WCLV Program Guide 12-17-2022

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Craig Davis, Tone Paintings, Mellow Mood

Vince Guaraldi, Charlie Brown Christmas, Linus and Lucy

Three-D Jazz Trio, Christmas in 3-D, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Jason Marshall, New Beginnings, Peggy’s Blue Skylight

Charles Mingus, Mingus Revisited, Do Nothin’ ‘til You Hear From Me/I Let a Song go Out of

Duke Ellington – Charles Mingus – Max Roach, Money Jungle, Switch Blade

Oscar Peterson, On a Clear Day, Soft Winds

Adam Shulman, Just the Contrafacts, Not So Easy to Love

Gregory Tardy, Sufficient Grace, Nick Hoot

Jeremy Pelt, Soundtrack, Picking Up the Pieces

Donald Byrd – Pepper Adams, Motor City Scene, Trio

Paul Ferguson, Big Band Christmas, Little Drummer Boy

Wynton Marsalis, Big Band Holidays II, Snowfall

John Di Martino, Christmas Ain’t Like It Used to Be, Our First Christmas

Modern Jazz Quartet, MJQ at 40, England’s Carol

Sinne Eeg – Thomas Fonnesbaek, Staying in Touch Spring Waltz

Reverso, Harmonic Alchemy, Courbes (Curves)

Ryan Keberle, Sonhos da Esquina, Carbon Neutral

Essbjorn Svensson, Home S, Eta

Dave Douglas, Songs of Ascent Book 2, A Weaned Child

John Coltrane, My Favorite Things, My Favorite Things

Charles Lloyd, Sacred Thread, Tales of Rumi

Oddgeir Berg, While We Wait for a Brand New Day, Happy Morning

Count Basie, Yule Struttin’, Jingle Bells

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Cyrus Chestnut, Christian McBride, Lewis Nash, Marcus Printup, Wycliffe Gordon, James Carter Soul Food Brother Hawky Hawk

Jimmy McGriff, David Newmna, Red Holloway, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team McGriffin'

Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour Mood Indigo

Lainie Kazan, David Benoit, Studio Orchestra In the Groove Do It Again

Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow Don't Run From Fun

Stephane Grappelli, Michel Petrucciani, Roy Haynes, George Mraz Flamingo Sweet Georgia Brown

Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reauben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Way Down Yonder in New Orleans

Take 6, Marcus Miller Beautiful World People Get Ready

David Sanborn, Marcus Miller, Jack DeJohnette, Mulgrew Miller Another Hand Another Hand

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Honeydripper

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Let's Do It

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Band Call

Take 6 Beautiful World Love's in Need of Love

Claton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Jody Grind

Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitchell, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade

Joe Pass Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna Seven, Come Eleven In a Mellow Tone

Roy Clark, Joe Pass, Jim Hughart, Colin Bailey Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams There'll Be No Teardrops Tonight

James Brown, Louis Bellson Orchestra, Oliver Nelson Soul On Top Your Cheatin' Heart

Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey A Boy Named Charlie Borwn Blue Charlie Brown

Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitchell, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty

Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Houston Person, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Blues For Joe F

Oscar Peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Basie

Ray Charles, Count Basie Ochestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Feel So Bad

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket The Cherry Tree

Brad Mehldau, Jeff Ballard, Larry Grenadier Day Is Done Day Is Done

Lea DeLaria, Larry Grenadier, Larry Goldings, Gregory Hutchsion Play It Cool Welcome to My Party

Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions Wait Til You See Her

Chick Corea, Dave Weckl, John Patitucci Akoustic Band So In Love

Chet Baker, Harold Danko, Hein Van Der Geyn, John Engels Chet Baker in Tokyo My Funny Valentine

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's All Blues

Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood Close Your Eyes Wait Til You See Her

Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico Close Your Eyes Remembering Veronica

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Tomas Luis de Victoria "Ave Maria" Voz en Punto Jose Galvan Quindecom

06:02:49 Chava Flores (arr. Jose Galvan

06:07:02 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Waltz of the Flowers, from The Nutcracker Martha Argerich, Nicolas Economou, pianos

06:13:21 Leopold Stokowski Traditional Slavic Christmas Music (after Ippolitov-Ivanov's "In the Manger") Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Jose Serebrier

06:16:23 Mykola Leontovych Carol of the Bells (arr. by Sergio Assad) Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars

06:22:20 Francisco Guerrero "Beata Dei genitrix Maria" (Blessed Mary, mother of God) Stile Antico

06:29:08 Christobal de Morales "Cum natus est" (Now after Jesus was born in Bethlehem...) Stile Antico

06:40:19 Mateo Flecha "El Jubilate" Stile Antico

06:48:05 Adolphe Adam "O Holy Night" Juan Diego Florez, tenor Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra Michele Mariotti

06:52:36 Gioacchino Rossini "Domine Deus" from Little Solemn Mass Juan Diego Florez, tenor Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra & Chorus Michele Mariotti

07:00:45 George Frideric Handel "Glory to God" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall

07:03:01 George Frideric Handel "His yoke is easy" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall

07:05:31 George Frideric Handel "Hallelujah" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall

07:10:10 Joaquin Rodrigo "Retablo de Navidad" (Christmas Carols and Songs) Raquel Lojendio, soprano; David Rubiera, baritone Madrid Community Orchestra and Chorus Jose Ramun Encinar

