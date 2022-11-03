Best of ChamberFest Cleveland

Be listening Sunday night, November 6, at 8 o'clock for highlights from this year's ChamberFest Cleveland season. You'll hear four works drawn from two different ChamberFest programs recorded in June at Disciple’s Church in Cleveland Heights captured in live performances.

First, Fritz Kreisler’s Three Pieces for Piano Trio, then two works by George Walker: the slow movement from his String Quartet No. 1, known in the version for string orchestra as Lyric for Strings, then his Piano Sonata No. 5. The hour concludes with Antonin Dvorak’s String Quartet No. 12, the ‘American’ Quartet. And let's give credit to the terrific artists of ChamberFest:

Fritz Kreisler: Three Pieces for Piano Trio—Alexi Kenney, violin; Jonathan Swensen, cello; Andrius Žlabys, piano

George Walker: Molto adagio from String Quartet No. 1 ‘Lyric for Strings’—Diana Cohen & Sarah Kapustin, violins; Teng Li, viola; Sterling Elliott, cello

George Walker: Piano Sonata No. 5—Roman Rabinovich, piano

Antonin Dvorak: String Quartet No. 12 ‘American’—Diana Cohen & Daniel Chong, violins; Teng Li, viola; Sterling Elliott, cello