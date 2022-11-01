WCLV Observes 60 Years on the Air Nov. 1

Tuesday, Nov. 1 was WCLV's 60th anniversary on the air, observed with special audio features, messages from Northeast Ohio arts leaders, listener letters and e-mails, and a rather large cake, which served as a mid-afternoon snack. Pictured is Robert Conrad, President Emeritus of WCLV, who founded the station with C.K. "Pat" Patrick. They bought WDGO, which had its office at the Eastgate Shopping Center in Mayfield Village. Later the office moved to Cleveland's Terminal Tower, an industrial park in Warrensville Heights, and in 2010, the Idea Center at Playhouse Square. It remained a commercial classical station until Jan. 1, 2013, when it officially became a public station as part of Ideastream. While WCLV has aired programs of jazz and folk music, its main focus is classical, and as such, it has not changed that format, which is something of a record among radio stations in the late 20th and early 21st centuries.