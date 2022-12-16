WCLV Program Guide 12-17-2022
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Craig Davis, Tone Paintings, Mellow Mood
Vince Guaraldi, Charlie Brown Christmas, Linus and Lucy
Three-D Jazz Trio, Christmas in 3-D, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Jason Marshall, New Beginnings, Peggy’s Blue Skylight
Charles Mingus, Mingus Revisited, Do Nothin’ ‘til You Hear From Me/I Let a Song go Out of
Duke Ellington – Charles Mingus – Max Roach, Money Jungle, Switch Blade
Oscar Peterson, On a Clear Day, Soft Winds
Adam Shulman, Just the Contrafacts, Not So Easy to Love
Gregory Tardy, Sufficient Grace, Nick Hoot
Jeremy Pelt, Soundtrack, Picking Up the Pieces
Donald Byrd – Pepper Adams, Motor City Scene, Trio
Paul Ferguson, Big Band Christmas, Little Drummer Boy
Wynton Marsalis, Big Band Holidays II, Snowfall
John Di Martino, Christmas Ain’t Like It Used to Be, Our First Christmas
Modern Jazz Quartet, MJQ at 40, England’s Carol
Sinne Eeg – Thomas Fonnesbaek, Staying in Touch Spring Waltz
Reverso, Harmonic Alchemy, Courbes (Curves)
Ryan Keberle, Sonhos da Esquina, Carbon Neutral
Essbjorn Svensson, Home S, Eta
Dave Douglas, Songs of Ascent Book 2, A Weaned Child
John Coltrane, My Favorite Things, My Favorite Things
Charles Lloyd, Sacred Thread, Tales of Rumi
Oddgeir Berg, While We Wait for a Brand New Day, Happy Morning
Count Basie, Yule Struttin’, Jingle Bells
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Cyrus Chestnut, Christian McBride, Lewis Nash, Marcus Printup, Wycliffe Gordon, James Carter Soul Food Brother Hawky Hawk
Jimmy McGriff, David Newmna, Red Holloway, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team McGriffin'
Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour Mood Indigo
Lainie Kazan, David Benoit, Studio Orchestra In the Groove Do It Again
Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow Don't Run From Fun
Stephane Grappelli, Michel Petrucciani, Roy Haynes, George Mraz Flamingo Sweet Georgia Brown
Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reauben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Way Down Yonder in New Orleans
Take 6, Marcus Miller Beautiful World People Get Ready
David Sanborn, Marcus Miller, Jack DeJohnette, Mulgrew Miller Another Hand Another Hand
Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Honeydripper
Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Let's Do It
Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Band Call
Take 6 Beautiful World Love's in Need of Love
Claton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Jody Grind
Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitchell, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade
Joe Pass Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic
Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna Seven, Come Eleven In a Mellow Tone
Roy Clark, Joe Pass, Jim Hughart, Colin Bailey Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams There'll Be No Teardrops Tonight
James Brown, Louis Bellson Orchestra, Oliver Nelson Soul On Top Your Cheatin' Heart
Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey A Boy Named Charlie Borwn Blue Charlie Brown
Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitchell, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty
Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Houston Person, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Blues For Joe F
Oscar Peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Basie
Ray Charles, Count Basie Ochestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Feel So Bad
Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket The Cherry Tree
Brad Mehldau, Jeff Ballard, Larry Grenadier Day Is Done Day Is Done
Lea DeLaria, Larry Grenadier, Larry Goldings, Gregory Hutchsion Play It Cool Welcome to My Party
Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions Wait Til You See Her
Chick Corea, Dave Weckl, John Patitucci Akoustic Band So In Love
Chet Baker, Harold Danko, Hein Van Der Geyn, John Engels Chet Baker in Tokyo My Funny Valentine
Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's All Blues
Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood Close Your Eyes Wait Til You See Her
Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico Close Your Eyes Remembering Veronica
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:00:45 Tomas Luis de Victoria "Ave Maria" Voz en Punto Jose Galvan Quindecom
06:02:49 Chava Flores (arr. Jose Galvan
06:07:02 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Waltz of the Flowers, from The Nutcracker Martha Argerich, Nicolas Economou, pianos
06:13:21 Leopold Stokowski Traditional Slavic Christmas Music (after Ippolitov-Ivanov's "In the Manger") Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Jose Serebrier
06:16:23 Mykola Leontovych Carol of the Bells (arr. by Sergio Assad) Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars
06:22:20 Francisco Guerrero "Beata Dei genitrix Maria" (Blessed Mary, mother of God) Stile Antico
06:29:08 Christobal de Morales "Cum natus est" (Now after Jesus was born in Bethlehem...) Stile Antico
06:40:19 Mateo Flecha "El Jubilate" Stile Antico
06:48:05 Adolphe Adam "O Holy Night" Juan Diego Florez, tenor Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra Michele Mariotti
06:52:36 Gioacchino Rossini "Domine Deus" from Little Solemn Mass Juan Diego Florez, tenor Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra & Chorus Michele Mariotti
07:00:45 George Frideric Handel "Glory to God" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall
07:03:01 George Frideric Handel "His yoke is easy" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall
07:05:31 George Frideric Handel "Hallelujah" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall
07:10:10 Joaquin Rodrigo "Retablo de Navidad" (Christmas Carols and Songs) Raquel Lojendio, soprano; David Rubiera, baritone Madrid Community Orchestra and Chorus Jose Ramun Encinar
07:35:45 Agustin Barrios Villancico de navidad (Christmas Carol) Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar
07:38:35 Jose Antonio Garcia Suite de los Ninos Ensamble de Viento Nueva Camerata Haskell Armenteros Pons
07:44:33 Carlos Guastavino "Cancion de Navidad" Quink Vocal Ensemble
07:46:49 Traditional Catalan "Fum, Fum, Fum" Quink Vocal Ensemble
