WCLV Program Guide 12-15-2022

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Fred Hersch Whirl Blue Midnight

Charlie Hunter Yule Be Boppin' Christmas Time is Here

Diana Krall All For You You're Looking At Me

TriFi A TriFi Christmas I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day

Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Maybeck Recital Hall In the Dark

Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Maybeck Recital Hall Blue Room

Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Maybeck Recital Hall If I Should Lose You

Josh Lawrence Call Time Cornbread

Michael Dease Best Next thing Charly Jaye

Art Blakey Like Someone in Love Giantis

Rowles/Mraz Music's The Only Thing on My Mind Tom Thumb

Peterson/Edison Oscar Peterson & Sweets Edison The Man I Love

Horace Silver Song for My Father The Natives Are Restless Tonight

Bar Khokba Sextet Zorn's 50th Birthday Celebration Kisofim

Stan Getz Serenity Falling In Love

Scott Hamilton Red Door Remembered It's All Right With Me

Drew/Coryell Duality Goodbye Mr. Jones

Brad Mehldau Songs: Art of the Trio-Vol 3 River Man

Darrell Grant Marian McPartland Piano Jazz Christmas Silent Night

Ray Brown Christmas Songs The Christmas Song

Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes A Nice Song

Harold Mabern The Iron Man You Are Too Beautiful

Curtis Fuller Fire and Filigree The Egyptian Two

Curtis Fuller Down Home Nu Groove

Milt Jackson Statements Put Off

Thomas Clausen Back2Basics It Could Happen To You

Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings Roseland Shuffle

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Eddie Vinson Kidney Stew Juice Head Baby

Curtis Amy Groovin' Blue Gone Into It

Barney Kessel Swinging Party New Rhumba

Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels Incantation

Warren Wolf Convergence Soul Sister

Melissa Aldana Crash Trio New Points

Heitger/Llonsky Doin' The Voom Voom Shades of Jade

Ernie Watts The Long Road Home Willow Weep For Me

Union Union My One and Only

John Lewis Evolution Two Degrees East Three Degrees West

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Sweet Pumpkin

Kenny Barron Green Chimneys Time Was

Joshua Redman LongGone Kite Song

Berner/Moore Amulet Quasimodo

Dave Douglas The Infinite Poses

Abdullah Ibrahim Sotho Blue Nisa

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 This World Is A Mean World

Ambrose Akinmusire The Imagined Savior is Easier To Pain Vartha

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power And Now The Queen

Craig Davis Tone Painting Compadoo

Mads Vinding Daddio Don Blue In Green

Eric Jacobson Discover The Unknown

Annie Ross/Zoot Sims A Gasser Invitation To the Blues

Bob Brookmeyer Traditionalism Revisited Santa Claus Blues

Mark Shane Xmas All-Stars What Would Santa Say God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Carla Bley Carla's Christmas Carols Away in a Manger

Alvin Queen Jammin' Uptown Resolution of Love

Bobby Hutcherson Oblique 'Til Then

Thomas Linger Out in It Linger's Lament

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Eric Whitacre: little tree (1996)

Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets (1892)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Finale from Concerto for 2 Horns (1733)

Traditional: Gloucestershire Wassail

Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 1 (1993)

Miklós Rózsa: All the Brothers Were Valiant: Suite (1953)

Henry Fillmore: March 'His Excellency' (1909)

Robin Milford: Pastoral Dance on the 'Sussex Carol' (1930)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)

John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)

John Wasson: Jingle Bells Fantasy (2000)

George Frideric Handel: Selections from 'Terpsichore' (1734)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Symphony No. 8 (1812)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song (1913)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Poisoned Kiss: Overture (1929)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in F (1738)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance (1919)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

David Guion: Turkey in the Straw (1919)

Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Cindy (1949)

Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832)

Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas (1988)

Leonard Bernstein: Selections from 'Wonderful Town' (1953)

Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)

Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away' (1919)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1795)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Banjo (1855)

William Kroll: Banjo and Fiddle (1945)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 9 for Winds (1776)

Edward Burlingame Hill: Divertimento for Piano & Orchestra (1926)

Herbert Howells: Here is the Little Door (1918)

Herbert Howells: Sing Lullaby (1920)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 (1963)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Halka: Overture (1848)

Gustav Holst: Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas Day' (1910)

Jonathan Smith: Rudolf and Santa (2009)

Samuel Scheidt: In dulci jubilo (1620)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)

Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols (1700)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 3 in D (1771)

Sergei Prokofiev: Summer Night Suite: Minuet (1950)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est (1619)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Parade of the Ewoks (1983)

Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)

Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz (1909)

David Guion: Arkansas Traveler (1929)

Ralph Burns: Pops on Broadway (1980)

Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)

Traditional: All Sons of Adam, Sing Nowell! (1662)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 19 (1784)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz von Suppé: Boccaccio: Overture (1879)

Traditional: Quelle est cette odeur agréable?

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Dean Sorenson: Medley 'Season's Greetings' (2004)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)

Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (1861)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 20 (1880)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sergei Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf (1936)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2 (1993)

Samuel Scheidt: O Little One Sweet (1650)

José White Lafitte: Violin Concerto in f-Sharp (1864)

Kermit Poling: Two Puerto Rican Carols (2010)

Kermit Poling: A Holly and Ivy Calypso (2010)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e 'Fandango' (1756)

Ernest Bloch: Violin Concerto (1938)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 61 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1714)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)

Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas (1904)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Oxen from 'Hodie' (1954)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 (1802)

Armas Toivo Valdemar Maasalo: The Bells of Christmas (1940)

Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991)

Somei Satoh: Bifu (2012)

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888)

John Dowland: Lacrimae Pavan (1596)