07:35:45 Agustin Barrios Villancico de navidad (Christmas Carol) Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar

07:38:35 Jose Antonio Garcia Suite de los Ninos Ensamble de Viento Nueva Camerata Haskell Armenteros Pons

07:44:33 Carlos Guastavino "Cancion de Navidad" Quink Vocal Ensemble

07:46:49 Traditional Catalan "Fum, Fum, Fum" Quink Vocal Ensemble

07:49:33 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars

07:52:49 Traditional Medley March of the Kings; Patapan Peter Blanchette, archguitar Archguitar Music

07:57:08 Traditional Improvisation on Dona Nobis Pacem (Give Us Peace) Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Edvard Grieg: Solveig's Song from Peer Gynt Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano

Michael Torke: Winter's Tale, for Cello and Orchestra: Movement 1 Allegro Julie Albers, cello; Albany Symphony Orchestra; David Alan Miller, conductor

Traditional: The Angel Gabriel Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

John Rutter: Angel's Carol Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Kevin Shaw calling from Charlotte, NC

Olivier Messiaen: Le Merle Noir Jonathan Snowdon, flute; Andrew Litton, piano

Edvard Grieg: Sonata for Violin and Piano in F major James Ehnes, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Eric Whitacre, arr. Chris Lennard: Lux Aurumque Seattle Marimba Quartet Album: Singing Wood: Seattle Marimba Quartet Seattle Marimba Quartet

Elizabeth Brown: Just Visible in the Distance Momenta Quartet Momenta Festival, Broadway Presbyterian Church, New York, NY M

Eric Whitacre: little tree Elora Festival Singers; Noel Edison, conductor

Massimo Paris: X'mas Suite for 4 Guitars and Chamber Orchestra Los Romeros, guitars; Concerto Malaga; Massimo Paris, conductor

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Bruce Healey: Medley 'Caroling Fun' (1999)

Billy May: Holiday Cheer (1958)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 49 in b (1790)

Constant Lambert: Bacchanale from 'Horoscope' Suite (1937)

Herbert Howells: Magnificat (1946)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna (1844)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)

Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata in d 'Variations on 'La Folia' (1705)

Alexandre Desplat: Coco Before Chanel (2009)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2022 - We meet a teenage pianist with an affinity for horror movie scores, a percussionist who adapts Debussy for marimba, a talented violinist who likes to read books upside down, and an outstanding trio from Utah play Café Music. They all answer the question -- why classical music?

Jane Story, 16, violin, from Stevens Point, WI Praeludium and Allegro (In the style of Pugnani) (6:50) Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)

Aleo Esparza, 18, percussion, from Chicago, IL Children's Corner, L. 113 - I. Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum (2:50) Claude Debussy (1862-1918) arr. Aleo Esparza

Vladimir Tsiper, 15, violin, from Eagan, MN Four Preludes (Shostakovich Opus 34, Nos. 2, 6, 17, 20) (4:38) Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) arr. Dmitri Tsyganov (1903-1992)

Matthew Hahn, 15, piano, from Lake Forest, IL Ballade No.2 in F major, Op.38 (7:14) Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Virtuosi Trio – Hannah Jean Baker, 19, piano, from North Salt Lake, UT Sarah Noelle Baker, 17, cello, from North Salt Lake, UT Olivia Owens, 16, violin, from Orem, UT Café Music (Mvmt I) (6:21) Paul Schoenfield (b. 1947)

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Met season continues with Verdi’s shattering tragedy Rigoletto. Baritone Luca Salsi stars in the title role as the jester whose merciless humor becomes his biggest curse. Soprano Lisette Oropesa is Gilda, Rigoletto’s treasured daughter whose innocence he tries to shield from a corrupt world. And tenor Stephen Costello is the degenerate Duke of Mantua. Maestro Speranza Scappucci makes her network broadcast debut conducting the Met orchestra and chorus in Verdi’s unforgettably melodic and powerful score.

15:30 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Jester Hairston: Mary's Boy Child (1956)

Robert MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy (1934)

Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture (1792)

Alfred Burt: A Christmas Greeting (1954)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Final Scene (1893)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies, Part 2

Cyril Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)—Royal Philharmonic/David Newman

Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)—Royal Philharmonic/David Newman

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas (1992)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco

Hugh Martin (arr Barlow Bradford): Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (1944)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco

Craig Armstrong (arr Chris Marshall): Love Actually: Glasgow Love Theme (2003)—Claire Jones, harp; London Mozart Players/Stuart Morley

Maurice Jarre: Prancer: Theme (1989)—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

John Williams: Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory (1990)—Chorus, Orchestra/Williams

Ray Evans/Jay Livingston (arr Luther Henderson): Silver Bells (1951)—Canadian Brass

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Ken Bloom's ‘Show and Tell: The New Book of Broadway Anecdotes’ - A visit with the author, who has funny and touching stories to share about luminaries ranging from Irving Berlin to Carol Channing

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini (1876)

Johannes Brahms: Horn Trio in E-Flat (1865)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Pekka Kuusisto, conductor & violinist

Cindy Cox: Dreaming a World’s Edge

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Matt Neffer, Boy Spot Welder…Peter Ustinov…Andy Griffith…Ruth Draper…Jan C Snow

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Jacob Clemens non Papa: Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis: Agnus Dei (1550)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 in G (1802)

Francisco Guerrero: Beata Dei genitrix Maria (1585)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 43 'Mercury' (1771)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)

Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz (1995)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)