07:49:33 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars
07:52:49 Traditional Medley March of the Kings; Patapan Peter Blanchette, archguitar Archguitar Music
07:57:08 Traditional Improvisation on Dona Nobis Pacem (Give Us Peace) Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler
Edvard Grieg: Solveig's Song from Peer Gynt Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano
Michael Torke: Winter's Tale, for Cello and Orchestra: Movement 1 Allegro Julie Albers, cello; Albany Symphony Orchestra; David Alan Miller, conductor
Traditional: The Angel Gabriel Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA
John Rutter: Angel's Carol Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Kevin Shaw calling from Charlotte, NC
Olivier Messiaen: Le Merle Noir Jonathan Snowdon, flute; Andrew Litton, piano
Edvard Grieg: Sonata for Violin and Piano in F major James Ehnes, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA
Eric Whitacre, arr. Chris Lennard: Lux Aurumque Seattle Marimba Quartet Album: Singing Wood: Seattle Marimba Quartet Seattle Marimba Quartet
Elizabeth Brown: Just Visible in the Distance Momenta Quartet Momenta Festival, Broadway Presbyterian Church, New York, NY M
Eric Whitacre: little tree Elora Festival Singers; Noel Edison, conductor
Massimo Paris: X'mas Suite for 4 Guitars and Chamber Orchestra Los Romeros, guitars; Concerto Malaga; Massimo Paris, conductor
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Bruce Healey: Medley 'Caroling Fun' (1999)
Billy May: Holiday Cheer (1958)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 49 in b (1790)
Constant Lambert: Bacchanale from 'Horoscope' Suite (1937)
Herbert Howells: Magnificat (1946)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)
Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna (1844)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)
Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata in d 'Variations on 'La Folia' (1705)
Alexandre Desplat: Coco Before Chanel (2009)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2022 - We meet a teenage pianist with an affinity for horror movie scores, a percussionist who adapts Debussy for marimba, a talented violinist who likes to read books upside down, and an outstanding trio from Utah play Café Music. They all answer the question -- why classical music?
Jane Story, 16, violin, from Stevens Point, WI Praeludium and Allegro (In the style of Pugnani) (6:50) Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)
Aleo Esparza, 18, percussion, from Chicago, IL Children's Corner, L. 113 - I. Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum (2:50) Claude Debussy (1862-1918) arr. Aleo Esparza
Vladimir Tsiper, 15, violin, from Eagan, MN Four Preludes (Shostakovich Opus 34, Nos. 2, 6, 17, 20) (4:38) Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) arr. Dmitri Tsyganov (1903-1992)
Matthew Hahn, 15, piano, from Lake Forest, IL Ballade No.2 in F major, Op.38 (7:14) Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)
Virtuosi Trio – Hannah Jean Baker, 19, piano, from North Salt Lake, UT Sarah Noelle Baker, 17, cello, from North Salt Lake, UT Olivia Owens, 16, violin, from Orem, UT Café Music (Mvmt I) (6:21) Paul Schoenfield (b. 1947)
13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Met season continues with Verdi’s shattering tragedy Rigoletto. Baritone Luca Salsi stars in the title role as the jester whose merciless humor becomes his biggest curse. Soprano Lisette Oropesa is Gilda, Rigoletto’s treasured daughter whose innocence he tries to shield from a corrupt world. And tenor Stephen Costello is the degenerate Duke of Mantua. Maestro Speranza Scappucci makes her network broadcast debut conducting the Met orchestra and chorus in Verdi’s unforgettably melodic and powerful score.
15:30 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Jester Hairston: Mary's Boy Child (1956)
Robert MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy (1934)
Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture (1792)
Alfred Burt: A Christmas Greeting (1954)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Final Scene (1893)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies, Part 2
Cyril Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)—Royal Philharmonic/David Newman
Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)—Royal Philharmonic/David Newman
John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas (1992)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco
Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco
Hugh Martin (arr Barlow Bradford): Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (1944)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco
Craig Armstrong (arr Chris Marshall): Love Actually: Glasgow Love Theme (2003)—Claire Jones, harp; London Mozart Players/Stuart Morley
Maurice Jarre: Prancer: Theme (1989)—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
John Williams: Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory (1990)—Chorus, Orchestra/Williams
Ray Evans/Jay Livingston (arr Luther Henderson): Silver Bells (1951)—Canadian Brass
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Ken Bloom's ‘Show and Tell: The New Book of Broadway Anecdotes’ - A visit with the author, who has funny and touching stories to share about luminaries ranging from Irving Berlin to Carol Channing
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini (1876)
Johannes Brahms: Horn Trio in E-Flat (1865)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Pekka Kuusisto, conductor & violinist
Cindy Cox: Dreaming a World’s Edge
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending
Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Matt Neffer, Boy Spot Welder…Peter Ustinov…Andy Griffith…Ruth Draper…Jan C Snow
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Jacob Clemens non Papa: Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis: Agnus Dei (1550)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 in G (1802)
Francisco Guerrero: Beata Dei genitrix Maria (1585)
Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 43 'Mercury' (1771)
Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)
Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)
Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz (1995)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)
Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)