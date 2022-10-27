© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews

Mendelssohn Octet at Arts Renaissance Tremont

Published October 27, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT

Together, the four players of the Cavani String Quartet have been Artistic Directors of the Arts Renaissance Tremont series since just a little over a year ago.  Violinist Annie Fullard of the Cavani Quartet talks with WCLV's Bill O'Connell about the concert Sunday October 30 at St. Wendelin Church in Cleveland, the 3rd concert in the Arts Renaissance Tremont 2022-2023 season.  The Cavani and Amici Quartets play Dmitri Shostakovich’s Two Pieces for String Octet: Prelude & Scherzo Op 11 and the famous Octet for Strings Op 20 by Felix Mendelssohn.  St. Wendelin Church is at 2281 Columbus Road in the Tremont neighborhood in Cleveland. For information, the website is artconcerts.org .

Arts & Culture WCLV Feature