERT VILLARD: Noël Poitevin (“Appelons nau”) Marian Ruhl Metson (1967 Fisk/Memorial Church, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA)
LEONCE de SAINT-MARTIN: Offertoire sur deux Noëls Paul Walton (1907-2012 Walker/Bristol Cathedral, England)
JOHN RUTTER: Dormi Jesu –Choir of St. John’s College, Cambridge/Andrew Nethsingha; Joseph Wicks (1994 Mander/St. John’s College Chapel, Cambridge; England)
TRADITIONAL: 3 English Carols (I saw three ships; The Coventry Carol; The Holly and the Ivy) Dick Leibert (1932 Wurlitzer/Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY)
LARRY VISSER: 4 French Couplets on While shepherds watched their flocks Larry Visser (1996 Austin-Allen/LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church; Grand Rapids, MI)
ROBERT POWELL: 3 Carols (‘Twas in the moon of wintertime; What is this fragrance?; He is born) Marilyn Keiser (1999 Harrison/St. James Episcopal Church, Hendersonville, NC)
RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: Come down, o love divine Choir of King’s College/Stephen Cleobury; Thomas Williamson (1968 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 4, “My Soul Proclaims the Greatness of the Lord” - Mary’s Song will form the center of our musical exploration on today’s edition of With Heart and Voice. The Magnificat is a powerful text, which has found equally powerful settings over the centuries. Peter DuBois will offer gorgeous expressions of this text, as we honor Mary
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 4 (1734)
Various: 'A Baroque Christmas' (1991)
Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria in excelsis Deo from Gloria (1708)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)
William Sterndale Bennett: Romance No. 2 in E-Flat (1837)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894)
Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols (1942)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 (1892)
Billy May: Holiday Cheer (1958)
Anonymous: E la don, don Verges Maria (1556)
Samuel Scheidt: In dulci jubilo (1620)
John Rutter: All Bells in Paradise (2012)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Edvard Grieg: Solveig's Song from Peer Gynt Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano
Michael Torke: Winter's Tale, for Cello and Orchestra: Movement 1 Allegro Julie Albers, cello; Albany Symphony Orchestra; David Alan Miller, conductor
Traditional: The Angel Gabriel Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA
John Rutter: Angel's Carol Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Kevin Shaw calling from Charlotte, NC
Olivier Messiaen: Le Merle Noir Jonathan Snowdon, flute; Andrew Litton, piano
Edvard Grieg: Sonata for Violin and Piano in F major James Ehnes, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA
13:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton (season finale)
Igor Stravinsky: Concerto in D for String Orchestra—Edo de Waart, conductor
John Adams: Absolute Jest—Aizuri Quartet; Ken-David Masur, conductor
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in d Op 125 ‘Choral’—Felicia Moore, soprano; Deborah Nansteel, mezzo-soprano; Andrew Haji, tenor; Nathan Berg, bass-baritone; Milwaukee Symphony Chorus, Cheryl Frazes, director; Ken-David Masur, conductor
15:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – Live Membership Campaign Program
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1877)
Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)
Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15 (1825)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Manfred Symphony (1885)
Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1915)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)
Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture (1874)
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded - We meet a teenage pianist with an affinity for horror movie scores, a percussionist who adapts Debussy for marimba, a talented violinist who likes to read books upside down, and an outstanding trio from Utah play Café Music. They all answer the question -- why classical music?
Jane Story, 16, violin, from Stevens Point, WI Praeludium and Allegro (In the style of Pugnani) (6:50) Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)
Aleo Esparza, 18, percussion, from Chicago, IL Children's Corner, L. 113 - I. Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum (2:50) Claude Debussy (1862-1918) arr. Aleo Esparza
Vladimir Tsiper, 15, violin, from Eagan, MN Four Preludes (Shostakovich Opus 34, Nos. 2, 6, 17, 20) (4:38) Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) arr. Dmitri Tsyganov (1903-1992)
Matthew Hahn, 15, piano, from Lake Forest, IL Ballade No.2 in F major, Op.38 (7:14) Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)
Virtuosi Trio – Hannah Jean Baker, 19, piano, from North Salt Lake, UT Sarah Noelle Baker, 17, cello, from North Salt Lake, UT Olivia Owens, 16, violin, from Orem, UT Café Music (Mvmt I) (6:21) Paul Schoenfield (b. 1947)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Frank Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (1922)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite (1918)
Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Welcome, Yule! (1917)
20:00 SPECIAL Candles Burning Brightly – An hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.
Traditional Sephardic: La Fiesta de la Hanukia (Ladino) – Yale Strom’s Broken Consort; Elizabeth Schwartz, vocals
Traditional: Blessing Melody – Andrea Stern, harp; recorded at Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio at American Public Media, July 2014
Traditional (arr. Ellstein; choral arr. Jacobson, orch. Gelber): Candle Blessings (Hebrew) – Cantor Morton Shames, Aram Demirjian, vocals; New England Conservatory Chorus and Orchestra/Tamara Brooks, conductor
Shelley Olson: A Chanukah Cantata: Blessing – Rosemary Quinn-Milch, cello; Deborah Scholem, violin
Theodore Bikel reads “The Lost Menorah” by Howard Schwartz from Adam’s Soul: The Collected Tales of Howard Schwartz (published 1992 by Jason Aronson; now out of print); used with the kind permission of the author
Scott Robinson: Great is the Miracle: Mi Ze Hidlik (excerpt) – Eaken Piano Trio
Judith Clurman and David Chase: Eight Days of Lights (Hebrew/English) – Essential Voices USA; Judith Clurman, conductor James Cunningham, piano
Chaim Parchi (arr. Jacobson): Aleh Neri (Hebrew) – Chaim Parchi, soloist; Zamir Chorale of Boston; Joshua Jacobson, conductor
Traditional (arr Clurman, Hochman, Stokes Mitchell): Songs of Freedom: Likhvod HaChanukah (English) – Brian Stokes Mitchell, soloist; Essential Voices USA Chorus and Ensemble; Judith Clurman, conductor
Flory Jagoda: Ocho Candelikas (Ladino) – Rebecca Shrimpton and Marissa Steingold, vocals; New England Conservatory Jewish Music Ensemble; Hankus Netsky, conductor
Traditional Sephardic: Azeremos una Merenda (Ladino) – Derek Burrows, vocals; Voice of the Turtle
Chasia Segal: Latke Cooking Demonstration
Judith Shatin: Nun, Gimel, Hei, Shin (Hebrew) – New London Children’s Choir; Ronald Corp, conductor
Folk Song (arr M Helfman): S’vivon (Hebrew/English) – Western Wind Vocal Ensemble
Avrom Goldfaden (arr EZ Levine): Drey Zikh, Dreydele (Yiddish/English) – Western Wind Vocal Ensemble
Traditional (arr A Binder): Maoz Tzur (Hebrew) – Zamir Chorale of Boston; Joshua Jacobson, conductor
Italian chant: Maoz Tzur (Hebrew) – Zamir Chorale of Boston; Joshua Jacobson, conductor
Hugo Chaim Adler: Maoz Tzur (By the Waters) (Hebrew) – Zamir Chorale of Boston; Joshua Jacobson, conductor
Traditional/David Bouzaglo: Am Ne’Emanay (Hebrew) – Galeet Dardashti, vocals; Divahn
Traditional Sephardic: Psalm 30 (instrumental/excerpt) – Western Wind Ensemble
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Mary Ann Griebling: Interviews with Turtles (1999) Julie Craigo, soprano; La Catrina Quartet
Mary Ann Griebling: In a Chinese Garden (1999) Julie Craigo, soprano; La Catrina Quartet
William Rayer: Two Poems for soprano and piano Janine Porter, soprano; Brian Wilson, piano
Margi Griebling Haigh: Askelad and the Seven Silver Ducks (2012) Carrie Vecchione, oboe, English horn, narrator; Rolf Erdahl, double bass, narrator
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - 50 Years of NEORSD: Cleaner Water, Safe Recreation, A Better Future - Kyle Dreyfuss-Wells
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)
Benjamin Britten: A Hymn to the Virgin (1930)
Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song (1893)
Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)
William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger (1895)
Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings (1925)
John Rutter: Candlelight Carol (1984)
Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)
John David: Born on a New Day (2003)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)
Evghenie Humulescu: I will love Thee, O Lord (1910)
Paul Ben-Haim: Canzonetta (1939)