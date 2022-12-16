WCLV Program Guide 12-19-2022
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 HOLIDAY FOR SWINGING WITH DAN POLLETTA
O Come, O'Come Emmanuel Hilton Ruitz Santa's Bag
Christmas Bells Are Ringing Karrin Allison Yuletide Hideaway
The Christmas Song Arthur Blythe God Rest Ye Merry Jazzmen
Santa Claus, Santa Claus Louis Jordan Blue Yule
O Tannebaum Vince Guaraldi A Charlie Brown Christmas
Christmas Time is Here Vince Guaraldi A Charlie Brown Christmas
Dance of the Floreadores Duke Ellington Three Suites
Dance of the Sugar Rum Cherry Duke Ellington Three Suites
Let It Snow Cyrille Aimee It's Christmas on Mack Avenue
Silent Night Marcus Roberts Trio Celebrating Christmas
We Three Kings Eddie Allen Jazzy Brass for the Holidays
O Little Town of Bethlehem Sister Rosetta Tharpe Have Yourself a Jazzy Little Christmas
Bring a Torch Jeanette Isabella B3 Kings You Better Watch Out
A Child is Born Marian McPartland & Susannah McCorkle An NPR Jazz Christmas Vol 3
Sleigh Ride Dave McKenna Christmas Ivory
01:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
The Classical Jazz Quartet Christmas Bedouin Dreams (Arabian Dance)
Jimmy Knepper Dream Dancing Of Things Past
Dave Douglas Steps of Ascent-Book 2 Steps Quiver
Dizzy Gillespie Sonny Side Up After Hours
Bobby Timmons Holiday Soul White Christmas
Art Blakey A Night in Tunisia So Tired
Bobby Timmons Sweet and Soulful Turn Left
Charlie Byrd Christmas Carols for Solo Guitar Lully Lullay
Ronnie Earl Grateful Heart Isabella
Ashby/Davis Mistaken Identity Choices
Hank Mobley A Caddy For Daddy Ace Deuce Trey
Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful 'A' You're Adorable
Cannonball Adderley Cannonball Adderley Quintet Plus Lisa (Take 8)
Dave Burrell Margy Pargy I Only Have Eyes for You
Roy Hargrove Family Pas De Trois
Sullivan Fortner Moments Preserved Changing Keys (Wheel Of Fortune Theme)
Avishai Cohen Gently Disturbed Eleven Wives
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Tim Lin Romance in Formosa Long Ago And Far Away
Abdullah Ibrahim No Fear, No die Calypso Minor
Dinah Washington After Hours with Ms D A Foggy Day
Red Garland Soul Junction Soul Junction
Michael Dease Best Next Thing Tiktaalik
Peter Leitch Trio/Quartet 91 Winter's Tale
Scott Hamilton Classics Theme From Swan Lake
Sonny Rollins Alfie Transition Theme For Minor Blues Or Little Malcolm Loves His Dad
Ike Quebec Heavy Soul Acquitted
Pat Martino Yule Be Boppin Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Houston Person Christmas with Houston Person and Friends Merry Christmas Baby
Bill Frisell Four Monroe
Gypsy Hombres Django Bells You're a Mean One Mr. Grinch
Jacques Lesure When She Smiles Gregory Is Here
Jacques Lesure For The Love Of You The Lamp Is Low
David Hazeltine Senor Blues Silver's Serenade
Jane Ira Bloom The Nearness Midnight Round 'Round Midnight
Chaise Lounge A Very Chaise Lounge Christmas Good King Wenceslas
Modern Mandolin Quartet A Winter Solstice Vol 4 Sheep May Safely Graze
Joe Negri Guitars for Christmas Joy
Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter
Kermit Ruffins Have A Crazy, Cool Christmas Winter Wonderland
New Eagle Jazz Band Christmas with the New Eagle Jazz Band It Came Upon A Midnight Clear
Rick Gallagher Snowriding Here we come A Wassailing
Jessica Williams Billy's Theme Taylor's Triumph
Branford Marsalis Eternal The Ruby and the Pearl
John Hicks I'll Give You Something to Remember Me By My Foolish Heart
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)
Edward MacDowell: Hexentanz (1884)
Jerry Bock: Fiddler on the Roof: Suite (1971)
Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1846)
Traditional: Watts Nativity Carol
Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 2 in d (1902)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes (1944)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)
Johann Strauss Jr: Artists Quadrille (1858)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)
John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful (1843)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
Leonard Bernstein: Mass: A Simple Song (1971)
Georgs Pelécis: Concertino Bianco (1984)
Eduard Tubin: Festive Prelude (1940)
John Rutter: All Bells in Paradise (2012)
Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells (1916)
Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka Fantasy (1900)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 3 (1963)
César Cui: Suite Miniature (1882)
Gaetano Maria Schiassi: Sinfonia Pastorale (1735)
Johann Walther: Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine (1551)
Traditional: Tous les bourgeois de Châtre
Sergei Liapunov: Solemn Overture on Russian Themes (1886)
Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)
Arcangelo Corelli: Largo pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1713)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 88 (1787)
Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March (1954)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive...O Thou that tellest (1741)
Roger Harvey: Fantasy de Noël (2007)
Traditional: Deck the Halls
Ralph Burns: Sophisticated Ladies (A Tribute to Duke Ellington) (1983)
Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring: Sacrificial Dance (1913)
Meredith Willson: It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (1953)
Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' (1943)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances (1866)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 191: Chorus 'Gloria in excelsis Deo' (1741)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1726)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite (1909)
Sergei Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf (1936)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)
Igor Stravinsky: The Song of the Nightingale (1917)
Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in d (1722)
David Diamond: Rounds for String Orchestra (1944)
Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes & Send in the Clowns (1973)
Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)
Cyril J. Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)
Sir William Walton: Symphony No. 1 in b-Flat (1935)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)
Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)
George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)
Pavel Chesnokov: Zealous Protectress (1920)
Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)
Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)
Dave Brubeck: Regret (1999)
Ludwig Bonvin: Christmas Night's Dream (1900)
Ola Gjeilo: Ecce Novum (2017)
Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Convento di Sant' Anna (1996)
Percy Grainger: Walking Tune (1911)
Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)