WCLV Program Guide 12-10-2022

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Ramsey Lewis, The Sound of Christmas, Merry Christmas Baby

John DiMartino, Christmas Ain’t Like It Used to Be, Sleigh in the Sky

Jane Monheit, The Merriest, It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Houston Person, Reminiscing at Rudy’s, Reminiscing at Rudy’s

Eric Jacobson, Discover, Sir John

Horace Silver, Blowin’ the Blues Away, Sister Sadie

Troy Roberts, Nu-Jive: Nations United, Big Night In

Al Strong, Love Stronger, Old-Town Diera

Greg Duncan, Sound Quality, As

Bill Cunliffe, Christmas in the Doghouse, Linus and Lucy

3 D Jazz Trio, Christmas in 3-D, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Cleveland Jazz Orchestra, Live in Believeland, Hark the Herald Angels Sing

Holly Hofmann, Low Life, Soul-Leo

Mulgrew Miller, The Sequel, Know Wonder

R. J. Leblanc, Heyday, Childlike

Tim Lin, Romance in Formosa, You’re My Everything

Per Mollehoj, ‘S Wonderful, First Draft

Joe Marcinek, 5, Doggone Blues Again

New York Afro-Bop Alliance Big Band, Pan-American Nutcracker, Arabian Dance

New York Afro-Bop Alliance Big Band, Pan-American Nutcracker, Chinese Dance

Carla Bley, Carla’s Christmas Carols, God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen (parts and 2)

Steve Cardenas, Healing Power, Donkey

Carla Bley, Trios, Utviklingssang

Charlie Sepulveda, This Is Latin Jazz, Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White

Dave Brubeck, Live From Vienna, St. Louis Blues

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Shirley Horn, Buck Hill, Charles Ables, Steve Novosel, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Blues for Sarge

Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow Isn't It Romantic

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads Say it Over and Over Again

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Crescent

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Sunflower

Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Quiet Nights

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

Kenny Barron Wanton Spirit Wanton Spirit

Shirley Scott, Micky Roker, Arthur Harper Great Scott! Triste

Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Mat Wilson Round Midnight I'm Always Chasing Rainbows

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two for the Road

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

Steve Khan, Bob Mintzer, John Patitucci, Jack DeJohnette, Badal Roy, Ralph Irizarry, Manolo Badrena, Roberto Quintero, Geeta Roy Borrowed Time El Faquir

Jimmy Scott, Joe Beck, Cyrus Chestnut, George Mraz, Grady Tate, Hank Crawford Mood Indigo Day By Day

Jeremy Ragsdale, Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitliner, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness Another Day

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

Sonny Clark, Louis Hayes, Wilbur Ware Blue Gershwin Love Walked In

Pat Martino, Billy Hart, Joey DeFrancesco Live at Yoshi's All Blues

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side Of Abbey Road Oh! Darling

Miles Davis, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, Bill Evans Kind of Blue So What

Toots Thielemans, Michael Lang, Dave Carpenter, Peter Erskine East Coast/West Coast Blue In Green

Kenny Clarke, Pierre Michelot Ascenseur pour l'echafuad Visite du Vigile

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Peace for South Africa

Cannonball Adderley, Louis Hayes, Nat Adderley, Sam Jones, Victor Feldman The Cannonball Adderley Quintet: Plus Star Eyes

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco Missa Octavo Tono Florilegium; Arakaendar Bolivia Choir Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009

06:12:15 Francois Boieldieu Harp Concerto in C Nicanor Zabeleta, harp; Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin Ernst Märzendorfer Deutsche Grammophon 439693

06:36:45 Anonymous 15th c. Spanish "Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo" The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek

06:41:00 Traditional 16th century Catalán "Fum, Fum, Fum" Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129

06:43:10 Traditional 17th century Catalán "El Desembre Congelat" Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129

06:46:46 Jorge Liderman Aires de Sefarad (Selections) Beth Ilana Schneider, Violin; Matthew Gould, Guitar Duo 46 Albany Records 829

07:00:39 Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Handel's Hallelujah Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

07:03:00 Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Vivaldi's Winter Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

07:08:10 Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Pachelbel's Canon Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

07:13:25 Traditional Spanish "A La Nanita Nana" Robert DeCormier Singers & Ensemble Robert DeCormier Arabesque 6684

07:16:52 Traditional Basque Gabriel's Message Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars; Shadow Mountain 55882

07:19:46 Traditional Catalan "El Noi de la Mare" (The Son of the Virgin) Kathleen Battle, soprano; Christopher Parkening, guitar Sony Classical 62723

07:24:57 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 3046

07:49:19 Franz Gruber "Silent Night" José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony Steven Mercurio Sony Classical 89131

07:54:43 José Feliciano "Feliz Navidad" José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony; Gumpold Church Choir Steven Mercurio Sony Classical 89131

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Reinhold Glière: Romance, Op. 3 Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Olga Sitkovetsky, piano Album: Sasha Plays Romantic Russian Rarities EMI 57025 Music: 4:25

Reinhold Glière: Horn Concerto B flat Major, Op. 91 Yun Zeng, French horn; Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra; Arseny Shuplyakov, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Concert Hall of the Mariinsky Theatre, St. Petersburg, Russia Music: 24:53

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Curtis Funk calling from Niskayuna, NY Music: 9:37

Arthur Sullivan: Things Are Seldom What They Seem, from HMS Pinafore Hilary Summers, contralto; Andrew Foster-Williams, bass-baritone; Scottish Opera; Richard Egarr, conductor Album: Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore Linn Records CKD 522 Music: 3:08 (short excerpt)

Vince Guaraldi, arr. Brian Smith: Coventry Carol / Christmas Time is Here Revien University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Hall, Athens, GA Music: 8:40

Erwin Schulhoff: Alla Tango Milonga Mira Wang, Colin Jacobsen, violins; Nicholas Cords, viola; Jan Vogler, cello Album: Tango! Sony 32803 Music: 4:12

Otto Winter-Hjelm: Symphony No. 2 in B minor Norwegian Radio Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor NRK Radio Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway Music: 25:20

Elizabeth Brown: Liguria for Flute, Clarinet, Violin, Cello, and Piano Marya Martin, flute; Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet; Tessa Lark, violin; Peter Stumpf, cello; Juho Pohjonen, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 10:11

Bela Bartok, arr. Michael P. Atkinson: Romanian Christmas Carols The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor Album: The Knights Before Christmas Bright Shiny Things 159 Music: 6:45

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)

Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture (1813)

César Franck: Allegretto from Symphony in d (1888)

Bryan Kelly: Improvisations on Christmas Carols (1969)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances (1986)

Woody Guthrie: This Land is Your Land (1940)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas (1943)

William Kanengiser: The Pachelbel "Loose" Canon (1996)

Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto (1717)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aďda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Traditional: Fum, fum, fum

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians, recorded October 2021 - On this program, hosted by pianist, Peter Dugan, we meet a teen violinist who performed at the White House for Michelle Obama, a young percussionist who discovered a new-found appreciation for his Mexican American heritage through a youth orchestra experience and a violist with beautiful things to say about music’s power to take us out of our everyday lives.

Emily Hwang, 16, viola, from Palo Alto, CA performs Viola Sonata, Op. 120 Movement 1 by Johannes Brahms

Yvette Kraft, 18, violin, from San Francisco, CA performs La Capricieuse, Op. 17 by Edward Elgar

Kevin Reyes, 16, percussion (marimba), from Chicago, IL performs Libertango: Variations on Marimba by Eric Sammut

Maxwell Fairman, 17, violin, from Cincinnati, OH performs Summerland by William Grant Still

Ryan Schuering, 15, piano, from Louisville, KY, performs L’Isle Joyeuse by Claude Debussy

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera in New York City kicks off a new season of Saturday broadcasts with three beloved divas in one stunning new work. Renée Fleming, Kelli O’Hara, and Joyce DiDonato star in The Hours by Kevin Puts, conducted by Met music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Based on the acclaimed novel and Oscar-winning movie, the opera interweaves the stories of three women from different eras on one day in their lives – a New York book editor, a Los Angeles homemaker, and the British author Virginia Woolf. A starry ensemble cast joins the Met orchestra and chorus in bringing this lush, multi-layered score to life for the first time on the opera stage.

16:10 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)

César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)

Morton Gould: Revival: A Fantasy on Six Spirituals (1947)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies, Pt. 1

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco

Sir Malcolm Arnold (arr Christopher Palmer): Fantasy on Christmas Carols from ‘The Holly and the Ivy’ (1952)—BBC Philharmonic/Gamba

Dimitri Tiomkin: It’s a Wonderful Life: Suite (1946)—Ambrosian Singers; Royal Philharmonic/David Newman

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1972 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year including Bob Fosse conquering both Broadway with "Pippin" and Hollywood" with the film of "Cabaret"

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings in E-Flat (1825)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Intermezzo (1842)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Melissa Ousley – Buffalo Philharmonic, JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

Ulysses Kay: Pieta

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6

Wayne Barlow: The Winter’s Passed

George Walker: Lament

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 44 in e

Marcel Tyberg: Symphony No. 3

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Mary Backstage…Joyce Grenfell…Anne Meara & Shelly Berman…Jan C Snow

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)

Alec Wilder: Air for Flute (1945)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

César Franck: Sleep of Psyché (1888)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 1: Sarabande & Double (1720)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'Home, Sweet Home' (1862)

Johannes Brahms: Feldeinsamkeit (1879)

Karlheinz Stockhausen: Amour: Cheer up! (1978)

