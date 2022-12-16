WCLV Program Guide 12-19-2022

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 HOLIDAY FOR SWINGING WITH DAN POLLETTA

O Come, O'Come Emmanuel Hilton Ruitz Santa's Bag

Christmas Bells Are Ringing Karrin Allison Yuletide Hideaway

The Christmas Song Arthur Blythe God Rest Ye Merry Jazzmen

Santa Claus, Santa Claus Louis Jordan Blue Yule

O Tannebaum Vince Guaraldi A Charlie Brown Christmas

Christmas Time is Here Vince Guaraldi A Charlie Brown Christmas

Dance of the Floreadores Duke Ellington Three Suites

Dance of the Sugar Rum Cherry Duke Ellington Three Suites

Let It Snow Cyrille Aimee It's Christmas on Mack Avenue

Silent Night Marcus Roberts Trio Celebrating Christmas

We Three Kings Eddie Allen Jazzy Brass for the Holidays

O Little Town of Bethlehem Sister Rosetta Tharpe Have Yourself a Jazzy Little Christmas

Bring a Torch Jeanette Isabella B3 Kings You Better Watch Out

A Child is Born Marian McPartland & Susannah McCorkle An NPR Jazz Christmas Vol 3

Sleigh Ride Dave McKenna Christmas Ivory

01:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

The Classical Jazz Quartet Christmas Bedouin Dreams (Arabian Dance)

Jimmy Knepper Dream Dancing Of Things Past

Dave Douglas Steps of Ascent-Book 2 Steps Quiver

Dizzy Gillespie Sonny Side Up After Hours

Bobby Timmons Holiday Soul White Christmas

Art Blakey A Night in Tunisia So Tired

Bobby Timmons Sweet and Soulful Turn Left

Charlie Byrd Christmas Carols for Solo Guitar Lully Lullay

Ronnie Earl Grateful Heart Isabella

Ashby/Davis Mistaken Identity Choices

Hank Mobley A Caddy For Daddy Ace Deuce Trey

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful 'A' You're Adorable

Cannonball Adderley Cannonball Adderley Quintet Plus Lisa (Take 8)

Dave Burrell Margy Pargy I Only Have Eyes for You

Roy Hargrove Family Pas De Trois

Sullivan Fortner Moments Preserved Changing Keys (Wheel Of Fortune Theme)

Avishai Cohen Gently Disturbed Eleven Wives

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Tim Lin Romance in Formosa Long Ago And Far Away

Abdullah Ibrahim No Fear, No die Calypso Minor

Dinah Washington After Hours with Ms D A Foggy Day

Red Garland Soul Junction Soul Junction

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Tiktaalik

Peter Leitch Trio/Quartet 91 Winter's Tale

Scott Hamilton Classics Theme From Swan Lake

Sonny Rollins Alfie Transition Theme For Minor Blues Or Little Malcolm Loves His Dad

Ike Quebec Heavy Soul Acquitted

Pat Martino Yule Be Boppin Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

Houston Person Christmas with Houston Person and Friends Merry Christmas Baby

Bill Frisell Four Monroe

Gypsy Hombres Django Bells You're a Mean One Mr. Grinch

Jacques Lesure When She Smiles Gregory Is Here

Jacques Lesure For The Love Of You The Lamp Is Low

David Hazeltine Senor Blues Silver's Serenade

Jane Ira Bloom The Nearness Midnight Round 'Round Midnight

Chaise Lounge A Very Chaise Lounge Christmas Good King Wenceslas

Modern Mandolin Quartet A Winter Solstice Vol 4 Sheep May Safely Graze

Joe Negri Guitars for Christmas Joy

Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter

Kermit Ruffins Have A Crazy, Cool Christmas Winter Wonderland

New Eagle Jazz Band Christmas with the New Eagle Jazz Band It Came Upon A Midnight Clear

Rick Gallagher Snowriding Here we come A Wassailing

Jessica Williams Billy's Theme Taylor's Triumph

Branford Marsalis Eternal The Ruby and the Pearl

John Hicks I'll Give You Something to Remember Me By My Foolish Heart

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Edward MacDowell: Hexentanz (1884)

Jerry Bock: Fiddler on the Roof: Suite (1971)

Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1846)

Traditional: Watts Nativity Carol

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 2 in d (1902)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes (1944)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)

Johann Strauss Jr: Artists Quadrille (1858)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful (1843)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Leonard Bernstein: Mass: A Simple Song (1971)

Georgs Pelécis: Concertino Bianco (1984)

Eduard Tubin: Festive Prelude (1940)

John Rutter: All Bells in Paradise (2012)

Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells (1916)

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka Fantasy (1900)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 3 (1963)

César Cui: Suite Miniature (1882)

Gaetano Maria Schiassi: Sinfonia Pastorale (1735)

Johann Walther: Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine (1551)

Traditional: Tous les bourgeois de Châtre

Sergei Liapunov: Solemn Overture on Russian Themes (1886)

Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)

Arcangelo Corelli: Largo pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1713)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 88 (1787)

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March (1954)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive...O Thou that tellest (1741)

Roger Harvey: Fantasy de Noël (2007)

Traditional: Deck the Halls

Ralph Burns: Sophisticated Ladies (A Tribute to Duke Ellington) (1983)

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring: Sacrificial Dance (1913)

Meredith Willson: It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (1953)

Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' (1943)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances (1866)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 191: Chorus 'Gloria in excelsis Deo' (1741)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1726)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite (1909)

Sergei Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf (1936)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

Igor Stravinsky: The Song of the Nightingale (1917)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in d (1722)

David Diamond: Rounds for String Orchestra (1944)

Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes & Send in the Clowns (1973)

Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)

Cyril J. Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)

Sir William Walton: Symphony No. 1 in b-Flat (1935)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Pavel Chesnokov: Zealous Protectress (1920)

Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)

Dave Brubeck: Regret (1999)

Ludwig Bonvin: Christmas Night's Dream (1900)

Ola Gjeilo: Ecce Novum (2017)

Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Convento di Sant' Anna (1996)

Percy Grainger: Walking Tune (1911)

Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)