5 things to do in NEO: Akron Youth Symphony, Holiday Tea, Tom Hanks and more

As the snowflakes start falling, many Northeast Ohioans are turning their thoughts toward the holiday season. Whether you’re in the spirit yet or not, we’ve got you covered with these five events to try.

Students on stage

The Akron Youth Symphony presents its fall concert at Buchtel High School in Akron on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. Hear works by Hayden, Handel and more as talented middle and high school students from across Northeast Ohio take the stage for one of the largest performances of the Youth Symphony’s season.

Holiday tea and traditions

Warm up with the Lake County Historical Society at its annual Holiday Tea taking place Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. While enjoying finger sandwiches and scones, learn about the holiday traditions of beloved authors Louisa May Alcott and Laura Ingalls Wilder as the two come together to compare their histories and stories. The event will be held at the Lake County History Center in Painesville.

Christmas décor in Canton

Enjoy the sights and sounds of the season at Canton Garden Center’s 32 nd annual holiday event “Holly Pine Lane,” kicking off Thursday, Nov. 17 and running through Sunday, Nov. 20. Enjoy the many Christmas trees decorated by area garden clubs, holiday lights displays, children’s activities and of course, visits with Santa.

Fun with flamenco

From novices to professionals, all are welcome to join the monthly “Juerga Flamenca” at B-Side Lounge in Cleveland Heights. Beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, Abrepaso, the Cleveland-based flamenco dance company will lead spontaneous dances and encourage audience interaction while celebrating this Andalusian art form.

An evening with Tom Hanks

Join 1 st Team Actors Studio on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m., for a live interactive conversation with actor Tom Hanks. Hanks will appear on the big screen at Capitol Theatre in the Gordon Square arts district as part of the “From Cleveland, For Cleveland” conversation series. VIP ticketholders get the opportunity to submit a question and ask it live during the event. A raffle will also be held to win a “Wilson” volleyball as seen in the movie “Cast Away,” and autographed by Hanks.

