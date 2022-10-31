Attention Movie Quiz & Film at Five Fans!

The great British actor Laurence Olivier, star of Wuthering Heights, Rebecca, Sleuth, and many other movies, also directed five theatrical movies during his distinguished career. Three of them were much admired Shakespeare adaptations in which Olivier also starred as the titular character. The Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque will revive all three between November 5 and 20. Henry V (1944; showing 11/5 at 7:10 pm) is regarded as a model of “opening up” a stage play for the screen. Hamlet (1948; 11/13 at 3:10 pm) won of the Academy Award for Best Picture—the first British film to do so. And Richard III (1955; 11/20, 3:10 pm) may have done more to popularize Shakespeare than any other work or production in history, according to the British Film Institute. 25-40 million people watched it during its initial American TV broadcast. In addition to Laurence Olivier’s three Shakespeare films, the Cinematheque in November and December will present 39 other exceptional offerings theatrically, including the exclusive Cleveland premiere of 15 new film programs from around the world and 24 classic movies in new digital restorations or vintage 35mm prints. All programs will play in the Peter B. Lewis Theater of the Cleveland Institute of Art, 11610 Euclid Ave. Face masks are optional.