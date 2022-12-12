WCLV Program Guide 12-13-2022

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Michel Camilo Live in London Sandra's Serenade

Stan Getz Anniversary Stella By Starlight

Art Hodes Christmas Time Jazz and Blues Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Bill Frisell Four The Pioneers

Marques Carroll Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps

Makoto Ozone An NPR Christmas with Marian Mc Partland and Friends 2 Rudolph the RedNosed Reindeer

Irvin Mayfield A New Orleans Creole Christmas Christmas Time Is Here (Trio)

Shirley Horn Jazz For Jou The Christmas Song

Wayne Horvitz A Walk in the Dark Good Shepherd

Junior Mance Truckin' and Trakin' Miss Otis Regrets

Unhinged Sextet Don't Blink Low Talk

Nicole Glover Strange Lands Notturno

Thelonious Monk Big Band/Quartet Oska T.

Joe Williams Newport 63 In the Evenin'

Stephane Spira In Between Dawn in Manhattan

Aaron Seeber First Move Unconditional Love

Bill Smith Folk Jazz Wayfaring Stranger

Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol 1 Discontented

Kenny Dorhan Trompeta Toccata The Fox

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Silver at Sundown

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Neptune

Dena DeRose A Walk in the Park Meditation

Kenny Garrett Happy People Tango In 6

Ernie Andrews Jump for Joy Close Your Eyes

Coleman Hawkins Today and Now Put On Your Old Grey Bonnet

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Miles With Duke

Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Aunt Hagar's Blues

Eric Reed It's All Right To Swing Blues For Akmad

Tina Brooks Tina Brooks Back To The Tracks

Garrison Fewell A Blue Deeper Than Blue Out of the Past

Milt Jackson Milt Jackson Quartet My Funny Valentine

Sonny Stitt Only the Blues I Remember You

Pepper Adams Encounter Serenity

Tal Farlow Tal Farlow Quartet Rock 'n' Rye (Take 8)

Gerry Mulligan Concert Jazz Band You Took Advantage of Me

Ryan Kisor On the One Groovin'

Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Just Friends

Billie Holiday Solitude Blue Moon

Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function

Art Pepper The Way it Was All the Things You Are

Birmingham Seven Just Passin' Through Ava's Dance

Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Jeru Blue

Woody Shaw In the Beginning Baloo Baloo

Jay McShann Solos and Duos Baby Won't You Please Come Home

Dexter Gordon Go Three O'clock In The Morning

Tommy Flanagan Ballads and Blues Birk's Works

Don Pullen Sacred Common Ground Resting on the Road

Dave Holland Points of View Bedouin Trail

Joe Negri Guitars for Christmas Tu Scendi Dalle Stelle

Modern Mandolin Quartet Nutcracker Suite Arabian Dance

Dennis Solee Christmas Jazz Two We Three Kings

Jon Weber An NPR Christmas with Marian Mc Partland and Friends Jesu Bambino

Buster Williams Lost in A Memory Christina

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Shepherd's Song from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Vivace from Trio Sonata No. 6 (1732)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement (1892)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gladiator' (1886)

Traditional: Today in Bethlehem

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra: Waltz (1980)

Gustav Holst: Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas Day' (1910)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

John Kander: New York, New York: Main theme (1977)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)

Anthony DiLorenzo: Christmas 'Toons (2007)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Neapolitan Dance (1911)

Jean-Marie Leclair: Violin Sonata in D (1743)

Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells (1916)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Whimsical Symphony 'Cricket' (1740)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy' (1930)

Gregorian Chant: Te lucis ante termminum

Simon Wills: A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas (2004)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture (1723)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

John Frederick Coots: Santa Claus is Coming to Town (1934)

Felix Bernard: Winter Wonderland (1934)

Sir Peter Maxwell Davies: An Orkney Wedding with Sunrise (1985)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Scottish' (1842)

Sir John Tavener: Awed by the Beauty (2001)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony of Psalms (1930)

Francesco Manfredini: Concerto Grosso in C 'Christmas' (1718)

Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture (2007)

Gustav Mahler: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'Resurrection' (1894)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Randol Alan Bass: Gloria (1990)

Bob Chilcott: The Time of Snow (1997)

Leslie Adams: Christmas Lullaby (1993)

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesleid' (1925)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)

Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale (1700)

Stu Philips: Battlestar Galactica: Main title (1978)

John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Suite (1977)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 122 'Das neugeborne Kindelein' (1724)

Samuel Barber: Serenade for Strings (1929)

Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito: Overture (1791)

Joseph Haydn: Gloria from Mass No. 11 'Lord Nelson Mass' (1798)

Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 1 (1993)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Idylle (1881)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)

Traditional: O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne (1737)

Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)

Stephen Sondheim: Follies: Losing My Mind (1971)

John Foster: While Shepherds Watched their Flocks (1800)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 9 in C (1772)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen (1734)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture (1774)

Traditional: Of the Father's Love Begotten

Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1868)

Conrad Kocher: As With Gladness Men of Old (1838)

Traditional: A la Nanita nana

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)

Bruce Adolphe: My Inner Brahms (2013)

Anthony DiLorenzo: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas (2004)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)

Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture (1835)

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol (1894)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 1: Chorale fantasia 'Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern' (1725)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

John Mauceri: An American in London (1990)

Antonín Dvorák: American Suite (1895)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé (1907)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 16 in A (1769)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy on Christmas Carols (1952)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)

William Grant Still: American Suite (1918)

Harry T. Burleigh: Ethiopia Saluting the Colors (1915)

John Rutter: There is a Flower (1986)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells (1913)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b (1738)

John Amner: O Ye Little Flock (1615)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Pastoral Symphony (1741)

Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 2 (1887)

R. R. Terry: Myn lyking (1920)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)

Gerald Finzi: Romance (1928)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Traditional: Christ Child's Lullaby

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 in a (1849)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave verum corpus (1791)