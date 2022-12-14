WCLV Program Guide 12-15-2022
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Fred Hersch Whirl Blue Midnight
Charlie Hunter Yule Be Boppin' Christmas Time is Here
Diana Krall All For You You're Looking At Me
TriFi A TriFi Christmas I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day
Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Maybeck Recital Hall In the Dark
Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Maybeck Recital Hall Blue Room
Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Maybeck Recital Hall If I Should Lose You
Josh Lawrence Call Time Cornbread
Michael Dease Best Next thing Charly Jaye
Art Blakey Like Someone in Love Giantis
Rowles/Mraz Music's The Only Thing on My Mind Tom Thumb
Peterson/Edison Oscar Peterson & Sweets Edison The Man I Love
Horace Silver Song for My Father The Natives Are Restless Tonight
Bar Khokba Sextet Zorn's 50th Birthday Celebration Kisofim
Stan Getz Serenity Falling In Love
Scott Hamilton Red Door Remembered It's All Right With Me
Drew/Coryell Duality Goodbye Mr. Jones
Brad Mehldau Songs: Art of the Trio-Vol 3 River Man
Darrell Grant Marian McPartland Piano Jazz Christmas Silent Night
Ray Brown Christmas Songs The Christmas Song
Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes A Nice Song
Harold Mabern The Iron Man You Are Too Beautiful
Curtis Fuller Fire and Filigree The Egyptian Two
Curtis Fuller Down Home Nu Groove
Milt Jackson Statements Put Off
Thomas Clausen Back2Basics It Could Happen To You
Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings Roseland Shuffle
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Eddie Vinson Kidney Stew Juice Head Baby
Curtis Amy Groovin' Blue Gone Into It
Barney Kessel Swinging Party New Rhumba
Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels Incantation
Warren Wolf Convergence Soul Sister
Melissa Aldana Crash Trio New Points
Heitger/Llonsky Doin' The Voom Voom Shades of Jade
Ernie Watts The Long Road Home Willow Weep For Me
Union Union My One and Only
John Lewis Evolution Two Degrees East Three Degrees West
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Sweet Pumpkin
Kenny Barron Green Chimneys Time Was
Joshua Redman LongGone Kite Song
Berner/Moore Amulet Quasimodo
Dave Douglas The Infinite Poses
Abdullah Ibrahim Sotho Blue Nisa
JD Allen Americana Vol 2 This World Is A Mean World
Ambrose Akinmusire The Imagined Savior is Easier To Pain Vartha
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power And Now The Queen
Craig Davis Tone Painting Compadoo
Mads Vinding Daddio Don Blue In Green
Eric Jacobson Discover The Unknown
Annie Ross/Zoot Sims A Gasser Invitation To the Blues
Bob Brookmeyer Traditionalism Revisited Santa Claus Blues
Mark Shane Xmas All-Stars What Would Santa Say God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Carla Bley Carla's Christmas Carols Away in a Manger
Alvin Queen Jammin' Uptown Resolution of Love
Bobby Hutcherson Oblique 'Til Then
Thomas Linger Out in It Linger's Lament
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Eric Whitacre: little tree (1996)
Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets (1892)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Finale from Concerto for 2 Horns (1733)
Traditional: Gloucestershire Wassail
Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 1 (1993)
Miklós Rózsa: All the Brothers Were Valiant: Suite (1953)
Henry Fillmore: March 'His Excellency' (1909)
Robin Milford: Pastoral Dance on the 'Sussex Carol' (1930)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)
John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)
John Wasson: Jingle Bells Fantasy (2000)
George Frideric Handel: Selections from 'Terpsichore' (1734)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Symphony No. 8 (1812)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song (1913)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Poisoned Kiss: Overture (1929)
Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)
George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in F (1738)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance (1919)
Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1880)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
David Guion: Turkey in the Straw (1919)
Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Cindy (1949)
Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832)
Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas (1988)
Leonard Bernstein: Selections from 'Wonderful Town' (1953)
Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)
Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away' (1919)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)
Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1795)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Banjo (1855)
William Kroll: Banjo and Fiddle (1945)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 9 for Winds (1776)
Edward Burlingame Hill: Divertimento for Piano & Orchestra (1926)
Herbert Howells: Here is the Little Door (1918)
Herbert Howells: Sing Lullaby (1920)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 (1963)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: Halka: Overture (1848)
Gustav Holst: Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas Day' (1910)
Jonathan Smith: Rudolf and Santa (2009)
Samuel Scheidt: In dulci jubilo (1620)
Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)
Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols (1700)
Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 3 in D (1771)
Sergei Prokofiev: Summer Night Suite: Minuet (1950)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est (1619)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)
John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Parade of the Ewoks (1983)
Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)
Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz (1909)
David Guion: Arkansas Traveler (1929)
Ralph Burns: Pops on Broadway (1980)
Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)
Traditional: All Sons of Adam, Sing Nowell! (1662)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 19 (1784)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Franz von Suppé: Boccaccio: Overture (1879)
Traditional: Quelle est cette odeur agréable?
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)
Dean Sorenson: Medley 'Season's Greetings' (2004)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)
Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (1861)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 20 (1880)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Sergei Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf (1936)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2 (1993)
Samuel Scheidt: O Little One Sweet (1650)
José White Lafitte: Violin Concerto in f-Sharp (1864)
Kermit Poling: Two Puerto Rican Carols (2010)
Kermit Poling: A Holly and Ivy Calypso (2010)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e 'Fandango' (1756)
Ernest Bloch: Violin Concerto (1938)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 61 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1714)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)
Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas (1904)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Oxen from 'Hodie' (1954)
Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 (1802)
Armas Toivo Valdemar Maasalo: The Bells of Christmas (1940)
Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991)
Somei Satoh: Bifu (2012)
Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888)
John Dowland: Lacrimae Pavan (1596)