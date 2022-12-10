WCLV Program Guide 12-11-2022

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

John DiMartino, Christmas Ain’t Like It Used to Be, Blue Christmas

Jimmy Smith, Christmas Cookin’, God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Dexter Gordon, Yule Struttin’, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Kirk Lightsey, Live at Smalls, Blues on the Corner

Ostara Project, Ostara Project, Bye-Bye Blackbird (with intro)

Noam Lemish, Twelve, Rebirth

Dave Young, Mantra, Green Street Caper

Emmet Cohen, Uptown in Orbit, Braggin’ in Brass

Lyn Stanley, Novel Noel, I Concentrate on You

Lyn Stanley, Novel Noel, Boogie-Woogie Santa Claus

Bobby Watson – Jack Walrath, Yule Be Boppin, Christo Redentor

Donald Byrd, Live at Montreux, The East

Steve Gadd, Center Stage, Signed, Sealed and Delivered

Jae Sinnett, Live at the Sandler Center, Still Standing

Wil Swindler, Space Bugs, Pavlov’s Daughter

Amina Figarova, Joy, Joy

Ernesto Cervini, Joy, Surprised by Joy

Bill Evans, Have Yourself a Jazz Little Chirstmas, Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Jazz At Lincoln Center, Big Band Holidays II, Brazilian Sleigh Bells

Holly Hofmann, Low Life, Touch the Fog

Oddgeir Berg, While We Wait for a Brand New Day, Sunday Mood

Charles Lloyd, Sacred Thread, Kuti

Bill Cunliffe, Christmas in the Doghouse, Ding-Dong Merrily On High

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Ross Traut/Steve Rodby I Like Jazz Some Other Time

Lea DeLaria, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Grenadier, Larry Goldings Play It Cool I've Got Your Number

Joey DeFrancesco, Lou Volpe, Eugene Jackson, Illinois Jacquet I Like Jazz But Not For Me

Fred Hersch, Tom Rainey, Drew Gress Dancing in the Dark My Funny Valentine

Freddie Hubbard, Curtis Fuller, Wayne Shorter, Cedar Walton, Jymie Merritt, Art Blakey Mosaic Mosaic

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louie Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top What Kind of Fool Am I?

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Cantata for Combo

Howard Roberts, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickin's Terpsichore

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here On Earth The Time of the Barracudas

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Porgy and Bess Here Comes De Honey Man

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louie Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top Brand New Bag

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thgipen Night Train Hymn to Freedom

Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone Do Nothing Til You Here From Me

Grover Washington Jr., Tommy Flanagan I Like Jazz In a Sentimental Mood

Elis Regina, Cesar Camargo Mariano, Helio Delmiro, Oscar Castro Neves, Luizao Maia, Paolo Braga Verve Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Triste

Ray Brown, John Clayton, Freddie Green, Jeff Clayton, Jeff Hamilton Happy Days Are Here Again

Dexter Gordon, George Cables, Rufus Reid, Eddie Gladden Ballads Body and Soul

Eliane Elias, Joey Baron, Marc Johnson Something For You Minha

Eliane Elias, Joey Baron, Marc Johnson Something For You Five

Herbie Hancock, Hoe Henderson Double Rainbow Happy Madness

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard Hi Blondie!

Joey DeFrancesco, Paul Bollenback, Byron Landham, Houston Person All About My Girl Grilled Cheese and Bacon

Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Retrospective, volume one Joyspring

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter What Is This Thing Called Love

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Herbs and Roots

Wes Montgomery, Grady Tate, Ron Carter, Ray Barretto Tequila The Thumb

Oscar peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Signify

Joe Puma, Red Mitchell, Hod O'Brien Shining Hour Little Joe's Waltz

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Monterey Mist

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Old Time Religion

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Overture to Part 2 (1854)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 63 "Christen, ätzet diesen Tag' (1716)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' (1773)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: From the Cathedral of Saint Paul - Concert performances from Minnesota’s capitol city and the big domed church on the hill

JEAN-PHILIPPE RAMEAU (trans. Robin): Ouverture & Les Sauvages, fr Les Indes Galantes.

GEORGE BIZET (trans. Robin): Entr’Acte, fr Carmen.

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Allegro (i.), fr Symphony No. 6 in g Op.42, no. 2.

CLAUDE DEBUSSY (trans. Robin): Clair de lune, fr Suite Bergamasque.

ISAAC ALBENIZ (trans. Robin): Asturias.

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Sketch in b-flat, Op. 41, no. 2.

