WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with violinist Nelson Lee of the Jupiter String Quartet, which has performed for over two decades, and which has a NE Ohio history. The Cleveland Chamber Music Society presents the quartet in concert Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights. A pre-show lecture starts at 6:30. Tickets are available on the CCMS website.