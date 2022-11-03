5 things to do in NEO: 'Eleanor Danced,' MIX returns to Cleveland Museum of Art and more

A forgotten Cleveland dance icon is remembered and a Latino festival at the Cleveland Museum of Art are on this week's to-do list. Here are five suggestions.

'Eleanor Danced!'

Eleanor Buchla Kubinyi was a 20th century Hungarian-American choreographer who promoted modern dance in Northeast Ohio. Her memory is honored with a tribute concert, " Eleanor Danced!" The Cleveland Public Library hosts the stage show Saturday, Nov. 5, in its main library at 11 a.m., followed by a panel discussion.

"MIX: Con Alma"

The Cleveland Museum of Art brings back its popular evening event, MIX, Friday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. " MIX: Con Alma" features a performance by Latin jazz master Sammy DeLeon along with Latin dance classes.

Holly Days Artisan Boutique

The Geauga Park District hosts its annual juried selection of nature-themed works by regional artists. The Holly Days Artisan Boutique takes place at the West Woods in Russell and Newbury Townships Friday, 5 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Making Home Cleveland 2022

US Together presents its annual celebration of immigrant and refugee art, Making Home Cleveland 2022. The exhibition features 13 artists' work at Negative Space Gallery in Cleveland's Asia Town district Nov. 4-17.

ArtsinStark First Friday

Friday, Nov. 4, in Downtown Canton is the monthly ArtsinStark First Friday art walk. The Canton Arts District plays host to a night of art, music and food in and around the Canton Centennial Plaza.