JEAN-BAPTISTE ROBIN: Improvisation –Jean-Baptiste Robin (1927 Skinner-2013 Quimby/Cathedral of St. Paul, MN) PD Archive (r. 10/30/14)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 3, César Franck at 200! - We’ll mark the bicentennial of the birth of this pivotal composer of 19th century France - whose legacy can still be felt today! In addition, Peter DuBois will share sacred choral and organ music of anticipation and preparation as we continue the journey through the season of Advent

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 3 (1734)

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria (1708)

Heinrich Schütz: The Christmas Story: The Hosts of Angels (1660)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

William Billings: The Shepherd's Carol (1786)

Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite (1920)

Randol Alan Bass: A Feast of Carols (1985)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1 (1872)

Traditional: In dulci jubilo (1570)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Reinhold Glière: Romance, Op. 3 Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Olga Sitkovetsky, piano

Reinhold Glière: Horn Concerto B flat Major, Op. 91 Yun Zeng, French horn; Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra; Arseny Shuplyakov, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Concert Hall of the Mariinsky Theatre, St. Petersburg, Russia

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Curtis Funk calling from Niskayuna, NY

Arthur Sullivan: Things Are Seldom What They Seem, from HMS Pinafore Hilary Summers, contralto; Andrew Foster-Williams, bass-baritone; Scottish Opera; Richard Egarr, conductor

Vince Guaraldi, arr. Brian Smith: Coventry Carol / Christmas Time is Here Revien University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Hall, Athens, GA

Erwin Schulhoff: Alla Tango Milonga Mira Wang, Colin Jacobsen, violins; Nicholas Cords, viola; Jan Vogler, cello

Otto Winter-Hjelm: Symphony No. 2 in B minor Norwegian Radio Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor NRK Radio Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway

Elizabeth Brown: Liguria for Flute, Clarinet, Violin, Cello, and Piano Marya Martin, flute; Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet; Tessa Lark, violin; Peter Stumpf, cello; Juho Pohjonen, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY

Bela Bartok, arr. Michael P. Atkinson: Romanian Christmas Carols The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor Album: The Knights Before Christmas Bright Shiny Things 159

14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – Ken-David Masur, conductor; Awadagin Pratt, piano

Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen

Jessie Montgomery: Rounds for Piano & String Orchestra

Francois Couperin: Les baricades mystérieuses (encore)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture to ‘Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde’

Robert Schumann: Symphony No 4 in d Op 120 (original 1841 version)

Richard Strauss: Suite from ‘Der Rosenkavalier’

Felix Mendelssohn: Final section from ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’—Andreas Delfs, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, John Adams, conductor; Jeremy Denk, piano; Steven Banks, saxophone (Cleveland Orchestra solo debut) – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 2/5/22

Steve Reich: Three Movements for Orchestra

Carlos Simon: Fate Now Conquers (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Gabriella Smith: Tumblebird Contrails (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Philip Glass: Façades, from ‘Glassworks’ (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

John Adams: Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes? (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians, recorded October 2021 - On this program hosted by pianist, Peter Dugan we meet a teen violinist who performed at the White House for Michelle Obama, a young percussionist who discovered a new-found appreciation for his Mexican American heritage through a youth orchestra experience and a violist with beautiful things to say about music’s power to take us out of our everyday lives

Emily Hwang, 16, viola, from Palo Alto, CA performs Viola Sonata, Op. 120 Movement 1 by Johannes Brahms

Yvette Kraft, 18, violin, from San Francisco, CA performs La Capricieuse, Op. 17 by Edward Elgar

Kevin Reyes, 16, percussion (marimba), from Chicago, IL performs Libertango: Variations on Marimba by Eric Sammut

Maxwell Fairman, 17, violin, from Cincinnati, OH performs Summerland by William Grant Still

Ryan Schuering, 15, piano, from Louisville, KY, performs L’Isle Joyeuse by Claude Debussy

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'King Lear' (1831)

Sir Edward Elgar: Falstaff (1913)

20:00 SPECIAL Welcome Christmas! with John Birge – VocalEssence, Philip Brunelle & G. Phillip Shoultz, conductors

Zanaida Robles: Umoja (2:00)

Rosephanye Powell: Ogo ni fun Oluwa! (3:30)

H. Leslie Adams: Christmas Lullaby (2:24)

B.E. Boykin: Consolámini (3:33)

Poulenc: Hodie Christus Natus Est (2:10)

Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1:00)

Gruber: Silent Night (2:24)

Trad arr. Barry Rose: People, Look East (1:05)

Arvo Pärt: Bogoróditse Djévo (1:16)

Nathaniel Dett: Ave Maria (3:22)

Daniel Kantor: Night of Silence (4:00)

Sarah Quartel: Sing, My Child (4:34)

Finnish arr Elhai: Sydämeeni Joulun Teen (2:33)

César Alejandro Carrillo: O Magnum Mysterium (2:36)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Magnificat in F major (5:17)

Nigerian arr Whalum: Keresimesi Qdun de O (3:18)

Trad arr. Thurston: Angels We Have Heard (2:54)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jennifer Conner: Truly Free (2022) Malina Rauschenfels, soprano and cello

Sebastian Birch: Ghosts of the Baroque (2022) Malina Rauschenfels, David Ellis, cellos; Paula Maust, harpsichord

Jack Gallagher: Symphony in One Movement: Threnody (1991) Koszalin State Philharmonic/Szymon Kawalla, cond.

James Wilding: Fire and Ice (Piano Sonata No. 3, 2nd movement) (2017) James Wilding, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Passing the Baton: Leadership, Public Education, and Cleveland’s Future - Mayor Justin Bibb, Eric Gordon

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Traditional: Wexford Carol

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Jake Runestad: Sleep, Little Baby, Sleep (2012)

Richard Strauss: Improvisation from Violin Sonata (1888)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Two Pieces for Strings (1944)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)