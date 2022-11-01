© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

WCLV Observes 60 Years on the Air Nov. 1

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published November 1, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT
WCLV Co-Founder Robert Conrad

Tuesday, Nov. 1 was WCLV's 60th anniversary on the air, observed with special audio features, messages from Northeast Ohio arts leaders, listener letters and e-mails, and a rather large cake, which served as a mid-afternoon snack. Pictured is Robert Conrad, President Emeritus of WCLV, who founded the station with C.K. "Pat" Patrick. They bought WDGO, which had its office at the Eastgate Shopping Center in Mayfield Village. Later the office moved to Cleveland's Terminal Tower, an industrial park in Warrensville Heights, and in 2010, the Idea Center at Playhouse Square. It remained a commercial classical station until Jan. 1, 2013, when it officially became a public station as part of Ideastream.  While WCLV has aired programs of jazz and folk music, its main focus is classical, and as such, it has not changed that format, which is something of a record among radio stations in the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV Feature
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber